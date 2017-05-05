ORIX Heats Up Ormat Technologies

It is rare to have the chance to invest in a company on the cusp of dominating a substantial new industry. Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is beginning to look like such a beast in the geothermal space. Investors rethinking their energy investment portfolios might find this attractive.

With ~1000 employees and operating in low carbon dispatchable geothermal power generation and energy recovery, I've discussed Ormat recently in relation to a major geothermal initiative in Indonesia. Ormat has deep experience in the geothermal industry.

Yesterday Ormat announced that ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), a major Japanese financial services and investment company, with operations in 36 countries and a substantial interest in energy and environmental sustainability, has taken a 22% stake (~11 million shares valued at ~$627 million) in Ormat. The transaction will close in Q3 2017.

The shares are part of a parcel of shares from key founders and early investors and management of Ormat, effectively being a selldown of the early investors (mostly Bronicki Investments and FIMI ENERG), who held prior to this transaction ~45% of shares on issue. This will take institutional shareholding to ~67%, adding a major institutional shareholder to the existing 202 institutional shareholders, which include Vanguard Group, Israeli group CLAL Insurance Enterprises Holding Ltd, MIGDAL Insurance & Financial Holdings (large Israeli group), Dimensional Funds Advisors and Blackrock Fund Advisors.

The ORIX investment will give Ormat's international business a big boost

Along with the investment, ORIX has entered into a strategic partnership (Commercial Cooperation Agreement) with Ormat, so this is not just a passive investment. The intention is to broaden Ormat's substantial Israeli shareholding to expand its growth, especially in Asia, which is a major focus of geothermal developments. Three ORIX designated directors will join the 9 person Ormat board and a 4th mutually agreed independent director will join the board. This means that ORIX will have a big voice in the strategic direction of Ormat going forward. ORIX has made clear that it strongly supports the growth of geothermal energy as a significant part of the international move towards low carbon energy.

Ormat acquires exclusive rights to develop, own, operate and provide equipment for ORIX geothermal projects in all markets outside of Japan. Ormat also acquires certain rights to participate as technical partner and co-investor in geothermal projects within Japan. Ormat will also leverage ORIX's connections in Asia and around the world for renewable energy debt financing of geothermal projects.

What does this mean concerning Japan?

i) Japanese geothermal market

Japan's geothermal market is quite small, with only ~0.5 GW production from ~20 small projects in southern and northern Japan. It has been estimated that potential geothermal power in Japan is ~23 GW. However most potential geothermal assets (79%) lie within national parks, which have many hot springs resorts that have been resistant to geothermal development, because hot-springs resorts are a major tourist attraction in Japan. However, since Fukushima there has been re-evaluation of geothermal exploitation in national parks and it seems that perhaps half of the national park resources might be available for development. It seems that geothermal power is unlikely to exceed 1% of Japan's primary energy production in 2030, so this source of renewable power is a small player compared with solar PV and wind power, which is set to expand dramatically in Japan.

ii) Corporate partnership in Japan

Japan is a challenging place to do business, requiring much relationship building, which takes time. Ormat has changed the game dramatically by bringing ORIX in as a major shareholder. Effectively Ormat now becomes an insider.

A number of Japanese banks are involved in financing geothermal projects around the world, including Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCY), Mizuho Bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. I assume that ORIX is well known in this banking space.

There are a lot of reasons to be interested in Japan because much of the geothermal technology has been pioneered there. The technology needed to deal with toxic and corrosive water that is the core business of a hot water geothermal project has been pioneered by companies like Sumitomo (JP:8053), Fuji Electric (OTCPK:FELTY), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY). Japan accounts for 80% of flash cycle geothermal steam turbines, which need to be made of anti-corrosive materials for geothermal applications.

Toshiba is a major partner with Ormat in transforming Indonesian and Turkish geothermal projects, and it appears that the companies have very complementary technologies for geothermal power production.

However, Toshiba has huge problems arising from the bankruptcy of its US nuclear company Westinghouse. Indeed Toshiba has announced that it is splitting up four main business areas into separate wholly owned subsidiaries. These are social infrastructure (e.g. water treatment, railways), electronic devices (data storage and hard disc drives), information and communication technology, and energy (which includes thermal and nuclear power generation). The energy company to be spun off in October includes turbines for gas, hydro and geothermal plants. I'm not sure whether this means that the geothermal assets will be protected from the nuclear assets. At this stage it isn't clear how the Toshiba geothermal assets will be managed, but with ORIX as a major shareholder in Ormat, one could suspect that the relationship between Ormat and the Toshiba geothermal assets might be deepened.

It will be interesting to see whether the relationship between Ormat and major Japanese companies will take time to be clarified, or whether the emerging geothermal opportunities around the world (including in Japan) will lead to a more rapid clarification.

Ormat has seen steady share price increase over the past 5 years and after a pause in the second half of 2016, there has been a steady increase in 2017.

12 month share price chart for Ormat. Source : Nasdaq

As yet the investment by ORIX has not had a significant effect on Ormat's share price, which closed at $57.99 yesterday, not far off year high of $61.49. Perhaps this means that this change in Ormat's fortunes is yet to be digested by the market?

Conclusion

As I indicated in the introduction to this article, it is rare to find a relatively unknown company on the way to becoming a market leader in an emerging technology. Ormat's partnership with ORIX, and bringing it in as a major shareholder, has the hallmark of dramatically shifting Ormat's place in the geothermal landscape. Perhaps the most uncertain aspect of this is how Ormat's relationship with Japanese players in the geothermal space will evolve, but with a Japanese partner it seems like there is mostly upside from the relationship.

If you are rethinking your fossil fuel based energy investments, geothermal is interesting and Ormat is definitely worth having on your watch list. I doubt that geothermal will challenge the amazing growth of solar PV and wind power, but geothermal is a niche low carbon source of power that is dispatchable and there is room for a few big players. Investment in Ormat might be rewarding.

