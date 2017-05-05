Global Brass and Copper Holdings' (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 05, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Hamilton - General Counsel

John Wasz - CEO

Christopher Kodosky - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Brian Drab - William Blair

Tyler Kenyon - KeyBanc Capital Market

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2017 Global Brass and Copper Holdings' Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Scott Hamilton, General Counsel. You may begin.

Scott Hamilton

Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Global Brass and Copper's first quarter 2017 financial results. My name is Scott Hamilton and I am Global Brass and Copper's General Counsel.

Joining me on the conference call today are John Wasz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christopher Kodosky, our Chief Financial Officer. For anyone who is not able to listen to today's call, an archived version of this call will be available later this morning. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.gbcholdings.com to access the replay.

Before beginning our discussion, we want to make you aware that our prepared remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These may include statements about our current expectations or forecasts of market and economic conditions, our business activities, prospects, strategies, and future business and financial performance.

Actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by us. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements may be found in Global Brass and Copper Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, under the Risk Factors sections of each filing, and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017, that we furnished to the SEC and posted to our website. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for evaluating our business performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. Please be advised that the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast on May 5, 2017. Global Brass and Copper Holdings undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call except as required by law.

Now that we have covered these cautionary comments, I would like to turn it over to John Wasz.

John Wasz

Thank you, Scott. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us on today's call.

For the quarter we continue to strengthen the foundation of our Company by further advancing our strategic improvement initiatives across the businesses with a focus on commercial pricing and value creation efforts, the balance philosophy, and asset management strategies to drive sustainable profitable growth.

As we discussed on our last earnings call, our first quarter results were impacted by several unusual items which Christopher will speak to in his remarks. Despite these unusual items in the first quarter, we're reaffirming our annual volume and adjusted EBITDA guidance which Christopher will also address.

Looking at our business units, Olin Brass's volumes increased year-over-year. Volumes increase in the coinage market and the munitions market softened, as we communicate in our last earnings call. Olin Brass remains focused on and continues to make progress with its supply chain and manufacturing excellence initiatives to reduce costs, increased productivity and reduce inventory levels in the supply chain.

As we announced this week through close collaboration between Olin Brass managers and our hourly workforce, Olin Brass was recognized and awarded the Energy Star partner of the year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its focused efforts to improve energy efficiency at its facilities and we're very proud of this.

Turning to A.J. Oster, initial challenges in implementing our new ERP system caused A.J. Oster to fall short of an 11th consecutive quarter of volume growth. In addition, the ERP implementation challenges, A.J. Oster faced resulted in additional transition costs in the quarter.

Nonetheless, A.J. Oster overcame these challenges and despite softness in the quarter, volumes for A.J. Oster in March exceeded prior-year levels. Regaining quarter-over-quarter volume growth remains the primary commercial focus for A.J. Oster as it enters the second half of 2017.

Chase Brass delivered another solid quarter achieving volume growth in the base business as the building and housing market demand continued to grow slowly and steadily. Chase Brass also achieved adjusted EBITDA growth primarily due to improved product mix management and pricing. Chase Brass continues to execute on productivity initiatives, exceptional quality and exceptional delivery performance for the customers.

In addition to the above, we made progress on our claim for insurance proceeds related to the 2016 hot mill outage at Olin Brass collecting an advance payment of $3 million in April. We believe we will receive further insurance recoveries in 2017 and that the total of all recoveries will approximate $7.4 million.

With that, I will turn the call to Christopher Kodosky., our CFO for a more detailed view of our financials.

Christopher Kodosky

Thanks John, and good morning everyone. Unless otherwise noted, my comments and discussion will focus on our Q1 2017 results as compared to Q1 2016.

Volumes increased 2% to £134 million due to increased coinage volumes and decreased munitions volumes. Net sales increased by 20% to $393 million primarily result of increased pass through metal prices and increased total metal sales.

Adjusted sales of non-GAAP financial measures which excludes the metal cost recovery component of products sold increased 2% to $138 million largely due to improved volumes. We used adjusted sales on a consolidated basis to monitor the revenues that are generated from our value-added conversion and fabrication processes excluding the effects of fluctuations in mill costs.

