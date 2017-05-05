Diversified Restaurant Holdings's (SAUC) CEO David Burke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Craig Mychajluk - Investor Relations, Kei Advisors LLC

David Burke - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phyllis Knight - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Mark Smith - Feltl & Company

Operator

Craig Mychajluk

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings. Joining me on the call is David Burke, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phyllis Knight, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. David is going to provide an overview of the first quarter of 2017. Phyllis will review our financials, and then David will close with an update on our strategic initiatives. We will then open up the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released after markets close yesterday, and if not, you can access that on our website, diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. There is also a slide presentation posted on our website that we will refer to during today's call.

If you would, please refer Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements on this call during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated on today's call. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can be found on the company's website or at sec.gov.

Also during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, which we believe will be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures are provided with the tables accompanying the earnings release.

So with that, let me turn it over to David to begin. David?

David Burke

Thank you, Craig, and good morning, everyone. This is our first full quarter since spinning off Bagger Dave's and we're encouraged with the results, particularly in light of continued headwinds facing the industry. Our sales were up nearly 3% to $44.3 million. The growth was primarily due to the two new restaurants we added in 2016.

Same-store sales declined a modest 0.3%, a substantial improvement compared with the prior four quarters, mainly driven by improved traffic. Traffic was offset by a decrease in average check size and reflected increased promotional activity.

There were two favorable calendar shifts in the quarter, Christmas and Easter, which positively impacted same-store sales in the first quarter by about 170 basis points. Normalized for these shifts, comparable sales showed improvement over both the prior year period and trailing 2016 fourth quarter.

Our core Midwest markets are performing quite well, while our Florida market remains challenged, particularly in the southern end of our franchise area. As we discussed before, we consistently produced annual restaurant level EBITDA margins in the area of 20%, even across different sales environments.

We were pleased with our 19% margin in the first quarter, given the traffic driving promotional activity which weighed on margins and the higher cost of traditional wings, which together drove the majority of the 140 basis point increase in our cost of sales for the quarter.

Outside of these costs, the other expenses we managed within the four walls of our restaurants were held largely in check, including labor costs, which saw only a 30 basis point increase over the prior year quarter, despite the wage pressures in the market.

If you're looking at the slides, we demonstrated on Pages 13 through 15, the major impact on cost of sales. While wing costs are largely out of our control, we have taken other actions as laid out on the page on Slide 16, to bring our cost back in line as quickly as possible.

First, while the Half-Price Wing Tuesdays promotion has been beneficial in driving strong traffic improvement on an otherwise slower day of the week. The cost associated with that traffic was very high in the first quarter. As a result, we plan to implement a revised promotional structure in our controlled markets, whereby we replace the half-off message in lieu of a buy one / get one.

With this and placing limitations around order sizes, we felt that we can hedge the negative promotional impacts by encouraging a higher average ticket and alleviating lower margins that result on large quantity orders. We're also implementing a 1.8% menu price increase this month.

In addition to raising the prices across the board on our delivery menu by 10%, we believe these actions, traditional chicken wing prices notwithstanding, will contribute to an improvement in both our top line and cost of sales for the remainder of 2017.

Finally, our results for the quarter allow us to stay on track with our strategy to reduce debt and drive our leverage lower. We generated strong cash flow from operations of $4.4 million during the quarter and free cash flow of $3 million.

We used as positive cash flow to reduce debt and strengthen our balance sheet. Total debt, net of cash declined nearly $3 million in the first quarter, and I'm pleased to say that we are on track with our goal to reduced debt by $15 million this year and drive the net leverage to around 4 times EBITDA.

With that, I'll turn it over to Phyllis for detail look at the financials. And then I'll review several of our additional initiatives, before we open up the call for questions.

Phyllis Knight

Thanks, David. As David mentioned this was our first full-quarter of operations following the spinoff of Bagger Dave's. There was very limited activity this quarter and discontinued ops category, but you should be mindful that the results we're discussing today particularly as we make comparisons to prior year are from continuing operations only.

There were a number of positive takeaways from the first quarter, including improvements in traffic. While, they were certainly a cost associated with the promotional activities drove these traffic increases. We are collectively encouraged by the reaffirmation of the draw that the Buffalo Wild Wings brand commence.

