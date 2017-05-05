Omega Healthcare Investors REIT: Income Play, Getting Ready For The Increasing Interest Rates

Omega Healthcare Investors in the last quarter strengthened their balance sheet by restructuring of their debt. This is prudent policy as the Fed most likely raises interest rates this year.

Omega Healthcare Investors dividend is 7.80% and has been increased each of the last 19 quarters with increases of $0.01 or better for a average of 6.4%/year increase.

This article is about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and why it's an income and dividend growth company that has been increased to 5.8% of The Good Business Portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities. Fundamentals of Omega Healthcare Investors will be looked at in the following topics, The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business Overview, and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Omega Healthcare Investors passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $6.5 Billion. Its portfolio of real estate investments include approximately 1000 properties located in 42 states and the United Kingdom, operated by 79 different operators. Its portfolio includes healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities. They are the largest company providing skilled nursing care facilities. This size will allow OHI the ability to buy and add smaller companies to continue its great long term growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend yield of 7.8% and its dividend has been increased for ten of the last ten years, meeting my guideline. The payout ratio of FFO is high at 73% because of its REIT designation. Omega Healthcare Investors therefore is a dividend growth and income story as the demand for the skilled nursing care segment continues to increase with the aging population growth. The dividend is expected to be increased in mid-July and is estimated to be increased $0.01/quarter, or a 1.6% increase, and equal to 6.4% per year, assuming the other dividend increases for the year will be $0.01. This will be the 20th straight quarterly dividend increase for OHI. The last increase was $0.01/qtr.

Omega Healthcare Investors income is great at $0.86/share FFO, which leaves Omega Healthcare Investors plenty of cash flow, allowing it to pay its high dividend and have a enough left over for its continued growth investments and to increase its dividend for many quarters to come.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a three-year CAGR of 29.1%, more than meeting my requirement. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,200 today (from S&P IQ). This makes Omega Healthcare Investors a good investment for the income and dividend growth investor with its steady 7.8% increasing dividend and earnings growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors S&P Capital IQ rating is a strong buy with a target price of $37.84 using the 5 year Price/FFO ratio of 11.0. Omega Healthcare Investors is under priced at present by 18% and a good choice for the income and dividend growth investor. Using the peer average of 15.0 for price/FFO, OHI has a target price of $51.60 well above its present market price by 50%, giving OHI a lot of upside when Mr. Market sees the growth and income potential in this defensive business.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors did better than the Dow baseline in my 52 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return makes Omega Healthcare Investors appropriate for the growth investor with the 7.8% dividend good for the income investor. The dividend is well above average and easily covered by the FFO and has been paid and increased each year for ten years of the last ten years. The dividend has been increased in each of the last 19 quarters and is now 0.63/Qtr. with the expectation of another $0.01 increase in mid July and maybe even a $0.02 increase. I estimate from looking at the present FFO from the frst quarter of $0.86 OHI may actually be able to increase the dividend by $0.02/Qtr. or 3.2%.

DOW's 52 month total return baseline is 59.82%

Company Name 52 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors 76.62% 16.8% 7.8%

The five year chart below is not impressive, with ups and downs and reasonably flat for the last 4 years, but you are collecting 7.8% each year, giving OHI a good total return. Another dividend increase of $0.02 may get Mr. Market to see the up potential of OHI and the price will go up to where it should be.

OHI data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 3, 2016, Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings that met expected at $0.86 FFO, compared to last year FFO at $0.81. Revenue was higher at $193 Million, higher than a year ago by 9.0%, but it missed expected by a small $5 Million. This was a good report. OHI maintained their guidance to $3.40 -3.44 FFO for 2017. Earnings for the next quarter are expected to be at $0.88 FFO. The steady growth in Omega Healthcare Investors should provide a company that will continue to have above average total return and provide steady income for the income investor.

Business Overview

As per Reuters:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. It provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. As of December 31, 2016, Omega has a portfolio of investments included approximately 1000 healthcare facilities, located in over 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by over 79 third-party operators."

OHI is in a growing segment of the American economy as the senior citizen population lives longer and needs more assistance in their later years. The company's management has shown over the last few years that they know how to grow the business with increasing FFO almost each quarter.

From the recent earnings release Omega’s CEO, Taylor Pickett, said:

Adjusted FFO for the first quarter is $0.86 per share, funds available for distribution; FAD for the quarter was $0.77 per share. We increased our quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.63 per share. We've now increased the dividend 19 consecutive quarters. The dividend payout ratio remains very conservative at 73% of adjusted FFO and 82% of FAD. Our adjusted FFO guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at $3.40 to $3.44 per share. We continue to work with our operators to identify opportunities to improve portfolios via asset repositioning including sales and asset transfers. Our balance sheet leverage and debt maturity stack was further improving - with the issuance of $700 million in new bonds and the redemption of our last $400 million high yield bonds and the reduction of nearly $300 million in variable rate debt. Our offering was well received, it reflects our ongoing commitment to an extremely de-risk balance sheet with no bond maturity prior to 2024. On our last call, I discussed a number of issues our operators are managing through this year. Labor incentives both continue to be challenges and as expected our operators have generally managed to maintain cash flows through via expense management and active marketing and quality programs which is resulted in a small increase in trailing 12-month coverage.”

I love the graphic below, which shows how I feel about Omega Healthcare. It just keeps moving along and growing like Mr. Pickett said above.

OHI has two overhangs that I believe have overly depressed the company price. First is that Medicare rates will be cut - our new President has stated that Medicare will not be cut. Second is that rising interest rates will hurt the company's earnings. The economy is showing slow economic improvement right now, but I think the Fed will only increase the interest rates one more time this year instead of the 1-2 they said at the previous meetings; they do not want to trigger a recession.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Omega Healthcare Investors is an investment for the income and dividend growth investor with a dividend increase of 3.2% possible in mid July. Considering Omega Healthcare Investors' steady dividend growth of 6.4%, its current dividend yield of 7.8% and its total return better than the Dow average, Omega Healthcare Investors is a great buy for the income and dividend growth investor. One negative for Omega Healthcare Investors is when the Fed continues raising interest rates, will cause rising interest expense, giving Omega Healthcare Investors a headwind for a year or two, but management in the last quarter took steps to mitigate this worry. Omega Healthcare Investors is also in a defensive business, helping to dampen the market swings. If you need more income, OHI may be the company for you.

Added to position of Texas Instruments (TXN) now at 4.3% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings just came out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 5.84% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 3.2% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while.

Sold covered calls May 12th $58.5 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again. Bought to close this position and am considering selling more HOG calls.

Sold covered calls May 12th $59.0 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again. Bought to close this position and am considering selling more HOG calls.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR), now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 4% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) T 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing at 9.6% of the portfolio; therefore, BA, JNJ and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of its being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my recent article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on HOG, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, Omega Health Investors, TXN, AMT and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, MO, OHI, TXN, AMT, HOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.