Net income attributable to GBC was $17 million or $0.70 per diluted share versus $12.2 million or $0.50 per diluted share in 2016. This increase can be attributed to the net of the following; decreased interest expense resulting from our Q3 2016 refinancing, $3 million of insurance proceeds recorded in the quarter that relate to the prior year's production outage, no loss on extinguishment of debt as occurred in Q1 2016, a $3 million decrease in the provision for income taxes stemming from employee base stock compensation activity, increased SG&A expenses unfavorable fluctuations in unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.

With regards to our performance on an adjusted EBITDA metric, keep in mind that Q1 '16 adjusted EBITDA was a strong $33.7 million and contains some items that make it difficult to compared Q1 '17. That said however, the following are notable factors in Q1 '17 that when combined resulted in adjusted EBITDA remaining relatively flat to the prior-year.

Increased volume, a $3 million recovery of insurance proceeds, upfront costs related to our Q1 '17 transition to an HSA medical plan, increase transition cost to help us go live with the new ERP system at A.J. Oster, an increase cost of goods sold at Olin Brass resulting from inventory level reduction and increases in customer total count balances.

First quarter adjusted diluted EPS to non-GAAP financial measure increased 9% to $0.71. Along with the factors affecting adjusted EBITDA, a favorable decrease in income taxes along with an unfavorable increase in shares outstanding which hasn't been a significant factor before also contributed to the increase in adjusted diluted EPS.

We entered the first quarter with cash of $67 million, $380 million outstanding under our term loan facility, and 198 million of availability under our asset based revolving loan facility. During the first quarter of 2017 we used $7 million of cash in operation to fund working capital due primarily to increased volume somewhat mitigated by increased customer total comp balances.

Moving on to our three reportable segments. Olin Brass volumes increased 5% to £67 million as coinage and automotive volume increased while munitions volumes decreased. Meanwhile adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% to $12 million due to the following; the increased cost of goods sold resulting from the inventory reductions and increased customer total comp balances, product mix fluctuations and increased costs related to our transitioning to an HSA medical plan.

Chase Brass volumes were relatively constant with building and housing growth offset by fewer transportation and electronic electrical sales. Rather than decreasing on a quarter-over-quarter basis, industrial machinery equipment volume were flat for the first time in seven quarters. Improved mix and pricing helped to drive an adjusted EBITDA increase of 6% to $20 million.

A.J. Oster's volumes decreased 4% to £18 million most of which we attribute to a slow start to the quarter at A.J. Oster's operations adjusted to the new ERP system. From a market perspective, automotive was down while electronics and electrical volumes continued to grow.

From a profit perspective, A.J. Oster's adjusted EBITDA decreased 51% to $3 million due to the decreased volume, incremental transition costs incurred to help go live in the new ERP system, and increased medical costs associated with transitioning to an HSA medical plan.

Regarding our outlook for 2017, first I would like to remind you that we focus on the long-term and our ability to provide guidance is constrained for a short lead times and the tendency of our shipment volume to lag published market indicators.

Having said that, based on a variety of factors including our 2017 results thus far, industry trends and our own insight we are reaffirming our previously disclosed 2017 guidance of shipment volume within the range £530 million to £560 million and adjusted EBITDA within the range $120 million to $130 million. Please note, this guidance does not include any benefit from any insurance recoveries associated with the 2016 hot mill outage.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to John.

John Wasz

Thanks Christopher.

In conclusion, our underlying business remains healthy and we have a strong capital structure preparing us to capitalize on opportunities as market conditions dictate. We believe we are positioned to drive growth through organic initiatives, as well as through acquisitions. As we announced in March, we made some strategic changes to our executive team promoting Bill Toler to Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Development.

We also believe Bill's strategic vision, broad metal, industry knowledge and significant business experience will help accelerate our profitable growth and acquisition capabilities. At the same time, we announced that Dale Taylor would be assuming the role of President of Olin Brass. Like Bill, Dale has demonstrated a strong leadership and a breadth of commercial financial and operational knowledge and we believe he will be able to continue to work Bill started and propel Olin Brass to the next level of its strategic transformational journey.

Lastly thank you the employees of GBC for their teamwork and continued focus on improving our company and creating unique value for our shareholders. We believe we are well-positioned to continue to deliver shareholder value as we maintain our ongoing focus on driving profitable growth, generating strong cash flows and strengthening our competitive position. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and shareholders. Thanks for your interest and continued support.

Now we're ready to take your questions. Operator, please explain the question-and-answer procedures.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Your line is now open.

