Buckeye Partners L.P.'s (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kevin Goodwin

Thank you, Tia and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Buckeye Partners’ financial results conference call for the first quarter of 2017. On this morning’s conference call, Clark Smith, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buckeye Partners will discuss key results and highlights from first quarter of 2017. Khalid Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals, will provide an update on the Global Marine Terminals segment, which includes our VTTI investments. Keith St. Clair, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will then review our financial results for the quarter.

Also on the call are Bob Malecky, Executive Vice President and President of the Domestic Pipelines and Terminals; Bill Hollis, Senior Vice President and President of Buckeye Services; Todd Russo, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; and Joe Sauger, Senior Vice President, Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

We would like to remind everyone that we may make comments on the call that could be construed as forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. Future results are subject to numerous contingencies, many of which are outside of our control. Any forward-looking statements we make are qualified by the risk factors and other information set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC and available on the Buckeye Partners’ website at www.buckeye.com. We undertake no obligation to revise our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

In addition, during the call we will be discussing Buckeye Partners’ adjusted EBITDA and certain other non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release issued this morning and is available in the Investors Center section of the Buckeye Partners website.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Clark Smith.

Clark Smith

All right. Thank you Kevin, good morning everyone and happy Cinco de Mayo, we are pleased to report improved first quarter 2017 earnings with adjusted EBITDA of 277.5 million this represents a 13.4% increase over the first quarter of 2016. The most significant drivers of this increase were the strong performance of domestic pipelines and terminals and the first quarter contribution from our recent VTTI investment which contributed adjusted EBITDA of 28.6 million for the quarter. Buckeye reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.08 times. We also announced this morning an increase for a quarterly distribution of $0.0125 which brings our first quarter distribution up to $1.25 per limited to partner unit. This also represented increase of 4.2% over the year ago quarter. Buckeye has now increased his monthly distribution for 17 consecutive quarters and has paid a distribution every quarter since our IPO in 1986.

Looking forward, based on our outlook for this year, we expect to continue to increase our distribution each quarter by $0.0125 throughout 2017. Before I discuss our performance in more detail, I’d like to take a few minutes to discuss the success of our operational excellence plan around safety initiative which has been rolled out across our asset teams. This plan involves each asset team member identifying and implementing their own proactive measures to prevent instance with a goal of zero injuries vehicle or operating expense and reportable releases. I’m happy to report that 52 of our asset teams achieved royalty growth for the first quarter. We continue to emphasize accountability and the importance of these proactive measures to keep our employees and our assets save.

Turning to our fourth quarter results, Buckeye’s continued success illustrates the effectiveness of our growth and diversification strategies, where we have targeted organic and M&A growth opportunities both domestic and international. Our diversified asset base continues to deliver across all of our businesses. As we've discussed in the past, Buckeye predominately fee based business model also limits our exposure to crude oil price volatility.

With respect to domestic price and terminals, this segment was able to grow its contribution to higher pipeline throughput revenues. This revenue boost was driven by increases in both volumes and market based tariffs as well as continued strong demand for storage. Notably our domestic business also benefited from the continued ramp up of revenue from phase one of the Michigan Ohio expansion project.

Our global marine terminals business benefited from our VTTI investment which is reported as an equity investment within the global marine terminals segment. In addition the segment continues to generate positive returns from the high utilization of its legacy assets. Although our South Texas facilities was temporarily impacted by certain operational issues encountered early in the quarter. Our operating teams were able to quickly resolve those issues during the quarter and we are back to normal operations.

Merchant services continues to make substantial contributions to overall company returns from disciplined inventory management offsetting weakness in the rack margins. Rack margins during the quarter were negatively impacted by warmer weather and higher than normal inventory levels in the markets we serve. This is a business that continues to be a key catalyst to Buckeye asset utilization although merchant business conditions for 2017 to date are not as favorable as last year.

Now I’d like to spend a few minutes discussion our growing portfolio of capital projects. Last quarter we highlighted our pipeline of potential projects that our teams are evaluating. We continue to advance a number of projects during the quarter. This portfolio is dominated by organic growth projects although several small acquisitions are also being assessed. The first project I’ll discuss is phase one of the Michigan Ohio pipeline expansion, which was completed safely on time and on budget. I’m pleased to report that we experienced no lost time injuries on this nearly $100 million project that included over 450,000 labor hours investment. As we have reported, the project is fully operational and customers were ramping up to their full committed volumes during the quarter. This project remains on track to deliver the expected economics.

