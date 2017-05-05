Jaguar Outgrew Tesla By Over 100% In The U.S. Market

One of the great myths about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is that it is out-growing all other larger automakers. After all, if you are trading at the highest multiples of all automakers - by the widest of margin - you had better also out-grow those other automakers by the widest of margin. Right?

Let's start by looking at Tesla's sales in its largest and strongest market, the U.S. - its home market. It's the country where Tesla has sold by far the most number of cars to date.

We start by obtaining Tesla's estimated U.S. sales numbers from Insideevs.com: here.

Among the numerous things Tesla doesn't disclose on a monthly or quarterly basis is the geographical breakdown of its sales - unlike all other automakers - but Insideevs' estimates have proven impeccable and are not in serious dispute by anyone in the industry. Year-end reconciliations have shown their numbers to be off by an average of approximately 500 units per year - well under 1% error margin, and an amazing accomplishment of accuracy.

Here are Tesla's U.S. sales numbers for the first four months of 2017 compared to the prior year:

Tesla US 2016 2017 growth January 1120 1650 47% February 1820 2550 40% March 5850 6200 6% April 1595 1840 15% TOTAL 10385 12240 18%

As you can see in the table above, Tesla grew its U.S. unit sales 18% year-to-date. Considering the U.S. light vehicle market is seeing a slight contraction year-to-date (a couple of percent), that's obviously a very strong outperformance. Outperforming the market by at least 20 percentage points is indeed solid. Good job Tesla!

However, that's not the standard here. The bar is higher. No automaker is valued at such a high set of multiples - unit sales, let alone profits, you name it - as Tesla. So Tesla had better be, by a wide margin, the fastest growing, especially in its largest market by far.

I found an amazing result:

Jaguar US 2016 2017 growth January 1352 2939 117% February 1512 3484 130% March 2133 4953 132% April 1087 3230 197% TOTAL 6084 14606 140%

As you can see in the table above, Jaguar out-grew Tesla in terms of U.S. sales by an extremely wide margin - over 100 percentage points, it turns out. Jaguar has grown U.S. sales 140% this year, compared to Tesla's 18%. That's not a close call.

One year ago, Tesla was 71% larger than Jaguar in the U.S. market - 10,385 units sold vs Jaguar's 6,084. Now, one year later, the tables have turned and Jaguar is 19% larger than Tesla! - 14,606 Jaguar units sold vs 12,240 Teslas.

Ouch!

Someone will surely point out that Jaguar's vastly superior growth rate - 140% vs 18% - came as a result of having introduced two new models into the market. In Jaguar's case, they were the XE sedan and F-Pace SUV. And that's 100% true.

However, I have news for you: Car companies do indeed sometimes introduce new models into the market. News flash! This has never happened before, and will never happen again (sarcasm).

In fact, Tesla too introduced new models and variants around this time. While the Model X was technically being delivered already before March 2016, it really didn't start to be produced in meaningful volumes until around that time. The first month that Tesla delivered over 2,000 units of the Model X in the U.S. market was June 2016.

Furthermore, it wasn't until October 2016 that Tesla promised that its cars would be upgraded to "full autonomy," and the P100D model had also not been delivered (or even announced) by April 2016. That came many months later.

And this is all before Jaguar has started selling its first electric car!

As reported already a couple a months ago (here), Jaguar has at least 200 test units of the i-Pace crossover-SUV racking up torture miles in the world's most extreme climates. Series production starts in early 2018, and we should see the Jaguar i-Pace in U.S. dealerships around June 2018.

The Jaguar i-Pace doesn't compete 100% head-on with the Tesla Model S, Model X or Model 3. It's more like a Tesla Model Y competitor, which Tesla most likely won't have in volume production until 2020 in a best-case scenario (I am guessing 2021 or 2022 for decent volumes). After all, Tesla will make the Model Y in a brand new factory that does not yet exist, so the factory will first have to be built, placing volume production in 2020 at the earliest, if they started construction in the next few months.

Ponder that for a moment: The Jaguar i-Pace will be in the market at a bare minimum 18 months, more likely 24 months-plus, before its comparable Tesla car, the Model Y. Have investors absorbed this grim reality for Tesla? Evidently not. But by the end of 2018, that will likely start to sink in.

But wait, there's more!

This isn't the only Tesla sales comparison that is unfavorable. Depending on the geography analyzed (Europe, U.S., global) or any specific model (with our without SUV sales, you name it), there is a longer list of comparisons in which Tesla's sales growth lags all sorts of competitors. For example, did you pay attention to the fact that the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV, which Tesla investors tend to poh-poh, out-sold the Tesla Model S in the U.S. in April?

In the meantime, just ask yourselves this: Why does Tesla receive so much outsized praise for growing U.S. sales 18% when Jaguar gets nearly zero attention for growing U.S. sales 140% and managed to come from behind and out-grow Tesla in this process, from 2016 to 2017?

If Tesla is worth over $50 billion (plus the debt) for growing U.S. sales 18%, how much is Jaguar worth to its corporate parent Tata, when Jaguar grows U.S. sales 140%? Furthermore, Jaguar's U.S. unit sales are now larger than Tesla, and do you think that Jaguar is as unprofitable as Tesla?

In the contest of U.S. sales performance, the battle between Elon Musk and Jaguar's U.S. boss Joe Eberhardt, the verdict is not a close call.