Hardinge's (HDNG) Richard Simons on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Karen Howard - IR

Richard Simons - President and CEO

Douglas Malone - VP and CFO

Analysts

Sheldon Grodsky - Grodsky Associates

Ken Newman - KeyBanc

Bill Caton - First Wilshire

Operator

Karen Howard

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join us today and for your interest in Hardinge. Joining me on the call are Rick Simons, our President and CEO; and Doug Malone, our Vice President and CFO.

Rick will be discussing the results for the first quarter of 2017 and he will also review the company's strategic initiatives and progress, as well as our observations of the markets in which we operate.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released this morning before the market opened, and if not, you can access them on the company's Web site at, www.hardinge.com. You can also find on the Web site supplemental information slides that are posted there.

So, with that, let me turn it over to Rick to begin.

Richard Simons

Thank you, Karen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us.

As we had expected and plan for sales for the quarter were light. This is primarily as a result of customer's delivery schedules. As you may remember, we had a very high level of orders in the fourth quarter of 2016 over $90 million. But the bulk of those orders were for machines that we are building for delivery later in the year.

Also, the first quarter of each year will likely be our lowest due to the impact of the shutdown of our customer's operations in Asia as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in January or February. The quarter was a good start to the year with very solid orders which were up 12% over the prior year period. In fact, if you combine the $90 million of orders for the fourth quarter of 2016 with the $73 million in the first quarter, we are setup for a good year in sales.

We saw strong global demand particularly in grinding which was picked -- which has picked up nicely. We build backlog strength in all categories and the activity and the quarter we believe supports our confidence the sales for the full year of 2017 well surpassed the 2016 year.

Looking at activity levels and regions individually, orders in North America were relatively flat to the prior year period. We had a strong fourth quarter 2016 in U.S. The industry-wide activity seemed to hit a low in the first quarter of this year.

Within the U.S., we have been tweaking our distribution channels and that may cause some temporary disruption to sales. We are seeing improved activity from some large OEMs related to grinding products and we also expect the strengthening in the oil and gas industry to have a positive impact on overall machine tool orders in our business. Lastly, despite the bit of a soft beginning, general industry activity seems to beginning traction after a prolonged industrial recession, which we believe should also benefit the company.

Regarding Europe, we've seen customers who have been working with us on large projects finally commit to the orders. It was a good quarter for us and we anticipate their strength to continue. In Europe, we've initiated a new restructuring program to rationalize product lines in further streamline our operations to the consolidation of facilities and sale of assets. We believe these actions will better position the company within the competitive machine tool industry enabling us to grow profitably and continue to build long-term value for our shareholders.

The program is expected to generate an estimated $2 million to $2.5 million in pre-tax annualized savings and is anticipated to be substantially completed by mid 2018. Restructuring costs are expected to be in the range of approximately $3.8 million to $4.3 million, of which approximately $1.6 million is non-cash resulting in about a one-year cash payback. In addition, we anticipate generating a significant amount of cash through eventual [after sales] [ph].

Moving on to Asia, this appears to be an improving environment for the company with strong orders and backlog. First quarter orders in Asia rose 17% over the prior year period and followed an unusually strong fourth quarter. This all occurred despite the impact of the Lunar New Year. We've recently attended the China International Machine tool show in Beijing where we displayed 12 machines, half of which were new to the market.

The display included two automated cells with robotic loading and unloading systems. One cell displayed our ability to provide customers with a custom solution which is Industrial Internet of Things or Industry 4.0 ready which gathered a lot of attention. The show is the largest of its kind in China attracting well over 100,000 attendees interested in understanding the changing dynamics of automation and machine tool technology.

This provided us with a great platform to demonstrate our advanced automation to the market. The technical abilities of our strong team on the ground in China provide a competitive advantage for our global products. Looking ahead, we see growing momentum in machine tool industry and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on resolving opportunities for our shareholders. Our backlog is $26 million higher than at the same time last year and therefore, we have a good feeling about the year in general.

The value of our brand names and large installed base provides advantages. Further, the company is focused on speed to market with new concepts which addressed customer's concerns. The strong competitive positions in a niche as we served coupled with our continuous effort to advance new technology. We are excited about the company's prospects. We are looking forward to seeing improvements in 2017 in terms of both sales and earnings.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Bob and Doug and I will answer any of your questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sheldon Grodsky with Grodsky Associates. Please proceed with your question.

Sheldon Grodsky

Happy Cinco de Mayo to everybody.

Richard Simons

Same to you, Sheldon, whether we should include that in my script. That was nice of you.

Sheldon Grodsky

In any case, so at this point you're looking for an upturn this year in revenues and did you say anything about profitability?

Richard Simons

We don't usually give profitability, a guidance, I mean certainly -- well, I guess we did to the extent, we are expecting it to be a more profitable year as well, but not any specific guidance, but certainly margins will be strong and SG&A expenses fairly flat so.

