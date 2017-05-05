Forest City Enterprises' (FCE.A) CEO David LaRue on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 05, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David LaRue - President and CEO

Bob O'Brien - CFO

Analysts

Christy McElroy - Citi

Sheila McGrath - Evercore

Michael Bilerman - Citi

Scott Freitag - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to Forest City Realty Trust First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. The Company would like to remind you that today's remarks include forward-looking comments that are covered under the Federal Safe Harbor provisions. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Please refer to the risk factors outlined in Forest City's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a discussion of factors that could cause results to differ. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available beginning at 3:00 PM Eastern time today. Both the telephone replay and the webcast will be available until June 5, 2017 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

The Company would like to remind listeners that in addition to using GAAP terminology, such as net earnings it will be using non-GAAP terminologies such as operating FFO; FFO, net operating income or NOI, comparable property NOI or comp NOI; and net debt adjusted EBITDA in its discussions today.

Please refer to Forest City's annual report filed with the SEC and supplemental package which are posted on the Company's website at www.forestcity.net for an explanation of these terms and why the Company uses them, as well as reconciliations to their comparable financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Participants on the call will have the opportunity to ask questions following the Company's prepared comments.

I would now like to turn the call over to Forest City's President and CEO, David LaRue. Please go ahead, Mr. LaRue.

David LaRue

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. With me today is Bob O'Brien our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I get into a review of our results for the quarter, let me take a moment to set some context on where we have come from and where we are going as a business. For the past several years, you've heard me talk a lot about transformation of Forest City and the actions we're taking to position the Company for future success. Those included a greater focus on our portfolio and business mix, significantly reduce debt, enhanced transparency and reporting, and ultimately conversation to REIT status among other things.

Transformation also requires commitment to continuous improvement in key areas such as government, proven capital allocation, management of development risk, process improvement and margin expansion. Today, the significant majority of decision making related to our transformation is behind us. Our focus is now squarely on the heavy lifting of execution. We believe we're on the [indiscernible] productivity growth, growth in our portfolio and operating margins and NOI and FFO and our dividends and in our company.

We've articulated a vision for Forest City as a leading urban place maker with a strong portfolio, high quality office and apartment assets as well as premier urban mixed used project in core markets. In fact, we recently updated and re-launched our brand in the Company and introduced the new tagline the tower place so aligned with our strategic focus and differentiated capability in urban place making.

We've been executing inside vision and have demonstrated significant progress over the two plus past years. While our continued progress for not the straight line, improvement is really a straight line. We believe we have established a clear and consistent direction. The key to continue -- the key is continued to diligent execution of our strategies.

Now turning to the first quarter results, continue to showed positive impact of our strategies. Operating FFO was up 16% in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. The biggest drivers to that improvement were reduced interest expense and lower G&A and other expenses, both direct outcomes of executing our strategies. Our adjusted EBITDA in the quarter improved 420 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2016, an improvement 90 basis points compared to our full year 2016 margins.

Bob will share more color on the cost reductions and margin improvements in a few minutes. Comp NOI turned down modestly in the first quarter as we went up against very strong comp from 2016. Those of you who follows closely recall that we reported comp NOI up 9.7% overall in the first quarter of last year. This year a handful of properties specific impacts mostly the timing of lease exportations impacted our office and retail comp results during the first quarter and we outlined those in the press release.

In apartments part of the modest comp NOI did came from pushing hard on rent increases and renewals in the second half of 2016, which led to a temporary drop in our occupancy. We're since refining the pricing strategy and as we've indicated in our press release, by the end of the first quarter both occupancy and rents and apartments were trending into the right direction. We expect to see improved results for the balance of the year.

Notably, we also continue to see rent growths in both our core and non-core comp apartments compared with the first quarter of last year, reflecting our quality of the portfolio even in the phases of significant new supply in nearly all of our major markets. So, in balance, if the 2016 was the year where we needed to manage expectations down from a very strong start to comp NOI growth, this year we have the opposite circumstance. We expect to end 2017 with comp NOI of approximately 3% overall. We achieved what we've said we've achieved last year and we're confident we will do the same this year.

