Advanced Disposal Services' (ADSW) CEO Richard Burke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Matthew Nelson - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Richard Burke - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Carn - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Corey Greendale - First Analysis

Hamzah Mazari - Macquarie Capital

Steve Fisher - UBS

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Debbie Jones - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Buscaglia - Credit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Advanced Disposal Q1 2017 Conference Call with CEO, Richard Burke and CFO Steve Carn. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Matthew Nelson, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

Matthew Nelson

Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to the Advanced Disposal Q1 2017 earnings call. With me today is Richard Burke, our CEO; Steve Carn, our CFO and other members of senior management. We issued our press release yesterday with our results and trust that you have had the chance to review it. If you need a copy of the release, you may find it on our website or at sec.gov.

In today’s earnings release and during the conference call, we are providing adjusted financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net income, all of which are defined in our press release and exclude certain items that management believes are not indicative of our results of operations. This information is provided to enable you to make meaningful comparisons of the company’s operating performance between years and to review the company’s business from the same perspective as management. The earnings release contains exhibits that reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Before we begin, I need to make certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking information. The matters discussed in the teleconference may contain certain forward-looking information intended to qualify for the Safe Harbors from liability established within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including projections, estimates and descriptions of certain future events. Any such statements are based upon current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in those forward-looking statements. In this regard, we direct listeners to the cautionary statements contained in our financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This call is being recorded and will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the call for 30 days. Time-sensitive information provided during today’s call may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of Advanced Disposal is prohibited.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Richard Burke.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Matt. Good morning and I want to thank everyone for joining us today. First quarter 2017 represented another strong quarter for cash flow generation and financial results were consistent with our expectations as we continued to deliver on the commitments we have made to our shareholders.

Starting with revenue, top line grew 4.1%. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, was 1.6% and was largely driven by our Q1 purchase of CGS, which expanded our footprint into a large portion of central and eastern Indiana through a vertically integrated network of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal assets. While there are always startup costs with this type of acquisition, I am pleased to report that the integration process continues to go well and as expected.

In addition to the CGS acquisition, we have completed four tuck-in acquisitions through the end of April that strengthen our vertically integrated or disposal-neutral markets, including one in Polk County, where as we discussed last quarter, we recently won a large long-term municipal contract. This tuck-in acquisition will become the base business through which we jumpstart our Polk operations and begin building out our commercial and industrial business ahead of our October 1 municipal start date.

Revenue also benefited from a 2.4% increase in average yield as we continued to deliver on our commitment to disciplined pricing in our marketplace over time. Additionally, recycling revenue added a 1.4% boost to overall revenue due to higher commodity prices. So, while our exposure to the sale of recycled commodities is limited, with revenue from that portion of our business in 2016 at less than 2% of our overall revenue, we did get a nice pickup in the quarter from that. We have seen those prices moderate somewhat in April and we will continue to closely monitor these trends as the year unfolds.

Turning to volume, as expected, organic volume declined 1.7% and is largely due to the continued impact of cycling residential losses as a result of strategic decisions made on certain contracts during 2016. That said, volume was 130 basis points better than Q4 2016. So, we are seeing sequential improvements. Additionally, new municipal contract wins outpaced municipal losses during the quarter as we expected. The start dates for those contracts vary as you know, so those net new wins are not felt immediately.

Turning to bottom line results, adjusted EBITDA improved to $87.2 million and was consistent with our internal expectations. The strong pricing and recycling tailwind coupled with continuing demand in its controllable costs, all aided bottom line results. We did, however, have some unexpected headwinds related to net increases in fuel costs, a non-recurring severance charge and startup costs. Q1 is historically our lowest profitability quarter for the year driven by weather and seasonal volume trends that impact both productivity and disposal volume, as less than one-third of our disposal tons come from our Southern region.

Looking at cash flows, I am pleased to report that during Q1, we have made strong progress towards our goal of improving cash flow. Cash provided by operations was $95.3 million in Q1, which is $41.3 million or 76% increase versus Q1 2016. We did have a one-time benefit related to the assumption of the long-term care and closure reserve of $24 million. But even excluding this, we showed strong growth as we improved DSO cycled prior year derivative costs and lowered our cash interest payments, while prudently investing in capital.

Overall, we are pleased that our team continues to deliver on the commitments we have made to shareholders since our IPO. We have expanded our operational footprint, continued to strengthen markets with tuck-in acquisitions, achieved some important new municipal wins, continued our disciplined pricing, strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our leverage. The combination of these efforts is driving strong operating cash flow improvements and we remain on track to achieve our full year revenue, earnings and free cash flow guidance that we outlined in Q4.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve for a more detailed discussion of our financial performance.