And associated but smaller project completed last year was a reversal of our 714 line in Eastern Pennsylvania. This project allows Philadelphia revivers to take advantage of broader opportunities in upstate New York in the New York Harbor and the commitments of volumes moved on the 714 reversal have exceeded our expectations. We believe that our success on these two projects at this stage for approval with subsequent projects including most importantly the successful open season for the second place in the Michigan Ohio expansion.

As we previously announced we received sufficient binding commitments during that open season to allow us to move forward and we are now progressing with the engineering, permitting and regulatory approval process. Like phase one, the second phase is currently proceeding on schedule and on budget. The project is driven by a number of clear market forces including steadily increasing supplies of lower cost gasoline and diesel for Midwestern refineries. This growing supply is a result of large increases in production of crude oil from secure North American sources.

As domestic energy production continues to increase, Midwestern refineries are seeking safe, reliable pipeline options to move their lower cost fuels eastward to meet consumer demand at Central Pennsylvania. The proposed partial reversal of our Laurel pipeline is intended to provide our customers the outlet to meet that demand, which is a win for Pennsylvania consumers. Wholesale gasoline prices in the Midwest have been historically lower than east coast supplies and this trend is expected to continue. In addition over the past decade, Midwest refineries have been expanding while East Coast refinery capacity has declined. At this time we expect to complete this project in late 2018.

We also announced during the quarter our South Texas gateway project, this is the largest Greenville project in the history of Buckeye. Khalid will provide more color around the strategic initiative in a moment. In addition, these major capital projects we are implementing many other smaller projects that focus on optimizing our domestic and global asset base. Importantly, the list of both large and small capital projects under evaluation at Buckeye continues to grow. The addition of VTTI has also expanded the potential scope of investment opportunities to several new global markets. Our total investment opportunities set continues to be focused primarily on petroleum product logistics and has grown to a level in excess of $2 billion.

I’ll now turn the call over to Khalid for further color on the VTTI development and the global marine terminals segment. Khalid?

Khalid Muslih

Thank you Clark and good morning everyone. My remarks will focus on the performance of Global Marine Terminals this quarter. I’ll also provide some color on the recent South Texas gateway announcement and report on the performance of VTTI acquisition. Global Marine Terminals posted higher EBITDA this quarter of 130.6 million compared to 106.6 million during the same period last year.

This was due to large parts of the first quarter contribution from VTTI, strong storage utilization levels and our continued focus on managing control expenditures. Offsetting our strong performance in the quarter were lower year-over-year contributions from our South Texas joint venture. We mentioned on our fourth quarter earnings call that we had experienced some challenges related to our condensate processing operations and that we expected to undertake some additional maintenance activities during the first quarter.

To this effect we undertook a short planned outage to perform various maintenance activities during the month of March to enhance operational performance. We successfully completed our work safely on time and on budget. Further, we are pleased to report that our condensate processing units have demonstrated consistent operating performance since completing the planned outage.

Turning our attention to our storage business, we posted strong performance with first quarter utilization of available capacity at 99% despite evolving market conditions. Ancillary storage revenues were slightly lower compared to the prior-year period as a result of smaller vessel activity and lower heating services. In March, we also brought online an additional 640,000 barrels of storage and blending capacity at our Port Reading facility for an anchor customer. The addition of this capacity results in over 2 million barrels of new storage capacity brought online since the first quarter of 2016.

I want to talk for a moment about our recontracting efforts with respect to our sourced capacity. Year after year we have capacity that comes up for renewal across our asset base, we have demonstrated our success and recontracting this capacity is evidenced by our high utilization levels and growing market position. We continue to make strategic investments focused on maximizing asset flexibility and increasing our suite of service offerings while enhancing our customer service capabilities.

We have been successful in recontracting our capacity across evolving global flows, changing market conditions and varying market participants. To that effect, we have achieved our recontracting objects through careful positioning of the portfolio to meet market demand while achieving the best possible value for our services. Overall, over the last several quarters, these strategic investments, alongside market conditions conducive for storage have enabled achievement of exceptionally high utilization levels and favorable service rates. While utilization remains high through the first quarter of 2017, we expect changing market conditions and evolving structural flows to have some effect on both utilization and rates as we progress through the balance of year.

We anticipate slightly lower utilization starting in the second quarter, partly as a result of being unable to reach an acceptable commercial agreement with a long-term customer largely as a result of specific issues related to this customer and not to a loss of market share. A significant amount of this capacity has already been recontracted and a portion is being converted to a different type of service to meet another customer’s requirements. We believe we remain well positioned to manage through the various cycles and will continue to drive strong result by leveraging our asset flexibility, expanded service offerings and our exceptional customer service. Turning to our South Texas Gateway project, which we announced in March 30. This project will enable Buckeye to offer the market distinct logistic solutions distinguishable from and in our view superior to the majority of competing proposals.

