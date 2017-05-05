Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +67 Bcf change yesterday, which was 8 Bcf higher than our forecast of +59 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +48 Bcf for the week ending 5/5.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, demand saw a big jump from higher power burn, LNG, residential/commercial, and Mexico gas exports. Industrial saw a slight dip relative to the week before. Overall demand was up materially week over week.

On the supply side, US gas production edged back above 70 Bcf/d, but the bulk of the increase came from much higher Canadian gas net imports, which averaged over 6 Bcf/d this week.

Next week's EIA storage report shows a current forecast range of 46 Bcf to 54 Bcf, with our estimate currently towards the lower end. If EIA reports an injection of 48 Bcf, it would be compared to 58 Bcf last year and 73 Bcf for the five-year average.

HFI Research Daily Natural Gas Fundamental Report