Turning to the potential disposition of our retail portfolio, on our last quarterly call with investors, we indicated that we are hopeful that we could reach definitive agreement by mid-year. It's only May but I won't surprise anyone to recall that I have been pushing our teams and hopes being able to make an announcement of that type today. We've come a long way since the non-binding letters of intent we announced 90 days ago including documentation of substantial terms and conditions for both mall and specialty retail portfolios.

We are now quite disappointed of executing definitive documents, but we feel very good about where we stand today and about the engagement of our partners and we are confident that we can bring these deals across the finish line. These are large complex transactions that may take time to complete. As we indicated in our press release, the overall pricing and structure is not changed since we outlined the economics in our year end 2000 earnings release.

We included some additional detail on the likely timing and tranches in our press release and we'll be happy to answer what additional questions we have during the Q&A. And of course, I need to add that while we feel good about the progress to date and confident on our ability to consummate these deals, no transactions can be guaranteed. We may not be able to consummate these transactions in the foreseeable future or at the term described.

In our press release, we provided an update on our residential development fund with Arizona State Retirement System. As a reminder, the original fund is acquired and developed over $1 billion in real estate in the form of nine residential department assets, three of which are currently under construction, investing over $400 million in equity with approximately $100 million coming from Forest City and the rest for ASRS.

The structure of the fund allowed us to achieve an increased ownership position or promote with our investment exceeded the target returns. We did exceed the targeted returns and our ownership in these assets will increase from 25% to approximately 30% and implied value accretion of roughly $30 million on our $100 million investment. The relationship with ASRS has been excellent and mutually beneficial.

We are able to start a $1 billion in multi-family -- we're able to start a multi-family real-estate fund, which activated entitlement from our pipeline more quickly than we would have been able to do on our own. The timing is very good, the product is high quality, and the results have been attractive returns for both Forest City and our partner.

With that, let me turn it over to Bob

Bob O'Brien

Thanks, Dave, good morning everybody. As Dave mentioned, the 16% growth in operating FFO in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. The FFO performance for the quarter is illustrated in the -- on page 29 in our supplemental package. And as bridge indicates the largest positive impact in our quarter is reduced interest expense of $11.7 million, a direct result of our ongoing deleveraging efforts.

The second largest positive is 11.1 million in change in other NOI or corporate G&A, which is mostly reduced overhead expense. Annualized net reduction translates to a little over $40 million run rate in cost base. Assuming we consummate our retail transactions will achieve additional cost savings and overhead reductions. Combined with revenue enhancements, we are targeting and that puts us very much on track for our goal of 400 to 500 basis points of EBITDA margin improvement over a 2016 full year results and achieve that midyear 2018.

After the bridge, you will see that one offset for the positive is a reduction of capitalized interest quarter-over-quarter of 6.5 million. That represents less interest expense capitalized to active development projects primarily because we're completing and delivering new projects from our construction pipeline. But it also reflects in overall lower comparative level of development activity as we valuate starting new opportunities against current market dynamics.

Development is a key part of our value creation equation and we have unique capability and opportunity through our entitlements, but we're also commitment to prudent capital allocation and effectively managing development risk and what you see in this change is the reflection of that commitment. Our overall level of construction starts in development activity will vary year-over-year, but we continue to have significant future opportunity in the form of more than 20 million square feet of entitlement in our core markets.

Paired with our distinctive development capability, we see that entitlement as a competitive advantage and an engine for future growth for Forest City. It also a frequent topic of discussing with investors and analyst, so it provides greater visibility to that embedded future growth. We've added new disclosure this quarter and the amounts and locations or entitlement along with the related developable square feet by product size and the current investment we have in those opportunities on our balance sheet.

This disclosure appears on Page 36 is supplemental package. As the disclosure indicates the opportunity during varying stages ranging from fully entitled and shuttle ready to land being controlled under an option. To do the quick math and the aggregate, the current investment is about $10 per square foot consistent with our strategy of controlling future opportunities at a relatively modest cost. The vast majority is controlled as the outsized coverage ownership of land. Our goal is to be ready to activate that entitlement and take down the lands for developments when market conditions are right. We welcome your feedback on this or any of our disclosure and how we can further improve it.