Slide 6, presents detailed look at traffic trends. This was the largest percentage increase in traffic, we've seen nearly three year. And this is against the backdrop of casual dining industry traffic, which was down over 3% for the quarter. There was an offset to this, because our average check size decreased resulting in a small same-store sales decline of 0.3%. Of course just like the rest of the industry this was further boosted by the favorable calendar shifts in the quarter, which were DRH added 170 basis points to our net same-store sales.

For the quarter, restaurant level EBITDA was $8.4 million or 19% of sales, sequentially our margin was up 250 basis points, and AUV improved to $2.8 million for the quarter.

Slide 12 of the earnings deck, we extend our historical quarterly margins, and you can clearly see the impact of cost of sales on our margins. We added further detail to the change in cost of sales of Slide 13. Breaking out the components of the increase headlined by 35 basis points from traditional wing costs, 43 basis points from the Half-Price Tuesday promotion, and further 25 basis points resulting from reduced yield driven by larger chickens.

Traditional chicken wing costs remain stubbornly high, and have even increased as we enter May, where we more typically see historical behavior that would call for decreases in the spring and summer months. Wing cost as a percentage of total costs of sales spiked up in the sequential fourth quarter to 23.5% than increased even further to 24% in this first quarter.

Volatile fresh wing prices of range between $1.41 and $1.90 per pound since 2015. As David covered, we are increasing prices and restructuring certain of our promotions to aggressively address these costs.

The next most meaningful component of our cost is labor, and you can see on Slide 12 and again on Slide 17 that despite headwinds, our teams continues to aggressively managing control labor costs. This remains a critical focus throughout our organization where the productivity of our team members is key to offsetting wage pressures in the market.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $6.2 million, which was 13.9% of net sales. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were 5.3% of sales, which compared to unfavorably to 5% in the prior year first quarter.

We've laid out on page into 18 through 20 of the slide both quarterly trend in G&A as well as our target and the actions that we are taking to achieve them. We are targeting G&A run rate of 5% of net sales for the second half of this year. To get there, we've taken steps to restructure certain support office functions following the spinoff of Bagger Dave's. We've identified additional expense costs and we are tightening our local marketing expand.

In total, we are targeting a $1 million run rate and G&A savings for the second half of this year. While organic and same-store growth is challenging in the current environment. We are focused on driving margin improvement, generating strong free cash flow and reducing our net debt leverage.

We are reaffirming our guidance for 2017 and expect revenue in the range of $173 million to $178 million. Restaurant level EBITDA between $33 million and $36 million, where the adjusted EBITDA between $23.5 million and $26.5 million.

Capital expenditures, which will include one new restaurants that will open next month, as well as at least two remodels is expected to range between $4 million and $6 million, mostly this CapEx will be frontloaded in the first half of the year.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to David.

David Burke

Thanks, Phyllis. We are continuously look ahead and evaluating strategic initiatives in order to align with our emerging consumer trends. The Blazin' Rewards loyalty program, which has now been rolled out to all 64 locations, continues to attract customers and drive higher tickets for those customers that actively participate in the program.

The average check with the loyalty members 20% higher than the non-loyalty member. And as of April, over 44,000 DRH guests were enrolled in the program, which is very significant. Delivery service is an important part of our strategy and it continues to provide incremental sales. We expect delivery sales to reached $1.1 million to $2 million this year. There are now 29 locations offering this service.

Of note, the average delivery check is 13% higher than dine-in checks, and 17% higher than our carry-out checks. And in May, as I briefly mentioned, we'll be increasing the price on our delivery menu by 10% across the board, both to help mitigate the cost of the company of the delivery service and drive additional incremental profit. We believe that even with this increase our offerings remain competitive in the delivery category.

To conclude our strategy focused on value creation, addressing head-on current market challenges and opportunities, and also we continue with our successful growth strategy.

With that, let me open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Dougherty. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Hamblin

Good morning, guys. Congratulations on the strong results. I wanted to start with the Tuesday promotion and just get a sense of - with the improvement in same store sales, Tuesdays as whole, the percent maybe of the total week sales, where is that tracking today with the half price promotion versus where it might have been a couple of quarters ago?

David Burke

I think we're approximately up about 1% on those days. I think historically we were trailing around 11.5% on the Tuesday. I think it's bumped up mostly to 12.5% as a result of the increased traffic.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then in terms of the impact of the change in the promotion from half price to a BOGO, what is the margin impact expected to be on that?

