SemGroup Corporation's (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 05, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Alisa Perkins - Vice President and Treasurer

Carlin Conner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Fitzgerald - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dave Minielly - Vice President, Crude

Analysts

Christine Cho - Barclays

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Shneur Gershuni - UBS

Ryan Levine - Citi

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to SemGroup's Head of Investor Relations, Alisa Perkins. Please go ahead.

Alisa Perkins

Thank you, Andria. Good morning everyone. We are glad that you could join us today for our first quarter conference call. I hope that you had a chance to review our press release and earnings presentation, which can be found on our website. Today we also plan to file our 10-Q with the SEC.

I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain projections and forward-looking statements as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to read our full disclosures and our latest press release, slide presentation and SEC filings for a discussion of those items. These materials contain reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

Hosting the call today is Carlin Conner, our CEO, and Bob Fitzgerald, our CFO and Dave Minielly, Head of Crude Operations.

With that, let me turn the call over to Carlin.

Carlin Conner

Thank you Alisa, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to be here today to provide you with our first quarter update. Turning with slide 4, SemGroup posted first quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $60.7 million. We also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.45 per share, resulting in annualized dividend of $1.80 per share.

For the year, we are on track to deliver adjusted EBITDA of between $270 million to $310 million. Due to major projects coming online in the second half of 2017, we are looking at a year-end run rate of $325 million to $340 million in adjusted EBITDA.

For clarity, we are not forecasting any EBITDA contribution for either the crude or gas STACK projects as they are expected to come online the first of next year. Management reaffirms that dividends will be reviewed annually in December and is targeting an 8% dividend CAGR through 2020. Based on our current projections, we expect to recommend to the board in December a dividend increase in the range of 6% to 10% on an annualized basis.

Turning to slide 5. Our capital expenditure expectations for the year remain at $500 million of that $440 million is growth CapEx to fund key base and diversification and growth projects.

The newest addition to our list of projects is the Canton pipeline, which we announced a few days ago. This project is backed by a long-term firm contract with an investment grade counterparty, resulting in a single digit EBITDA multiple with returns increasing by year three.

As noted on the CapEx slide, the $60 million for this project was included in our original guidance. The upsized 24 inch diameter high pressure natural gas line will run from SemGas's Rose Valley gas processing facility in Woods County to north central Blaine County.

Initial capacity will be 200 million cubic feet per day with the ability to expand up to 400 million cubic feet per day with additional compression. We expect the pipeline to be in service by the end of the year. We are currently in discussions with other potential customers which could result in incremental opportunities.

Now on to slide 7 for an update on our major projects that are in execution mode. Maurepas pipeline is nearing the finish line, all field wells are being completed this month and we're moving into testing and conditioning. We expect this project to be on budget and completed in late second quarter. I very much look forward to starting up Maurepas pipeline this summer with cash flow expected to begin in July.

In addition, we continue to have positive conversations with potential customers about a Maurepas extension, although we don't have anything to report at this time. Work on our crude STACK extension is progressing well. We have required 90% of right away and construction has begun on the Omega and Ruby stations. The pipe is ordered and expected for delivery in June. This project is on scheduled to be complete by the fourth quarter of this year.

At SemCAMS, we expect to spend approximately $105 million on growth projects including about $80 million on our Wapiti plant and $25 million on KA plant. For the Wapiti plant, we've ordered a long lead items and are on schedule to complete the plant by mid 2019.

Project execution across our footprint is clearly our focus right now. I'm very proud of our team for their dedication to driving these projects forward in a safe and timely manner.

Before I hand the call over to Bob, I'd like to take a moment to comment on the state order in Colorado related to the Firestone incident within the DJ basin. Based on our review the order is not applicable to our mainline operations. We are working with shippers to assess any potential volume impact to our system.

It's too early to estimate what if any impact there may be on future volumes, but we will continue to monitor. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic event.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Bob who will discuss our financial results in more detail.

Bob Fitzgerald

Thanks, Carlin. Turning to the first quarter results on slide 8. SemGroup reported a net loss of $10.3 million compared to net income of $12 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The net loss in the first quarter was primarily due to a $19.9 million charge related to the refinancing of bonds. The refinancing resulted in lower borrowing cost indicative and extended maturity.