Sheldon Grodsky

Okay. Did you say that there are more restructuring charges that are planned to had or you were talking about the distinction between cash and non-cash, but are there another couple of million of restructuring charges ahead?

Richard Simons

Yes. There will be as we go throughout the 2017 year and into 2018. The timing of that recording of those expenses has to do with the accounting rules as to what's happening in the specific quarter. And so obviously, what we've shown there is what we feel the full year impact of those restructuring costs will be. And then on an annualized savings that will see as those things get implemented, but the cause there is what we anticipate the full cost of those projects to be.

Douglas Malone

Correct and I think in the press release and also in the Q when it's released later today you will see a schedule, we anticipate between 3.8 and 4.3 of total expenses in the current quarter, we took a $1.4 million charge and that charge was related to inventory write-offs for the product line rationalization. I mean that's most of the non-cash charges so as we go throughout 2017 and we work on that restructuring we will have more charges throughout the year.

Sheldon Grodsky

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Newman with KeyBanc. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Newman

Good morning.

Richard Simons

Good morning, Ken.

Douglas Malone

Good morning, Ken.

Ken Newman

Good morning. I was curious if you could just talk to end market activity and what's really driving growth in machine orders, I know you've spoken a little bit to general industrial activity picking up here in the quarter, but anything else that you saw or you'd like to get commentary in terms of end market activity.

Richard Simons

Yes. I always have to kind of go around the world and talk about the three regions. And so, here in the United States, it certainly I have to say the attitude of the manufacturers is positive in terms of growth, in terms of looking at work and of course some of it has to do with the idea of bringing some work back to United States.

I would say some of it also has to do with the oil and gas industry. It seems to have seen the worst of it's times behind us. And so they are starting to talk about investing a machine tools as well as continual strength in the aerospace industry, things involved with Airbus and Boeing and like -- those are the product -- the strongest market and seem to have some real strength underneath them. I will say the PMI numbers in the United States came down -- came out couple of days ago and they were a little softer in March, then what -- excuse me, April and what they had been but still they're well above the 50 number that indicates growth.

So in the United States, I'd say probably aerospace will continue to be a driver. And then, this issue of oil and gas finally starting to invest, I think it's helping all of machine tool industry including Hardinge for that matter.

I think in China, I will say things feel heated over there a bit, I know as we've talked to our vendors that are supplying key components like CNC and bearings and ball screws and linear guide. They are all extending their deliveries out because people are investing more. We have made it through the downturn if you will in China machine tool orders by really finding some great projects to work on. So we didn't see our sales go down over the last three years like other machine tool builders did in China.

But now, the thing seem to be heating back up, I mean we can anticipate being able to continue on with the level we had been running after a last couple of years. And then add to that as things heat up over there. So, tempered a little bit because we'll be fighting for deliveries of components as well and so we'll maybe second half of loaded as we kind of get some of those projects into the sales channel.

And then in Europe, Europe so, I always see there last because it's the hardest one for us to have some good visibility and we have last couple of years really seeing some declines there. Primarily we've attributed to the political instability and the things going on between Brexit and Russia and so on. But, as I said here in the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, some of these long-term projects -- some of our big projects especially on grinding but some on turning as well.

The coat plating the order process can be quite elongated up to nine months to a year and say you never know exactly when that customer is going to place that order, but in the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, we had some nice orders that we have been working on for a long-time and finally we're placed. So let me say this, again, Europe, again aerospace big driver over there with both Airbus and all their sets of players Rolls-Royce and so on, that's our big driver. But just generally manufacturing in Europe seems to be wanting to invest the machine tools after having taken a break for few years.

Ken Newman

That's very good color. You mentioned order momentum picking up in March for North America, could you just maybe comment whether that trend followed or carried through April?

Richard Simons

Yes, we don't really get into the next quarter on these press releases, but I will say -- certainly we haven't seen anything that's changing the general trends right now.

Ken Newman

Got it. And one more from me, do you have any visibility into OEMs of construction or add equipment, you're seeing any of that supply chain improving and you tell us what the replacement versus capacity, what is the replacement versus capacity expansion?

Richard Simons

Yes. That's a tougher one for us. We don't sell many machines to the big companies, like Caterpillar, John Deere, I mean, I will say that we do have the couple of big grinding orders directly to them, but those are kind of one-off. Where we do sell machines that affect that industry and it's the same with the oil and gas for that matter, so that machines tend to be smaller. But when you get into pumps and valves, a lot of our job shops to buy our machines do make components for pumps and valves and you get into the infrastructure people, there is a lot of hydraulics within that equipment.

