Fidus Investment's (FDUS) CEO Ed Ross on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 05, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Ed McGregor - IR

Edward Ross - CEO

Shelby Sherard - CFO

Analysts

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Bryce Rowe - Robert W. Baird & Company

Chris Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Arren Cyganovich - D.A. Davidson

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Ed McGregor

Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. Thanking you for joining us today for Fidus Investment Corporation’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me this morning are Ed Ross, Fidus Investment Corporation’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelby Sherard, Chief Financial Officer.

Fidus Investment Corporation issued a press release yesterday after the close, the details of the Company’s quarterly financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at fdus.com.

Edward Ross

Thank you, Ed and good morning everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. I will start our call by highlighting our results for the first quarter followed by comments about investment activity and the performance of our investment portfolio and then offer views about the remainder of 2017. Shelby will go into more detail about our first quarter financial results and liquidity position. After that, we will open the call for questions.

We had a solid start to 2017 with our first quarter net investment income increasing 11.3% year-over-year to $7.9 million or $0.35 per share and our adjusted net investment income which we defined as net investment income excluding any capital gains incentive fee attributable to realized and unrealized gains and losses rising 13.9% to $8.2 million or $0.37 per share.

Overall we continue to execute well as reflected in the performance of our portfolio of investments, the stability and capital preservation of the portfolio and capital gains, opportunities from equity investments. As of March 31, 2017 our net asset value was $354.8 million or $15.80 per share up slightly from our 2016 year-end figures.

On March 24, 2017 Fidus paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. At March 31 estimated spillover income or taxable income in excess of distributions was $12.4 million or $0.55 per share. For the second quarter of 2017 the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share which is payable on June 23, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 09, 2017.

In the first quarter of 2017 we invested $55 million in debt and equity securities. Of this amount $35 million was channeled to three new portfolio company investments. In each case these businesses adhered to our investment strategy of focusing on companies that have positive long terms outlooks, strong yet defensible market positions, operate in industries we know well and that generate excess free cash flow for debt service and growth.

Let me briefly recap each of our new portfolio company investments. We invested $12.3 million in subordinated notes in common equity of New Era Technology Inc. a provider of end to end IT solutions primarily to the state and local government, education and healthcare markets. $12.3 million in subordinated notes in common equity of Revenue Management Solutions LLC a leading provider of services that match, reconcile and facilitate the posting of healthcare payments received against submitted claims for healthcare providers, benefit managers and billing companies. And $10.5 million in subordinated notes in common equity of TransGo, LLC a specialty manufacturer and designer of aftermarket automotive transmission parts and repair kits.

In addition we invested $20 million capital in existing portfolio companies, including $10 million in new subordinated notes of Worldwide Express helping finance a recapitalization of the company and an ownership transition, $2.8 million in a new subordinated note of Caldwell & Gregory and $5.6 million in an add-on to our subordinated notes and Accent Food Services.

From a repayments and realizations perspective we also had an active first quarter. Proceeds totaled $47.7 million including we received payment in full on our Worldwide Express subordinated notes and sold a portion of our equity for a realized gain net of estimated taxes of approximately $5 million. Concurrently we rolled over $4 million of our equity investments into a new equity investment in this portfolio company. We received payment in full on our debt investment in Grindmaster Corporation and we also received payment in full on our debt investments in Caldwell & Gregory, LLC.

As reported in our first quarter press release we had one subsequent event occur following the quarter's end. On April 07, 2017 we sold our equity investment in Anatrace Products, LLC for a realized gain of $0.9 million. The fair market value of our investment portfolio at March 31, 2017 was approximately $536.6 million equal to 104% of cost. We ended the quarter with debt and equity investments in 55 active portfolio companies.

The breakdown on a fair value basis between debt and equity remained fairly stable with 84% in debt and 16% in equity investments, providing us with high levels of current and recurring income from our debt investments and the continued opportunity to realize capital gains from our equity related investments.

In terms of portfolio performance, we tracked several quality measures on a quarterly basis to help us monitor the overall stability, quality, and performance of our investment portfolios. In the first quarter these metrics remained strong and in line with prior periods. First, we tracked the portfolio's weighted average investment rating based on our internal systems. Under our methodology a rating of one is outperformed and a rating of five is an expected loss. As of March 31, the weighted average investment rating for the portfolio is 2.1 on a fair value basis in line with prior periods.