Steve Carn

Thanks, Richard and good morning. Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased $13.6 million or 4.1% to $347.4 million from $333.8 million for the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted net income increased $5 million to $30.7 million from adjusted net loss of $1.3 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $87.2 million compared to $86.8 million in the prior year.

Looking at the top line in more detail, we achieved strong average price yield for the quarter of 2.4%, an increase of 50 basis points over the prior year quarter and total price yield of 4.2%, which includes positive price yield of 1.4% from sale of recycled commodities and 40 basis points from fuel derive. We achieved open market price yield of 3.4% in our collection and disposal operations and 60 basis points price yield in our municipal residential business, which increased 10 basis points over the first quarter of 2016 as we are starting to see some positive impact of higher CPI as contracts reset. Price yield to the line of business remains strong, commercial price growth for the quarter of 3.1% and roll-off price growth of 4.6%. We saw the strongest price growth in the commercial line of business in our south and east regions, with somewhat more moderated price growth in our Midwest region. Price growth in the roll-off lines of business was led by strong price growth in our South and Midwest regions, but offset slightly by the lower price in the East region due to the mix of business.

Average price yield in our disposal business increased 2.9% for the quarter, led by MSW and special waste pricing, with C&D remaining relatively flat. Organic volume for the quarter continues to track as expected with 170 basis points negative volume, with 100 basis points from non-regrettable contract losses and 70 basis points from lower sale volume, leaving core volumes flat year-over-year. Core solid waste volumes were impacted by tough prior year disposal volume comps as we saw a full quarter of disposal volumes in the prior year from Q2 into Q1 due to the very mild winter in 2016, but we did not see this repeat for 2017. On a tons basis, core disposal volume is down 3% for the quarter off a very tough prior comp when we saw workday adjusted tons up 9% in Q1 2016. The lower year-over-year disposal volume for Q1 2017 was driven by special waste tons, which were down 10% and MSW down 1%, but were offset by 3% increase in C&D tons.

Volumes in the commercial and roll-off collection business were flat with residential volume down as we continue to cycle through some lost municipal contracts. Overall, the negative volume improved 130 basis points sequentially from Q4 2016, as we start to cycle through the municipal contract losses and non- regrettable losses from our business rationalization strategy. Acquisitions added 180 basis points to volume growth, but partially offset by 20 basis point reduction from divestitures.

Turning to our bottom line results, we achieved adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of $87.2 million compared to $86.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter of 25.1% compared to 26% in the prior year, reflecting 90 basis points decrease in the margin year-over-year. There are several puts and takes in the year-over-year margin analysis. And I want to remind everyone due to the concentration of business in cold weather states, we have a fair amount of seasonality in our revenue affecting margins in Q1 and Q4. The following items are key drivers of the margin change year-over-year; 60 basis point increase from pricing and productivity gains benefiting from continued strong pricing discipline and managing costs and 40 basis points increase from improved commodity pricing. The negative impact to margins are due to the following; 10 basis points from acquisitions net of divestitures, 80 basis points from an increased health insurance and worker’s comp expense. Health insurance was negatively impacted in the quarter by several critical cases and can be lumpy. In addition, we have prior year favorable work comp adjustments that did not repeat in the quarter, 60 basis points due to net fuel impact of increased diesel costs and CNG tax credits that expired in 2016, which were somewhat offset by fuel surcharge revenue, 40 basis points from the severance related costs due to field management changes and incremental company operating costs.

Reviewing the results of operations, we achieved operating income of $11.3 million for the quarter and $16.7 million excluding $5.4 million related to the Greentree Landfill incident compared to $13 million in the prior quarter. We have provided detailed schedules of our cost of operations and SG&A expenses in our 8-K filing. Our cost of operations excluding accretion expense in the Greentree Landfill expenses, as a percentage of revenue was 63.3% compared to 62.9% in the prior year quarter. The 40 basis point increase in operating expense as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to 80 basis points from increased fuel costs and 10 basis points from insurance costs, offset by lower labor and franchise fees and taxes. Diesel fuel prices have increased 34% from $1.72 per gallon in Q1 2016 compared to $2.30 in Q1 2017.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 13% compared to 13.5% in the prior year quarter. SG&A decreased due to reduced capital market costs, but were offset by stock comp expense and negatively impacted 20 basis points of severance costs in the current quarter. Depreciation, depletion and amortization were 17.7% of revenue compared to 18.2% in the prior year. As a reminder, our D&A is approximately 6% higher due to the impact of GAAP purchase accounting on the legacy business. However, it has no impact on free cash flow generation.

