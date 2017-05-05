A development has just surfaced for U.S. stocks that is about as rare as a snow leopard sighting. And the timing of its emergence from the financial wilderness marks a big win for the bulls in keeping the post-crisis stock market rally intact. While it is an exciting turn of events and represents a good first step, investors will need to see a lot more snow leopards in the months ahead to help lift stocks off of their lofty valuation perch.

Rare Sightings

So what exactly has taken place that should conjure up excitement for the bulls?

Is it the renewed pace of fiscal policy legislation in Washington? Not really, as the passage of recent legislation represents more of a start than any kind of end.

Is it the better-than-expected employment report on Friday? This, of course, is relatively more commonplace. If anything, it could be argued that this report brought us another recent inhabitant of the endangered species list in the form of "good news is bad news."

Instead, the pleasantly surprising sighting took place on the corporate earnings front, or the most critical "E" in the price-to-earnings ratio that is so important in valuing stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Stunning

The latest update on corporate earnings through May 4 was released by S&P Global on Friday. What made this report so notable was the following. Through the prior week ended April 28, corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) for 2017 Q1 and the coming quarters in Q2 and Q3 were following their typical quarterly path of being steadily revised lower with each passing week as Q1 reporting season progressed. Perhaps the one thing that was notable about the quarter thus far was that earnings were holding up better than they typically do four weeks into the quarter, with cumulative downward revisions for the quarter to date limited to -0.39%, -1.51%, -1.49%, and -1.70% for 2017 Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively.

But with the latest release of earnings estimates through May 4, we saw a stunning and notable change.

For context, the following were the projections for annual as-reported earnings per share for the S&P 500 Index at the start of the quarter on March 31, 2017:

2017 Q1: $99.64

2017 Q2: $105.77

2017 Q3: $111.70

2017 Q4: $119.80

And here is where we now stand with the latest estimates for these numbers five weeks later on May 4, 2017:

2017 Q1: $100.92

2017 Q2: $105.69

2017 Q3: $111.47

2017 Q4: $119.12

What is notable here is the following. For the first time in recent memory, we have annual GAAP earnings on the S&P 500 Index that are being revised higher for 2017 Q1, not lower, on net a full five weeks into the reporting season. Moreover, the net upward revision is a solid +1.28% to date. Almost just as notable is the fact that quarterly earnings projections for the remaining three quarters in 2017 are back to effectively flat versus projections at the start of the quarter.

Big Win For The Bulls

This latest development represents a big, substantive win for the bulls. Not the "more stimulus to artificially boost asset prices" kind of garbage that we have seen for so many years. But evidence of actual real fundamental strength in corporate earnings for the first time in a long while.

The reason this development is so important is that stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) are currently trading at historically high premiums to their long-term average valuations following what is currently the second longest bull market run in the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) history. In short, stocks have become REALLY expensive on a price-to-earnings ratio basis. Knowing that this premium can only resolve itself in one of two ways, a rise in the "E" is the far more preferable outcome over time for those that are long stocks versus a fall in the "P."

Thus, the switch to what is increasingly shaping up as a particularly strong 2017 Q1 earnings season is decidedly positive and something substantive that bulls can really sink their teeth into from a fundamental ownership standpoint.

MUCH More Work To Do

While this recent turn in earnings is positive, it is just as important to note that there is MUCH more work that needs to be done. While the recent upward revision in corporate earnings estimates is a terrific first step in the right direction, it is only barely skimming the surface of a market that is priced at a stifling 54% premium to its historical average valuation on a trailing 12-month GAAP basis. Even with the current +1.28% upward revision in 2017 Q1 earnings for the quarter to date, and assuming (this is a big ASSUMING) that estimates for corporate earnings can at least hold their ground from here and close out the quarter in positive revision territory, stocks will still be priced at a frothy 44% premium to their historical fair value.

Moreover, just because earnings have taken a sudden turn for the better this quarter does not mean that the path forward is now suddenly clear. It is reasonable to wonder why the U.S. stock market is not showing more verve to the upside following Friday's strong jobs numbers and the continued positive developments on the earnings front.

The reason? For one, because these outcomes are increasing the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates sooner and more aggressively than previously thought. At present, the probabilities for at least two more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by the end of 2017 are back to about as high as they have been in months.

Another factor may be that jobs is a lagging indicator and some of the recent economic news for the U.S. economy has not been meeting up with the hopes that investors have long ago priced into the market.

A third is that risks emanating out of other major global geopolitical centers around the world including Europe (NYSEARCA:IEV) and Asia (NYSEARCA:EPP) including China (NYSEARCA:GXC) continue to persist and are not likely going away any time soon.

Furthermore, the fact that stocks are already priced at such a premium already is likely to cap any further upside going forward, particularly if we are indeed continuing further in an environment where economic growth may end up falling short of current expectations at the same time that the Federal Reserve is raising rates and other global central banks are working their way toward the exits. Such a combination is traditionally toxic for stocks trading well above historical norms from a valuation perspective.

Bottom Line

Friday delivered a big win for the bulls from a fundamental perspective. And more developments like these will help in keeping the old gray bull market running into further into the future. But not only will further progress on the economic and corporate earnings front be essential going forward, they also need to accelerate even further to start closing the gap between the hope that stocks have priced in after so many years of getting hopped up on monetary stimulus and the reality that the economy and corporate earnings have been generally lackluster throughout the bull market period.

The recent turn in corporate earnings was a great start. And since we need a lot more from where that came from in supporting stock prices, it will be worth monitoring closely in the weeks ahead to see if this recent positive turn can pick up momentum.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.