SemGroup posted first quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $60.7 million, $5.5 million less than the prior quarter, largely reflecting the impact of several timing issues, I will describe more fully in my segment reviews.

Turning first to our crude segment, the crude transportation segment reported slightly lower earnings for the first quarter related to decrease volumes in field services and the absence of Tampa pipeline volumes, somewhat offset by higher Glass Mountain Pipeline earnings.

White Cliffs volumes were down slightly quarter-over-quarter, but we're at the high end of our expectations. We continue to expect White Cliffs volumes to average 100 to 110,000 barrels per day for the year. However, as Carline noted earlier, it's too early to estimate the potential impact on future volumes related to the recent inspection order.

The crude facility segment adjusted EBITDA was down about $5 million compared to the prior quarter due to the absence of the annual take or pay through up last December pertaining to our Platteville truck and loading facility.

Crude supply and logistics adjusted EBITDA dropped $1.6 million compared to the fourth quarter, due primarily to the unfavourable timing of inventory costing, which we expect to turn around in the second quarter. Absent this inventory cost timing, our first quarter supply and logistics result would have been slightly above breakeven.

We still expect margins in the segment to be under pressure throughout the year and our forecasting this business to be about breakeven over the next several quarters. Notably, our supply and logistics volume spiked by 22% from the fourth quarter, as we experienced a temporary increase in volumes due to scheduling issues during the first quarter.

In order to resolve this issue, we had a [indiscernible] at zero profit in order to meet customer delivery volumes. The situation was isolated during the first quarter and we expect to return to our normal operating volumes of 190 to 200,000 barrels per day in the second quarter.

Turning to SemGas, adjusted EBITDA was just below our previous quarter, as a 4% decline in processing volumes were offset higher commodity prices. SemCAMS adjusted EBITDA was up over $5 million sequentially, as the fourth quarter was burdened with the one-time incentive payment of $4.5 million to keep a large production unit flowing. In addition, during the current quarter SemCAMS benefitted from an increase in producer volumes.

At the end of this month, we plan to take the K3 plant down for a four week maintenance project that occurs once every four years. We've expect K3 volumes to drop by about 40% during the second quarter before returning back to normal in the third quarter.

SemLogistics posted adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4 million, up 18% compared to the prior quarter due to higher storage volumes and throughput revenues. SemMaterials Mexico EBITDA dropped by 46% from the fourth quarter due to seasonality and lower government road construction funding.

Moving to slide 9, our leverage and liquidity position. SemGroup ended the quarter with the compliance leverage ratio of 3.6 times and total liquidity exceeding $931 million, which will be used to fund our 2017 CapEx program. We continue to target a compliance leverage ratio of 4.5 times or better. And based on current projections, we expect to end the year with compliance leverage between 4.5 and 4.75 times.

Although we may be slightly up over our targeted leverage by year end, we expect leverage to return to our normal levels quickly due to the significant cash flows being generated from the projects coming on line in the near future.

As I mentioned previously, during the first quarter SemGroup refinances 2021 notes using a tender offer and redemption process in order to capture lower financing cost and to extend maturities. In addition, we amended our revolving credit facility to lower our pricing grid by 25 basis points. The combination of these two actions is expected to lower our cash interest expense over the next several years.

I'll now turn the call back over to Carlin for some comments.

Carlin Conner

Thanks, Bob. As you can tell, we are all too a busy start this year. We are executing on $500 million in capital projects several of which we expect to come into service this year. We are capturing new opportunities as well like the gas pipeline in the STACK we just announced.

It's another great example of how we are leveraging our footprint to fill regional infrastructure gaps and serve customers, while at the same time diversifying are base and exposure and optimizing our assets.

In other first quarter developments, we welcome a new director to our board, Bill McAdam. Bill fills the vacancy on the board created by the retirement of John Chlebowski. Bill has more than four decades of industry experience, including considerable time working in the Canadian Energy sector, which will be particularly valuable as we expand our SemCAMS business. I'm excited to have Bill on the board and look forward to his input on our direction and execution.