David Burke

It's difficult to say. There is a lot of - as you can imagine, a lot of variables that go into that, with the psychological impact and consumer behavior and how they react to it et al. It remains to be seen. But preliminarily, it's very clear that there is a positive margin impact to that. And one of the main reasons why that I think it may go, I don't want to say unnoticed, but may not be on the top of your radar is the - controlling the size that you offer them, the guest.

So if you could keep it down to a snack size or a small size, those are obviously on a per wing basis you're charging a higher price, therefore you have a better margin. The wing costs are same no matter what. When you start selling large orders of 20, 50, 100 wings, your per wing price is down significantly. And ironically enough, when they're half off you see an uptick in those larger orders.

So that in and of itself I think is going to have help with the margin improvement. And then, obviously, with the buy one / get one, you're really encouraging the customer to come in and purchase more. So we're hoping to see a higher average check as well.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. So - but I think the idea behind it is that you get them to order the smaller sizes, but maybe more.

David Burke

That's right, that's right. So your mix changes in terms of your items that you order again.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And I'm sorry. What was the - that's going to be implemented as of when?

David Burke

It will be this month. It will be within a couple of weeks most likely, but by the end of the month.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, and how…

David Burke

We're doing this. It will be long enough, but we thought - well, I don't want to - it sounds like we - it's ASAP as far as we're concerned, but there is a lot that has to go into point of sale programming and marketing material, et cetera so.

Jeremy Hamblin

Understood, okay. And then, I wanted to just switch to the delivery, the increase on prices on delivery, which sounds like a smart idea. What would the economics look like on that business with that kind of a change, because I would assume based on - I believe you have kind of a flat rate delivery model from a cost perspective, what kind of margins would that look like compared to regular store margin with that change in the 10% price increase?

David Burke

Actually, it's not flat rate. It's a percentage of sales that we pay to Grubhub, so…

Jeremy Hamblin

No, that's - I mean, I'm sorry…

David Burke

Yes, it's about 20%, that's the fee. So you're basically just taking your - you're pushing ten of that percent on to the guest, which we think is more than reasonable and fair. I think the - obviously, the guests are just looking for convenience. I mean, they've shown in other categories and other delivery service models that they're willing to pay for it. So we believe that there is a lot of upside there. And we don't feel that there is going to be much of an impact to the volume.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. So the margin impact - I guess, the margin profile of that business, are the incremental margins, I guess, what they would be on kind of your regular business? Are they up to the kind of the same level with that or you still have a lower incremental margin from that business?

David Burke

I mean, by the mere fact that we have the delivery charge there is a little bit lower incremental margin relative to carry-out, I would say. The way we model it is a little bit different with the delivery and a lot of that is incremental. When you have thin staff, you really have one person in most cases upfront handling the delivery whether it is phone calls or the actual handing out the food to the guest.

So we're looking at this as a lot more incremental. So when you look at it incrementally, it's actually a really good business model, despite the extra, which seem to be a net 10%. You're still going to be looking at an incremental margin of upwards of 50%.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then just, in terms of the store fleet and the performance that was nice color. It sounds like things are relatively strong in Midwest. Anything to callout in terms of what you're seeing in Florida that is it increased competition, is it heavier volume of discounting that's being done by peers or any particular callout as to why you think that those locations are lagging?

David Burke

Yes. I don't think. We are outside the norm. We found that everyone's in the same boat here, which there is a - it's overcapacity, that's the number one that we believe is the biggest issue. We are - it's always been oversaturated and is, I guess, the place that everybody wants go and open up a restaurant or a bar in Florida. But continues to oversaturated the number of stores that have opened up.

It's unbelievable when you hear some - we just had a regional managing partner meeting at the end of day and talking through some individual stores and how they are open it up upwards some 20 restaurants just within the vicinity, and it's alarming. So it's really capacity issue we think is one of the problems.

And then, what that does is that drives a lot of high promotional activity. So a lot of two for ones down there at the bar, and we are doing our best, not just to come to those competitive pressures. We are ranging strong, and we can maintain without having to go down that road, that spiral if you will and maintain - and obviously, everyone is not going to be able to sustain that those types for margins forever still that's going to - strong and survive down there as far I'm concerned, so we have to wait it out.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then also just with this promotional environment. What you think in terms of mix on alcohol. Is that increasing flat kind of up, down?

David Burke

Overall - there has been a downward trend in alcohol in general for us. I'm assuming that's for other concepts as well. Really start with going down for a long time. But I think we saw some acceleration years back, when smoking bans took effect, that took event [ph] out of it. And then our mix is changing, right. Our carry-out is higher than ever, we were used to have around the mid-teens substantial sales of carry-out. Now we're upwards of 20%, now we're writing down delivery. So people don't take out alcohol. So that's an influential factors [ph] law on the alcohol.