With that, I'll turn it back to you Dave.

David LaRue

Thanks Bob. We continue the execution of our strategies which having a positive impact on our performance and you can see that in our first quarter results through significantly increased operating FFO, improved margins and reduced overhead. As I've said earlier, we believe Forest City is turning a corner from a time of transformation to time of growth.

As a company, we're focused on realizing the power of place in our real estate and the communities where we leave and work in our company. We're committed to further improving our performance in order to driver growth, close the valuation gap at which our shares trade and increase total shareholder returns. I have some final remarks at the end of Q&A, but for now operator let's take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Christy McElroy of Citi. Please proceed.

Christy McElroy

Just following up on the retail transactions, when do you expect definitive documentations so basically when did these agreements be combining and since the portion of the QIC transaction will be subject taxes for the option there to be pay a special dividend?

Bob O'Brien

So, Christy, good morning. As I indicated in the first quarter and as I mentioned, we think that we will have definitive documents signed by mid-year, between us and our partners, and we will lead to do finalize third-party approvals during that period after definitive documents are completed. Third party approvals, the main one would be lender approval as they have to look at the new ownership structure and management companies et cetera. So again by midyear, we would between us and our partners to be committed to lock up and ready to go, just waiting that process of third-party approval. So, that's with the take with regards to the timing and what think it takes.

Your second question is, taxes, so what we again indicated that to make this process, I guess as simple as possible and again what the size of this transaction, it is a complex transaction. What we've agreed to do with our regional mall portfolio is selling those assets at the close when we have final approval from the third parties. Those gains will be recognized, we believe we can effectively shelter those using our NOLs and that assets that we have on the balance sheet. And so again, it will be a tax efficient transaction and it would not result in as a special dividend as a result of that tax asset that we have.

Christy McElroy

Okay. And then maybe you can provide a little bit more color and what's happening with San Francisco Center with the remerchandising there?

Bob O'Brien

Yes, so our retail results again from a comp NOI basis, as I mentioned overall, last year we were up 9.7%, 8.3% of that increase was in the retail segment. As we look at this year, our retail is down, a majority of that is a result of San Francisco Center and remerchandising that as being lead by our partner, Westfield. As we look at it and if we would exclude that, our comp NOI would be up for approximately 3% with the balance of the portfolio. So, the tenants that are down now and are paying rents the space has been released, and we are just working to get those tenants open in new spaces. So, as we finish that process and get a multi, we'll have extended leases of higher rents as we go forward. And it should start coming in over the course of this year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sheila McGrath of Evercore. Please proceed.

Sheila McGrath

Dave you mentioned same-store NOI in the release, you're comfortable with 3% for the year but first quarter was a little bit sluggish besides kind of releasing up at San Francisco Center. Do you have some visibility on other specific factors backfilling office or something that will help with the comparisons balance of the year?

David LaRue

Yes, so, just as reminder the 3% that we're focusing on is on residential and office portfolio as we're committed and expect the retail transactions to occur before yearend. So, the 3% is made up of office which we have insight into. We said that as you saw in our press release and supplemental, we've had very strong leasing spreads on a quarterly basis almost 20% on a rolling 12%, 14% from our leasing renewal. And as we look forward, a lot that pick up in the overall 3% will come from our life science portfolio, which that market continues to be very strong in our particular product, University Park at MIT well excepted and leasing very strong in the market place.

The balance of the gain will come from residential, again I noted in my comments that in the second half of last year, we aggressively started increasing asking rents in that had a negative impact on our occupancy to see how it drop, and as we corrected that through the first quarter of this year, we see as we're coming to the end of March and into early April that we've seen improvements both in occupancy in that leasing trends. So, when we put both of those together, we feel as I said comfortable that we will get to that 3% range in terms of comp NOI for the year and have that current -- against that current measurements of our partners, which has had months to months measurements, and we also have that forward looking ability with our office leases and tenants are opening what those rents are going to be.

Sheila McGrath

And then on the retail portfolio, if you could just remind us how much cash would be coming back to Forest City? And will always have to be targeted for new acquisition or will any be able to be targeted to reduce leverage?