With that I'd like to thank you for your time this morning and now turn the call over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Christine Cho of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Christine Cho

Good morning, everyone. When we look at guidance that you provided for this year and what it means for 2018. Could you discuss what the puts and takes are if we use the 4Q exit rate as a starting point. We have the STACK pipe on gas and crude side, we have a full year of Maurepas [ph] And I think 4Q already includes some step down in volumes for White Cliffs. Is there anything else that we should think about in S^L or the other businesses?

Carlin Conner

Thanks for the question Christine. I'll take a shot at that and Bob can probably clean up. First and foremost I guess is you rightly pointed out that the STACK projects are not in an exit run rate of '17. So those would be in addition as we look at '18. Of course, I need to remind everyone that we will be providing the '18 guidance later. But as you try to extrapolate from what we were saying, I think the exit run rate, plus the STACK pipelines and as you say de-risking of White Cliffe's is included in that expectation at this point. I'll let Bob talk a little about S&L

Bob Fitzgerald

It's probably just as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we expect to continue to be under some pressure on the margins and that will continue throughout at least the next several quarters as we look forward to it. So that remains to be an option in the future in terms of our ability to generate additional incremental margins just next year and supply and logistics next year.

The only other thing I'd to add Carlin's comments is you know, we do expect and our SemGas in the Mississippi line that, we're running two rigs still right now, the producers are - we expect to add another rig, to our catch man by the second half. So we'll see how that plays out into the next year. Obviously it's going to be driven a little bit by commodity prices and the producers view that.

Christine Cho

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just moving a bit here, gas pipeline project, at your Rose Valley plant I think you have something a little less than 300 million cubic feet a day of excess capacity which you know is sufficient for your initial 200 million a day. But if the STACK gas pipeline has increased to 400, what is that thought process and how to accommodate the incremental volumes can these plants be expanded, do they run [indiscernible] , I know it's early, but if you can kind of give us an idea of how you handle that?

Carlin Conner

This is Carlin. Thanks for the question, Christine. Of course, it would be very positive development if we expand the Canton pipeline to 400 today. We do have capacity opportunities in Rose Valley above name plant - nameplate [ph]. So we will obviously be looking at those solutions and will develop as we go forward.

Christine Cho

Okay. And then last question for me, a couple of quarters ago we saw a step up in the rate on the SemGas side, which I thought was going to be evaluated every six months or so depending on where the volumes were.

Should we assume that stepped up rate is pretty good for the rest of this year, but maybe steps down next year if volumes increased to a certain threshold, some color on that dynamic would be helpful?

Carlin Conner

Sure, Christine. As you as you mentioned that rate was stepped up last year. We're still in a step up position right now. It does get re-evaluated every six months given the current trend. So I think it's safe to assume that that rate won't go down any time this year.

Christine Cho

What about next year?

Carlin Conner

Well, have to wait and see what next year holds.

Christine Cho

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tristan Richardson of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Tristan Richardson

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Carlin Conner

Morning, Tristan.

Tristan Richardson

Just a follow up question on the Rose Valley utilization, when you guys talk about returns for the Canton project, is the anticipation of increased utilization at Rose Valley factor into those returns or is it just really returns based on the commitment of the customer for the specific line?

Carlin Conner

Well when we look at - this is Carlin, Tristan. When we look at returns of course we're looking at the incremental CapEx that we're investing and we are using unused capacity at Rose Valley that helps obviously in the commercialization going forward with that pipeline. So it's I would consider it a project that encompasses the value of the sunk assets at Rose Valley.

Tristan Richardson

That's helpful. Thank you. And then just in terms of you talk about sort of the split for '17 and the dollar gross margin sort of cash flows take or pay, fixed fee and then sort of the variable component and just talk about maybe sensitivities to commodity price movements and sort of impact on that. You know, that smaller percentage that is variable with the assumptions you laid out, I think it's on slide 12?

Bob Fitzgerald

As we talk about commodity prices in 12, I think you're talking about sub - less than 10% that we have that's going to be - here our percent of procedure are crude marketing. On the margin, as we saw in this past quarter, there's a possibilities of getting a little bit more EBITDA or less depending upon what that percent proceeds impact is on our SemGas business. It's huge, it's a pretty small percentage.