Overall, alcohol sales mix, but it has been trending down and we're strategizing on how we get that bar business back. I think that's important obviously from a margin perspective. And that's the core piece of our brand, right. It's wings, beers and sports. So we definitely don't want to lose our [indiscernible].

Jeremy Hamblin

Right, right, okay, and then last item and I'll hop out of the queue. In terms of the $1 million saving run rate, was that $1 million of savings on an annualized basis or just in the second half of the year?

David Burke

That's on an annualized basis.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. Okay. Well, congratulations on the really strong results in a tough environment. Thank you.

David Burke

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Mark Smith with Feltl & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Smith

Hey, good morning, guys.

David Burke

Hey, Mark.

Mark Smith

First off, can you just give us a reminder of when you anniversaried some of the half price promotion stuff on Tuesday and maybe how that continued to trend?

David Burke

September 6 of last year is when we kicked it off for the entire - or all 64 of our stores. We were testing it in certain areas prior to that. But I think you really not going to start to see lapping that until the fall.

Mark Smith

Okay. Perfect. And then, if you can just walk us through your delivery strategy, it sounds like you're still using primarily Grubhub. Anything that you kind of learned and where maybe that - where and if that changes down the road?

David Burke

I mean, we're learning that there is definitely demand for it. Obviously, we're trying to control the costs in - cost of delivery service. That's why we increased our prices. We think we have opportunity there based on the demand we're seeing for it.

We're going to continue to try to push it out to other stores. We're adding a few stores online this year. It's really dictated by the vendors that control delivery. And it's not just Grubhub we're using. We're using other vendors based on availability and using those different markets. So there is no exclusivity agreement with them. But they are in terms of their processes and how they handle the cash and they are a little more sophisticated than most other small vendors in the area.

So we're happy with what we're seeing. We'll continue to press on, because it's what the guests are looking for.

Mark Smith

Okay. And then, I guess, I was a little surprised that you have little more menu price increase coming here in May. How did you feel? It seems like there's been kind of a push in the - historically, here over the last few years and not taking some pricing, how do you bill consumers, will kind of take that and how effective it could be on being able to take price?

David Burke

We talked about that last quarter. I mean, we pointed to the charts on and that's what catches [ph] on immediately. But there is a chart that shows the same-store sales as a bar chart and then there is the breakdown of average check which is a proxy for pricing obviously, with mix that changes a little bit and then obviously traffic.

And we had - yes, last year - early last year we communicated, where we want to make sure there is not a value issue. And I'm not saying that there is not some value perspective based on some guests. But we believe that the traffic trend is very consistent with the traffic trend you're seeing in other restaurants. So we don't see that as a value issue, when we were taking price.

And with the wing cost, the environment that we're looking at today is unprecedented. They are higher than ever right now. And the year-to-date average price is higher than ever at this point. And unfortunately, they're trending upward in May, which is unprecedented. So we feel it's prudent to - you have to stay ahead of it. That's what we've been doing for the last 20 years. And to have a departure from that I think is the wrong idea, weather the storm and believe in the brand.

We have a lot loyal guests and we're not afraid to take a little bit of pricing when it's dictated. We're obviously seeing labor pressures. We're seeing wing pressures, et cetera. And this is how we've been able to perform. And we're confident that this is going to be the right move for us.

Mark Smith

Okay. And then last for me, just looking at labor, you had - it looked like a pretty good decrease in kind of percent of sales this year versus last year. How are you feeling about kind of the labor market out there?

And then, if you can remind us, if you guys - how many of your restaurants maybe had a guest experience captain that don't today?

David Burke

It's immaterial. We did a few soft tests of the guest experience. So we never really were fully onboard with that. So I can't even talk to it, I wouldn't even show up. In terms of overall labor, we're a few points up over last year. So we're not excited about that. I think this is one thing that we believe and that there is a lot that we can control. Obviously, we can't control wing prices. This is something that we can control through productivity improvements and management in structure.

So we're constantly looking at ways to improve it. And we want to do better than what we're doing right now.

Mark Smith

Okay. Great. Thank you.

David Burke

Yes, this is David. Thank you for listening. I appreciate everyone's support and look forward to talking to you for Q2, have a great weekend.