Our ability to enable direct access to Midland and Delaware Basin production for Corpus Christi area refineries and access to global markets and producers represent a value proposition that we believe will resonate strongly with prospective shippers. We continue to engage with potential customers and advance the project engineering, permitting and regulatory processes in preparation for refining open season targeted for the third quarter of this year. The proposed South Texas Gateway comprises an approximate 300 mile longhaul pipeline with storage and origination point near Wink and Midland Texas alongside a third injection point near Crane, Texas. The initial phase of the project comprises of a 24-inch line capable of transporting 400,000 barrels per day with multiple quality segregations.

The pipeline will extend to Corpus Cristi where it will tie into a distribution system we are calling Buckeye Texas market center. The market center is a crude oil header pipeline system that will tie the new longhaul Permian pipeline into several local refinery demand centers as well as the deepwater docks at Buckeye Texas partners in Corpus Christi. In addition we expect to construct incremental dedicated storage at our Buckeye Texas hub facility to enable additional blending and handling capabilities. Once complete we believe the South Texas Gateway pipeline will enhance the value of growing Midland and Delaware Basin production by providing a real option to access both regional and global demand. We expect to report on our progress on future conference calls.

I'd now like to provide a brief update on our investment in VTTI. For the first quarter of 2017, we reported our proportionate share of VTTI’s adjusted EBITDA of 28.6 million and proportionate distributable cash flow of 20.6 million. We just recently consummated the transaction, there's not a historical contributions which we can make year over year comparisons. What we can say that these results are aligned with our investment economics.

Operating performance for VTTI was strong with high utilization rates across VTTI’s global terminal facilities. The capital growth projects previously announced by VTTI that we highlighted on our previous earnings call continue to advance in line with our expectations. VTTI is proceeding with integrating its two recently announced acquisitions in Croatia and in Panama and is nearing completion on a new revived products marine terminal in Cape Town, South Africa.

UTTI is also advancing with the expansion of its Rotterdam and Antwerp facilities to add 1.3 million barrels of LPG and petroleum product capacity. As we mentioned in previous calls, these bolt on investment at highly attractive investor multiples combined with a growing backlog of opportunities that we are evaluating through this little platform further enhances our future growth prospect.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Keith.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you Khalid and good morning everyone. This morning we reported net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of $123.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 131.1 million for the first quarter of 2016. This decrease was mainly attributable to lower operating income from our global marine terminal segment and increased interest expense related to the VTTI acquisition. These decreases in net income were partially offset by increased contributions from our domestic pipelines and thermal segment as well as the earnings from our equity investment in VTTI which closed in January of 2017.

Net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders was $0.88 per diluted unit for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $1.01 per diluted unit for the prior year quarter. The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter was $141 million compared to $130.1 million for the first quarter of 2016. The increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding is largely attributable to the units issued to fund the acquisition of 50% interest in VTTI. On a consolidated basis, we reported adjusted EBITDA of 277.5 million for the first quarter of ‘17 representing an increase of 32.9 million compared to last year. As previously noted, adjusted EBITDA is our primary measure of financial performance. I’ll now discuss in further detail the adjusted EBITDA for each of our operating segments.

For our domestic pipelines and terminal segment, adjusted EBITDA was 139.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 128.5 million last year. This segment’s increased adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher pipeline transportation and storage revenues, partially offset by decline in our terminal throughput revenues during the quarter, which was largely attributable to an early terminations of the crude by rail contract in the third quarter of 2016.

Our pipeline transportation volumes increased 2.8% to 1.41 million barrels per day compared to 1.37 million barrels per day last year. These higher pipeline transportation volumes were driven by contributions from growth capital projects, primarily related to the new completed phase one of the Michigan Ohio project. Pipeline transportation revenues increased $10.2 million or 9.7% year over year, driven by higher average tariffs as a result of market based tariff rate increases and more favorable mix of product flows to longhaul destinations and the contribution from the Michigan Ohio project.

Storage revenues for the segment grew by roughly 17% during the quarter as a result of bringing 3.2 million barrels of storage capacity back into service compared with the first quarter of 2016. A significant amount of the overall available capacity is contracted through year end and we believe that the geographer assets, our ancillary services at our facility, and are relationship with clients will continue to support the high demand. Terminal throughput volumes are relatively flat year over year at 1.18 million barrels per day while terminal throughput revenues were down 7.4%. The decline in terminal throughput revenue from the resulting impact of the terminations of the crude by rail contract at our Albany, New York facility which we announced in the third quarter of 2016. As Khalid previously discussed our global marine terminals segment generated EBITDA of 130.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 106.6 million in 2016.