Bob O'Brien

Thanks, Sheila. This is Bob, for that question. As we disclosed in year end and this one as well in our investor deck, the total transaction between both the specialty retail and the malls about $2.2 billion, a $110 million of NOI in the aggregate and a 5% cap rate. There is about 1 billion or more than 1 billion for the debt. So, it generates equity valuation of about a $1 billion. Now, that majority of that is going to end up being redeployed into new real estate, but the change that we've been discussed and negotiated with QIC that when disclosed this quarter is that we're going to sell seven of our regional malls outright. That will generate cash that we will shelter with NOLs and therefore have freedom to use that cash as we see fit.

My guess is that it's going to reduce the 2Q that would otherwise have been reinvested to about a 1.4 billion or 1.5 billion. So, after transaction cost, it is going to be in the neighborhood of $300 million give or take of cash, which we have programmed into exactly where that’s going to go into development, into balance sheet, but certainly in the near term it's going to reduce debt. It will be the cash on the balance sheet or reduce borrowings that either in the corporate line and our term loan or other financings. So, we do expect to get a little bit more cash than we originally anticipated when we discussed the transaction at the first time.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And just one quick follow-up on. So, Madison and the first seven malls are targeted for this year and then the only left for next year is four other regional malls, is that correct?

Bob O'Brien

Well, I'll put it this way. There is an overall transaction with both portfolios, so the Madison, specially retail portfolio and QIC with the mall portfolio. So when we take time definitive documentation that's locking both they and us up to transact on all the specialty retail and all the malls, that will clearly happen and that's what Dave referenced for targeting having those documents signed by midsummer and quickly shortly thereafter having all third party approvals in place. Both parties want the full portfolio, so they don't want to find out that they closed on one and couldn't close on any of the balance.

So, we'll need full approvals for all the transactions each of the assets before it will close on any that buyer has to be comfortable that they're going to end up with the full portfolio that's what we want that's what they want. So, now they're just dotting eyes and crossing teeth in that regard. So, there will be what I'll call a transaction closing which bind each party to fulfill these obligations in the transaction. And when for a third party's approvals are in place on a QIT transactions, we expect to transact in the seven malls we mentioned, with four malls still being there to be closed upon in future as we identify potential replacement property or other property in which we can invest in.

And in the Madison transaction, we'll have that initial closing we'll bind the parties together. We essentially flip roles with the managing partners today upon execution of that Madison will become managing partner. And that portfolio will then transact overtime, it could take as much as 24 months. They want us to get obligation and the document as to redeploy or close on half of the assets within the first 12 months and the balance with 24 months. But we have talked to Madison and we are working hard with them to try to accelerate the timeframe under which we can close those and find replacement assets or exchange into other properties.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Christy McElroy of Citi. Please proceed.

Michael Bilerman

Hey, it's Michael Bilerman here with Christy. That was quick. I'm just curious as you think about the strategic changes that are going through. You have this activist campaign that started after you did your collapsing A, B share structure to be put through a vote. How is that being handled I guess at the Board level versus management versus advisors? And just curious how that’s going?

David LaRue

Good morning, Michael. So, again with all shareholders we have open dialog and we think it sounds productive to engage with our shareholders. With regards to that current activists, our board and our lead director has had conversations with the activist. And we would express what our strategy is, what our goals and objectives are, and they've done the same where we've come out is that for us. For Forest city, the most important thing we can do is to focus on the execution of the strategies outlined.

And I mentioned and used the term heavy lifting, we have that end stayed in sight in terms of our strategic positioning the market place from an urban place making, real estate owner that we believe will garner that urban palace making, allows to get to garner greater economic growth across our portfolios and therefore for our shareholders activate the pipeline we have. And with the retail transaction as Bob described and some of the questions we've already answered, that’s heavy lift to get that final piece done, coupled that with our objectives of margin expansion which I think our financial statements and additional disclosure we put out show that our NOI margins, EBITDA margins are all improving.

So, our strategy with regard to the activist is to have that open communication, but focus on the business and knock it into a public tit for tat so to speak with exchange of letters or other things that distract management or the Board from the primary goal of creating of shareholder value.