We generated strong cash flow from operations for the quarter of $95.3 million, which includes $24 million of proceeds from an assumption of the long-term care and closure reserve in one of our landfills. Excluding this extraordinary item, normalized cash flow from operations would have been about $71.3 million or 20.5% of revenue compared to the prior year quarter of $54 million or 16.2% of revenue. The increase in cash flow from operations is due to the significant decrease in interest expense and improved net working capital as we continue to improve DSO and DPO. The company expended $41.9 million for the quarter for CapEx or 12.1% as a percentage of revenue, which includes $3.1 million for land acquired increased disposal [indiscernible] in one of our landfills. Replacement maintenance CapEx was $26.1 million or 7.5% of revenue, which is slightly below our target of 8.5% to 9.5% of replacement maintenance CapEx due to timing. Growth CapEx was $8.9 million or 2.6% of revenue, impacted by several new municipal contract wins and infrastructure CapEx was $3.8 million or 1.1% of revenue, primarily related to landfill gas and leachate treatment infrastructure.

We generated adjusted free cash flow of $40.5 million or 11.7% of revenue compared to the prior year quarter of $27.1 million or 8.1%. The increase is due to lower cash interest due to the refinancing of the debt in late Q4 and improved net working capital metrics. In our first quarter 10-Q, we have disclosed a subsequent event was done that we anticipate reporting in Q2 of ‘17 of approximately $13 million non-cash impairment charge related to certain intangible assets reported in purchase accounting in our Columbia South Carolina collection operation. Those assets do not align with our long-term strategy of vertically integrated operations with [indiscernible] neutral disposal sites.

Total funded debt at March 31, 2017 was $1.983 billion, with approximately $236 million of revolver availability. During the quarter, interest expense was $22.5 million with cash paid interest of $14.8 million. Covenants leverage defined as total funded debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA in March 31, 2017 was 4.7x compared to 4.8x at year end. LTM March 31, ‘17 EBITDA of $421 million includes $9.5 million of pro forma credits for full year impact of acquisitions and new municipal contracts.

We will now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Corey Greendale with First Analysis.

Corey Greendale

Hi, good morning.

Richard Burke

Hi, good morning Corey.

Corey Greendale

Congratulations on a nice quarter. So just a couple of questions, at least relative to my model, you benefited from lower CapEx. Is that just a change – I just want to make sure there is no change in the full year outlook? And is there anything you can point to as far as what you expect seasonality for the rest of the year?

Richard Burke

Yes, Corey, really it’s full guidance for the year is what we have said in Q4. It is really around some timing on CapEx spend. And then the improvement in the working capital has changed in AR. So, we decreased DSO from year end. We managed DPO a little better, cash interest savings, little less bonus paid and an increase in EBITDA. So, we feel we are on track for the full year guidance we gave related about adjusted free cash flow.

Corey Greendale

Okay. Going forward, I don’t know if we need to get into the weeds on this, but $24 million adjustment. But mostly what I am interested in is, is there some offset to that on back end, like this mean in the future, there is going to be $24 million going out or if you could just help me understand that?

Richard Burke

Yes, it’s a long-term. So there is about $1 million to $2 million that will flow through our closure, post-closure expenditure line item over the next kind of 30 years.

Corey Greendale

Okay. Then on the volumes, so I think you are the last to report. So we have heard all the other peers talk about their volumes. There is a pretty wide range of what’s happening with MSW volumes. And I know there is geographic differences, but even where there is overlap this. Do have any sense of – is there share shifting or why is it that some are growing nicely and you are more flat and then you are not the only one in that category?

Richard Burke

Corey, I think a lot of that has to do with our footprint. We bring in about 16 million tons a year into our 40 landfills. Only 21% of those tons come in first quarter. So, 79% of those tons will come second through fourth. I think it – more in line, it has to do with seasonality than it does any shift in volume.

Corey Greendale

Okay. And just one last quick one for Steve, I just want to make sure with the debt coming down that I am modeling interest expense properly. Could you just give – is the Q1 run-rate good or does it come down further in Q2?

Steve Carn

It’s about the same in Q2.

Corey Greendale

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Corey.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie Capital.

