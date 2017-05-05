CombiMatrix's (CBMX) CEO Mark McDonough on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CombiMatrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CBMX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jody Cain - IR

Mark McDonough - President and CEO

Scott Burell - CFO

Analysts

Kevin DeGeeter - Ladenburg

Adam Hutt - Leviticus Partners

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from CombiMatrix are Mark McDonough, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Burell, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier this afternoon CombiMatrix issued financial results for the 2017 first quarter. If you've not received this news release or would be like to be added to the company's email distribution list, please call LHA in Los Angeles at 310-691-7100 and speak with [indiscernible]. During today's call, management will be making a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different from those anticipated. For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at sec.gov or in the investor's section of combimatrix.com.

The content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 4th 2017. Except as required by law CombiMatrix disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mark McDonough. Mark?

Mark McDonough

Thanks Jodi. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. We are off to a very strong start in 2017 with improvements across a wide range of financial and operational metrics as we move closer to our goal of sustained profitability.

Our results featured new records for test revenue, test volumes and average revenue per test in the reproductive health category. We delivered record cash reimbursement and expanded gross margin. We narrowed our operating loss and we reduced cash consumption. Quite simply, all metrics we are tracking our progress are heading in the right direction.

Let me summarize a few of the highlights comparing the first quarter of 2017 with the first quarter of 2016. Total revenues increased 27%. Reproductive health revenues increased 32%, driven by 15% increases in both test volume and an average revenue per test. Gross margin on diagnostic services reached nearly 60%, up from 52%. The number of billable customers increased 8% and we reduced our net loss to $518,000. That's down by nearly $1 million from the prior year. We also reduced our cash burn by $1.2 million to $495,000. And as a result of this lower cash consumption, I'm pleased to report that we believe our current cash is sufficient to cover operating expenses over the coming 12 months.

These strong results are a continuation of consistent improvement in key metrics since we rounded out our reproductive health offering in early 2015 by providing in-vitro fertilization testing. In each consecutive quarter since then, our reproductive health revenues have notched new records and in each of the past seven quarters, our gross margins have expanded and our operating loss has narrowed. It is highly gratifying to report quarter after quarter of improvements, which we attribute to our consistent execution on an aggressive well-conceived business model.

We're proud of our many accomplishments over the past several years. We have continuously added new accounts, which we report on a quarterly basis and our customer base is up 15% over the past few years. We have introduced new accretive tests such as our preimplantation genetic screening or PGS, next gen sequencing test, which provides high quality results and improves gross margin versus its predecessor, array based PGS testing. We introduced our Buccal Swab DNA collection system, which acts as a less invasive alternative to blood draws for pediatric analysis. We've established CombiMatrix as a leader in providing clinical validation for reproductive health testing with groundbreaking studies that both support physician adoption and help lead to positive coverage decisions and higher reimbursement from health plans. For example our study in miscarriage analysis testing that included more than 8000 consecutive products of conception samples provided important information in determining the factors behind recurrent pregnancy loss. The study also highlights the superior diagnostic value of microarray analysis over other methods. This information and our competitive advantage is in this space contributed to the consecutive quarterly records in reproductive health revenues. We believe the clinical validation data from this study also helped contribute to the decisions of 25 health plans to revise their medical policy in favor of coverage for recurrent pregnancy loss at the beginning of 2016 through March of 2017.

We have contracted with third party payers for a network provider status in order to improve reimbursement in both the amount and the time moves [ph] the payment. We currently have agreements with managed care organizations and third party plan administrators that provide access to more than 177 million insured lives. Since January of 2016, we are aware of 25 commercial insurance carriers in the United States that have modified their medical coverage policies regarding recurrent pregnancy loss to now provide coverage for this important test, thereby driving higher average reimbursement for tests and higher cash collections for this test.