Daniel Moore

Good morning John, good morning Chris, thanks for taking the questions. First coinage look a little bit of bump in Q1 is that pure temporary or you expect growth to continue in that end market in Q2 and beyond?

John Wasz

Dan, I mean the story on coinage as you can’t look at anyone specific quarter. It is a very difficult segment of our business to predict and that's kind of good news, bad news. The bad news is it's difficult to predict. The good news as we got the system and processors in place to meet the customer needs.

But if you look at 2015, coinage demand was strong for the year in 2016 it’s bad quite a bit first quarter 2017 it was up, I think the way you just need to look at it is on a more of annual basis and I would link into GDP.

Daniel Moore

Got it, okay. Same question munitions, the decline in the quarter basically in line with your internal expectations it’s little better little worse and any commentary on the outlook there?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes I think munitions is going to be a secondhand story. I think we’ve got - you know in the first quarter we had some inventory correction in the supply chain. I think that’s going to continue in the second quarter but as we move into the second half of the year, we’re going to see anticipate volumes growing relative to last year.

John Wasz

The Q1 volumes were also impacted by the Presidential Election and the increase in inventory that’s throughout the retail chain that people were expecting given that the expectation was Hilary was going to lead.

Daniel Moore

Understood, okay. Longer conversation for another time. And then A.J. Oster, lastly the ERP implementation qualify the impact there in Q1 on cost and any lingering profitability pressure in Q2?

Christopher Kodosky

Anything that’s going to happen in Q2 is going to be marginal. A.J. Oster has done a good job of putting this one for the most part behind it. John had mentioned on the phone, March’s individual volumes for the month were stronger than they were in the prior year and we cite that as a proof in the putting that things have really been put behind that for the most part.

So I wouldn’t say there is going to be any sort of significant lead over into the second quarter or anything in the remainder of the year, but with regards to the first quarter you're correct and as shared it on our last Q4 call there were some significant expenses associated with it mostly related to external consulting and additional resources we brought in to help with that. And we had said last quarter that they were going to be about between $1.2 and there were at the lower end of that range.

I think too Dan, if I could take this long to clarify Scott will let me know that my previous remarks I had cited a $0.50 per diluted share amount for 2016 Q1, it’s really $0.57, so just to clarify that in case anyone was confused.

Daniel Moore

Understood, okay I appreciate it. Congrats on a nice start to the year and look forward to seeing next week.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Brian Drab

Good morning. First, just from a high level could you talk a little bit about the cadence ton shift as we move through second, third, fourth quarter and maybe EBITDA per pound and kind of how EBITDA trends looks like we did about $0.25 per pound in the first quarter, I think the guidance is implying that that comes down if I take the mid points that comes down in the second, third, fourth quarter so if you could just helps us kind of model the rest of the year it will be helpful.

Christopher Kodosky

Brian I would say from a volume from a cadence standpoint on the volumes as sometimes our second quarter volume is the best sometimes third quarter volume is the best and usually first quarter volume is third and fourth quarter volume is fourth.

As we’re looking at this year I think it's probably going to end up being third quarter, second quarter, first quarter, fourth quarter and as a result of munitions and just the economic activity continuing to build as we move through the second half of the year. So that’s kind of how we’re looking at from an overall volume standpoint.

From EBITDA per pound perspective obviously as we've indicated there were some unusual expenses that occurred in the first quarter as we think about those for the remainder of the year we don't see those repeating as it comes to the product profitability and pricing we remain focused on the cost of complexity in our strip business and the pricing of our high performance alloys and our light gauge products which largely going to automotive and electronic.

We’re very pleased with our position there and we’re little concerned about the level of car production in the U.S. but we’re also excited about the fact that automotive electronic products are rolling as people get more into the various sensors, cameras, motors, start stop systems for automobile.

So as we think about the product profitability the last point I’ll make is this is that we have 16,000 different SKUs we’ll sell 50 something different alloys Olin Brass we got a system whereby our folks know the product profitability of each one of our sales and each one of those items and we’re going to continue to refine and work on improving to profitability from a per pound basis.

And then lastly we continue to work on the supply-chain activity and productivity which over time I think should provide some benefit as well.

Brian Drab

Okay. That's a lot of information. I just missed it but I know you have the unusual items ERP and other in the first quarter that would put pressure on EBITDA per pound but you can take kind of midpoint to the pounds guidance and the EBITDA guidance I would model a decline from I think $0.25 around $0.22 for the balance of the year is that what you suggested it’s sound like maybe it will get a little better in the back of the year?

