April Update For My Dividend Growth Portfolio

I'm on track for hitting my goal of having $5,800 in "forward-looking" income for 2017.

Four of my holdings increased their yearly dividend during April!.

I purchased shares of Public Storage, which appear to be reasonably valued after falling from 2015 highs.

Hello and welcome! This article series documents my journey as a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and I during our golden years. In an ideal world, this will not require selling of assets to fund our desired lifestyle.

April was another slow for me with my account activity, with only a purchase on the last trading day of the month.

Hi, I'm Derek and it's been two months since my last stock purchase.

The most exciting part of my month was going to Disney (NYSE:DIS) for a week with my family. I got to see first hand the machine that is Disney and their theme parks. I hadn't been since a kid and frankly my memories as a kid weren't great. I remember the typically "hot" and "long lines" Disney that I think a lot other people remember (dread?).

Boots On The Ground Research

I was extremely impressed with the use of technology at the parks. I think the longest we waited for anything was 30 minutes and that was by choice, we had used our FastPass for Space Mountain an hour or so later after that.

The Magic Band (red wristband above) was your pass to rides, the park, food plan payments, credit card payments, link to photos and your room key. The thing was just insane, by the second day I didn't even need to bring my wallet to the parks.

There were also little neat integrations like the picture above. This was waiting in line for the Expedition Everest roller coaster in the Animal Kingdom. Come around a corner and I see my name up on the display there, pretty cool!

And an obligatory picture of Cinderella's castle at night all lit up. Overall had an awesome time and looking forward to going back in a few years.

As a shareholder this was interesting to have an investor's eye during my trip. I think I was so engaged in all of the activities we could do, I never really stopped to think about Disney the investment. I think that actually shows just how powerful the company is. The parks make up just 30% of overall revenue! This company is for sure on my short list when we see a reasonable pullback.

To recap my portfolio plan for this year:

2017 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. I aim to suffer no dividend cuts.

A few more increases were received during the month with my average increase just north of 10%.

For my second goal, I'm sitting at a projected income of $5,441.

To recap, here's how I came to $5,800:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401 New Money $540 End of 2017 Income $5,790

I started by rounding my starting income to $5,000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there, I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401 contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. For the sake of this exercise, I won't consider employer matches. I am also assuming the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,790 figure, which I am then rounding up to $5,800.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of the CCC list, obviously a longer streak is preferred.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times.

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non-dividend paying stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible).

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Amongst a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



A lot of times, I will start to find candidates either through articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend-paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

Every month, I update this screenshot to show what I am looking at.

Several big food names are still visible on the list, I already wrote about Kellogg (NYSE:K) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS). I'm still working on an article about J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM). You can also see Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on that list. W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is near the top of the list after guiding to a much lower 2017.

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds.

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio.

I just don't want to own it.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

Public Storage (PSA)

I started a position in Public Storage at the end of April. The company has been on my watchlist for a while and I finally got a stock alert on it.

Throughout much of 2015 and to a lesser extent into last year the company was arguable quite overvalued on a historical basis. Besides that, PSA heavily tracks it's typical market premium for a REIT.

A couple things I like about the company:

A steady market opportunity as people are always moving about

Virtually no debt - uncommon for a REIT, they use preferred share issuances

"A" credit rating from S&P (this stems from the prior comment)

Check out the F.U.N. Graph data on PSA. The purple lines represent "Funds From Operations" (FFO) while the green line is "Adjusted Funds From Operations" (AFFO).

Per investopedia:

The AFFO of a REIT, though subject to varying methods of computation, is generally equal to the trust's funds from operations (FFO) with adjustments made for recurring capital expenditures used to maintain the quality of the REIT's underlying assets.

So in general - AFFO will be a better metric to use though in this case the history of that metric is not as long. The point I want to make is that the company has a long history of compounding earnings, at a rate of 8.3% per year for the last 17 years!

Existing Positions

None

Sells

None

Dividend Increases

Traveler's (NYSE:TRV) dividend is boosted to $0.72 per quarter, up 7.4%.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) raised dividend to $1.50/quarter, an increase of 7.1%.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) dividend increased 5% to $0.84/quarter

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) declares $0.63/share quarterly dividend, a 1.6% increase.

Dividend Cuts

None!

New Rules

None.

Stocks I'm Watching

Charts and Graphs

2017 Dividends

April took a small step back for me compared to the amount I received in January. In fact, I dipped back to just under $200 received. This was primarily because JPMorgan was late and paid on May 1st and I no longer own Walmart shares. Other than that, it was a business-as-usual month.

Growth

The top graph highlights my quarterly dividend growth versus the same quarter last year. Being part way through a quarter, this won't show much just yet, Q1 saw 61% dividend growth over the same period in 2016.

While my total dividends failed to eclipse $200 in April, I still saw nearly 88% dividend growth over April 2016, so I don't have much to complain about here. Next year I'll start seeing some much tougher comps.

The last graph shows my forward-looking income. If you took the current shares of all my stocks, multiplied that by the current dividends and summed up all of that, that's my income. After failing to move much during March, I added nearly 4% of forward-looking income during April. This was due to my purchase of Public Storage, dividends reinvested during the month and of course everyone's favorite - dividend raises!

I'm well on my way now to my goal of $5,800 for the year; I am slightly past the mid-way point while still being in early May!