Hamzah Mazari

Good morning. Thank you. The first question is just on your M&A pipeline. Could you give us a sense of your appetite to do something larger aside from a tuck-in? And would you be willing to issue equity to do a larger deal, just trying to get a sense of whether I know there is no real balance sheet capacity, but I am wondering if the pipeline for you is just tuck-ins or whether you can participate in something much larger?

Richard Burke

Yes, good morning, Hamzah. Thanks for the question. You saw our M&A pipeline overall is pretty robust. And again, the majority of it is tuck-ins. But I think we showed with CGS in February that a chunkier deal, $25 million to $30 million revenue buy certainly within our wheelhouse and capable of being done. Yes, I would also point to you that we were able to do that without taking on new debt, using free cash flow in our revolver. And we did that in the first quarter and our leverage actually came down. So, I mean that kind of shows that our strategy of disposal neutral markets, vertically integrated secondary or vertically integrated primary markets growing in those markets works when we buy them at the right price, bring them in, integrate them, get those cash flows and then ultimately we grow EBITDA and we also leverage down debt at the same time. So that’s working. But more specifically on your question about chunkier deals, the financial engineering we find a way for the right deal. I think you have to be opportunistic around that. I mean deals never come when you want them to. So, if that presented itself it would be more about valuation than how you financially engineer the deal, but we have been pretty creative. I mean if you remember, we were doing tuck-in acquisitions when we were leveraged 6.5x. So, now that we are at 4.7 and coming down, we would be opportunistic about a chunkier deal.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. That’s very helpful color. And then just could you maybe just update us on what you are seeing on your muni pipeline and what kind of win rates you are baking into your guidance?

Richard Burke

Yes. So we are on track with our guidance around municipal. We started the year with a pretty big pipeline of municipal opportunities, about $140 million that existed within our footprint. About half those contracts have been let so far. We are winning on about 20% of the contracts that come out by revenue. We have been able to pickup so far this year. And we have got about 50% of the $140 million, or $70 million, still left out there that we will be negotiating and bidding on the rest of the year.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. Just last question, I will turn it over. Just remind us what your sensitivity is on OCC pricing? Thank you.

Steve Carn

So, OCC pricing, it’s less than 2% of our overall revenue is commodity pricing. And what we saw in Q1 ‘17 on OCC was around 114. Q1 ‘16 was about 60. We have seen that moderate back down from Q1 in April around $10 to $20, so not a big impact to us. The $10 change on revenue, about 75 – 70% of that falls to the bottom line. So $10 change is about $2.5 million. And so you saw that as one of the positives in revenue of about a 60 – about 40 basis point positive on the impact in margin related to commodity pricing, but that was offset about 60 basis point headwind from the increase in fuel cost and the fuel – the revenue lagging.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. That’s very helpful. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Fisher of UBS.

Steve Fisher

Thanks. Good morning.

Richard Burke

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Fisher

Just with the margin down year-over-year, what would you say where the biggest developments in the quarter and you are kind of managing the middle grinding costs lower strategy? Because there were a number of puts and takes that you guys called out. It’s just kind of hard to discern what the – where the cost takeout was in the quarter. If you could just kind of give a little color on that? That would be very helpful.

Steve Carn

Yes. So on the margin difference, the 90 basis points what we think it was kind of hard to forecast would have been the 60 basis points net fuel, which was offset about 40 basis points from positive recycling. So, that’s kind of a net negative 20. So if you think about the guidance we gave versus where we thought we would be that was one – it’s hard to predict. There was 40 basis points from severance. So, that’s kind of a one-time event. And then we had 80 basis points around insurance with most of it being related to health insurance, about $1.5 million increase on a year-on-year basis really driven as we look into it from some critical cases of the participants in the plan. We don’t – that could be lumpy. We don’t expect that to occur. And then there was a tough comp, because there was significant insurance credits that we had in Q1 of ‘16 that didn’t repeat as we continue to improve our safety metrics. There was this adjustment last year to kind of catch up on the lost vet. We haven’t yet seen that. We still got to do, as we get more improvements on our safety, those will start to flow through, but it’s – it takes longer to get those through the system. So, those are the major kind of headwinds that we saw in Q1 around the expenses impacting the margin, but we had 60 basis points really contribution from pricing and where we could manage the cost and productivity.

Steve Fisher

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just sort of a bigger picture and on volumes, I mean you have talked about how overall economic growth is a factor in your business than volumes. And we saw that for the broader economy some weakness in Q1. Just wondering to what extent did you see that consumer spending driven economic weakness show up in your volumes in the quarter? And are you still on track for more positive volume trends year-over-year in the second half?