And so I really can't comment on that industry in total other than again their seemed to be busyness in job shops and so I agreed in same as you do, I'm sure that they are seeing to be resurgence in infrastructure spending. But it's hard for me to comment on, it's exactly impact on Hardinge.

Ken Newman

Great. And I don't know the business that well, but can you maybe explain what you meant by your comment that you are tweaking the distribution channel?

Richard Simons

Yes. We continue region-by-region, state-by-state to look at are we getting what we feel is a -- our share of the market, which admittedly is small because -- we're a small player and making smaller machines, but there is there we feel that we ought to be able to do something better. So we continued to work with our existing distributors to have them help us do special programs in some of those states. And then, realistically in some other areas we may say what there is some products that they're doing well on other products, they are not so is there a way that we can kind of tweak around that as well. And so when I say tweaking it's really small states or individual states-by-states and finding our most effective route to market there.

Ken Newman

Very helpful, thanks.

Richard Simons

Okay. Thank you.

Douglas Malone

Thank you very much.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Bill Caton with First Wilshire. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Caton

Hi, good morning, thanks for taking the question. Regarding -- maybe just kind of the competitive landscape with the industrial activity been a little bit stronger on the year end and things are picking up, but on the low times was there any -- any of your competitors that -- went up or has there been to any consolidation in the industry -- maybe just from a competitive standpoint, has there been any changes?

Richard Simons

I guess. And I obviously do follow the industry and know most of the players. So I would say there is nobody that went value up technically. There has been a couple of companies -- I'd say three companies in Europe, they were involved in grinding that we're going to financial problems, but those happened a year ago and they did end up being bought out of bankruptcy by a Taiwanese builder.

Aside from that, now I think everyone else is kind of -- there is people that have changed their distribution method, large competitor do sign [Technical Difficulty] organization to a private equity firm. I think that might have been almost two years ago now or certainly year and a half ago. But other than that, not a lot of change.

We are, I don't want to mention changes their names because they are direct competitors of ours, but they do seem to be some competitors that are pulling back a little bit in China. I think they found those last couple of years of downturns to be very -- they struggled through them or we are fortunate enough to have the custom solution part of our business that carried us through that. So certainly it seemed to what when we are at CIMT that's the China International Machine Tool Show, certainly seem to me when I was over there and some of them are kind of pulling back a little bit and their plans in China. But that's about it, I mean, although, it's been down -- China was down dramatically. In the United States and Europe, it's been down but our industry typically can handle single to 10% reductions pretty effectively without much turmoil.

Bill Caton

Okay. And then you mentioned the release about the Internet of Things capabilities on some new machines coming in, maybe just talk about a little bit more about IoT and it's impact and how it's maybe changing your product offering or enhancing your offering?

Richard Simons

Bill, I could talk probably for the next hour and a half, but I know, I don't want to. But I'm really excited about that as an industry participant, I just mentioned yesterday in our shareholder's meeting that -- they're really in that net downplaying all the progress our industry has made over the last two decades for that matter and using CNC computer controls and really making our products very, very productive and that's been a very big thing.

But realistically, they aren't a lot of new things coming out on outside of this industry -- in the United States, they call an industrial Internet of Things, in Europe and China, they call it Industry 4.0. But it is about having the -- all of your equipment hooked in centrally to a mainframe that not only as gathering a lot of information about how effective your machines are running as well as they can -- if you have the right kind of centers and so on and your equipments can help identify where a problem is going to happen before it happens and so on.

And some of those parts of the machines have been around for a while, I mean, we certainly have a lot of sensors in our machines that will tell people when things are going wrong within the machine, but it's right there at the machine, it's not being sent to some central location where people can see it and also use their ERP systems to identify what kind of bottlenecks, what kind of problems it's going to have.

I think this next thing I think the industrial Internet of Things or Industry 4.0 is a next revolution in our industry. It is going to be able to take that information that most of us are collecting -- I shouldn't say most of us -- most of us was sophisticated equipment are collecting already in our machines and converting it into data that's going to allow people to manage their entire factory from the mainframe.

To the extent that, you can take an MRP system or Material Requirement Planning system and say, okay, these are the parts I need to make today and it will send out the information to the machines responsible for making those parts and it will make those parts and you will have all of the information machine to do it.

It will then report back to the mainframe, how it's making out and doing those products. Even to the point, it will send back and capture and sent back the exact the measurements of that individual part not just batch of part. So the idea of expecting and so on -- the possibilities were endless and I think it's going to provide lots of opportunity for builders as well as for manufacturing to really take the next step forward in productivity.

For us clearly because we sell high end machines -- a lot of that data is already in the machines. We are -- we do work with people in the industry, so then add a black box if you will that converts that data into something that can be fed to the mainframe. And then, once it gets to the mainframe, there is a lot of people including Oracle and SAP and so on that are working on system to take that and really put it into a meaningful ways that management can use it.

