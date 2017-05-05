Obamacare Repeal Vote The First Move On Congressional Chess Board

After the US House of Representatives' vote to alter healthcare programmes enacted under the Affordable Care Act there are two near-certainties: the first is that the legislation will not emerge from the Senate in the current form, and the second is that the work on health insurance will impede work on big pharma's bigger issue, corporate tax reform.

Given that the former situation threatens to reduce by more than 20 million the number of paying customers, and the latter could allow them to repatriate billions of dollars in overseas profits at a lower cost, it is surprising that big pharma has taken such a low profile in the biggest US policy debate of 2017. Now, with weeks and potentially months of negotiation on healthcare, action on tax cuts is likely to be pushed into the politicised environment of the 2018 congressional election.

Crafting a majority

After two major revisions since the House Republican leadership pulled the American Health Care Act for lack of support, the lower chamber passed the legislation with a 217-213 vote yesterday (Obamacare repeal stalls leaving drug tax and coverage in place, March 27, 2017).

The revisions were designed to bring on board no votes from the first attempt to pass legislation. To attract moderates, one revision would offer subsidies to help patients with chronic, "pre-existing" medical conditions obtain affordable coverage; to attract conservatives, another revision would allow states to set their own minimum benefit packages, doing away with ACA mandates.

That the legislation scraped through with two votes to spare, and that 20 Republican members still voted against it, is not a persuasive endorsement. The Senate majority is narrower, just two votes of 100 members, one of the reasons the outlook is messier there.

A second reason is the congressional rules under which the legislation is being considered. To dodge a Senate requirement that would require it to draw 60 votes to pass, the healthcare bill is being considered as budget legislation in need of only a simple majority - however, for it to be considered budget legislation any provision that has no effect on spending or revenue is automatically eliminated.

The Senate's parliamentarian will be called upon to review the legislation and rule on which measures, if any, will be thrown out.

Consuming the bandwidth

Thus there is likely to be another round of negotiations to transform the healthcare bill into a version that can pass the Senate. This, of course, will occupy many of the same lawmakers who are needed to shepherd tax legislation through Congress, limiting their ability to push through President Donald Trump's proposal to reduce the corporate tax rate to 15% and allow US companies to repatriate overseas cash at a low rate.

A number of other urgent matters will also consume members of Congress in coming weeks and months: passing spending legislation for 2018, reauthorising the state children's health insurance programmes, and raising the federal government's debt limit all are on the cards. Chris Krueger, an analyst with Cowen Washington Research Group, now sees a minimal tax deal done sometime by the end of the first quarter of 2018 - which, if it happens that late, would put some members in the uncomfortable position of voting to cut corporate taxes in an election year.

"The calendar is becoming an issue since Washington has completely squandered the first five months of the year on a political kamikaze mission," Mr. Krueger writes.

Tax reform is seemingly the only issue on which big pharma has coalesced. The chief executives of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) all signed a letter urging a shift to "territorial" taxation that would allow them to bring home profits from subsidiaries taxes overseas into the US without facing a levy.

The letter supports a plan to lower the statutory corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, although the average big pharma tax burden is already under 20% (How low can you go? US pharma already shoulders light tax burden, April 27, 2017).

The pharma sector has been given ample reason to speak up on repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Enlightened self-interest - tax reform potentially at risk - ought to spur it into action. Urging the Senate to drop this legislation could lead to preserving the sector's customer base as well as enabling legislators to work on tax reform.