Richard Burke

On the commercial small container, we are talking about consumerism. So that’s probably where it would hit the most. We actually saw service increases outpace decreases. So again, we are not going to feel consumerism on a quarter-by-quarter basis. We lag in and lag out of any change like that. So service increases out pace decreases as small container commercial. On the role off side, housing starts were a nice tailwind for us in the South and particularly our Eastern region that they are still strong and robust. And we see housing starts to really – it really gives us four revenue opportunities. It’s about when they build the neighborhood you prepare the land, so you get the extra soil and then you get the construction of the house and then hopefully get them municipal contract or the subscription deal to pick up the house. And then the support network that grows up around the housing development gives you the small container commercial work. So housing starts were good. Consumerism, we didn’t feel in the small containers.

Steve Fisher

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Hoffman with Stifel.

Michael Hoffman

Thank you, Richard, Steve and Matthew for taking my questions.

Steve Carn

Hey, good morning.

Michael Hoffman

Good morning. On the volume headwind, what – when you have a good feel for what you are dealing with this sort of lost business, the special waste project in Pennsylvania and the like, when do you see, all things equal, that’s no longer a headwind, which quarter do think that happens?

Richard Burke

So let’s break it down on a couple of pieces. The municipal contracts will cycle through. And most of that will start to cycle through. We had some in Q1 we cycled through Q2, Q3. Certainly, the municipal wins, the wins outpacing the losses will help with that. We had some cycling yet on the shale piece. We have another $2 million of revenue that will kind of cycle through in 2Q of ‘16 and then that kind of more moderates to kind of the net $800,000 per quarter in Q3 and Q4. So that will start to abate. I think you will start to see some positive growth. We have a good pipeline on the special waste. That’s always one piece, it’s always really hard to predict, but we see that in the back half of the year potentially helping us on the volume side. We continued to push our commercial sales efforts. Certainly the entry into, with the [indiscernible] CGS acquisition, gives some additional upside on organic growth. Certainly the entry into Polk County with the municipal contract and our recent acquisition will help with some organic growth. So we feel pretty good about being able to cycle through. Again, it’s going to be more back half weighted as we anniversary the timing of the municipal contracts and the timing of the shale and the timing of the non-regrettable losses that we ran on the commercial side. So we still feel we are on track just to start to be positive in the back half, particularly in the third quarter.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. To summarize that we are still negative in 2Q, we turned positive in 3Q, maybe incrementally more positive in 4Q, ex any seasonal reductions, so is 2Q more or less negative than 1Q on a percentage basis?

Richard Burke

I think it will be depending on the timing of some of what we see in the special waste pipeline and what we see potentially in pickup in seasonality, whether it happens earlier in Q2, April has been decent, but there is always some push sometimes between Q2 and Q3 on seasonality.

Michael Hoffman

So I mean what’s your gut telling you, you are going to be sort of now 2% negative versus a 3% or is it, I mean remember, you pulled volume out of 2Q last year into 1Q, so it actually works in your favor, I think?

Steve Carn

I mean we have improved from Q4 of negative 3% with 200 basis points related to resi and shale. We are negative 170 basis points for Q1 ‘17, with 170 basis points for that related to resi and shale and so that kind of net core kind of flat on a year-over-year basis for us volume wise. So we feel good about this trend reversing into positive as we get into Q2 and into Q3 and particularly into Q4, as we get the – some of the later municipal wins that start in late Q3 and Q4.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. Shifting gears, what’s a good full year target for cash flow from ops, now that you had such a good first quarter, I get some of this improvement walks backs as you work some – there is some smoothing of working capital, you don’t keep 100% of it just timing wise, so I am assuming the cash flow from ops ends up a little bit better for the full year than we were planning, but don’t get quite the level that it was in 1Q?

Steve Carn

Yes. I agree with that, Michael. And I think the range we gave for adjusted free cash flow, excluding the $24 million in that $121 million to $141 million, we still feel pretty good about. And there are some puts and takes in there and it all depends if we win some more municipal contracts that we didn’t expect. We might have to spend a few more dollars on CapEx to get those up and started. So right now as we see it, 1Q in the bank, and April, we feel confident on the range that we gave for adjusted free cash flow, ex the one-time benefit of $24 million.

