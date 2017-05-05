The Chinese Toy Market - A Hard Nut To Crack

China is not only the second largest toy market worldwide after the U.S., it is also one of the most difficult to enter.

The Chinese Toy Market

I have said for a while that most companies fare better internationally if they establish their own company instead of going through distributors. However, this is not true for all markets and I tried to demonstrate this in my recent articles on Sweden and India.

One other such market is China.

China's and Western business cultures are fundamentally different. A lot of words are being bandied about to describe the Chinese way of doing business and how this is different from that generally accepted in Western society. "Inscrutable" is one; "Face" is another. "Superiority Complex" is a third. What foreigners - or Ang Moh as per my sparse Teochew vocabulary - do not understand is that Chinese social mores are still today governed by Confucian thought going back 2500 years. In its most simplistic form, the Chinese way of doing business is based on societal mandates whereas the Western approach is mainly transactional. In China, the relationship you have with the party you do business with is more important than the monetary result whereas in the West it is exactly the other way round.

What this really means is that the building of trust and kinship is the bedrock of any longer term relationship and this trumps contractual and other non-societal ties. Any negotiation between a foreign entity and a Chinese institution is unlikely to prosper unless this difference is fully recognized and bridged either over time or via the intermediary of a trusted go-between such as a distributor or a very muscular and trusted legal firm.

China is incredibly large and diverse. China has the world's largest population - 1.4 billion versus the 325 million of the United States. Its landmass measures 3.6 million square miles compared to the 2,9 million square miles of the contiguous United States. China also has a multitude of languages but the most important group is the Han language referred to as Chinese. 92% of the Chinese population and more than 97% of the Taiwanese population speak it. However, the Han language is divided into eight dialect groups that differ from each other to a degree where they are not understood by the speakers of different dialects. Religion is not a factor affecting commerce except for the less than 1% of the population adhering to Islam.

China is complex. To start a business in China is a task that is almost impossible to do. To begin with, there are a total of 11 procedures to complete in order to legally start a company in China. That compares with an average of 4.8 for OECD countries. This is compounded by the fact that there are a host of hidden barriers to market entry - language, complicated red tape, inordinate delays, difficulty in obtaining or maintaining trademark and patent registrations.

Simply doing business as a foreign entity in China is riddled with problems. The best way to demonstrate this is to take The World Bank's 2017 ranking of ease of doing business in certain countries and compare them. Note that the best ranking is 1 and the worst is 190:

Activity China USA India Sweden Overall 78 8 130 9 Starting a Business 127 51 155 15 Construction Permits 177 39 185 25 Getting Electricals 97 36 26 6 Registering Properties 42 36 138 10 Getting Credit 62 2 44 75 Protecting Minority Investors 123 41 13 19 Paying Taxes 131 36 172 28 Trading across Borders 9 35 143 17 Enforcing Contracts 5 20 172 22 Resolving Insolvency 53 5 136 19

Source: World Bank

Levels of IP infringement are at historic levels and growing; interpretation of IP laws by administrative and judicial authorities is at times out of sync with international standards; ability to secure adequate remedies for infringement, although improving, remains a critical challenge and there remain substantial barriers to market access and commercialization of IPs, particularly for foreign companies. As a result, knock-offs of toys are a continuing major problem for any of the larger Western toy companies

Corruption is an issue as well: According to Transparency International, this was the score card in 2017 so far:

Source: transparency.org

China is two countries. In 1960, 84% of the Chinese population lived in rural areas. By 2016, this number stood at 44% or about 615 million. However, of these some 280 million are in fact rural migrant workers considered part of the urban population but without the benefits to which the urbanites are entitled. They leave on a temporary basis, for months, their villages and an estimated 60 million children behind. In reality, the real urban population hence numbers 500 million and the rural remainder, permanent or transient, 940 million. There is a major difference in incomes. In 2016. The annual per capita disposable income of the urban population [not including the migrant workers] was 33,616 Renminbi or about US$5040 whereas their rural counterpart [including migrants] amounted to 12363 Renminbi [US$1854].