The Portfolio

This chart contains everything from my 401k. Through use of Google Finance and importing some data from Yahoo Finance, I have some additional columns with dynamic data.

Here are the column definitions for the ones that may not be evident:

Purchased Shares: The shares I actually bought

Shares Total: Total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost: My transaction cost, including fees

My Basis: "Cost" / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis: "Cost" / Shares Total

Percent of Cost: "Cost" / sum(All Costs)

Current Value: This will use Google Finance to get the price for the ticket * "Shares Total"

Gain (Loss): "Current Value" - "Cost"

Gain (Loss) Percent: "Gain (Loss)" represented as a percent

Annualized Return: ("Gain (Loss) Percent" * 365.25) / (NOW - "Owned Since"). It won't be perfect because each tax lot will have a different return, but it's close enough.

Current P/E (GAAP): This is another Google Finance call to pull the P/E. I haven't decided if I'll keep this, but it's interesting.

Percent From 52-Week Low: Using all Google Finance calls, this subtracts the 52-week low from the current price to determine the percent away. This can make a stock more interesting to me if it's been hated by the market.

Dividend: The annualized dividend - this is sourced dynamically from Yahoo Finance. I have a new method for getting this data, see below.

Income: Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income: Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost: Income / Cost

CCC Status: From David Fish's "CCC" list, what rank from the list?

New Method for Importing Data

I ran into an issue this month that I hadn't seen before. I'm not sure if any internal change happened with Google Sheets, but I couldn't consistently get all of my dividend rates to populate, I would get a lot of "fetch errors".

Did some Googling and saw there is a 50 IMPORTDATA call limit, so I needed another method. The URL request to Yahoo can be a comma delimited list of ticker symbols so that's what I did.

For cleanliness I made another sheet and first got a comma separated list of all my tickers using this (this is set in B1):

=ArrayFormula(concatenate('2017_401K Portfolio'!B$2:B$53&","))

Then using the original formula above

That spits out a list of the dividend payments, one in each cell. Then back on my main portfolio sheet I updated the dividend formula to map to the list of dividends that was parsed out by just 1 IMPORTDATA call.

='Dividend Rates'!B$2:B$53

If anyone has questions let me know. Hopefully that helps out anyone who may have seen a similar issue.

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) are all below. This is another field I would like to have automatically populated for when ratings change.

Summary

Current Total Balance: $213,294 (up from $209,454)

Current Cash: $10,325 (down from $12,058)

Visualizations

Simplywall.st provides my infographics, which are very pretty and something I have been looking for. I have my transactions loaded into their system. The only thing missing is having it calculate dividend reinvestment, but it gives a really close representation of my actual portfolio.

You can check out my portfolio here.

The numbers they show in terms of gains, dividend income and total return are pretty close to what I'm tracking. Like I said, if dividend reinvestment was in there, then we would be golden.

Performance

In my April article, I covered my worst performing stocks so I'll flip back this month to my top performers. Altria (NYSE:MO) continues to hold the top spot though Corning (NYSE:GLW) is my second best performer. Corning was actually my first individual company analysis I wrote on Seeking Alpha. Boy, am I relieved it has been performing well.

Prudential (NYSE:PRU) was a company I was initially hesitant on buying, it almost seemed dangerously cheap. Single digit PE ratio but with a well supported dividend. Perhaps fortunes only changed due to the election and the perceptions regarding future interest rates, but I guess that's how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Diversification

Here is a very colorful cut of all of my holdings and the percentage of my portfolio they each make up. Even my largest holding, SCHD (NYSEARCA:SCHD) which I have also written about, is only about 11% of my portfolio.

Income by Sector

My income by sector continues to be well diversified amongst many sectors. I see no red flags here. I am on the lookout for reasonably valued companies in the materials sector, however. I would like to boost that up. Air Products (NYSE:APD) recently was near a low, which seemed interesting.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

My Dividend "Champions, Contenders and Challengers" list is also about where I want it to be. Generally speaking, most companies I own have a very long history of dividend increases, and over 90% have at least a 5-year history!

The Portfolio

In addition to the linked tickers above, my portfolio contains the following tickers: (NASDAQ:AAPL),(NYSE:ABT),(NYSE:AFL),(NASDAQ:AMGN),(NYSE:AMP),(NYSE:ANTM),(NYSE:BBL),(NYSE:BRK.B),(NYSE:CAH),(NYSE:CMI),(NASDAQ:CSCO),(NYSE:CVS),(NYSE:DEO),(NYSE:DUK),(NYSE:GD),(NASDAQ:GILD),(NYSE:HD),(NYSE:JPM),(NYSE:KORS),(NYSE:MDT),(NASDAQ:MSFT),(NYSE:NKE),(NYSE:O),(NASDAQ:SBUX),(NYSE:SWK),(NYSE:T),(NYSE:TGT),(NASDAQ:TROW),(NYSE:UA),(NYSE:UTX),(NYSE:VFC),(NYSE:VTR),(NYSE:VZ),(NYSE:WFC),(NYSE:WSM)

Conclusion

With another month with low account activity under my belt, I am still moving towards my yearly goals. It's amazing to see first hand the three headed beast of income generation:

Buying new shares of dividend stocks

Reinvesting all received dividends

Yearly dividend increases from all my dividend payers