Our merchant services segment we reported adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 of 7.4 million compared to 7.5 million for the same period last year. This segment results were negatively impacted by lower rack margins as a result of warm weather and higher than normal inventory levels in the markets we serve. This segment continues to benefit from disciplined inventory management efforts while driving utilization across our Buckeye system contributing almost $14 million to the Buckeye umbrella for the quarter. Our distribution coverage ratio based on distributions declared on units outstanding was 1.8 times for the quarter.

Now I'd like to provide an update on VTTI. As Khalid noted VTTI contributed 28.6 million of adjusted EBITDA, 20.6 million of distributable cash flow and declared distributions to Buckeye of 18.5 related to the first quarter of 2017. VTTI has also announced expected growth capital spending in 2017 of 200 to 250 million on existing identified growth capital projects and acquisitions and it also indicated sufficient debt capacity to fund these plant growth initiatives without requiring further equity investment from Buckeye. As most of you are aware VTTI B.V. announced that it had submitted a proposal to the Board of Directors of its general partner VTTI Energy Partners LP, the publicly traded LP to acquire all of the publicly held common units of the MLP. This process is still pending, so we believe that resulting buyout of the public units will simplify VTTI structure as well as enhanced accretion to Buckeye. If successful, we expect to finance this transaction with an even split of debt and equity utilizing available capacity on our revolver and our existing ATM facility.

Before I discuss our balance sheet position, I'd like to highlight the positive announcement made by Standard & Poor's during the quarter, in which they upgraded Buckeye's rating outlook to stable from negative as well as upgrading our business profile to strong from satisfactory. We believe this improvement was driven by the recognition of the benefit of the scale, breadth and diversity of Buckeye’s assets and cash flows. Now looking at our balance sheet, at the end of the first quarter we had $4.6 billion [ph] and long term debt and 42 million of borrowings outstanding at quarter end under our revolving credit facility. We also had approximately 258 million borrowed under our revolver that was reflected as short term as it supports our merchant services working capital requirements. We had approximately 900 million of incremental liquidity available at the end of the quarter on this facility.

We also held 4.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and our total debt to trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA was 4.5 times at the end of the quarter. Most of this leverage metric is elevated as a result of issuing debt to finance a portion of the VTTI transaction that reflects only one quarter contribution from this investment. Looking forward, our next debt maturity is 125 million, we’re just doing the second half of 2017 which we would expect to fund by borrowing on our revolver. Our next significant maturity is 300 million in January of 2018. Our distributable cash flows for the first quarter of 2017 totaled 190.7 million compared to 178.9 million last year. This increase is primary related to the improved performance of our domestic pipeline and terminals business including contributions from growth capital projects completed since the prior year quarter and the first quarter contribution from our VTTI acquisition. Our quarterly cash distribution of $1.25 per limited partner unit reflects an increase of [indiscernible] or approximately 4.2% over the distribution declared a year ago.

As Clark mentioned we expect to maintain our quarterly distribution growth rate at $0.0125 per limited partner unit throughout the remainder of 2017. Now looking at Buckeye’s capital spend, maintenance capital for the first quarter of 2017 excluding the impact related to Hurricane Matthew was $27 million compared to 21.6 million for the first quarter of ’16. Return capital spend was 56.2 million. Looking at 2017 in total, we anticipate maintenance capital spending to be in the range of 115 to 135 million and return capital spend is expected to be between 295 million and 345 million. In closing, we continue to deliver strong financial results across all our business segments. Our strategic and targeted capital investments whether through acquisitions or internal growth projects continue to enhance the performance of our portfolio of assets. These investments position Buckeye to continue to drive increased unitholder value during 2016 and beyond.

That concludes my remarks and now we will open the call for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Quick question on the customer that - it sounds like they're not renewing, can you just talk about is that just a matter of they’d ask on the price, was there something they saw in the market that was changing and kind of just that fit into the context of some of the larger comments you were making on I guess some of the market's changing over the course of the year.

Khalid Muslih

This is Khalid again, I’ll try to give you a little bit more color but I mean I think you can appreciate, I don't want to really get into the specifics around our customers and our activities. We preserve those as confidential, but as you understand, I mean, we've got a couple of dynamics going on in the market, you got [indiscernible] structural flows just as a function of emerging supply coming to the market, so we do a little bit of shift of [Technical Difficulty] coming out of various facilities. We also [indiscernible] see the forward curve and there has been a little bit of flattening, but I think with regard to this specific customer, again, very specific to their situation and again it also entails their ability [Technical Difficulty] one of their own proprietary facilities. But if there is an ability to actually come to an arrangement we just didn't feel like that was in our best interest and we felt like we could achieve better value on our own. So I think I’ll just leave it at that.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ll try but I don’t know if you will answer this in terms of geography and/or capacity, did that customer previously had.

