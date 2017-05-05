First Solar Apparently Plans To Double Production Capacity To 5.75 GW Per Year

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) apparently plans to increase its module production capacity from 2.9 gigawatts (GW) per year to 5.75 GW per year by early 2019, according to its Q1 earnings call transcript and slides and its Q4 2016 transcript. Here's how I got there.

Current Module Production Capacity

This slide shows First Solar's module production in Q1:

Source: First Solar Q1 earnings call slides

If you multiply the Q1 production of 712 megawatts by 4, you get annualized production, and if you divide that by the 98% capacity utilization, you get annual production capacity of 2.9 GW.

Planned Module Production Capacity By Early 2019

First Solar's planned module capacity can be pieced together from the transcripts of its last two earnings calls.

CEO Mark Widmar's relevant comments from the Q4 2016 call, with bold italics for emphasis, are:

Our Ohio plant is expected to have a nameplate capacity of 550 megawatts when fully ramped by Q4 of 2018. With regards to our Malaysia factory, we will be stopping Series 4 production on eight lines within the next two months. Tool ordering for Malaysia production has already commenced, and will continue into Q2 of this year. Production startup in Malaysia is targeted for Q3 2018 through Q4 of 2018. Once fully ramped by Q1 of 2019, this portion of Malaysia factory is expected to have approximately 1.1 gigawatts of Series 6 capacity. While this is the first look at our key milestones, we'll continue to update and add additional relevant information as needed going forward.

So if you sum the capacity discussed above on the Q4 call, you get 1.65 GW.

CEO Widmar's relevant comments from the Q1 2017 call are:

And then we've actually started momentum now moving into Vietnam. And so we refer to as the first phase is Terra 0 and then Terra 1 (50:38), which is the Plant 5 and 6 in Malaysia and then Terra 2 (50:43) being in Vietnam. And all of that's in progress right now, so we've got three different work streams of activities that were ongoing, which when you aggregate up that capacity across those three that will get us to about 3 gigawatts of production. And then the next phase will be referred to as Terra 3 (51:04), which will give us another 1.1 gigawatts or so of production, and that's really should be largely running up at least on a run-rate basis as we get through the end of 2018, beginning of 2019, we'll be on that kind of run rate across that platform of those two - of those Terra 0, 1, 2 and ultimately Terra 3 (51:20). So we feel good about it. And there's a timeline we had in the last earnings call, maybe to give you a little bit more color from the standpoint.

Summing the capacity discussed above on the Q1 call, you get 4.1 GW.

Overall, that adds up to 1.65 + 4.1 = 5.75 GW of module capacity by early 2019. The 1.65 GW of capacity is projected by Q1 of 2019 and the 4.1 GW of capacity is projected by the beginning of 2019. In other words, all of this capacity is projected for early 2019.

First Solar will also have the option to increase the capacity to by 0.55 GW, per CEO Widmar on the Q1 call, in discussing the Ohio factory:

... the toolset accommodates production volume that is closer to 1.1 gigawatts versus the currently planned 550 megawatts….

Compound Annual Growth Rate

A quick experiment in Excel showed that increasing module production capacity from 2.9 GW to 5.75 GW represents a compound annual growth rate of 41 percent over two years. For the climate hawks among us, that's an admirable rate of growth. Whether it will pay off for First Solar, or become a liability, is another question.

