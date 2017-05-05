Could Dupixent Be To Regeneron What Sovaldi Was To Gilead?

Other points of note for Eylea and Dupixent are discussed, and brief comparisons to other biotech stocks are provided.

This article proposes that REGN could be analogous in some ways to GILD in 2014, when its hepatitis C drugs made it look like a different company.

Framing the Regeneron 2017 - Gilead 2014 analogy

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has been in the investment wilderness for a good while, trading back within its 2014 range despite much larger sales and the approval of all three late-stage products that were then pipeline products. However, of the three, one of the products that stimulated much insider buying at REGN has fizzled and so far been a big money-loser. That's the cholesterol drug Praluent. Another one, Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis, is just beginning to get regulatory approvals, having been delayed from an expected November FDA nod to a May PDUFA date. This was due to a manufacturing problem at partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), with no FDA criticisms of the clinical program. Kevzara is a second-in-class RA drug, with Actemra from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) well-established and moving toward mega-blockbuster status. In that setting, a six-month delay is not trivial for that reason alone. It's also not trivial given gathering competition in this space from some heavy hitters (see REGN's 10-K for a list of potential competitors). With 115,000,000 weighted average shares and a good deal of dilution coming later in the year per the conference call, I use 120 MM as a forward share count. At REGN's new price around $430, that gives a $52 B market cap, or about $47 B after subtracting shareholder equity. With Kevzara profits going more to SNY than REGN, I count Kevzara as a nice little plum for REGN at this point, but not a very material driver of its share price.

That brings us to the Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) 2014 analogy. REGN is like GILD in that as GILD exited 2013, it was largely a one-product line company, HIV/AIDS. And that was threatened by a patent cliff. So all eyes were on Sovaldi, by which given space limitations in the title, sofosbuvir as an individual drug and its various upcoming combinations. These now include Harvoni and Epclusa, with one additional three-drug combo likely to come to market to round out the line. We know how that turned out!

For REGN, Eylea is analogous to GILD's then-challenged HIV/AIDS line. As with GILD, REGN has the opportunity to improve the product with an improved combination. We await Phase 2 data later this year for this combo of Eylea with an Ang2 antagonist for both wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. So it's possible that a major lease on life for Eylea could occur, and as with GILD in late 2013, no one knows how this particular story will end.

Continuing the analogy, the HCV line for GILD is analogous to the "pipeline in a drug" expectations for Dupixent for REGN. As with Sovaldi, Harvoni etc., Dupixent has been highly awaited. I've been talking about it positively since 2014. Many others have also done so. Management has focused on Dupixent for at least a year in its presentations once it was clear that Praluent's launch was not a commercial success. Now that REGN has announced favorable results in a Phase 2 study for eosinophilic esophagitis, I would think that the entire Street is anticipating approval for asthma next year and then for EE. There's then no reason not to expect approval for a food allergy or two.

The mega-blockbuster possibilities of Dupixent are reminiscent of what quickly became apparent in 2014 were mega-blockbuster numbers for GILD's HCV line.

There are other reasons to like this analogy as a framework with which to think about REGN's valuation and the psychology surrounding the stock. One such reason is that just as Sovaldi et al came with litigation baggage, so does Dupixent; see 10-Q for the latest summary. And more suits than just the ones with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) might be forthcoming on this drug even though it is first in its class.

Another similarity is that for GILD to spend well over $11 B getting its three, soon I hope to be four, HCV products to market as well as advancing its next-generation HIV/AIDS drugs left it with a then-promising but mild pipeline relative to where the HCV drugs in fact took the company's sales and profits. I see something similar with REGN, which has been advancing Eylea for additional indications plus two (now one) different combos, and launching or preparing to launch three major products - Praluent, Kevzara and Dupixent. Also, it's been co-running a major cardiovascular outcomes study with SNY for Praluent and moving Dupixent along for several indications. That's a lot for a smaller company to be doing.

So even though the list of pipeline candidates at REGN is long, a summary comment for now, to keep this concise, is that it has promise, but looking at REGN again with a $50+ B market cap, I don't give it a large present value, except for the parts of it related to Eylea and Dupixent.

Thus part of the purpose is to toss out to you the concept that perhaps REGN will get hot the way GILD did; and that perhaps the market has heard so much about Dupixent since at least 2014 that maybe it has largely discounted its chances of being a successful multi-indication drug.

Next, some words about Eylea, the Dupixent launch, risks and other matters relevant to REGN.