Richard Burke

I know you have heard this before, but I mean that’s – I mean that’s our metric, right. So our metric we focused – as we put this company together in ‘12 and looked at markets we wanted to be in and markets we didn’t want to be in and market selection and secondary vertically integrated and then primarily vertically integrated and disposal neutral and not be competitor own disposal, everything has been from the beginning back to cash flow generation. I mean it’s – we think that’s the way that we create the greatest value for our shareholders as cash flow generation. So pretty much everything we do is pointed towards that metric. And the midpoint of our range, the $121 million to $141 million, just as a reminder, that’s a 40% improvement year-over-year. So it’s a – it’s not without purpose that we – that we are driving towards that cash flow generation. It’s our – while we won’t say we have a sole focus, but it’s the number one focus of this team.

Michael Hoffman

Okay, fair enough on that. And then to help think through this MSW trend, if I took in smooth your MSW for the first half of ‘16 and then thought about what the trend is starting in ‘17, how does that look in your mind, because you moved – I mean clearly volume moved around or because of the weather, so if I am smoothing, how do you think about your trend, my sense is that it’s more favorable than it feels based on the – just 1Q over 1Q?

Richard Burke

Well, I mean again, only 21% of our land – I am not sure I completely understand your question, but.

Michael Hoffman

What I was trying to get at is that I mean if I really look at first half of ‘16 of the MSW trend, which then smooths out some of the seasonality, right, because you are more likely to do 25%, 27% of your volume in 2Q and 3Q and then it gets back down to maybe 22% to 25% in 4Q, so if I thought that the first half of ‘16 volumes trending and then compare that sort of as what’s happening in 1Q, I think the comparison is more favorable than it appears?

Richard Burke

I haven’t done that analysis, but I can tell you that only 21% of our volume and if we look back historically comes in this first quarter. And you are pretty accurate with the fact the Q2 is closer to 25, 25 and then it starts to round down once we hit Thanksgiving in the fourth quarter. So I mean I think that’s fairly accurate. The way to think about our flows of volume, but I haven’t backed into analysis you are doing, so I am not sure I can answer it.

Steve Carn

So Michael just a little bit going back to 1Q ’16 reverse on a year-over-year basis that ‘16 over ‘15, we were up 7% on MSW tons. There were a couple of large kind of threshold MSW volumes that were coming in that aren’t going to repeat and didn’t really repeat the rest of ‘16. So 1Q ‘16 7% increase in tons is kind of an anomaly. So you have got to kind of normalize that if you are going to look at the rest of ‘16 in terms of normalizing. That’s what makes for the tough comp with MSW tons. We are down 1% on a year-over-year basis, but we were up 7%, with a large part of that being some one-time benefit of some special waste that came in at a couple of landfills. And then in 2Q ‘16, we were up 3% on a year-over-year basis, Q3 ‘16, 2% down 1% at Q4 ‘16. So, I think you are going to love a lot more looking – thinking about volumes 2Q ‘16 and through 4Q ‘16 at the 7% increase is kind of an anomaly that we saw in the first quarter of ‘16.

Michael Hoffman

Right, okay. That data helps. That confirms what I was thinking. And then at this juncture, given what you have done through the balance sheet and sort of where we are with one quarter in the bag and the second quarter with some visibility, how do you think your year end leverage settles out?

Steve Carn

I think your expectations are relative to what we gave and the guidance where we thought range of EBITDA was going to be. And I think we are in that kind of 0.4 to potentially 0.5 turn. It really depends on some accretive tuck-ins that may provide some additional contribution from an EBITDA standpoint. It all depends how much more inquisitive we are for the balance of the year and the related EBIT contribution it will provide for the year. These tuck-ins generally in certainly Caldwell, there are some startup costs and integration costs which incurs and it takes a little bit of time to get the synergies. So, you don’t immediately get the impact in your reported numbers. But X those factors, on a full run-rate basis post synergy, we look at deals and make sure that they are accretive to de-leveraging the business and that’s the whole – that’s one of the things that we have done as part of the makeup of how we de-lever the businesses continue to do these accretive acquisitions that give us additional cash flow and synergies once we get them fully implemented.

Michael Hoffman

Okay, thanks for taking my questions. See you on Sunday and Monday in New Orleans.

Steve Carn

Alright, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Feniger with Bank of America.

Michael Feniger

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. First, just the average yield remains pretty strong. You must have some visibility there at least on the muni restricted side. So, how does that trend going forward?