We are also benefiting from investments made in our billing and collections organization to maintain strong cash collections as revenues grow. Our cash collections as a percentage of billable tests are consistently in the 90% range or above, setting CombiMatrix apart from our diagnostic peers. The high collection rates can be attributed to cash paid tests such as PGS, our strategy to contract with payers at fair prices, our policies of patient advocacy and involvement and the movement of payers to reimburse for tests not previously covered. That said, our high collection rates also reflect our team's focus on maximizing revenue on every client.

These achievements were accomplished while at the same time managing operating expenses and reducing overall cash consumption. For the first quarter of 2017, revenues increased 27% over the prior year while operating expenses declined 3% and cash consumption dropped by 70%. If you are reviewing results within reproductive health, we reported record revenue, test volumes and average price for test for miscarriage analysis testing, which is our largest revenue producing segment.

We also showed a significant increase in the prenatal segment during Q1. Revenues were up 59% year over year and were up 17% sequentially on higher test volume. We have had success converting many accounts from our previous NIPT partnership into CombiMatrix customers while also benefiting from higher average revenue per test from an approved payer mix.

In PGS, on last quarter's call, I discussed a dedicated effort to focus our commercial organization on this segment. I'm pleased to report that after a lull in the second half of 2016, due to our renewed focus on PGS, volume has now increased 38% year over year and 21% sequentially. This is an important test for CombiMatrix and [indiscernible] self-pay by the patient where it is directly billed to the clinic, which both support a high rate of cash collections in our path to profitability. Sales increase in PGS is also an example of our ability to successfully execute commercially when we focus our efforts on clear goals and objectives.

Turning to our commercial operations, we continue to benefit from the increased productivity of our sales representatives. We currently have 10 professionals in our sales organization with three more slated to start on May 15th. We previously discussed that our goal for each sales rep is to be responsible for between $1 million to $2 million in annual revenue. Currently, eight territories are tracking between $1 million to $2.5 million on an annualized basis as we deliver on promised productivity gains.

Now I'd like to ask Scott Burell to review our financial results in a bit more detail. Scott?

Scott Burell

Thank you, Mark and good afternoon everyone. I'm pleased to report our strong financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017 as our company continues its advance toward our goal of sustained profitability. I'd like to start my remarks today by showing highlights from the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Revenues increased 27% to $3.8 million and included $29,000 in royalty revenues. Billable diagnostic test revenue increased 28% on an 11% increase in volume, to 2938 tests. The revenue increase was driven primarily by a 32% increase in revenues from our reproductive health segment. We served 262 accounts during the quarter, which represents an increase of just over 8%. It's important to note that one account may include several physician customers ordering tests from us during a given quarter.

In reviewing our reproductive health segment, volumes were up 15% to a record 1642 tests and average revenue per test also increased 15% to a record $1739. These increases were driven primarily by continued improvement and efficiencies in our billing and collections processes, increased coverage of miscarriage analysis testing by third party payers and also from the modest price increases for our microarray tests we discussed during our last call. These factors all contributed to our record reproductive health revenues of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Within our reproductive health segment, miscarriage analysis revenues were up 26% on an 11% increase in test volume and a 15% increase in average revenue per test. Prenatal revenues gained 59%, on a 16% increase in volume and a 37% increase in average revenue per test. And PGS revenues grew 39% on a 38% increase in volume with approximately 4.5 embryos per case tested in both periods. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 decreased by 3% from Q1 of 2016 or by $145,000 to $4.3 million. The decrease was due primarily to lower sales and marketing and development expenses, partially offset by higher cost of sales from increased volumes and higher general and administrative expenses gross margin on diagnostic services improved significantly to 59.9% from 51.6% over Q1 2016. This improvement was primarily due to higher average reimbursement for test coupled with lab efficiencies and lower array costs on our miscarriage analysis and PGS testing that we've discussed on previous calls. As a result of increased revenues, expanded gross margins and reduced operating expenses, our net loss decreased by nearly $1 million to $518,000 or $0.19 per share. Cutting our net loss by nearly two thirds over the past 12 months is a significant milestone in our goal of reaching positive cash flow from operations by the fourth quarter of this year.