Khalid Muslih

I don't view it as material to the portfolio. We obviously substantially increased our market position and the barrels that we have under management. So I think I’d probably just leave it that.

Clark Smith

I think it’s important to notice, Khalid said in this remarks also that [indiscernible] significant portion of that capacity is already been recontracting.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the South Texas Gateway project, are we getting any reverse customer inquiry there relative to I guess some of the myriad competing projects that are out there. To what extent would you be willing to partner with others and then I guess also [indiscernible] going to participate in this in some way given I think there will probably be some connectivity to some of the assets in terms of existing assets you’ve got in South Texas.

Khalid Muslih

This is Khalid again, I mean, but there are obviously a number of competing proposals that are out there. We still believe we have the most compelling options, just given the position of the existing facility, the ability to offer the market, I guess, a new pipeline system that’s really not controlled by parties that also have marketing affiliates. We can also provide a pipeline that can also protect the integrity of the grades, barrels that we move and then of course, taking it to a new location that can offer a much better price Brent linked price.

So I think from that standpoint, we do believe that we've got a good position there. With respect to the partnerships, some of the customers that we are in discussions with around commitment, some have indicated a desire for equity participation. We're obviously -- we’ll continue to take that under consideration. We haven't made any decisions around that. Obviously, we’ve been approached by a number of different financial partners.

So we believe with respect to our line of sight on being able to appropriately finance this project, we believe we can do that in a very, very good way. So we think we can take up the large part of the financing risk associated with that. With regards to [indiscernible], obviously, I don't want to speak on their behalf. They are very much active in the region. I would imagine that they would have an interest in being able to source competitively priced barrels. But again, I don't want to comment on their behalf.

Unidentified Analyst

And then last one for me is just in terms of VTTI, you mentioned a couple of hundred million in CapEx spend and being funded internally. But the above VTTI buy-in, meaning a bit of equity contribution, can you just talk about, I guess, pro forma, where the debt to EBITDA is going to be, how long you think you might be able to internally finance current projects there. And then also on disclosures, any plans I guess to break out sort of capacity percentage contracted top line revenues and things like that over time.

Clark Smith

We can talk about the financing again. I mean our line of sight and we’ve looked at what we would anticipate their capital spend to be and what we would expect them to be able to access from their own internal credit facilities and we feel like that they can fund again the capital requirements for 2017 and still have modest -- reasonably modest leverage certainly on a standalone basis. So we don't think there would be any need in ’17.

Beyond that, something that we’ll have to assess as we go forward, but just to sort of put it in context, if you assume they spend even at the high end of their capital range, $250 million and if you assume even going forward, they're able to fund half of that internally, that will leave a requirement for the partners of approximately $125 million each. And if we were to fund that half equity, half debt, we're still talking about very modest amounts of incremental equity that would be required in order to support those financing needs.

From a standpoint of disclosures, we do not anticipate going forward in disclosing revenues or necessarily specific operating statistics relative to VTTI. This is certainly a very important investment for us, but yet, in the overall scheme of things, when you look at Buckeye and you look at their contribution, it's meaningful, but yet not material, and I think to try to deliver that sort of granularity is something that we probably would not expect to do going forward. We expect to continue to disclose a proportion of EBITDA, distributable cash flow, distributions declared and on a go forward basis, we’ll try to provide a little more color around proportional leverage. It was just something that we couldn’t quite get to in this quarter.

Our next question comes from the line of Shneur Gershuni from UBS. Your line is open.

Shneur Gershuni

Shneur Gershuni

Why don’t you spend a little less time on the quarter in VTTI and a little bit more on what you’re thinking at Corpus with kind of the announcement that you’ve put out a few weeks ago. Obviously, crude line, there is a lot of crude being produced and it's looking for an avenue to get out and you're participating in that thought process, but I guess the part that was interesting to me was, you talked about potentially a white grade line, just kind of wanted to understand where that goes? Do you need to frac it down in Corpus as well also, is it an export strategy that is more hydrocarbon related? I was just wondering if you can sort of expand on it, just given that it's a little bit different than some of the other things that we've heard about [indiscernible]?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. No problem. This is Khalid again. And just going back, we did highlight that we’re evaluating certainly alongside obviously the announced pipeline project for crude oil and condensate at a variety of different NGL related opportunities. I must reiterate that aside from obviously the processing units that we have in Corpus Christi and the five parts that can clear a significant amount of capacity, we actually have a pretty burgeoning LPG business there.