Another metric we track is the credit performance of the portfolio which is measured by our portfolio company's combined ratio of total net debt through Fidus' debt investments to total EBITDA. For the first quarter this ratio was 3.5 times compared to 2.9 times for the same quarter last year.

The third measure we track is the combined ratio of our portfolio company's total EBITDA to total cash interest expense which is indicative of the cushion our portfolio of companies have in aggregate to meet their debt service obligations to us. In the first quarter this metric was 3.5 times compared to 3.5 times for the same quarter last year.

The soundness of these metrics reflect our philosophy of maintaining significant cushions to our borrowers enterprise value in and support of our capital preservation and income goals. In Q1 we placed one of our investments, Restaurant Finance Company, LLC on non-accrual status which represented 1.8% of the total portfolio at cost and 1.3% of the portfolio on a fair value basis. Given a tough restaurant climate, we remain in active discussion with the company on our path forward.

Turning to our outlook, market dynamics thus far in 2017 are painting a relatively stable picture for us. The overall economy continues to grow at a slow, but steady rate. M&A activity, particularly in our target lower middle market remains at a reasonably healthy level. Competition in the private debt and equity markets remained strong.

Against this backdrop, we continue to be highly selective, maintaining a cautious and deliberate approach to investing that emphasizes quality, over quantity. Of course this selectivity means that we will experience quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in our investment activity levels. In any event, we will rely as we always have on our core strengths including our relationships, our industry knowledge and our ability to offer flexible capital solutions.

We have sufficient liquidity to continue to invest in businesses that we believe will perform well over the long term, ones that can generate attractive risk adjusted returns and preserve capital. By adhering to our proven investment strategy to grow and further diversify our investment portfolio, we believe we remain well positioned relative to our goal of delivering a stable to growing dividend over the long term.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Shelby to provide some details on our financial and operating results. Shelby?

Shelby Sherard

Thank you, Ed and good morning everyone. I'll review our first quarter results in more detail and close with comments on our liquidity position. Please note, I will be providing comparative commentary versus the prior quarter Q4, 2016. Total investment income was $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 a $1.1 million decrease from Q4, 2016.

Interest income increased $5.4 million primarily related to more assets under management which was offset by a $0.4 million decrease in fee income due to fewer investments in Q1. Dividend income in Q1 was $0.7 million versus $1.8 million in Q4 a decrease of $1.1 million primarily related to higher than usual distributions received in Q4 from equity investments in nine portfolio companies including a $1.1 million in distributions of earnings and profits related to dividend recaps for two of our equity investments, the Wolf Organization and World Wide Packaging.

Total expenses including income tax provision were $8.3 million for the first quarter, approximately $1.2 million lower than the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in accrued capital gains incentive fees in Q1 and excise taxes accrued in Q4. Interest expense decreased by $0.1 million related to the repayment of $24.8 million of SBA debentures.

G&A expenses increase by $0.1 million, base management and income incentive fees decreased by a total of roughly $0.1 million and a crude capital gains incentive fees decreased by $0.7 million. Interest expense includes the interest paid on Fidus's SBA debentures and line of credit as well as any commitment and unused line fees. As of March 31, 2017 the weighted average interest rate on our outstanding debt was 3.9% versus 4.1% in Q4. As of March 31 we had $199.3 million of debt outstanding.

The SBA debentures maturing in March 2018 that were repaid at the end of February had an interest rate of 6.2% higher than our weighted average cost of debt. Net investment income or NII for the three months ended March 31, were $7.9 million or $0.35 per share versus $0.39 per share in Q4, 2016. Adjusted NII was $0.37 per share in Q1 versus $0.43 per share in Q4.

Adjusted NII is defined as net investment income excluding any capital gains incentive fees expense or reversal attributable to realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. A reconciliation of NII to adjusted NII can be found in our earnings press release that was issued yesterday afternoon and is also posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017 Fidus had $6.4 million of net realized gains primarily related to the partial sale of our equity investment in Worldwide Express operations. This was partially offset by a related accrued tax expense of $1.4 million. Our net asset value at March 31, 2017 was $15.80 per share which reflects payment of the $0.39 per share regular dividend in March.

