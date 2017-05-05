Starbucks: The Unicorn In The Report

March comps were up to 4% and the momentum carried over into April.

Earnings season presents opportunity for the investor that maintains a level head. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) recently reported Q2 earnings results on April 27. After earnings, Starbuck's stock fell about 4%. Investors that failed to understand that Starbucks is a moat a stock, with outstanding margins, free cash flow, and return on invested capital, panicked and sold after earnings. However, if you are like us, you realize the strength of Starbuck's brand and maintained confidence in your position.

Starbucks stock pulled back following earnings, after the company lowered its full-year guidance, calling for 8-10% top-line growth and EPS of $2.08-2.12. Comparable same-store sales came in at 3%.

We would like to point out the one key metric many investors may not have caught in the earnings report and the significance it holds. We will call this metric "the unicorn in the report."

Starbucks trialed a new drink: The Unicorn Frappuccino. This drink was made from a creme frappuccino with mango syrup, pink powder, and a sour blue drizzle. As the customer drinks it, the frappuccino changes in both color and flavor.

The social media buzz the drink created was exactly what Starbucks wanted. The drink was only available for five days, from April 19-23, but it created a landslide reaction of about 180,000 posts on Instagram. This one promotion set the tempo for which new CEO Kevin Johnson is going to bring to the playing field utilizing Starbuck's mobile platform. Johnson said that US comps accelerated through the quarter and were actually up 4% in March, and further accelerated in April.

Looking forward Starbucks is introducing a new Frappuccino Happy Hour promotion that is set to start today, May 5 through May 14. The company is also promoting a new permanent addition to its drink menu, the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

Only time will tell how effective these mobile campaigns are at driving sales at Starbucks. One thing is certain though, the Unicorn Frappuccino promotion was extremely effective and comps are trending in the right direction. With Johnson taking the reins, we will see if the former Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) executive can deliver on his promise to fix Starbucks mobile issues. The unicorn in the report has us thinking yes.

Valuation

As it currently stands, we have a fair value price target of $65-66 on Starbucks which represents a 2018 PE of 27 and value/EBITDA of 15. Although the current industry average is 22 times earnings and a 12 times EBITDA we believe Starbucks has proven that it trades at a premium to other companies.

Starbucks has shown extremely strong support around $54. If you are waiting to purchase shares of Starbucks because you believe it is currently over-bought, understand that at current levels, Starbucks represents limited downside and strong upside moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.