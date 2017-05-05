Sector Spotlight: Rebirth In Banking?

By Kush Goel Senior Analyst, Global Equity Research

Financial stocks reflect little upside from the potential impact of reduced regulation.

Banks and other financial stocks jumped sharply after the November election. The move anticipated higher interest rates and stronger loan growth tied to economic improvement, as well as lower tax rates, all of which could help power their profits. In addition, it reflected some optimism regarding potential softening of regulatory limits on their businesses. Six months on, given legislative setbacks and the complex nature of the financial system, a key question is to what degree the new administration and its allies can fulfill their promises-and to what extent the changes they invoke can drive the sector.

The U.S. regulations put in place after the financial crisis of 2008 were the most sweeping in 70 years. The Dodd-Frank Act ushered in a variety of changes:

Created the Financial Stability and Oversight Council (FSOC), which monitors the financial stability of major firms deemed "too big to fail"

Subjected banks to a burdensome "stress test" which is conducted annually by the Federal Reserve

Gave the council the right to increase those firms' capital requirements, and break up institutions that posed a systemic threat

Established the controversial Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), designed to prevent predatory mortgage lending as well as abuses in consumer credit

Established the Volcker rule, which tightens the ways banks can invest and restricts proprietary trading.

This is only a partial list, and adding to the heft of Dodd-Frank was a slew of new regulations that would need to be created pursuant to the Act. Like something out of Dickens' Bleak House, some of those rules have yet to even be drafted, roughly seven years later.

In our view, much of what was proposed in Dodd-Frank is good for the financial system. Higher capital requirements and stricter oversight have thus far prevented new banking failures, and bank balance sheets have become far healthier, creating a buffer against crises in the future. The flipside, however, is that bank profits and growth potential have also been curtailed. Moreover, the "gold-plating" of regulation in the U.S. has been criticized as stifling and expensive. That said, many U.S. institutions have been reasonably successful under the new regime, though there is the risk that their stocks could be perceived as more like utilities-unexciting but potentially reliable earners.

U.S. Banks Are Well Capitalized

Equity/Capital Ratio of Large U.S. Banks

Source: Federal Reserve, as of June 2016. Results are for the 33 bank holding companies subject to annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review. The Fed's standard of measurement changed in 2014 in alignment with the Basel III regulatory scheme, which is why there are two lines in the chart.

A Whole New Landscape

The surprise election result completely altered investor psychology around the financial sector. The stocks led the market sharply higher as part of the "Trump trade" tied to deregulation, tax cuts and pro-growth policies generally. Although some of his campaign statements had an anti-Wall Street flavor, Trump was clearly in the camp critical of overregulation, and he pledged to "do a number" on Dodd-Frank in the months to come.

His executive order of February 3 reinforced this idea, as he called on officials at financial regulatory bodies to look closely at current regulatory burdens. Taking the cue, the Labor Department has delayed the implementation of the so-called fiduciary rule, which is designed to avoid conflicts of interest when financial advisors provide retirement advice. Whether the rule will ultimately be revised or repealed is uncertain at this stage.

The administration's initial defeat on health care prompted many to question whether the whole Trump agenda, from taxes to infrastructure, was imperiled. But in many ways, financial reform is a fundamentally different animal. Although Dodd-Frank is the driver of many regulatory structures, implementation is where the rubber meets the road on finance. Although it could take considerable time, in our view, the president has far more leeway to make changes, and indeed may feel particular pressure to make a difference in an area where he can.

When it comes to regulation "personnel is policy." So, one healthy sign, in our view, is the personnel who have already been appointed to key positions, specifically Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, chief economic advisor to the president. Both Goldman Sachs alumni, they reflect the notion that Trump is not as anti-big bank as perceived during the heat of the campaign. Other key appointments are still in the works, most significantly the Federal Reserve governor responsible for conducting the banks' annual stress tests, which affect the level of capital that institutions can return to shareholders. It's also worth noting that Fed Chair Janet Yellen is up for reappointment in January 2018.

Why Would Reduced Regulation Matter for Banks?

Capital efficiency. Banks' capital plans are controlled by the Fed and there's considerable excess capital trapped in institutions. According to estimates, excess capital that could be released equates to a 20 - 25% buyback of some banks' existing market value, which could be a boon for share prices. As important in the long term is the potential impact on the broad economy and their businesses, as more capital becomes available for lending. Community banks have been particularly burdened by regulation and capital constraints, and there appears to be bipartisan interest in unshackling this segment of the banking sector.

Business extension. Banks have completely offloaded their proprietary (or "prop") trading desks, and have sold down their hedge fund holdings. Market making activity has also been constrained as banks have been more cautious about the assets they put on their balance sheets. As a result, liquidity in many areas of the fixed income market has become constrained. However, with the exception of prop trading, major banks are now more hopeful that they will be able to commit more capital to these areas.

Regulatory burden. Large global banks have reportedly paid over $300 billion1 in fines since the financial crisis, and compliance staffs have ballooned. However, banks generally anticipate that they'll be able to dial back some of these expenses as the pace of regulation slows or even reverses. The toll is not just seen in the U.S.; European banks are under similar regulatory pressure and without the U.S. as a forceful advocate for tight global regulation, opponents of regulation in Europe may gain more traction in arguing for less stringent limitations-especially as a pullback in rulemaking could give U.S. institutions a competitive advantage.

Could the deregulatory drive go too far? It's possible, but in our view, we are a long way from having to worry about it. Lending standards are tight, capital levels are high and banks have been quite disciplined in their business practices.

Long in Decline, Loan Profitability Could Rebound

Net Interest Margins

Source: Barclays and FDIC. Data through 2016.

Multiple Forces Support Financial Shares

From an investment standpoint, bank stocks had a major run right after the November election but have tread water more recently as investors have waited for confirmation on some of the factors already discussed. In our view, the overall fundamentals of the group remain quite positive while valuations have become more attractive with the recent pullback. Healthy economic growth could allow for more lending, and higher interest rates offer better profits on capital put to work.

Although there is some concern that deregulation might not happen, we believe that many are underestimating what can be accomplished through executive authority. Lower capital requirements and greater business flexibility would likely provide better revenue growth for banks. This also assumes that much of the Trump agenda remains bogged down. Should the president gain momentum on taxes and infrastructure, that could provide additional support for banks and other financial stocks in the coming months.