Turning now to portfolio statistics, as of March 31, our total investment portfolio had a fair value of $536.6 million. Consistent with our debt oriented investment strategy our portfolio on a cost basis was comprised approximately of 73% subordinated debt, 16% senior secured loans and 11% equity securities.

Our average portfolio company investment on a cost basis was $9.4 million at the end of the first quarter. We have equity investments in approximately 88.1% of our portfolio companies with an absolutely diluted equity ownership of 7.2%. Weighted average effective yield on debt investments was 12.9% as of March 31. The weighted average yield is computed using the effective interest rates for debt investment at costs including the accretion of original issue discounts and loan origination fees, but excluding investments on non-accrual, if any.

Now I'd like to briefly discuss our available liquidity. As of March 31, our liquidity in capital resources included cash and cash equivalents of $19.1 million, unfunded SBA commitments of $51 million, and $50 million of availability on our line of credit resulting in total liquidity of a $120.1 million. Additionally, in Q1 we requested SBA approval for the remaining $25 million of SBA debentures for Fidus Mezzanine Capital II which is not reflected in our total liquidity as of March 31.

Now, I will turn the call back to Ed for concluding comments. Ed?

Edward Ross

Thanks Shelby. I would like to thank our team and the Board of Directors at Fidus for their dedication and hard work and our shareholders for their continued support. I will now turn the call over to Candice for Q&A. Candice?

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Robert Dodd of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Robert Dodd

Hi guys. Just you made multiple references to the potential for equity gains and I wonder if that sends a signal about the activity in the markets. I mean, obviously unrealized appreciation on the equity of one something like $25 million bucks so there's quite a lot there potentially, do you think that we're likely to see those materialize at somewhat higher rate and then isn't that when those realization event, type of events occur would you say that's correlated with higher prepayments and we could see potential overall gains but then declines in overall portfolio as prepayment activity picks up?

Edward Ross

Sure. It's a great question Robert. I wish I had a crystal ball that I think, just to address the questions, overall it's I think a healthy M&A market. And as you know we have equity investments in a large, large percentage of our portfolio companies. And so I do think it's going to continue to be what I would say healthy. I'm not going to use the word robust, but healthy M& A market and that's where we're working hard on the origination side to participate in that. But to your point, we also think there will be some realizations on both the debt side as well as on the equity side through the year.

Do I think it's going to be the abnormal level, I don't think so, but I do think most of the deals, both on the or most of our originations and most of our repayments today are being driven by M&A activity. So we are hopeful that we will see, some gains this year or some incremental gains this year, obviously we've had some thus far as well.

So with regard to prepayments, some of these companies quite frankly have been in the portfolio for a while and don't want to have prepayment fees and then there are others that will have some. So I think that's going to be a mix and so I don't have an average or a normal number there. I do think they'll be some, but I don't think that's going to be abnormal either. Hopefully that helped.

Robert Dodd

Thank you. Yes, that’s helpful. I got one more, on the attachment point in the cash interest coverage and we see cash interest coverage 3.5 stable year-over-year, but the attachment point up to 3.5 versus 29, so obviously can you give us some color on the drivers of that? I mean obviously you have coupon compression you'd expect cash interest coverage to go up less than the attachment point, but is that the driver or is it some other effect that’s leading to the disparity in changes between those two credit metrics?

Edward Ross

Yes, I think the, I do think the attachment point, maybe is a little higher on the senior lending which lowers the rates. So I think that probably matters a little bit and then I do think yields or there has been some compression over time relative to a year ago. I think to the leverage point, I think what I would say there, our portfolio is leveraged higher than it was a year ago. Some of that has to do - I think the portfolio is probably on the newer side if you well.

This with regard to the originations over the last 15 months or 18 months and then also part of that, especially over the last nine months and through some efforts or efforts on our part I would say the average deal is a little bit larger deal, a little bit larger company and with that becomes, usually higher purchase price multiples and higher leverage. And so that is also phenomenon, it's really just more mix than anything else, just bigger companies and with that comes a little higher leverage. So that's probably the primary driver on the leverage side.

Robert Dodd

Got it. Thank you.

Edward Ross

Yes, absolutely good talking to you Robert.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bryce Rowe of Baird. Your line is now open.

Bryce Rowe

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Edward Ross

Good morning Bryce.

