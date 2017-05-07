Fibra Inn - Undervalued And Benefiting From A Turnaround In Mexico Sentiment

Fibra Inn (OTC:DFBRY) is a hospitality real estate trust in Mexico, focusing on branded business-class properties. The company is a potential beneficiary from the recent devaluation of the Mexican peso, and is growing quickly. It is also a beneficiary of the ongoing formalization of the Mexican economy and capital markets, and will benefit from both of those trends.

What is a Fibra?

The word Fibra is actually an acronym and, like the REIT appellation in the US capital markets, refers to trust entity that owns real estate and makes distributions from the returns on that real estate. There are a few small differences; for example, Deutsche Bank Mexico acts as trustee of Fibra Inn, a feature not present in the US. The Fibra structure has many similarities to the US REIT structure. Most of the income must be distributed to shareholders for the Fibra to remain a tax-free entity. As a foreign security, tax considerations are important. Granting that I am not a qualified tax advisor and your situation may be different, it appears that Mexico levies a 30% withholding tax on distributions but capital gains are not taxable. Many investors will be able to recover this withholding tax as a credit on their home-country returns.

Fibra Inn is therefore extremely analogous to the US lodging REITs with the key difference that it operates in Mexico and uses the Mexican peso as its functional currency. It is also traded in Mexico under the symbol FINN13, and I bought my shares through that exchange. For a comparison between the Fibra structure and the REIT structure, see here.

Fibra Inn Operations

The company has a portfolio of 42 operating hotels as of the end of 2016, along with a development pipeline of eight additional projects. The company's hotels are mostly branded with internationally recognized American brands, and it is converting the remaining locally branded hotels to US brands over time. This allows the company to generate premium room revenues from both international and local travelers. It is also going more upmarket over time. As an example, it is currently developing a luxury property in Monterey, the JW Marriott.

Source: Investor Presentation

These two factors (branding and upmarket exposure) should both serve to make the company less exposed to the Mexican economy than its competitors. Foreign travelers to Mexico's major cities (where its hotels are located) are much more likely to choose an internationally branded hotel, and are more upmarket travelers than the market average. Additionally, catering to a higher income cohort also reduces economic sensitivity.

Currency Factors

I wrote an extensive article here, explaining why I believe hotels are uniquely positioned assets to benefit from a currency devaluation. I will summarize by saying that because they have short leases (generally a few nights), hotels are able to reprice their inventory quickly. Plus, because real estate is a hard asset, it tends to have an intrinsic value independent of currency, and a currency devaluation will keep domestic travelers in the country and attract foreign travelers.

The biggest benefit, however, is that the asset side of its balance sheet will benefit from currency devaluation inflation while the liabilities side is fixed in pesos. Thus, the money it borrowed in pesos to buy hotel assets will be paid back in pesos that have less value while that same inflation will increase revenues.

The company has shown the ability to increase revenue in proportion to the currency devaluation. In 2016, its same-store revenue per available room (RevPAR) was up 17.6%. Interestingly, that was exactly the same as the 17.6% depreciation in the Mexican peso in 2016 compared to the year earlier.

Source: Oanda.com

The peso exchange rate has remained weaker in 2017 than its 2016 average even though there has been a bit of a recovery as sentiment has improved when nobody showed up to build a wall right away.

In many ways, the current political situation is a goldilocks one for Fibra Inn, as the currency is lower because of the political risks, but no actual changes to the Mexican economy have occurred. Of course, if NAFTA is actually eliminated or a wall does go up on the border, that would impact the Mexican economy and provide an offsetting drag to the currency benefits.

Financial Strength

That being said, you wouldn't want the company to be overleveraged. Fibra Inn has an excellent balance sheet, which I think reduces the risk from exogenous shocks, and provides it more runway to continue creating value. The company maintains a large cash balance of Ps$792 MM, which is approximately 16% of its market capitalization at its current price of Ps$11.30 per share.

The company has one outstanding debt issue, which has a Ps$2,847 MM balance. However, its current assets (mostly cash and tax refunds owed to it) exceed its other assets rather materially. For valuation purposes, I will deduct the total liabilities and add back the current assets, which results in a net debt figure of Ps$1,780 for the valuation.

This debt is well covered, as you can see from the table below showing the covenants. The company is well ahead of all of its covenants, suggesting it is in a strong position when it comes time to refinance.

Source: Q1 Quarterly Report

It is also worth noting that Mexican interest rates have been increasing. This is an inflationary impact of the lower currency. The company has purchased swaps to convert 66% of its debt to fixed rates, which keeps the majority of its payments fixed. Given the low levels of leverage, potentially higher interest rates on the remainder of its payments are very manageable.

Internalization

One potential catalyst for the company going forward is that it has recently internalized management. This should benefit the company in two ways: first by reducing its G&A going forward, and also by removing the asset based fees. Those fees had the potential to hurt the company's ability to be competitive for assets by adding an additional expense that other potential buyers would not have. It will also give it a potential advantage over other Fibra buyers, as the vast majority are externally managed at present.