And then the other the other part of that question Tristan I'd say is just you know what does a commodity markets provide for us with regard to our supply and logistics margins and being able to catch your margins either via contango or location differentials.

And you know at this point I mentioned we're still looking at about a breakeven for the next several quarters. If that - if those spreads widen in the year then there is opportunity maybe capture some additional upside.

Tristan Richardson

Thanks, Bob. So you're saying if S&L is largely breakeven that the 9% that you talk about on 13 that's largely on the gas side then, is that fair?

Bob Fitzgerald

Well, we still have gross margins contributing supply and logistics in term of our overall cost, but it's going to be a combination of both marketing and the commodity price on a POP contracts.

Tristan Richardson

Okay.

Bob Fitzgerald

And also I want to point out that's the last 12 months. So it's not just the quarter.

Tristan Richardson

Okay. That's helpful. And then just one last one minor item, I guess I may have missed it in your materials last night, but did you give a CapEx spend for the quarter?

Bob Fitzgerald

Yeah for the quarter we had total CapEx of $88 million of that $88 million $8 million was our maintenance capital.

Tristan Richardson

Okay. Great. Thank you guys very much.

Bob Fitzgerald

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Shneur Gershuni of UBS. Please go ahead.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi. Good morning, guys.

Carlin Conner

Morning.

Shneur Gershuni

Just one - I guess I wanted to start off with the with the new project announcement yesterday, just kind of want to understand I guess the cadence a little bit here. Are you expecting to hit your expected return profile immediately as it comes online? And then you sort of I think in the press release it talked about over the next three years I think it would continue to improve. It does take three years to get to the return hurdle or do you get the return hurdle on day one and that's the incremental?

Carlin Conner

Shneur, Thanks for the question this is Carlin. This project is a very strong project. We will get to that our return five to eight times in the first period. We tried to describe is that that is the kind of the run rate going in and then we will get that, we'll grow that down to the lower end even below potentially our range in three years.

Shneur Gershuni

In those three years encompasses getting to 400 or that's just 200?

Carlin Conner

That's just the 200.

Shneur Gershuni

That's just - okay. Got it. And so...

Carlin Conner

So to be clear the incremental 200 that we could possibly add compressing to grab, we were out trying to sell that today. That will be including incremental CapEx and we'll have good economics around that as well.

Shneur Gershuni

So is it fair to assume that you know you're getting a 100,130 a day on day one that supports the return and then you're building to 200 over the next two or three years is the formal projection that you're sort of sharing, is that...

Carlin Conner

We're not going to share volumes at this time, I think the guidance is that we are within our range on the initial base project and that initial base contract allows us to grow that down to the low end and even below our range on multiples.

Shneur Gershuni

Right, okay. In the way to conceptually think about it from a tariff perspective without obviously you sharing that, but conceptually you're basically taking advantage of the fact that it's hard to move things out of the scoop STACK, plus your original gathering of processing at the original plant and sort of net-net there is effectively a transportation fee in there even though you're just charging them a processing margin.

Is that sort of the way to think about it and that's why it's just incremental return on the capital but it really is just allowing you to utilize the plant more at the end of the day?

Carlin Conner

It's a transportation system, it's a high pressure truck line. So we are moving gas up to Rose Valley and we're processing. So we're providing both services for fees.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. So they're independent. Perfect. Okay. And then just wanted to talk about it's something that you've said in your prepared remarks. I think you'd mentioned potential Maurepas extension.

Is that something that was talked about with whatever you're talking about with the entire time and the discussion that's heated up and that's where you're sharing with us? Or is this a new concept that sort of just come up recently just because of market dynamics?

Carlin Conner

No, I think the folks we're talking to in regards to an expansion of Maurepas are the same folks that we have targeted from day one. And you know conversations continue to be held and we feel like we'll get something out there at some point. We just wanted to be sure let you guys know that as it comes online July 1 we will probably will not have a commercial announcement around the expansion until maybe a little bit later.

Shneur Gershuni

That's totally fair. And then are there any other you know smaller type you know $50 million, $60 million projects that your thinking and talking about with some other producers that could potentially you know get to a point where you actually have to revise CapEx in 2017 or is that fairly unlikely at this stage?