Michael Bilerman

On the ASRS joint venture, please walk through the capital that you need to commit, net of your promoted stake, both on a current basis and buying in to fund to higher state, but also your future capital commitments now that you will have a 30% stake in the fund versus 25%?

Bob O'Brien

Sure, Michael, as we try to articulate in our release and our disclosure is, it's about a 1 billion, a little over $1 billion with the real estate nine projects, $400 million of total equity roughly little more than $400 of total equity that funded that $1 billion, now the balance obviously in debt. And the vast majority of our capital and quite frank ASRS's equity capital is already invested. It was intentionally a development fund. They wanted to be in this core market. They didn't want to pay acquisition pricing. They would prefer to go ahead and take with us, with our sponsorship the development risk, but with the intent to own these assets long term.

So, we deployed -- again, the vast majority of the equity capital it's in between us is probably in the tens of millions -- those are much less. It's basically related to those three projects left under construction through their lease up period. So, we have the opportunity -- what in many promotes and development partnerships get funded or get calculated when assets are sold. And ASRS's call is to hold these assets long-term as quite frankly ours was as well. And so we put it in place essentially a valuation mechanism through these of pretty those to allow us to essentially get a step up in our ownership interest, provided that we achieved and exceeded certain targeted returns that the fund defined.

We did that recently and we're just finalizing that and we get 29.6% that's what our technical ownership is and we rounded 30 in our disclosure. And so, we don’t have to pay anything for that incremental 5% that was a function of our sponsorship and our delivering above targeted returns. Going forward to the extent that that there are capital requirements in these portfolios, we own that 30% of NOI and cash flow that we obviously will be obligated for 30% of any future capital given the vintage of the portfolio all basically brand new. We don't anticipate anything in the near term CapEx in that portfolio. So, it really enhanced roughly $100 million of equity investment we made in this portfolio that brought us initially 25% ownership, it's now at 30% for that same commitment.

Michael Bilerman

Right, so effectively just an increase NAV for that extra stake that's now…

David LaRue

Yes, increase -- a 5% increase in NOI, FFO and NAV, which again value basis was roughly $30 million.

Michael Bilerman

And just last question Dave and I think this is similar to the whole class A, B share structure discussion over the years. You really said both from a management standpoint, you guys have to focus on executing the business and that the A, B share structure was really a family and Board level discussion. And I'm just curious in the same way that you responded on this current activist campaign that's from a management perspective you have to execute into your things. I mean, is there anything that the Board is thinking about like you mentioned the lead independent director is handling it. But I guess, are they actively engaged with advisors and other things to sort of pair it out, what the right thing to do is?

David LaRue

Michael, the answer is yes, the Board is fully informed and aware of the advice we are getting from our team of advisors. With regard to this and our again delivering what is the appropriate response, we have a very engaged Board. But again based upon the information we have and the discussion that's been in the public so far, the decision as I stated is for us to focus and execute and that's the way to maximize the shareholder value at this point. So, yes, again management is involved more with an activist situation than we were with the A, B share structure. That was one Bob and I were lucky to stay out. And that's the big discussion and negotiation between the controlling shareholder and special committee in the Board. And so, but this obviously an activist situation that does take a distract time from, from its execution, the management level as well. So, Bob and I are involved and again, the board is involved as well and informed of actions that we are taking or what actions we are taking.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Sheila McGrath of Evercore. Please proceed.

Sheila McGrath

Yes. Bob or Dave, I was wondering if you could remind us of your target leverage levels and timing. And if the decision on moving the dividend higher is contingent on reducing using cash to just reduce leverage first.

Bob O'Brien

Sure. Sheila thanks. We continue to give a broad range of seven to eight times, ticked up a little bit this quarter from last quarter that’s really a direct result of two primary factors. Number one, the assets we sold, the top portfolio [Indiscernible] coupled the others, actually added somewhat lower than average net debt EBITDA, debt position themselves. So did not generate the different amount of cash to reduce debt as further. And in addition we obviously put in place the majority of the debt on the recent opening that we have eight or nine projects currently on lease up and yet they're fully full NIO or EBITDA, so a modest tick up quarter-over-quarter, but still on the same trend when you look at rolling 12. So, but we were expect to be in the mid seven by the end of this year and haven't waivered for that goal and expect to do so.