Christopher Kodosky

EBITDA per pound in 2016 was $0.23 per pound and if you take the best and the worst if you took our guidance and said the best we could do, would be $130 million at the lowest poundage you’re getting at $0.25 per pound. If you take the worst of that guidance would imply the lowest end of the EBITDA and most pounds and that’s a $0.21. So that's the range of where we’re projecting for the year.

Brian Drab

Okay. Just directionally though going from first quarter to second quarter we should model EBITDA per pound I would have model EBITDA per pound getting a little bit better in the second quarter given the first quarter one-time challenges is that the right way to think about it just thinking about just the next quarter?

Christopher Kodosky

I would say as John had mentioned it’s probably going to be more of a third quarter stronger than the second quarter and I think profits would probably follow along that as well even though volumes are going to expect to grow sort of in the second quarter and third quarter, third quarter is going to be stronger. Second quarter as in first quarter, but profitability wise on per pound basis I wouldn't expect any significant changes between the first and second quarters.

Brian Drab

Okay. That’s all really helpful thanks. And then really ERP, are we past the incremental cost related to ERP, did that carry over a little bit in the second quarter?

Christopher Kodosky

I would say for the most part we're past it I wouldn't expect to cite any sort of significant changes in this sort of cost in the next quarter.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then I’ve got two more questions if that's all right, and then I’ll save the rest for the later. But Christopher, the cash flow, I don’t know if I missed it, but what do you forecast for free cash flow for 2017?

Christopher Kodosky

For 2017, you guys typically ask us a couple one off questions. The cash flows is one of them. And I say for 2017, we’re probably expecting levels in and around, maybe a little bit lower than last year.

Last year it was around 62 million bucks or so. And I think it fall somewhere in that range. Maybe a little bit less. And then you typically ask about our effective tax rate again. Note that in the first quarter of '17, we had, on the income tax line item of $3 million benefit from exercises or investing activity on stock compensation awards.

And the ETR for the quarter was about 22%. For the fiscal year, we'd expect that to be about 32%.

Brian Drab

Okay, that's very helpful. And then just a last question, competitive landscape. Maybe for John, if you could just give us an update on what you’re seeing in terms of any changes in the competitive threats from imports or even domestically. That’ll be helpful. Thanks.

John Wasz

Let’s start out with Chase. Obviously our other significant competitor is Mueller. In addition to that, we have often times competed with imported brass rod. Imported brass rod in 2014 was roughly a little over £80 million. It stepped down to about £73 million in 2015. In 2016, it dropped down to £56 million. As we looked in at the beginning of 2017, it appears to be coming in at a £60 million rate plus or minus. So our commercial teams are evaluating and managing that.

And as evidenced by our first quarter, doing a nice job in managing all those variables. On the strip side, Brian, I would say that the activity levels in outside of the United States, particularly in the automotive sector, have been surprisingly stronger than what the headlines would lead you to believe. And a lot of that has to do with I think just the growth in the various applications for automotive electronic products, particularly as you’re moving down model. And as a result of that, we’ve seen a pretty decent demand level on the high performance alloys, the connector alloys, the light gauge products and things like that.

On the more standard type brass and copper, it remains relatively the same. No significant changes on imported products, and that’s affecting both Olin Brass and AJ Oster. And from a distribution standpoint, I think the first quarter, the team at AJ Oster did a nice job of both solidifying the position with the ERP project, and I think now it’s back onto picking up the ball again on growing the business, not only in brass and copper, but aluminum and stainless.

And with this new ERP system, we’re going to have better analytics, better processes. And I think it will benefit us long-term.

Christopher Kodosky

Brian, one of the things that’s sort of on that hit list of items that you guys typically asked about too that you hadn’t asked about before, but we did refer to in our comments is the share is outstanding.

We’ve had about a $0.02 decreases in earnings per share this quarter Q1 because of an increase in the denominator. And the weighted average share is outstanding. And that $0.02 is probably going to repeat each quarter to a total of about $0.08 for the year.

And this is the first time we’re actually talking about it because it’s the first time since 2013, as we’ve had stock awards every year, it’s the first time it’s actually starting to become a factor, doesn’t affect the health of the company. I think it’s a non-cash event. But for your modeling purposes, it’s probably something that you want to pay attention to.