Shelby Sherard

Good morning, Bryce.

Bryce Rowe

I wanted to ask a couple questions Ed, I was kind of pleasantly surprised to see that you had net positive originations for the quarter. I think last quarter's call you talked about that possibility not being positive, so that was good to see, so curious what's your thinking just generally for the next couple quarters in terms of net flows into the investment portfolio if you got a good enough crystal ball?

And then number two for Shelby, just curious from a liquidity or cash perspective where do you work those cash balances down to or where are you comfortable working this down to before you use the credit facility or draw more SBA debentures? Thanks.

Edward Ross

Okay, thanks Bryce, obviously both very good questions. I think I'll kick this off. In terms of the market and I touched on this in the prepared remarks, I think the market as we see it at least in the lower middle market is pretty healthy, so deal flow is good. And we are seeing, I would say ample high quality situations in pursuing those. Interestingly we did have a couple deals in the last 45 days where we were awarded them, but they fell apart just the diligence wasn't panning out on our end, so we let those deals go. But having said that, we're still very busy right now on the new investment front and so we are hopeful to have an active next, four or five months is what I would say.

So if I think about originations, I hope I think this will be a slower quarter than last quarter and for sure. And I think on the repayment side, it will also be slower. So we're hopeful for some modest portfolio growth this quarter, but that is very hard to predict both on the originations and on the repayment side. So I go back to activity levels and they are very healthy. We're continuing to see a steady stream of flow. Some of it's good, some of it is bad, but there's clearly enough to pursue. So I think that part of it is very healthy. Hopefully that answers the first question and I'll pass it off to Shelby.

Shelby Sherard

So on an liquidity side Bryce, I like to aggressively manage cash as much as possible to minimize interest expense. But unfortunately I do have to be mindful of what's the kind of near term net income activity and where do we have cash, meaning is it a holding company or is that at the SBICs. What I would tell you today is I would call it 19.1 about 10 million of that really is at the holding company. So I should be able to work that down especially with the payment of the Q2 dividend.

And then we typically have a preference of utilizing the SBA program. So if we have investment opportunities that fit the SBIC criteria we would look to invest those in FMC too first, so it may mean some borrowing against the SBA fund and then just using cash as we need to at the holding company. So, hopefully that kind of gives you a little bit insight.

The only other thing I would add just to be mindful of particularly as to kind of get to the end of Q2, we do need to be mindful of our FMC debt maturity and so we're still pretty far out in front of maturing debt, but you will see us from time-to-time, start to accumulate cash from repayments and anticipation of paying down debt.

Bryce Rowe

Great. That's super helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Kotowski of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Chris Kotowski

Good morning. Just with the new non-accrual loan, I wonder if you could characterize it, is there a sector issue or is it idiosyncratic or is it in some way tied to some, whatever regional economic weakness and in the market space served?

Edward Ross

Sure. Great question Chris and the answer is it's a little bit of everything. I think all restaurants have been impacted a little bit by just the competition if you will in the restaurant sector. But this company last fall had to weather a hurricane. They had to weather some Bathroom Bill in North Carolina that has recently been overturned, but it greatly reduced convention activity in Charlotte in particular.

And then they also had riots in Charlotte. So there's a variety of things that has impacted if you will the Charlotte restaurant world and we were one of them. So and we have, restaurants in other places as well, but that was one of the drivers for sure. So we're currently working with the company on a mutually agreeable path forward. And what I would say is the valuation reflects the increased level of risk on our investments.

Chris Kotowski

Okay and then I mean, I guess you've touched on it by saying that your activity levels are very high, but I guess I would say the common theme of the BDC earnings season thus far has been that it's been difficult to keep assets on the books and that there are heavy prepayments and I mean that - I think that's been the recurring theme of most of the earnings call I've listened to and but you seem to be immune from that and is that just that you play in a different segment of the market or any theory on why that’s seems different?

Edward Ross

Yes, I think the broader market is very different Chris, and then people are looking to refinance and get lower rates wherever possible. That does happen in our segment for sure, but it's I think it's a lot less at the end of the day and so we're not immune to it. What I would say and it's back to the comment I made earlier is I think, most of the activity really for a pretty good period of time now for us has been M&A driven activity. So on the origination front it is typically some kind of M&A event and then also on the repayments and realisation side.