Carlin Conner

Well, we're constantly working on the commercial side of the business and trying to leverage our existing assets. I believe that the STACK projects provide us fantastic support for the two existing assets that were underutilized. So we will continue to try to find opportunities like that. I can't handicap whether or not we find another one or two or three that will impact the '17 spend.

But these are good projects that if we do find those kind of projects then we will have to discuss our CapEx plan and leverage and all the other implications of those projects coming off of - being spent in '17.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay perfect. Thank you very much and have a great weekend guys.

Carlin Conner

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ryan Levine of Citi. Please go ahead.

Ryan Levine

Good morning. With Pemex selecting a winner for a previously delayed product pipeline and storage open season in Mexico. Do you see any near term opportunities for SemGroup in Mexico?

Carlin Conner

Yeah, I think - Ryan this is Carlin. I think as we've always said the pace of play in Mexico is tough to get a good cadence on. But we find it positive that things are starting to move. We are talking and working several opportunities and you know I can't really say much more, but we believe that that's a positive sign.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then shifting to supply and logistics. Would you be able to quantify or provide any color around the inventory timing adjustment mentioned in that presentation material?

Carlin Conner

The brief summary on that Ryan is that at the end of the quarter we always have to kind of lock in where we're at. We have to adjust what the inventory cost is and it's kind of flowing through and that happens about every quarter. This quarter what happened is we had to take that hit in the first quarter and then we'll get the benefit of that the second quarter simply because of when we're hitting that that cost of the inventory.

Ryan Levine

Is there any quantification or dollar amount associated with the adjustment for the quarter?

Carlin Conner

For the quarter was just a little bit over $4 million.

Ryan Levine

Okay. Great. And then in terms of Maurepas expansion opportunities, should we be looking for late this year in terms of as things play out in terms of when a decision will be made as to move forward with some of the expansion opportunities or could this be a multi-year process?

Carlin Conner

Well, it's an asset that we obviously are excited about getting online. It's a multi-decade contract. We're going to be operating it for a long time. So you know I can't say that it's going to happen in the first year of operation, but I also can't say that it will not happen in the first year of operation.

We will always be looking to optimize the system, the 24 inch was built. It was oversized for this very purpose and as crude flows change and as refinery's desire more optionality in St. James becomes more liquidable market. We believe that that unused capacity is growing in value. So we will continue to monitor it and talk to folks and see what happens.

Ryan Levine

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Craig Shere of Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Craig Shere

Good morning. And any incremental color SemCAMS or growth or project opportunities besides what's already been announced?

Carlin Conner

Craig, its Carlin. If you're referring to anything outside of the Wapiti and the comments we've made about some of the Cabo [ph] plants Yeah, we're not in a position to share any anything more than what we've already disclosed.

We continue to feel like the producers are very constructive to pointing to the need for more infrastructure and in our key areas in the mining to Duvernay. And you know we continue to have those very good conversations there as well.

Craig Shere

Do you see consolidation in the industry in Canada impacting you one way or the other?

Carlin Conner

That's a great question. We obviously read about the recent deal up there and you know we continue to look at the landscape. We feel like we have a very strong position with our sulfur recovery capabilities. As the gas that's being produced to liberate the liquids for oil sands use with diluent is becoming you know still remaining high sulfur and even in the Duvernay there there's some hints of sulfur. We believe we have a very strong position there.

So we're going to do the smart thing going forward and that means joint venturing, doing a lot and maybe putting together an alliance to try to accomplish more, we will consider that. But our position, our footprint is very strong.

Craig Shere

Understood. And I appreciate the comments about tragic situation in Colorado with the rig explosion. One quick question. Is it possible that the implications of that or any follow on regulatory issues possibly trigger a force majeure for any of your long-term contract at White Cliffs volumes? In other words, that your shippers won't be obligated because something beyond their control has happened?