The divided is quite to new add, so certainly there is a priority on using our cash to continue to achieve the objective we set out, which is certainly deleveraging the balance sheet, getting in the box. So with respect to our peer set obviously there is capital requirements for both the operating portfolio and the continued activation of our enrollment pipeline. So, we're making and choosing that balance among them. The dividend question is directly in the near term be a function of both the margin improvement efforts, which obviously having and enhancing its impact on EBITDA, but also raise taxable income. And similarly what deleveraging is that, in this quarter's results compared to last year first quarter. $11 of interest saving that’s great, it's the increased cash flow it's also increased taxable income.

So, we do expect our dividends to increase, we're monitoring that, we've got a good projection for the year. Obviously, the timing of these outright sales, these retail sales will impact that somewhat. As Dave indicated to Christy, there is vast majority of the gain that we will generate from the sales is subject to built in gain to that, so it's important for us to use our NOI to offset that because otherwise we have to pay to federal government, there may be a modest amount of gain above the build it gain that was in place as of 1116. That will generate taxable income that we get dividend out extent as to we don’t shelter it otherwise with NOL. So, we expect cash flow, taxable income and our dividend to grow nicely, as we continue to make progress against our goals, but we're fully commitment to achieving that mid seven, net debt EBITDA by year end 2017.

Sheila McGrath

Okay great. And I was wondering if you could comment on the DC multifamily lease up and any project updates at The Yards or Waterfront? I did see an article on the Waterfront that you were -- you might be considering changing some of the office entitlement there to multifamily?

David LaRue

Yes, thank you. We continue to be very pleased towards the individual building that have come online at The Yards, our most recent, the Arris has met our lease up targets and will -- if it's not stabilized, we'll stabilize soon and we did that I think slightly above our pro forma. So, again that is going to building that in the fund with ASRS and again that above target performance helpless to achieve that net promotes as Bob described earlier. So net-net product came into The Yards, this is a differentiated product compare to Foundry Lofts or Twelve12. So, we have a variety of different offerings and price points that is mixing nicely with the demand that we still see in our particular submarkets

[Indiscernible] just opened as in terms of getting TCOs for portion of buildings, and again are pleased with the interest in the building. The location of public transportation with regards to this project with regards to The Yards project with regard to what we're doing in Brooklyn and other markets really can't be overstated in terms of the value that brings to our particular assets and the demands that it helps to drive. So, we're lucky in that regard, but again that luck was foresight and planned. So, it wasn't that Lion King after we had very book size indented this real-estate.

With regard to the entitlement that is still at The Yards, we did our last residential building again [Indiscernible] and looking at the opportunity that exists in the market with regard to office or residential. We believe in the long-term that converting that remaining entitlement at Waterfront to residential will end up with the highest and best used outcome for the partnership and for Forest City, and so we have started that process and with regard to that particular real estate.

Bob O'Brien

Sheila, we just start one another project at The Yards, we call the O Parcel that described as Guild at The Yards. It described in pipeline as a fee transaction, which is true. So, there is a third-party that is essentially building it. We actually have an option to purchase it upon completion that may set up nicely for potential exchange from some of the retail sales. Coming with that actually is a Cando our Cando building at The Yards some of mix of product and to enhancing sort of the place making that we like to do it with our project. So continued progress at The Yards we're talking to a potential hotel operator come to the next site. So we're excited about the future opportunities at Yards for sure.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And one quick last one on, the JV the promoted interest going to 30%. Is that reflected on the NAV summary in the supplement?

Bob O'Brien

Not in the first quarter it should be reflected, and we needed to finalize that with ASRS, they need to sign off and have their accounts discontinued to prove the calculation, which I understand is now done. So that will show up in the second quarter filings.

Operator

And the next question is from the line of Scott Freitag of Bank of America. Please proceed.

Scott Freitag

Good morning. I apologize if I missed this and happy to discuss off-line if already mentioned. Can you please provide some color on how the 3% same-store NOI outlook beaks out across sectors?