We currently have in excess of 1 million barrels of refrigerated LPG storage, that is purity product propane and product, but similarly with growing production of crude oil, you obviously have the associated gas production of which the liquids of the component and you're seeing a growing need over time for providing various market participants with an alternative to obviously Mont Belvieu. You're seeing some pipeline announcements coming out of the basin already, you’re also seeing some pretty large market participants, announcing very large crackers around the Corpus Christi area.

So I think all the elements are starting to become more conducive towards looking at providing some additional infrastructure opportunities to support that growth and so we are parallel path evaluating those. The scenario is a little bit more complex than the South Texas Gateway project. You’re right. It would require the need to be able to provide additional fractionation capability storage. We are in conversations with both producers, marketers and other strategic to understand how we might be able to participate in providing a comprehensive logistics solution.

Shneur Gershuni

That makes a lot of sense and it's definitely kind of an interesting concept because it’s a little different. With respect to how you're thinking about everything, it sounds like you're talking to how you can participate, is it fair to conclude that you would be looking at JV a lot of these steps along the way and okay and where do you feel the need to partner the most, is it kind of gathering the volumes out of the Permian and partner with somebody there who's been looking for an avenue out or is it more looking to partner on the back end further downstream.

Khalid Muslih

With regards to the NGLs, right, specifically, I think the natural way would be to partner with certain folks that are in the area that perhaps they have some spare capacity or the ability to add on to existing capability that they have for either fractionation or storage. From our perspective, what we would have is obviously the capability to take the purity products and then being able to export them across our works in Corpus Christi and of course we do bring the opportunity to also enable any new greenfield construction of pipelines as well. So like I said, I mean I think the NGL is still emerging. We've got a lot of interest around that. This is not as I guess fully advanced as perhaps as where we are on the crude oil project. So I think I’ll just leave it with that.

Clark Smith

Yeah. I think Shneur I think it’s fair to say that any of these large projects, if it’s the Gateway project we're talking about or potentially the project regarding NGLs, we would be looking for partners, and at this point in time, it could be strategic, it could be financial and we're going to look at where we think the greatest value is able to be garnered and it may be a mix of both frankly.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. That makes sense. And on the crude side, I guess somebody bringing barrels is more valuable than financing at the end of the day versus on the back end, you probably have enough connectivity downstream? Is that fair to think about on the crude side also?

Clark Smith

Yeah. I mean I think from the crude side, I would say that if there were some shipper that was interested in potentially taking on some capacity, that would be something that we would possibly consider. I don't think necessarily we’re interested in -- we don't really need anything on the Midstream infrastructure side. I think we’re very well positioned on that front and just again given the fact that I mentioned earlier, trying to maintain alignment of strategic interests, I think we're better served and really to the extent that we need a partner, then it will be largely around maybe those two avenues that we just mentioned.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Andrew Burd

Andrew Burd

It’s Andy on for Jeremy. First question, in the domestic pipeline segment, the reported tariff was $0.90, nicely above past periods. What was the driver of the increase and do you expect this rate to persist throughout the year?

Bob Malecky

Yeah. Andy. Hi, this is Bob Malecky. The rate increase is really driven by three factors really. One is our Ohio Michigan project with a much higher tariff rate than our average tariff rate and that came online in the first quarter in a significant manner. Additionally, we've had some market based tariff adjustments that we've made over the past year that have impacted our average rate and then just the mix of products that we had with some increases. We expect to see some increases over last year to continue to resonate through the year, $0.90 is not necessarily the high watermark. We expect a continuation of improvement over last year's average rates.

Andrew Burd

Great. Thanks. And while we're on Michigan, Ohio, which you mentioned, I think one year ago, in the first quarter of last year, there was a lot of changes to refined product close from patent one in to Pennsylvania. Do you see similar dynamics this year in the quarter and how if at all the Michigan Ohio changed some of those flows?

Bob Malecky

Yeah. I think we're seeing the opening up of pipeline access into those markets as opposed to some trucking orbits that satiated demand between the differentials. From a macro perspective, we saw the same impact as during the winter season that we saw the previous year and that being that the Midwest was more favorable pricing to attract, but also moved more East ward.

Andrew Burd

Okay. Great. And then final question, just touching on the lower rates of utilization that Khalid mentioned in GMT, is there any way to frame the degree of the decline, are we talking a couple of percentage points toward more normalized historical levels or something more material than that. And also we talked about two second half of ’17 UCD’s impacts as largely limited for the second half of the year or are they going to persist longer until macro conditions change? And then final point on this is, I didn’t catch the average contract length in the prepared remarks.