Carlin Conner

Craig, we are reviewing all those agreements and as we noted in the script you know it's an evolving situation. We feel like we're in pretty good shape. But it is Colorado. I think the concern there is always anti-industry sentiment and having this very tragic incident happened you know may fuel their fire a little bit and that's where we're - we're trying to make sure that we do all the right things from a compliance point of view which we're very confident to say that we are and hopefully our customers are also following that lead.

Craig Shere

Understood. Last question. You know, obviously you're looking at some vastly improving free cash flow into 2018 and you're focused on perhaps roughly mid level 8% dividend CAGR target. How do you think about allocation of free cash flow beyond this methodical dividend growth? Given these projects coming on line, especially Maurepas, but more coming on line at the end of the year. How do you think about you know share buybacks prospects for expanding growth projects over the next couple of years. Some color would be great?

Bob Fitzgerald

Craig, this is Bob. I'll take that. The allocation of capital you know remains to be you know the same that we've always take a look at. You know one thing we look at as you mentioned is what type of opportunities do we have to grow at a good return expectations. And you know, things like we've announced at that the DAC project, Maurepas et cetera those are all great opportunities, we'll always be looking for those to reinvest it in. And reinvesting you know free cash flow is the best return we can get to that.

We'll also continue to manage our balance sheet. So the de-levering that we expect to occur after year end as these projects come online and generate the free cash flow is something that we're very focused at.

And then we get beyond that we're going to monitor our return to shareholders via dividends via other opportunities. The board will always consider those options and will take it to them as appropriate. But I'd say our priority is you know looking at good quality, high return projects and to make sure our balance sheet remain in that position that we're comfortable in, in terms of our leverage position.

Craig Shere

Do you think your footprint can sustain maybe $3 million to $500 million consistent annul growth CapEx opportunity for some of years going forward?

Bob Fitzgerald

Well, as we talked about in the past and we see a lot of opportunity in Canada, significant opportunity and we'll see how that plays out. We think we'll get more than our fair share of the infrastructure investment needs that are going to be - I think coming to us next couple of years. And yes, we continue to find ways to further expand our footprint.

So is 300, 350 the right number. You know, we always talk about - every year we start the year with a new CapEx number and it seems to always be pretty significant. So it would be premature to say what the number is, but I do believe that we have significant opportunity around our existing footprint to continue to invest CapEx.

Craig Shere

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Blum of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Michael Blum

Thanks. Just a couple. Can you - just want to confirm that when Maurepas comes on in July. Is that - do you have an immediate run rate cash flow payment or is there some sort of ramp to the cash flows that come on?

Bob Fitzgerald

It's immediate. When we - we're modelling July 1, for run rate cash flows coming in.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. And then so in terms of the rest of this year, so you know you point out obviously you know you've got a pretty big spend assuming you don't issue equity, leverage kind of tick up and then you try to come down as EBITDA comes on early next year.

How do you think about managing that I mean, are you comfortable that leverage kind of ticking up to that range or do you think it's more likely you will hit it the ATM to kind of manage that in the interim period to those projects come on?

Bob Fitzgerald

We believe that we are going to run that right a little bit about - slightly above the 4.5 times coverage that that we're looking and targeting to have. As we've indicated in the past, our goal is to be at or below that number and feel pretty confident that we'll be able to handle that with our current plans, with our liquidity that we have today without having to do any kind of an equity offering. So we're comfortable with that.

The important thing here Michael is the fact that we do have great line of sight to that future cash flow coming out from these projects. These are not highly volatile projects, Maurepas as Carlin just said is going to be generating cash immediately, due to its operational and no volatility to that. And similar with some of the other projects that we have coming on as well. So we got great visibility into bringing that leverage out.

Michael Blum

Okay. And then my last question is just you know obviously you've been very focused on organic, high return projects. There's clearly been a lot of M&A in this sector in the last few months. Just want to get your latest thoughts in terms of you know what your appetite is for that, how active you've been looking at the deals that have been coming across. And kind of what's your outlook on all that?

Carlin Conner

Thanks Michael. This is Carlin. [Technical Difficulty] for us as a strategic, but you know we continue to look at everything and run it through and figure out if there's a fit or not. I will tell you that we're being very diligent around that side of the business.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. Thank you.

Carlin Conner

Thank you for all your support and thank you very much for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest. Have a great weekend.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