So I think it's exciting. I think fortunately for us, seller of high-end equipment and just basic equipment. I think we're well-positioned already to be collecting a lot of data and understand what the data needs to be collected to monitor your machines and so we'll keep working on it as I comment, I know I'm going on too long.

But as I commented on the press release, there was a comment I just made at CIMP at China, we actually had a cell setup where we'll be just like that where a robot will be there and able to not only automatically feed material and parts into the machine, but actually changes its tooling, change the chalk, if I want to make extra number of this machine. It is part that's one size, I can do it, and then, if I need to switch to the other side then that robot system and the machines themselves will be able to handle the part for the next size.

So I think it's going to evolve. I mean this isn't going to be overnight, it's going to evolve, but I think for the next five years, it's going to be exciting to see what people do with it.

Bill Caton

Okay. That's a great feedback. I appreciate it. And then, maybe last question, so in Europe, some restructuring -- some product rationalization, you might sell some assets over there and maybe consolidate a little bit of what's I'm hearing correctly. And then, in China, it sounds like as you know putting strong growth market and you're situated there and you have a lot of technical skills there that kind of help differentiate. So maybe just talk about -- can you -- if Chinese activity continues to ramp, what's your -- do you have any capacity constraints, I think I remember you had some excess capacity you could grow into, but maybe just kind of quickly refresh.

Richard Simons

That's true. In China, they do sell products that are made in Switzerland. They sell products that are made here in United States. And occasionally some products are made in Taiwan. But then also as you know we built a large facility over there for products made in China, sold in China. And so, as I look around the China factory has more capacity, we built that factory for the next 10 years, not just for a couple of years and so we do have capacity there to grow.

I think grinding, we're having really good grinding orders right now and so I think if there is ever a constraint but that accounts for what Doug that maybe…

Douglas Malone

20% of the total China sales.

Richard Simons

And the rest of us, we do have capacity here as well as right now, we have some capacity in Taiwan. So we're working on project now where some of the machines maybe and made in Taiwan and some in China for the same customers. So, we do have capacity to take advantage. We said in the past, bricks and mortar wise and that actually excludes here in Elmira where the product line for machines is not that significant. But, we feel bricks and mortar wise, we have capacity for $450 million in sales without having to add anything other than people, I mean, I always have cautioned, we got assembly people. We would have to hire the ramp to that, but -- we feel very good about, I mean, we're positioned well to take advantage of the growing market.

Bill Caton

Excellent. It sounds good. Good luck the rest of the year. Thank you.

Richard Simons

Thanks, Bill.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Newman with KeyBanc. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Newman

Hi, thanks for the follow-up. Just curious, could you talk about how much visibility you have in the distribution channel and maybe just talk about your thoughts on what feels like what maybe a general restock of parts versus what is actually some CapEx budgets opening up.

Richard Simons

Yes. I think, one thing I will caution, in the United States for our machine sale is not the big share of our overall sales. I mean, when you look at the $300 million company, the U.S. part is $100 million of which over half of that is accessories, so now you're down to $40 million to $50 million in sales in the U.S. But -- I guess the answer to your question, it is tough when you're selling through distributors whose stock and our distributors thankfully do stock machines. Their ordering patterns can be a little sporadic, I mean, they will order a bunch of machines and then they may go a couple of months without ordering any at all because they misjudged exact demand in some of those machines. And so that will always be an issue for us. But it's -- I have to say it's not the one I'd ever use isn't a reason why we had a surprise in the quarterly orders because the sales -- because it doesn't bury that much. I don't know if that answered your question?

Ken Newman

No. I think that is helpful. And then, one more question a little bit more higher level here, but as we look at the special part of your work holding backlog, is that typically correlate to an increase the machine orders or maybe another macro indicator like industrial production or PMI, just curious…

Richard Simons

Industrial production, our work holding actually is sold on people's machines other than Hardinge, so it does not have a direct correlation to our machine sales at all. I mean, not at all, certainly some people buy or some people need our work holding and the products they buy. But a good share -- it's custom solutions, a good share of what we sell in worldwide in our accessories business is custom solution that's probably going to a factory that's already making things and they are retooling to switch from whatever they are making before or what they are going to make next.

I will say aerospace is good example of selling some chucks into the aerospace industry as they revamp their engine components and so on. And so that part of it, probably industrial production is what you would line of watch most closely and then -- there auto and aerospace are the two big drivers for our products coming out there. We sell to other industries as well, but auto and aerospace are big drivers there.

Ken Newman

Good color. Thanks.

Richard Simons

Okay.

Douglas Malone

Have a good day.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

Richard Simons

Okay. Thank you, Bob. And thank you all for joining us and asking questions today. We appreciate it and we look forward to updating you on the second quarter results in August. And I hope you all have a nice day. Thank you.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