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. This is Khalid again. I mean I think really with regards to, maybe I’ll just take a step back, I mean, as you know, we have capacity that comes off throughout the year and we've been successful in re-contracting that capacity. Obviously, macro conditions do have an impact, however sometimes there's a little bit of a mismatch between the timing of our bringing in a new customer, sometimes they need to do some retrofits to tankage, clean them, do some different modifications to the facility. And so at times, there are some gaps, right, within the year when we take tanks in and out of service. We’ve been able to work through all that. I would anticipate we’d see something like that as we move forward through the year.

As far as just your question around, I think it was around tenor, I didn't really speak to that, but I mean as you can appreciate, in a volatile or revolving market condition, you do have a situation where you need to make that compromise around you're looking for tenor or you're looking at sustained rate and so we've always done is looked at how we go about trying to balance our portfolio, trying to ensure that we're trying to extract the maximum value for our services and then make the decisions around how we would like to ladder the portfolio per se.

Andrew Burd

And just one follow-up on the earlier Michigan Ohio, I forgot that. Can you disclose roughly what the [indiscernible], was it full or is it still kind of ramping up?

Khalid Muslih

I think we saw through the quarter the ramping up of the committed revenues.

Our next question comes from the line of Tristan Richardson from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Tristan Richardson

Tristan Richardson

Just curious on the -- could you offer a little update on the Port Reading project that come online during the quarter and contribute to utilization, et cetera?

Clark Smith

Sure. Like I mention, we just brought online another 640,000 barrels of capacity at Port Reading. But again, it’s dedicated towards gasoline blending activities. We believe we have the predominant facility in the New York Harbor. We have very high utilization rates and we have some of the largest gasoline blenders in in the heart of it. We're also underway with several infrastructure improvement projects we hope to bring online later this year and into next year, really improving takeaway capabilities from Port Reading, and enabling direct access into Linden. We're also working on our connectivity into from Raritan Bay to Perth Amboy and then on to Linden. So we have a confluence of different projects that we believe will continue to position our New York Harbor assets to be the best in class in the area. High utilization rates, great activity.

Tristan Richardson

Thank you. Sorry. Apologies if I missed that in your prepared comments. And then just secondarily, any update -- it's been a while since we've heard just sort of the potential for an opportunity in jet fuel, just broadly in your markets, especially as we've heard some operators try to sort of shy away from that market. Any potential there?

Clark Smith

I’ll just comment briefly and then I’ll turn it over to Bob because we do handle quite a bit of jet fuel across our domestic system, but one of the things that we are doing in the Caribbean and as I mentioned, we’re continuing to increase the suite of services and we are starting to see more jet demand coming towards the Atlantic coast from various sources. But we are basically looking to add incremental jet storage services at our Bahamas facility. So we do see growing demand for both distillate and jet in that area.

Bob Malecky

And I'll just layer on top of that. Our commitment to the airlines and the airports that we serve here continue to be very strong. We saw the positive field growth in the area and continue to enjoy that relationship.

Our next question comes from the line of Theresa Chen from Barclays. Your line is open.

Theresa Chen

Theresa Chen

Hi, there. A follow-up on the Gateway pipeline. I wanted to ask where do you see the ultimate destination for these incremental Permian barrels and asking because I believe there's only a limited amount of additional light crude that the Corpus refiners could take, so there's limited low coal consumption capacity and I imagine that a lot of it would be destined for exports and I was curious to see where you think those barrels would go?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. This is Khalid again. And look, I mean, it’s going to evolve over time. But I mean if you just look at recent statistics, actually crude exports reached the record high in February of this year a little over 1.1 million barrels with really the two largest destinations being the China and Canada. I think just some of our estimates, if you look at forecasts, there could be in excess of 3.5 million barrels that gets exported out of the US by 2025. So not only does that also afford the opportunity to help maybe facilitate some build book and blending opportunities in our Caribbean assets for further export into the far east, but it really just opens up these new global markets for folks like the Permian producers.

Theresa Chen

Got it. So you anticipate that most of the barrels on the way would go internationally, if not to other Gulf Coast hubs?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. I mean look if you think about movements, I mean, obviously before the lifting of the export ban, significant amount of oil was being exported out of Corpus Christi. A good portion of that was actually going to the East Coast. Granted obviously after the US ban on crude export was lifted, the West African flows became more prevalent and those East Coast refineries started to enjoy in those flows instead. But in the meantime, we are seeing flows also go into the Northwest Europe and of course like I mentioned earlier, we've been seeing quite a bit of activity also go eastward.

