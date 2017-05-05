Whiting Petroleum: Improved Differentials And Costs Partially Offset Lower Oil Prices

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) announced strong Q1 2017 results along with improved guidance for 2017. Whiting's cost reduction efforts plus expectations of improved differentials help to reduce its unhedged oil breakeven point by slightly over $2 per barrel and could improve its EBITDA by nearly $100 million per year (independent of oil and gas prices).

Whiting does remain challenged by the oil price situation though. Other companies have been able to cut costs as well, which has led to expectations of fairly significant US production growth with $50 oil, limiting the ceiling for oil.

Changes To Guidance

Whiting revised its 2017 guidance and highlighted a number of improvements to its cost structure and differentials. This included a $0.35 per BOE decrease in lease operating expense (at guidance midpoint), as well as a $0.15 per BOE decrease in general and administrative expense. Whiting's expectations for production taxes as a percentage of sales revenue also decreased slightly, while it believes that its oil differential will be around $1 per barrel better than earlier expectations.

Original Revised Production (MMBOE) 45.5 45.7 LOE per BOE $8.85 $8.50 G&A per BOE $3.05 $2.90 Production Taxes (% Of Sales Revenue) 9.0% 8.8% Oil Differential Per Bbl -$9.00 -$8.00 Gas Differential Per Mcf -$1.15 -$1.00

The improvements in Whiting's differentials and the various components of its cost structure results in approximately a $1.50 increase in Whiting's margins per BOE. With Whiting's production at approximately 69% oil, this reduces Whiting's oil breakeven point by a bit over $2.

Whiting also expects production to be slightly higher (0.2 MMBOE) than previously expected for 2017 while keeping the same $1.1 billion capital expenditure budget. The impact of the increased production on Whiting's results is fairly minimal though, as 0.2 MMBOE only adds around $7 million to 2017 revenue.

Effect On Financial Performance

The reduction in oil differential is one of the largest contributors to the improved outlook for Whiting's financial results, as it adds approximately $32 million to Whiting's revenue. Although not mentioned in guidance, improved NGL pricing is also potentially a large factor. Whiting received $17.69 per barrel for its NGLs in Q1 2017, a large improvement over the $12.11 per barrel it received in Q4 2016 and also significantly higher than the $13.00 per barrel I had previously modeled for its 2017 results. If Whiting receives an average of $17.69 per barrel for its NGLs in 2017 instead of $13.00, that would increase its revenues by approximately $33 million.

The reduction in lease operating expenses increases Whiting's EBITDA by around $16 million, while the other items such as G&A expense reduction, lower production taxes and narrower gas differentials have smaller impacts. The cumulative effect of all these items would be to improve Whiting's projected EBITDA by around $95 million, independent of oil and gas prices.

Valuation Estimates

The improvements in Whiting's cost structure increases Whiting's estimated value by around $1.50 per share. However, Whiting's valuation is primarily dependent on the outlook for long-term oil prices, and I would estimate that it is worth around $8.00 to $10.50 per share with a long-term oil price of around $50 to $55. Note that the long-term oil price differs from the spot price of oil though. While oil is at around $46 now, oil futures several years forward are at around $50.

Whiting's estimated valuation has been hit by the downward drift of long-term oil prices, although it has been able to partially mitigate this via its cost cutting measures. The Dakota Access Pipeline should help its results, but I had already factored that in to its valuation estimates before.

Conclusion

Whiting has improved its situation with its cost cutting and narrowing differentials will also help it. Whiting's unhedged breakeven point is around $50 oil, so it is not in trouble based on future oil price expectations. On the other hand, Whiting remains a somewhat higher cost tight oil producer, so while many other companies may be able to grow production at $50 oil, Whiting will either end up taking on more debt or having roughly flat production growth.

The question then becomes whether oil prices can rise significantly above $50. I believe that $50 to $55 is a reasonable expectation for future oil prices currently, absent any major geopolitical events. At that oil price range, Whiting's value is estimated at $8 to $10.50.