The Chinese government is making major efforts to further increase the number of people living in cities and to also extend social benefits to the migrant workers. However, at least in the short term, the trend is for the migrant workers to go back to their villages and to stay there because wages in the cities are dropping and job opportunities declining as a consequence of slowing economic growth.

For all intents and purposes, the rural population survives on subsistence level and their toy purchases represent at best 20% of the total Chinese toy market.

As a consequence, there are also two Chinese toy markets - urban and rural. The urban segment in 2016 is estimated at US$ 9 billion [or 80% of the total] and the remainder, the rural segment, at $2.1 billion [or 20%]. In terms of units, however, proportions are markedly different and it is estimated that the urban population buys 40% of the toys sold nationwide and the rural population the other 60%.

This is how the Chinese traditional toy market [not including video games] for the urban segment is estimated for 2016:

China Urban Toy Retail Market 2016 Renminbi 74 billion,US$ 11.1 billion Renminbi US$ Categories Percent billion million Infant/Preschool 11 7 990 Games and Puzzles 12 7 1080 Dolls 14 8 1260 Outdoor 12 7 1080 Vehicles 5 3 450 Construction 9 5 810 Arts+Craft 2 1 180 Plush 9 5 810 Action Figures 14 8 1260 Youth Electronics 4 2 360 Other Toys 8 5 720 Total 100 60 9000 Leading Toy Companies Market Share Renmb % billion Guangdong Alpha Animation 15 1350 Shanghai Yagi Playing Cards 12 1080 Lego 3 270 Mattel 1 90 Hasbro 1 90 All Others 68 6120 Total 100 9000 Leading Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Channel Stores % of Urban Renmb B+M Retail billion Specialty Stores Sales Total 500 30 13 of which TRU 100 5 2 of which Kidsland* 170 15 6 Department Stores 0 Total 1000 20 8 of which Isetan 5 1 0 of which Carrefour 238 5 2 Grocery Stores 20000 30 13 Other Stores Total 10000 20 8 of which Wal-Mart 433 3 1 Grand Total 31500 100 42 * of which 9 Lego Stores OnlineToy Retailers Renmb Company % of Total billion Sales TenCent 43 8 AliBaba 32 6 ToysBaba 4 1 Others 21 4 Total 100 18

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

In terms of pricing, there is a huge gap between locally-made toys and international brand name toys. As such, locally-made toys still maintain a strong edge in the medium- to low-end segments of the market and practically monopolize sales channels like the wholesale market and individually-run retailers - e.g. Grocery Stores.

Just looking at the top five brands in the Fashion Doll, Action Figure and Learning Space as reported to me by Amazon China, we can see the influence of the various toy companies:

Category Best Second Third Fourth Fifth Fashion Dolls Barbie MAT Lababy JCT Microphone Dolls Mell Chan Mal Doll Haba Monsters MAT Action Figures Super Fly Man Aulday [Alpha] Nemo Bandai POP Funko Otto Egg Banda Star Wars Bandai Learning Telescope Educational Insight Solar Robot OWI Logico Dog TEAC Bilingual Learning MAT Math Link Cube Learning Resource

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

The only major U.S. toy company with a real presence in the above table is Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT). Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is totally absent from any of the top five products. The Star Wars product sold by Bandai is part of a license deal restricted to Japan but the figures are obviously coming into China via third-party vendors. All others are either Chinese companies or foreign companies whose products are distributed by Chinese entities. Of the five major publicly quoted U.S. toy companies - Mattel, Hasbro, LF/VTech, Jakks (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Spin Master - three have opted for close third-party arrangements with Chinese manufacturers. Hasbro went with Guangdong Alpha; Mattel just entered into an agreement with Ali Baba [and with Babytree, China's largest online parenting community]; and Jakks with Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corporation. Spin Master is expected to use the Guangzhou office of Swimways - a company they just acquired last year - as their operational base in China; and VTech is a Hong Kong company with its own infrastructure in China.