Theresa Chen

Got it. And on the NGL line, how much of this is contingent on the likelihood of finding on the Exxon/SABIC cracker as a customer and I’m asking in the context of the fact that the other pipeline announcement you alluded to going from Permian to Belvieu, that competitor has a line connecting Belvieu to Corpus and has significant fractionation of storage operations already.

So if you were to build a greenfield project for fractionation and storage, in Corpus, it seems that that might be kind of expensive. This is project really depend on competing for contract with that specific cracker or if there is any incremental color on how you get this done, that would be great.

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. I mean look, it would certainly help obviously and we do think that that particular project that you're referring to could be a potential offtaker so to speak of the supply coming from this proposed endeavor that we've been describing. But I think, look, I mean I think it goes beyond just that particular new cracker in Corpus Christi. We just like you're seeing the market looking for an alternative to Houston for crude oil.

I think the market eventually as it continues to mature and as you continue to see growing, production coming out of the basin, we'll look for some alternatives to Mont Belvieu as well and to the extent that you have these increasing number of new greenfield crackers that will be situated on the South Texas Gulf Coast, that certainly does also help prop up some of the regional demand, but of course I do believe still there will be quite a bit that will be targeted towards exports.

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Phillips from Guggenheim Partners. Your line is open.

Matthew Phillips

Matthew Phillips

I have a question, a follow-up on the Caribbean oil storage market. I mean and I think we've seen some pretty large drawdowns there over the course of 2017 thus far and it was alluded to in the last question just in terms of the possibility for increased US barrels to come in and to plan some of that, use that as build book, I mean, how are you all viewing this market over the course of this year, I mean is the increase in drawdowns helping take turns, but maybe hurting re-contracting efforts, I mean if you all could talk about these dynamics, that would be great.

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. This is Khalid again. I mean, look, with regards to some of the structural players that we have, I mean irrespective of market conditions, I mean they have certain needs that they're trying to fulfill and obviously our asset is just one of those cogs in that value chain. So you don't see a big variation necessarily. I mean obviously, they are clearly sensitive to market conditions. Where you see it most are some of the more opportunistic players that will come in, the trader types that are looking to capitalize on some arbitrage.

I mean, clearly contango is something that enables folks to be able to take out storage, but I mean I can assure you that most of these traders are more sophisticated than just trying to live off the back of contango. They're looking at a multitude of different ways that they can earn and in order to do that, they need tankage to make that happen. So where it really impacts it is just in -- sometimes, again the number of participants, obviously, as you go into backward dated market, some of the less capable traders will start falling off, obviously the more sophisticated large types will stick in. Special types will be there.

So you kind of have to work through those market cycles and like I mentioned earlier, you tend to seek a change in structural flows. I mean, the one thing that we are seeing is less oil coming out of certain South American regions. There is a function of perhaps some of the issues that that region is being faced with and we're seeing flows coming from alternative locations and so what we have to do is try to retool some of our services and that can take some time.

In connection with that capacity that I mentioned earlier that we were unable to reach an agreement on with a long term customer, a portion of that capacity, we're taking from its historical service and now reintroducing into jet fuel. So like I said, I mean it's one of those things where we look at it more from a portfolio standpoint and we're always constantly looking at ways that we can continue to provide service to the market.

Matthew Phillips

Over the course of this year, have you had any pressure in terms of contract length on new discussion?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah. I mean look, I mean, there's always a conversation. Right. I think first and foremost, we want to make sure that we maintain the customer base that we have, we maintain the right suite of customers and then also there are times where we will like to do something on a short term basis because we see incremental and higher value coming in later on, but there are times where we believe that it does make sense to extend it to a large position or it's something that we feel is very strategic. Then at that point in time, we’d rather push on tenor versus necessarily sustaining the highest possible rate.

Matthew Phillips

Got it. Thanks. And just for modeling purposes, how long was the splitter down in 1Q or offline?

Khalid Muslih

Look. It was a short period of time. I mean, it was then the month of March. I always get into the specific number of days. I mean, it was very -- look all of those was effectively spring cleaning project. We had to do some maintenance to clear out some blockage that had occurred that was constraining some operational flow. That was taken care of in a very short period of time and we've had very, very good and consistent performance since then.

At this time, I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Clark Smith for closing markets.

Clark Smith

Clark Smith

Thanks, Tia and we appreciate everyone joining us on the call today. First quarter 2017 was a good start to what we expect to be a strong year for Buckeye Partners and we look forward to reporting on our success here in the coming quarters. Thanks again and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This doe conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