Points to watch for with Eylea

Competition

The latest 10-Q lays out some of the competitive risks to Eylea on p. 48 in the Risk Factors section. I found this valuable. The large investors in REGN are watching all these potential competitors closely. As a top-down comment, I would say that there are risks to Eylea before its patent expiration or loss of FDA exclusivity in 2023, especially if the combo with nesvacumab does not prove successful.

Genentech has received approval of Lucentis, a direct competitor of Eylea, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. This approval was achieved well ahead of anything Eylea can garner, which has some time to complete its PANORAMA Phase 3 study.

This may help Lucentis claw back market share.

Sales momentum waning

US sales of Eylea were up high single digits yoy, and it appears growth is going to slow further (Could it turn negative?).

While that was widely telegraphed, ex-US royalties from marketing licensee Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) decelerated, rising from $180 MM to $194 MM yoy. This is not thrilling me.

Eylea revenues are coming in light to the expectations I had for it as of a year ago.

This is also analogous to what was happening to GILD's HIV/AIDS line in 2014-16.

Dupixent - Additional Comments

The best news is that REGN and SNY have executed as promised here. They met with payors and PBMs early and often, and clearly had a backlog of severe atopic dermatitis patients who needed this drug. This too is analogous to the backlog of advanced HCV patients who greatly needed Sovaldi and then Harvoni.

Analysts are going to be all other what data they can get of both new Rx'es and refills.

I'm optimistic as I've always been about Dupixent filling an unmet need in the marketplace and becoming a very successful product. I just cannot predict the sales numbers and will not try.

It's critical for serious investors in REGN to understand the arrangement between SNY and REGN in shared products such as Dupixent, Praluent and Kevzara. SNY helps fund the R&D, and subsequent arrangements key off of that and which company promotes the drug in which venue. Those data are provided in summary form in the 10-K. I guesstimate REGN as eventually earning 45-48% of the pre-tax profits that Dupixent will generate.

While this appears to be very different from the GILD model of its HCV drugs, if you think about it, it's not so different. GILD had to pay $11 B for Pharmasset to gain Sovaldi and then complete all the clinical trials. So GILD's HCV product line was costly and may in some ways be analogous to REGN getting both a deep pocketed development partner and then marketing partner in SNY.

Dupixent for the current indication, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD, has little competition. So it's pretty much an open field for it for chronic treatment. When and if it gains its asthma approval, as I expect will occur next year, the competition will be greater. So we shall just have to see the market size. In addition, at least for asthma and perhaps AD, Genentech has a development program that it thinks may be differentiated from Dupixent, and at least for some cases superior.

For now, though, Dupixent stands alone, a fine accomplishment indeed. Only lots of time, though, will tell its profit potential.

Comparison to other biotechs

If we just look at market cap, REGN is not obviously undervalued to its peers in my very humble opinion. Its market cap is about half that of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), a much larger, much more profitable company with a much stronger pipeline. CELG has something like 19 Phase 3 studies reading out over the next two years or less. GILD has a market cap around $90 B, but subtracting its equity brings its "air" in the valuation to near $70 B. Yet even in a downtrend, GILD's now-secondary line (HCV drugs) beats REGN's total projected 2017 revenues.

On the smaller side of the comparison, Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) has a market cap around $29 B. Yet its product revenues are not dissimilar to those of REGN. ALXN controls 100% of its revenues, and it proposes to have a larger sales base and retain it until perhaps 2035 with its next-generation Soliris candidate, ALXN 1210. Just a guess, but I guess that Soliris/1210 has a present value that exceeds ALXN's market cap.

Now, a wrap up that continues this theme.

Concluding comments

To some extent, all the larger cap biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB) trade together. But as the charts of GILD and CELG show, they sure can diverge. While I have taken the opportunity to sell the last of my REGN near $430 on this recent surge, I basically do not dislike any of the profitable biotech stocks. As an individual investor, I do not feel I can "own them all," especially high P/E stocks with no dividend (Were I a fund manager, things would be different re REGN). Regeneron's chart is looking more promising; it looks as though some demand may have been brought into REGN from other non-dividend-payers such as CELG and ALXN on the Dupixent news and reaffirmation of US guidance on Eylea.

Trading in REGN could be very interesting now that the stock has shown significant life on the promising start to the Dupixent launch. Will it have a year such as GILD did in 2014?

Or will the $50 B market cap level induce some valuation concerns given today's market caps of much larger biotechs?

Stay tuned. There's much more to learn about REGN's product stories as well as the legal situations as the year progresses and the Praluent outcomes study finishes.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