Turning now to our balance sheet and cash flows, we had cash and cash equivalence of $3.2 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2016. And as Mark mentioned, we believe our cash resources are sufficient to fund operations over the coming 12 months. Cash used in operations for the first quarter of 2017 about $495,000 declined more than 70% from the $1.7 million used in operations during the first quarter of 2016. The significant improvement was due primarily to increased cash reimbursement from revenue growth as well as cost containment regarding employee headcount and laboratory supply costs. And as a point of emphasis, we achieved record cash reimbursement for the first quarter of 2017 of $3.4 million, representing a 36% improvement over the $2.5 million of cash reimbursement that we recognized during Q1 of 2016. And finally, holders of our series f convertible preferred stocks converted 877 shares of series of preferred into 226,618 shares of common stock bringing our total issued and outstanding shares of common stock to 2,910,938 as of March 31, 2017. With that I'll turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark McDonough

Thanks Scott. We intend to continue executing on a proven business model that has been producing quarter after quarter of improved results. We are committed to increasing shareholder value by driving volume and revenue growth, expanding gross margins, managing expenses and maintaining our high rate of cash collections. I want to review a few activities in our business model aimed at leveraging favorable market dynamics and building on our leadership position in reproductive health diagnostics. These include adding new customers and increasing the productivity of our sales force continuing to promote physician adoption by providing additional clinical validation with the guidance and support of our scientific advisory board. Pursuing additional reimbursement contracts with third party payers, seeking new accretive test to expand our family health portfolio through partnerships and our own internal development, reaping the benefits from investments made in our billion collections organization, to maintain strong cash collections, seeking new partners that allow us to increase scale to all call [ph] points in the field and continuing to tightly manage expenses to reduce operating cash burn.

In closing, we operate the market with significant potential for growth. We have competitive advantages through our ability to rapidly capitalize on incremental opportunities and we offer a high level personalized service to our customers. We have a strong foundation based on our history of commercial and operating achievement, quality of tests, significant commercial expertise and technical capability. We are capitalizing on these capabilities to support our corporate goal providing vital information in a compassionate way to our physician customers and the patients that they serve. We are gaining momentum as evidenced by our strong performance quarter after quarter on key financial and operational metrics and we are affirming our outlook to become cash flow positive from operations by the fourth quarter of 2017. And now, I'd like to open the call to questions.

Mark McDonough

While we are waiting for the first question, I'd like to mention that we will be presenting at the B. Riley 18th Annual Investor Conference on May 25th in Santa Monica and at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 6 in Los Angeles. We hope to see some of you at these conferences.

Okay, we're ready for the first question.

Kevin DeGeeter

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my questions. And Mark, congrats, very nice quarter here. I was hoping maybe you could help us better understand with regard to the 15% improvement in ASP. How much of that was driven by some of the price increases? How much was driven by the positive coverage decisions and the reduction in the number of non-payments?

Scott Burell

Yes, Kevin, this is Scott. Good to talk to you. We've really been impressed by our billing and collections team and the changes that we've made in our billing practices and just the ability that our team has had in engaging the patient, especially in those instances where we are appealing non-payments, and that's had significant improvements to cash reimbursement, which drives higher revenues as you know. So that's a that's a significant driver for us. The change in coverage policies certainly has had a benefit. As Mark mentioned, we know of 25 plans across the United States that in the last 15 months have gone from negative to positive on the - what's that they refer to as recurrent pregnancy loss, products of conception, we label as miscarriage analysis. As you know that's over 50% of our business and has been our growth engine over these past several quarters. So those have all been significant improvements and have resulted in results that you see today.

Kevin DeGeeter

And as I think about potential trend in ASP through the balance of 2017, noting each of the three items you described there, how much should we think about there being further headroom to drive higher ASP through the billing practices and the coverage decisions and kind of underpinning the question it's been a strong contributor to incremental revenue growth. Should we think of that as potentially moderating throughout the course of the year? Or do you think this sort of double digit year-over-year increase in ASPs is sustainable for the near term?