Bob O'Brien

Good morning Scott, we've not provided that level of guidance or detail. We look at the portfolio we were heading as the single delivery to the investor. And so we've didn't missed it. We've start to take about the portfolio as a whole and then report actual results based upon the product line, so 3% a blunt between residential and office.

Scott Freitag

Okay and then on the 400 to 500 basis points margin improvement. Can you just through the next key initiatives to get there?

Bob O'Brien

Well, we have a major step as we talked about this heavy lifting of completing the retail transaction. And as we've talked about over the past years and strategically what we been doing and continuing to focus our business. If you go back, whatever might the time we want but just in the past we have 24 months with regard to the teams, the arena, the military housing, the federal housing portfolio and now we focus on retail that allows us to in the organization to continue to lock us how we're delivering service at the property level and focus service and we in the corporation or operating with the focused due to the future. So that 400 to 500 basis points comes from us being able to endpoint and use of term laser focus on those specific product types. The markets that we defined are four markets for ourselves and the development pipeline which fits in those markets. So the overall delivery of service both in the property and a required corporate level cost to do it is the driver of those 400 to 500 basis points of target margin expansion, EBITDA margin expansion.

Scott Freitag

Okay and finally for me, just could you lead us on apartments fundamentals in New Jersey City and Brookline, may be if you could touch a little bit on office demand and well in Brookline?

Bob O'Brien

So, the fundamentals in New Jersey City and Brookline with regard to apartments that there is tremendous amount of supply coming into Brookline. We’ve talked about that in prior calls. That demand and the question is the demand going to observe that, we believe it will, so that’s obviously new supply always taken in a specially in apartment market to absorb some of the high level of rents that happens in New York market in particular that tenants are willing to move for the deals where they would get one month or two months free for one year or two lease. And so we got a lot of activity and then subsequent downtime and then realizing during the periods of additionally supply, which we were at. We do believe in that longer term all of that does get observed in the news in New York. I know lot of that supply was accelerated construction start due to the elimination look for or exploration I should say with 421a Program that there is now a outlined and replacement for that.

And so, I think that more to steady state of deliveries. So, the market itself is again absorbing this new supply and it will probably then will take through at the end of this year in 2018 when this supply comes on. And then we would see have returning to normal growth rates because we have normal deliveries for the market. New Jersey City, there are lot of it's in that submarket a lot of deliveries, but we see probably a little bit stronger fundamentals in terms of absorption in growth just particularly at our project. It is a very cost effective option for those communities into the New York market from New Jersey City. And we see great opportunity there not only with our old building, but with the environment options in right the land that we do control. But as Bob said, we're going to be very focused and disciplined on how we allocate capital to new properties how we expect to the account of new supply.

With regards to the office in Brooklyn, our office have continues to be very well leased. We have great demand and great product and it is in the downtown Brooklyn, MetroTech has been there, it's established. We have a great team in that marketplace keeping our buildings occupied and well managed with the high levels of service delivery. The new offerings being delivered into the market actually give us a competitive advantage in terms of pricing because on our cost basis with our service levels our location to match transit, which I talked about earlier is superior to all of those other new products -- new product being delivered, and that new product being delivered in order to get levels of return based upon current cost. And it's going to have a significant higher asking rate, so yes, there is new supply coming. But again, we feel very well positioned to compete and keep our buildings producing at very high levels of occupancy and increasing rents.

Operator

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. LaRue for closing remarks.

David LaRue

Thank you, Emma. Before we end the call, I want to remind everyone that the Company's 2017 Annual Meeting will be held on June 9th and then our definitive Proxy Statement was filed with the SEC on May 1st and is available with shareholders. We encourage you to read through the materials which outlined many of the actions we have taken to strengthen the Company's corporate governance profile.

As you know, these actions include a proposal to eliminate the current dual-class share structure that -- and provided shareholder approval of the reclassification, a plan to implement the majority of voting standard and uncontested election of directors. Further, in addition to the recent appointment of Jamie Behar our Board, the Company has nominated another independent director candidate, Craig Macnab for stockholder approval. The Board of Directors is excited about the changes and encouraged you to review the proxy and to vote with the Board at the 2017 Annual Meeting in support of Forest City's continued transformation.

With that, I thank you for your time and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the presentation. You may now disconnect. Good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.