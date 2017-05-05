Exxon's 4% Yield Trumps Its Weak Fundamentals

Photo credit

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been on a rollercoaster ride in the past couple of years as the epic decline in oil and other commodities that is almost three years old now has taken its toll on the energy giant. XOM isn't as levered to the price of oil as some of its competitors but it certainly still matters to say the least and one look at the stock chart will tell you that. XOM had a strong 2016 but a recent collapse in oil has crushed the sector and despite nice Q1 earnings, XOM is still languishing near its bottom for the past year. With oil prices tanking, what is going to get XOM off of the mat?

Revenue rebounded by a whopping 30% off of last year's Q1 number that was absolutely horrendous in the midst of the worst for the oil majors. Those days have gone but investors would do well to remember that at $45, the majors aren't exactly in a great spot to see a continued rebound in revenue and earnings. Things are better than they were a year ago but it is plainly obvious that investors were way too excited late last year about the prospect of continued improvements in the fundamentals of the oil majors, XOM included.

Cost savings helped boost margins from almost nothing in last year's Q1 to more respectable - if still low - levels this time around. The US Upstream business still lost money but the loss was negligible against better than $800M last year and the non-US Upstream segment managed almost $2.3B in earnings. Both of those numbers are huge improvements on last year's Q1 and XOM is obviously seeing benefits from a rebound in prices and reduction in costs. The Downstream and Chemical businesses were roughly flat in aggregate against last year's comparable quarter but on the whole, XOM clearly made some headway towards its ultimate recovery.

The problem is that we all knew a rebound in prices and margins was coming, but what about going forward? Investors were obviously not particularly impressed with Q1 results as the stock moved up a bit initially but that excitement faded rather quickly. Global production was down 4% in Q1 and although XOM is less levered to the price of oil than others, it still matters. With oil being dumped by investors right now, declining production and lower prices certainly don't bode well for XOM or anyone else in the sector. The Downstream and Chemical businesses are producing steady profits but XOM needs the Upstream business to do its part and I'm not sure I see that going forward if oil remains depressed.

XOM is still a shell of its former self in terms of earnings power as this quarter's profits were less than half that of 2013's Q1. In other words, while XOM has begun to rebound, it has a very long way to go. Some of that is out of its hands as the price of oil remains low and it is doing what it can to diversify as well as save on input costs. But for me, the valuation doesn't properly account for these risks.

Earnings estimates continue to come down for this year and next year and XOM - despite trading near its lows - is still going for 21 times this year's estimates. Analysts are still very bullish on this year and next year in terms of both revenue and earnings growth and while XOM has clearly turned the corner, I still think the analyst community and investors in general are way too excited. XOM has done a bunch to turn the ship around but as I said, some of it is out of its hands. If oil rebounds later this year, XOM is set to reap some gains but for now, I don't get the enthusiasm given that the bias for oil is clearly down given all the non-OPEC production flooding the market. And keep in mind that a further recovery in earnings would just get XOM closer to a normal valuation; it isn't going to be cheap for a very long time to come.

That said, while XOM looks very expensive to me, it just raised the dividend again and the stock is yielding nearly 4%. XOM never had the dividend crisis that some of its competitors suffered when commodities crashed and it is still going strong with its payout, which is certainly the draw these days. XOM is expensive and while I don't think a rebound in earnings meaningful enough to significantly boost the stock price is coming anytime soon, the dividend is a huge enticement. XOM's dividend is well-funded despite its ever-rising share count and the fact that its earnings have yet to even scratch the surface in terms of what they used to be. In short, if you want secure income with a bond-like yield, you can do much worse than XOM. Know that the road to recovery in terms of earnings is going to be a long one but in the interim, collecting 4% or so isn't bad at all.

I still think there's some downside to earnings estimates for 2017 and possibly 2018, depending upon how low oil goes and how long it stays there. With a sharp rebound, perhaps XOM can grow a bit into its robust valuation but for now, I'm still leaning bearish in terms of the stock price. I am, however, quite bullish on the prospect of XOM's dividend. XOM produces more than enough cash to fund its dividend and future growth despite the fact that it continues to struggle to get earnings back to where they once were and that is the draw here; buy XOM for the dividend, not for the fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.