Brian Drab

Yes, that is helpful. We typically are looking at the EBITDA more closely than the EPS. But certainly something that is helpful. Thanks very much.

John Wasz

Brian, one another comment. In competition from a Chase Brass standpoint, we also are mindful and keep an eye on imported brass parts that otherwise would be manufactured in the U.S. out of U.S.-made brass rod. It’s been relatively steady, but something that we continue to keep our eye on.

Brian Drab

Are you referring, I think now it’s a couple of years ago, like the Korean imports that you’re seeing in the components?

John Wasz

No, it’s more coming out of other countries in Asia.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Tyler Kenyon with KeyBanc Capital Market. Your line is now open.

Tyler Kenyon

Good morning, John, Christopher. Thanks for taking our questions and appreciate all the color you’ve provided this far. I just wanted to go back to munitions market. Just correct me if I'm wrong, but it sounds like just on the consumer side, as far as how you expect things to be playing out, as far as the supply chain destocking, it appears to be playing out as you were you previously expecting.

And then I just wanted to ask a little bit more about the defense side of the business. Just what you're seeing there, any late following what we've been hearing and/or seeing just in Washington? And I know that there’re also was a bit of a disruption I think at perhaps a customer facility in that line of business, just wondering, if you're seeing any impact from that at all.

John Wasz

Yes, we are, Tyler. I mean first of all, the business is solid. We continue to make the grades relative to the full spectrum of product. We have been affected in the second quarter as a result of the customer disruption, and are working very closely with our customer to make sure that we're meeting their new needs.

But that will have a negative impact on volumes in the second quarter. But I would anticipate that it'll have a positive impact on volumes in the third quarter.

Tyler Kenyon

And as far as just the broader health of that that end market with respect to defense spending, are you seeing any significant changes there?

John Wasz

Not at this point, but I would say this that I think the defense side of the business is better in 2017 than it was in '16. And as you know, it's more based upon troop training and the things of that nature as opposed to actual conflicts.

But given what you’re reading in the paper and given the attention that we’re spending as a country on moving more dollars into the military, I would say that over time, that’s probably going to be bullish for that end of the business. But we’re certainly not seeing any huge spike at this point.

Tyler Kenyon

Got it. Thank you. And Christopher, I know we talked about just the ERP impact in terms of the cost largely being out of the way as we move into the second quarter. But is there any trailing impact? Is it relates to just the transition in the medical plan to the HSA mechanism? I would imagine there's probably a bit more to go on the inventory side. But if you could maybe just talk to as well, just kind of where you’re expecting inventories to progress as well as we move quarter to quarter.

Christopher Kodosky

From an HSA perspective, those are sort of one-time cost that we - help transition our employees to alleviate some of the burden that they bore in transitioning to an HSA medical plan. So those costs really are kind of behind us at this point.

And while we don't talk about individual working capital or inventory specific targets, I can tell you in the first quarter, we’ve had a significant increase in our total account balance which is customer inventory that is on our facility. And operationally then, it requires us to carry less inventory.

And so we would expect that customer total balance to kind of decrease throughout the year in which case inventory levels would increase but for the full-year we are expecting inventory to be down on a year-over-year basis.

Tyler Kenyon

Okay great, appreciate that. And John just an update in terms of what's progressing on the M&A front. Anything that's changed there significantly since the last call and any change in terms of the potential strategy they're moving forward.

John Wasz

Yes, obviously with the appointment of Bill Toler we've added a very capable and significant resource to support the rest of us and to focus even more so on the M&A activity and strategies that we have. Our focus remains unchanged. Bolt-on acquisitions and distribution, you know acquisitions and fabricating, and further expansion downstream into Chase Brass and exploiting the Eagle Brass brand, we continue to be interested in the opportunities relative to rolling up the strip industry and we're continuing to evaluate options and opportunities relative to a fourth lag but quite frankly our focus is more on the latter than that at this point in time.

You know the pipeline continues to move along. We've evaluated several opportunities. We passed on a few. And we’re going to find the right one where the combination of our company and that company can create unique value for the customers and create value for the shareholders.

So we’re continuing to march along and we're fortunate to have a very strong capital structure and you know I think we're well-positioned.

Tyler Kenyon

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Scott Hamilton for closing remarks.

Scott Hamilton

Thank you everyone for joining us today and for your continued interest and support of Global Brass and Copper. We look forward to speaking with you again during our second quarter conference call. Thanks again. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.