Richard Burke

So, it’s good question, Michael. And 62% of our contracts renew in the back half of the year. So, as CPI stays above 2%, that will start to be a tailwind as those contracts reset in Q3 and Q4 and it’s really 24% of the 62% in Q3 and the 38% in Q4. So we will get that lift, but it will be more of a benefit as we go into front half of ‘18. The other thing that we have a tough comp on is that we are going to be cycling through a significant increase in our environmental fee that we did July 1, 2016. We went from 15% to 20%. So, as you will continue to see good average yield in the second quarter, but then it will start to get a little bit tougher in Q3 as we anniversary that metric. And then it will take some time for us to push that the open market pricing, which the higher CPI will also not just help our resi resets, but it will also help the open market pricing. But that comes in certain slugs as customer’s anniversary is when we push through that annual price increase and as CPI remains above that 2%, that’s certainly helpful to get that price. But certainly, an environmental fee is going to be a pretty tough comp for us in the back half of the year.

Michael Feniger

Okay, that’s great. And I think you mentioned it, Steve, in a question before. But can you just maybe flesh out, what are you seeing in April? Is the trend in line with Q1? Is it maybe picking up in certain areas? I was just hoping you guys would flush it out a little bit.

Steve Carn

I think it’s kind of as expected. I mean, we don’t see any real upside. We are not seeing any real downsides. It’s kind of where we would expect to be at this time of the year.

Michael Feniger

That’s great. And could you guys just lastly just give us an update on the customer care strategy? I know that supposed to maybe add some incremental costs, but yes, we are also hoping maybe to help drive some further growth?

Richard Burke

Sure, Michael. So, our goal is by the end of the year, 75% of all of our calls will be going through one of our customer care center. So, some of the positives we are seeing there is the ability to close a higher percentage of business. So, it’s a hot lead when it comes to new customer care centers. We are being able to close business and close it in a better price than what we were doing when we were trying to take all the calls across 100 different locations, more professional touch with the customer, closing at higher ratios and better pricing is sort of what we are seeing. And I think also our consolidation of our billing and collection center that we did last December I think is starting to bear some fruit. I think, you could see it in first quarter with our lower DSO. So as we are consolidating some of these back office functions and bringing it in, we are seeing some nice upside. And it’s also allowing in our strategy where our local managers we want them focused on service delivery, quality, safety and grow in their market. It’s taken some of the day-to-day items that need to get done, but they don’t need to get done at every location away and allow them to focus more on the customer and delivering the safe service.

Michael Feniger

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Michael.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer.

Noah Kaye

Thanks so much. Good morning, Richard and Steve for taking the questions. First of all, maybe come back to M&A and follow-up on a couple of the other questions. So congratulations on the integration of Caldwell and the four tuck-ins, you are seeing nice closing rates to start the year. And you have talked about having a good appetite for further and robust pipeline. Some of your peers have mentioned that the uncertainty around tax reform, they are seeing a bit of a holding pattern at this point on deals getting done. So, are you seeing that in your territory is the gating factor at all? And then how should we be thinking about your expectations for M&A spend for the rest of the year?

Richard Burke

Thanks for the question. I will start with the last one first. So, so far this year, we have acquired about $40 million of new revenue. I mean, we have talked on these calls before that our target is $30 million to $50 million. So I feel fairly comfortable that we will be at the top end of that range That will push our M&A up to probably about 50 million by the end of the year is what we are expecting right now, pretty robust pipeline. So, we feel good about our M&A activity this year. Your first question about the tax reform, I think there is some truth to that, that some of the chunkier deals, not so much the tuck-ins, but the chunkier deals are taking up a whole pattern. But the positive sign of that too is we are getting more appointments and more face-to-face with some of the chunkier deals that maybe a year or two wouldn’t meet with us. And I believe part of that reason is that they see tax reform as maybe a window. If capital gains trades off from X to Y, is that a one-time window in order to take a lifetime of equity off the table and get a nice reduction in taxes. So they are taking meetings and we are building relationships. And if tax reform comes through, it could be a nice tailwind to some chunkier deals.

Noah Kaye

That’s great color. I appreciate that. And then second you talked about how the environmental fee is going to anniversary. Look this past week, you are seeing it on the ground I am sure I mean with the very significant flooding in the Midwest what’s being called historic by news outlets and others. Now certainly that will create more volumes, but presumably, it would increase management costs, some other operational costs for you. So, can you talk about whether or not the fee is kind of covering those increased costs whether we may actually end up seeing not only yourself, but other providers potentially increase recovery fees further?

Richard Burke

Yes, it’s a good question. I mean, it is a – it’s an event as opposed to – we hope it’s an event and not something that continues to reoccur for the four people that have been affected by the flooding. But we will certainly analyze it now. I mean we will look at it and see what impact that has and take a look and make sure that the environmental fees that we are charging are covering that. What we have seen is increased regulation around leachate. Again, anecdotally and in certain states more than others, that’s probably what has been the biggest part of what’s been driving at the landfill, the overall increase in costs associated with the regulatory environment.

