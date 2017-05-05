Celgene: Long-Term Growth Story Still Attractive

We take a look at this core 'Buy & Hold" biotech holding after the first quarter is in the books.

While results were mixed against expectations, the company is still putting up impressive growth numbers and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

It's the steady, quiet, plodding ones who win in the lifelong race

―Robert W. Service

Biotech stalwart Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) reported first quarter earnings last week. Although results were 'mixed' based on expectations, it was another strong quarter for probably the easiest 'Buy & Hold' decisions among large biotech or pharma concerns over the next 3-5 years.

The Headline Numbers:

Earnings came in at $1.68 a share, a nickel over expectations. Revenues were $2.96 billion which were up almost 18% on a year-over-year basis, but $80 million 'light'.

Key Earnings Drivers:

The core profit driver for the company continues to be its blood cancer drug Revlimid which delivered just under $1.9 billion in revenues, which was up not quite 20% from the same period a year ago.

However, Revlimid is just one of four products in Celgene's portfolio that should deliver $1 billion or more in sales for FY2017. Pomalyst/Imnovid saw sales growth of more than 30% on a year-over basis to $364 in revenues this quarter. Otelza delivered just under 25% growth to clock in with $242 million in revenues during the quarter. Abraxane 'only' came through with a 5% increase with $236 million in revenues during the first quarter.

In addition, with all the focus on price hikes in the industry as well as "drug price gouging" in the case of some bad actors; it is critical to note that the vast majority of Celgene's growth in revenues is coming from volume increases and not price hikes.

Miscellaneous:

Celgene raised its earnings guidance range for FY2017 by a nickel a share to $7.15 to $7.30 for the fiscal year. It also adjusted its operating margin forecast for the year to 57% from 56.5% previously. The company also bought back just over $300 million in stock in the quarter. Operating cash flow was just over $850 million for the quarter.

Outlook:

Revlimid should be a $10 billion drug by FY2019 as it continues to expand into additional approved indications. Otezla and Pomalyst/Imnovid are emerging blockbusters and Abraxane is a billion dollar drug in its own right.

As can be seen above the company has a plethora of upcoming potential catalysts in 2017. We will not even get into the dozens of collaboration deals Celgene has with myriad small & mid-cap concerns across more than a half dozen disease areas. One of these companies, Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), I profiled earlier this week.

In summary, while quarterly results may have been 'mixed'; Celgene delivered another more than solid quarter and continues to be the easiest "Buy & Hold" large cap core holding in biotech that I know of at the moment. The consensus forecast by analysts calls for Celgene to earn ~$7.25 a share in FY2017 and ~$8.75 a share on revenue growth in the high teens. At under $125 a share, that growth trajectory is undervalued in the current market.

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries.

―James A. Michener

Thank you and happy hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.