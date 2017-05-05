Jobs Data Printed A Decent Number And Then The Dollar Index Fell. Will That Continue?

That trend is likely to turn around if the equity markets do not find conviction in the jobs data and start moving higher.

Non-farm payrolls printed a decent number, and then the U.S. dollar index fell. Why is that? I actually received two emails from readers asking that question. This has everything to do with Einstein's theory of relativity. You are not trading the EUR. You are trading the Euro currency versus something. In the case of being short/long EUR/USD you are trading the European economy versus the U.S. economy. And, despite the American economy showing a positive development with the jobs data, on a relative basis, the European economies have a better chance to move forward more rapidly. The markets are taking that into consideration and moving in that direction.

First, I expected a lower number given economic indicators. I got that one wrong. Jobs are a lagging indicator and it may be a couple of months before the lower jobs data shows up. These two readers had taken the other side of that thought. Congratulations to them. But, the Dollar Index is heading lower, as well as the seemingly counterintuitive moves higher in EURUSD and GBPUSD:

The basis behind this is the carry trade differential. Yesterday, in the United States, an investor could have purchased a 10-year government bond yielding 2.36%. In Germany, the same bond was yielding 0.38%. The interest rate differential there is 1.98%. If a trader were to have purchased the United States bond and sold the German bond they could have locked in that profit for 10 years. The pathway to getting into that trade is to sell euros buying dollars; you would be short EURUSD. And, as long as the currency rate remains exactly the same this is a profitable trade. But, currencies hardly stay at the same price for too long.

Traders would set up this trade with the expectation that the differential would either remain the same or widen even more. However, now that non-farm payrolls has printed the U.S. Treasury yields are falling, whereas the German bond yield had risen overnight. For the United States this is a classic example of buying the rumor and selling the fact. The American yield is down 0.01% and the German yield is up 0.07%; the differential trade is narrowing as Germany's yield is starting to catch up.

If the United States' economy continues to expand then interest rates will move higher. But, if the American economy expands it is very likely that this will propel the European economy and interest rates there will move higher at a faster pace. Investors that were locked into the trade of the Untied States differential versus the European differential will have to exit quickly because the 1.89% yield differential will evaporate and go negative if the currency were to move 2% or more to the upside.

The Federal Reserve has called the recent weakness in the jobs market transitory. They may very well have had this month's jobs data and for them to see 211k print could easily dismiss the previous month's 98k, revised lower to 79k. There have often been musing about the Fed getting data prior to the release and I would think this is a solid example of this happening. Despite the jobs data printing as firmly as it has I see the potential for less jobs data in the future. As it is, the equity indexes are down at the time of this writing. There would be an expectation that if the trend were to continue then more profits would be forthcoming from more jobs. The equity markets do not feel convinced.

Given a slightly bearish prognostication, the carry trade differential may not narrow continually in the future. If stocks do not pick up and move higher then profit taking will ensue; traders will start to sell . Money will move out of equities into bonds, sending yields lower with the inverse relationship. This will ultimate send the EURUSD and GBPUSD lower. However, for today, these currencies are having their day.

Next week I am likely to short EURUSD in some fashion or another. With the lack of conviction in the markets these moves I have talked about are likely to take place and both EURUSD and GBPUSD are more likely to move lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURS, EURUSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.