In the case of Hasbro, they entered into a Strategic Co-development Partnership for China and Major Markets with Guangdong Alpha in 2012. Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co., Ltd. Is not only the largest Chinese toy company but also the largest animation group and a leading pan-entertainment platform in China. 2016 revenue is estimated at just shy of $1 billion.

Established in 1993, Alpha has transformed itself from a toy- oriented company to an entertainment focused enterprise. It possesses a strong content ecosystem featuring novels, comics, animations as well as movies, providing solid foundation for activities spanning across mass media, toys, consumer products, education, and theme parks. Owning more than ten animation studios, Alpha has been taking a multi-dimensional brand strategy to foster original properties and products. My sources in China tell me that this partnership between Alpha and Hasbro has so far shown very few tangible results in the market place either in China itself or internationally.

Mattel has had its own company in China for many years and at one stage even entered retail themselves with the Barbie Palace in Shanghai which they opened in 2009 and shut down two years later. As the chart above [Leading Toy Companies] shows, Mattel never got very far in their effort to crack the Chinese toy market. However, this is now likely to change given its just concluded alliance with Ali Baba which gives them an extremely strong entry into both the eCommerce space as well as brick-and-mortar retail where Ali Baba has major investments. The partnership with Babytree, China's largest online parenting community, will allow Mattel to develop China-specific learning products under the Fisher Price label.

Jakks has never been a factor in China and the arrangement they just entered with Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corporation is not going to change this in the foreseeable future. Meisheng was founded in 2002 and is thought to have sales in the $200 million area. The company engages in the animation and festival apparel business. Its products are divided into the Animation Apparel and Non-Animation Apparel categories. The Animation Apparel category manufactures Disney, traditional festival, and television image inspired costumes. The Non-Animation Apparel division provides decorative head scarves and accessories such as stockings, gloves, and armor. Meisheng has taken an equity position in Jakks and their animation technology may well be used by Jakks for their Disguise business in the United States.

My sources in China tell me that Meisheng is a company respected for their skill in bringing innovation to the apparel business. While they do have a foothold in the Chinese toy market, this is very specialized and it will remain to be seen whether it can be successfully used to enhance Jakks' position in China.

Vtech is a Hong Kong company with a relatively minor presence in China. In fact. Asia overall only represents about 6% of its worldwide toy business. VTech is now incorporating the recently acquired Leapfrog business but this, too, is unlikely to change the equation in the foreseeable future.

Finally, Spin Master. They have a Hong Kong sales office and a very minor presence in China. The acquisition of Swimwear, who do have a presence in China itself, is likely to be used as a springboard for the company to expand its business there. What the company does have though is legal issues. In March 2017 they filed a civil proceeding against Dongguan Moral Region Co Ltd, the manufacturer of "Fuzzy Wonderz" and "Hibou Egg," with Guangzhou IP court in China for its alleged patent infringement against, one of Spin Masters patents covering technology behind the popular Hatchimals toy.

As the example of Mattel and Hasbro demonstrates, even the most accomplished and strongest of toy companies find China to be a major challenge and this is why they went the route of allying themselves with well established companies there. This would suggest that going the distributor route is the most sensible one for any company wishing to enter into this, the world's second largest and fastest growing toy market. However, it is much better not to go in at all than to go in badly. Entering into any relationship with a Chinese partner must be based on complete mutual trust, established over years, and underpinned by very strong contractual and financial ties. There is always the alternative of a phased approach. Start off with Amazon and then take it from there if the numbers warrant doing so recognizing that there are lots of potential downsides even to the most promising relationship.

(This article was first published by the Toy World Magazine U.K. on May 1, 2017)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.