External Capital and Internal Opportunities

The company has begun taking on external capital for acquisitions in hopes of improving its economics. This allows it to take a greater percentage of the economics of a development project than its funds in exchange for its management expertise. It has a number of these opportunities in the pipeline, including the JW Marriott Monterey mentioned above. These projects provide strong growth opportunities and a great way for the company to benefit from the internalization of its management.

The company has also been systemically converting its properties which have Mexican national brands to international (generally American) flags. This has a host of benefits, primarily the ability to charge higher rates. The company has a number of hotels still operating under local brands, which comprised 10% of its 2016 revenue according to the annual report (Spanish only). This provides potential low-hanging fruit for conversions, and the company has also been able to benefit from its scale and relationships with international brands by purchasing properties and converting them. Its investor day presentation had an example of the results of one of these conversions, which shows the potential for dramatic improvement with rebranding.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, Wyndham Garden Guadalajara

These opportunities provide upside for the company, beyond that which can be expected from the devaluation of the Mexican peso. The combination of strong reinvestment opportunities, lower costs, and macro tailwinds suggests that the operating performance of the company is likely to be strong. But even strong operating performance can be insufficient to make an investment case if too high a price is paid initially.

Valuation

I calculated that the company had a net debt number of Ps$1,780 MM above, and the current market capitalization of the entity is Ps$4,972 MM, for a total enterprise value of Ps$6,752 MM.

There are a number of reasonable ways to value a real estate company. The simplest is yield and whether that yield is covered. The company has been growing its distribution, as you can see from the chart below:

Source: Author generated from company disclosures

As you can see, the distribution has varied with results, although has been generally steadily rising. The company has announced a new stable distribution policy for the year with each quarter of 2017 expected to pay Ps$0.25 per share with potential increases based on operations and strategic outcomes. That equates to an 8.8% yield at the current Ps$11.30 per share, and I would expect the company to raise the distribution again in 2018 based on its history of growth. US hospitality REITs trade at 5.12% yields according to NAREIT, which implies a pretty sizable yield premium here.

This distribution is also covered, as the company has previously targeted 95% of FFO and the last four distributions are almost exactly 95% of 2016 FFO. Given the go-forward plan is to distribute 95% of 2016 FFO in 2017, that will provide additional wiggle room on the distribution as the company continues to grow earnings.

Another valuation methodology I like to explore is a capitalization rate based valuation. Fibra Inn had Ps$676 MM of net operating income in the trailing 12 months compared to its PS$6,752 enterprise value; that implies a capitalization rate of 10%. That is well in excess of what similar American real estate trades at, providing compensating return for the additional macro risk of investing in the Mexican market.

According to NAREIT, US hospitality REITs are trading at 9.5X their trailing funds from operations (FFO). Fibra Inn is slightly more expensive on that basis, with its market capitalization being 11.3X its trailing 12-month (TTM) FFO of Ps$439 MM. There are a few reasons I think this premium is justified for Fibra Inn. The first is its relatively small size. The US comparables average market cap is nearly 10X that of Fibra Inn. That gives Fibra Inn more leverage on its G&A costs even though it has a generally lower return on its property acquisition. However, Fibra Inn is growing much more rapidly than the US peer set, and has just internalized management, which will reduce its G&A burden going forward.

Finally, I like to think about the replacement cost of the assets. Given that a big part of my thesis here is that the company's assets have appreciated with inflation, it is interesting to look at what hotel development costs are and compare that to the valuation on its current portfolio. Dividing my Ps$6,752 MM estimate of its enterprise value by the 7,113 owned hotel rooms provides a value of Ps$949k per room, or just under $50,000 USD in value on each hotel room. By comparison, according to the investor presentation, its eight hotels under development with partners are expected to cost an average of Ps$2,333k per room. While the new hotels will have the advantage of being new, this suggests potentially significant asset coverage to the company's valuation. In my opinion, this asset base, when combined with its strong cash position, provides a reasonable margin of safety to the company's shares.

From a price target point of view, I would suggest a yield-based valuation is probably how this will trade, and 7% seems a reasonable premium to US based peers. That provides a Ps$14.29 price target for the Mexican listing, or $7.52 for the US listing, as each US share represents 10 of the Mexican listed shares.

Risks and Conclusion

There are a few risks here, the first of which is rising interest rates. The lower currency is likely to spur inflation on imports, which generally causes rising interest rates. While Mexican property debt is generally floating rate, the company has purchased interest rate swaps on two-thirds of its debt, limiting its exposure to interest rate increases. The second is that it is exposed more to business travel than tourism, so if Trump's policies hurt the Mexican economy, it could be affected. This is more of a macro call than my usual fare, but I do think a company paying a very high yield that is well covered in a secular growth industry is a good bet.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position via Mexican Exchange