Mark McDonough

So, Kevin, thank you for the comment you made earlier, by the way. Like we said, we're working hard to prove it every day.

So here's your question. I would, for modeling purposes not to think about it, I would keep it kind of where we have it now and the reason for that is while there still are opportunities for a couple or more of the hold outs that have non-covered decisions that could slip, that could be upside. As Scott has alluded to I think in previous calls, we're also really test mix and payer mix. We were reliant [ph] on a given quarter. So if we have the same amount of miscarriage tests but for some reason a different payers picking them up that's paying less than one of our really good payers, that can have an effect. So we're always reticent to progress, to forecast further growth on that.

Kevin DeGeeter

Okay, absolutely fair enough. And I also want to come back to PGS, nice pickup in growth particularly compared to the prior quarter. Were there differences in the messaging with regard to the sales model on PGS or was it as simple as increased focus and kind of nose to the grindstone?

Mark McDonough

The two main reasons for that is the fertility community really jumped on that demand for next gen sequencing testing. About a year and a half ago it was the main topic in the society of reproductive medicine. We, as you know, launched our next gen product last July. So we were candidly six to nine months behind some of our competitors in that offering. So bringing that up really satisfied the needs of some of our prospects who now are trying - were then trials and are now customers that probably had six to nine months cycled away because of the technology, and it was really interesting. Some of the patients were even driving the technology request, which is unusual. But then secondarily, it's exactly - the second topic is very true. So we refocused our entire team on selling pre-implantation genx screening with a litany of training from August through October of last year. And we've also adjusted incentive plans and everything to that effect to drive that behavior, and we feel optimistic about where that market is setting for us.

Kevin DeGeeter

Okay. And then just lastly from me and then I'll get back in the queue. As we think about your goal of achieving positive cash flow by the fourth quarter, which you seem to be on track with, any change in your appetite for bolt-on product acquisitions or opportunities to further accelerate revenue growth now that you seem to have a lot more visibility towards your keeping the cash burn inside the light or under control?

Mark McDonough

So, yeah, I mean I think we are A) laser focused on achieving profitability because we're a company and we recognize we have a history of losses quarter upon quarter. And we think that's critical to shareholder confidence is us getting to profitability in the near future. And we feel very good about what we've said for Q4. That said I don't want to give the impression that I'm not actively working on a daily basis with business development as well, seeking out potential partnerships, some to bring in new test, others to be another channel, to offer our testing to augment our sales team. So these things in my mind aren't mutually exclusive events. And so we're working diligently to get to where we are committed to, which is profitability in quarter and Q4. And then, concurrent with that, we're looking for other ways actively to drive revenue sources.

Kevin DeGeeter

Terrific. Congrats on your progress.

Mark McDonough

Thanks, Kevin.

Scott Burell

Thanks, Kevin.

Adam Hutt

Hey guys. I want to get the updated figure on how many shares are outstanding.

Scott Burell

Yeah, how are you doing, Adam? So as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we currently have 2,910,938 shares of common standing.

Adam Hutt

And the preferred?

Scott Burell

So there is 92 shares of preferred, which represents 23,738 shares of common stock. That's almost all gone.

Adam Hutt

Gotcha. All right. It's confusing because when I see the number of shares outstanding on some of the previous quarters, it looks like when you did this offering, you did an offering in March, a preferred offering in March? That was 2016?

Scott Burell

Yeah, that was in 2016, over a year ago.

Adam Hutt

Okay, something said 17. That's why [indiscernible]. Okay great. Congratulations on a good quarter. Keep it up. Thank you.

Scott Burell

Yeah, thanks for joining.

Mark McDonough

Okay, so I'd like to close by thanking you for joining us this afternoon. We're off to an excellent start in 2017, executing well on our strategy to support continued growth as we move toward profitability. We look forward to updating you on our progress on our 2017 second quarter conference call in August. Have a great day.