Noah Kaye

Yes, alright. Thank you very much for the questions.

Richard Burke

Yes. See you next week. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Debbie Jones with Deutsche Bank.

Debbie Jones

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. My first question is kind of just bigger picture when we thinking about your recycling business, you mentioned it’s not very big, but do you expect or do you believe that that is kind of an advantage or a disadvantage to you and I only asked the question, because I think you are seeing a big shift in how consumers are spending, I think about 10% of domestic box shipments are related to e-commerce currently and growing at kind of double digits and so I just wanted to get your thoughts on how kind of you are positioning yourself with that business and how that’s kind of changing for some of your customers?

Richard Burke

Thanks for the question Debbie. So our recycling business is really more tailored to the customers’ need than it is to anything else, so we can customize. While it’s only 2% of our revenue, a lot of that speaks to where we operate in the South and certain parts of the East, where the recycling appetite is probably not as great as it would be on the West Coast or any of the coasts for that matter. So it’s not that that’s not part of our business, it’s just based on our demographics and where we operate a smaller portion than some of the other nationals. But we will customize. We have seen on the recycling side an increase in cardboard certainly in residential homes with all the UPS deliveries or the Amazon effect. At the same time, we have seen a big fall off in newspaper print, because apparently no one buys the newspaper anymore, except me. So we are seeing a decrease there. And we continue to be challenged by glass in the recycling, because with more and more fiber like cardboard showing up in the recycling bins, the glass contamination becomes an even bigger problem.

Steve Carn

And Debbie, I think there has been a gradual structural shift where the industry and certainly us. We are looking at making sure that we are getting paid in adequate return from the assets deployed to collect the recyclables and relying less of that revenue stream on the actual back end sale of commodities. So that’s the way that we are mitigating the risk of the commodities in our business and we will continue to do that with our customers.

Debbie Jones

Okay. Thank you. And so my second question was just a point on clarification on volumes because you talked about it a lot, but I just wanted to ask this, does leap year and Easter shifting into Q2 from 1Q, does that have any impact on you on a year-on-year basis when you look at that number?

Steve Carn

Yes. For us and how we calculate workday differences, there was no workday difference on a year-over-year basis for Q1. We will see a year-over-year difference in Q3 because it’s 261 days in 2016 versus 260. But for us, that doesn’t occur until Q3 of this year.

Debbie Jones

Okay. Thanks. And then just last question, we touched on M&A a bit here, but would you expect, as we progress through the year, that you can complete more bolt-on M&A, is that still part of the plan this year?

Richard Burke

Yes, ma’am. We have a very robust pipeline. I said earlier, we have done about $40 million in acquired revenue so far this year. And we have sort of guided to our targets $30 million to $50 million, so we think we will be at the high end of that range by year end.

Debbie Jones

Okay, great. Thank you very much. I will turn it over.

Richard Burke

Thank you, Debbie.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Buscaglia with Credit Suisse.

Andrew Buscaglia

Hi guys. Just a quick one for me, can you talk about if you are seeing any real competition when – as it pertains to M&A?

Richard Burke

Yes, sure. Andrew, the way we are set up with the exclusive secondary markets, in those markets, we certainly see less competition, because in most of those markets, we will be the natural buyer, because we are going to own the landfill, the transfer station and the hauling company. So our real competition on those assets is normally sell or don’t sell about the seller. So we don’t see as much competition there. The chunkier deals, sure. There will be competition around that probably folks from the other majors depending on how big as well as some equity influence.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks guys.

Richard Burke

Thanks.

Steve Carn

Thank you.

Operator

And I would now like to turn the call back over to the presenters for any closing remarks.

Richard Burke

Alright. Thank you very much. We are making great progress as an organization and we are optimistic about what the future holds. We will continue to focus on market selection, profitable organic growth, accretive acquisitions, pricing discipline and managing costs. We expect that to continue to drive ever improving free cash flow. We believe that these efforts coupled with a continued focus on working capital improvements and being good stewards of the cash flow we generate will lead to value creation for our shareholders. I would like to thank the Advanced Disposal team for all their hard work and dedication as we all live out our mission of every day driven to deliver service first, safety always. Thank you for your time this morning. Have a safe weekend.

Operator

Again, thank you for your participation. This concludes today’s call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.