That's what we're seeing, but we do expect to have, healthy level of repayments this year, but they're going to be mostly at least that's our expectation M&A driven events. I'm sure they'll be a couple surprises here or there, but that's what we've seen thus far. So I think there's a little bit of we're in a different market. And maybe just a little lucky as well, but that's what we expect going forward, further.

Chris Kotowski

Okay, all right that's it from me. Thank you.

Edward Ross

Okay, great good to talking you Chris.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Arren Cyganovich of D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Arren Cyganovich

Thank you. With the portfolio yield it declined just modestly 20 basis points quarter-to-quarter is there a trend there that you're seeing within the your book of potential pipeline of opportunities that you'll expect further compression or is this some are going to be stable from this point?

Edward Ross

Sure, great question Arren and good morning I think, the decline that took place this quarter is really due to primarily to two things; one is Worldwide, the new investment there is call it 250 basis points lower than where we were before. And so that's one piece of it and the other one is quite frankly the restaurant finance which is a higher yielding investment going on non-accruals so those are the two primary drivers.

As I look forward and I think about even the last quarter, the yields on originations were in line with the yields on week payments. So I think there's going to be pretty good stability here. We clearly still have some older vintage investments that if when they're repay they could, cause a little bit of a down draft, but I don't see a material change in our yields as I go forward at least as we sit here today. So hopefully that’s helpful, but we're not projecting, big change in yields from our perspective.

Arren Cyganovich

Great, thanks and then in terms of the portfolio quality it sounds like other than the one to nonaccrual sounds fairly stable. Are there any industries that you're watching a little bit more closely these days for pockets of weakness or its mostly just fairly stable as you can see here from the portfolio company level?

Edward Ross

Sure, great question. I think overall what we're seeing and I'll just comment on the portfolio for a second is stability and slow growth, somewhat across the board. When I think about, sectors to worry about, energy is one to think long and hard about, but the good news there is we are seeing a pretty good increase in operating activity levels in the field if you will. And so that's been a positive from our perspective, but it's still at levels that would give you concern making a new investment, but that's a positive.

I think on the consumer side, I think, restaurants, obviously there has been there is a fair bit of. competition out there at the end of the day and so, that's one to pay attention to. And then e-commerce with regard to retail, need to be you know paying attention to the impact that ecommerce did have on a confidence and so those are two areas that we're paying attention to.

And then the last one is health care. Healthcare Services is an area where, you can take reimbursement rate risk. And that's one where we have and we've done fine, but I would tell you we're not looking to add to our portfolio with investments where there's you know significant reimbursement rate risk. So that's how we're, we're seeing it right now.

Q - Arren Cyganovich

Very helpful, thank you.

Edward Ross

Yep. Good talking to you Arren.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ryan Lynch of KBW. Your line is now open.

Ryan Lynch

Good morning. First question following up on the conversation with Robert about the realizations and you mentioned potentially having some realizations in the portfolio later this year which being very positive some of that being from, some equity investors potentially just wondering given the increase in valuations in the market and maybe even potential lofty valuations in the market that we're seen today does it ever make sense to pull back on making these equity co-investments on some of your - on your subordinated debt when you guys appointed capital it looked like you guys make equity co-investments in all three of your new investments and that's always been part of your strategy. But I'm just wondering if there's a point in time where evaluations in the market get high enough where you don’t think there is going to be much outsiders equity co-investments and you pull back on that strategy at all.

A - Edward Ross

Great question, Ryan. Ryan I think, when we make an equity investment we are each time we're looking at the debt investment and do we like that, and then do we like the equity investment. I think your point is well taken. We are in a market where the overall purchase price multiples in the M&A world are very high. But it does vary and the opportunity varies on an individual asset basis.

And so that's how we look at it probably. We are paying attention to what's going on in the market, but we're also just looking at the overall quality of the company and the quality of the investment and I think that the company and where we've been investing right now we feel very good about the long term outlooks of the businesses where we're making equity investments.

So point is well taken. It is the time to be selling if you're investment is right enough to do so, but at the same time there are plenty of opportunities out there from our perspective to invest in very high quality businesses. And that can generate an attractive risk adjusted returns. And so we're each time we make a debt or equity investment that's how we’re thinking about it and but we're seeing good opportunities on the equity side as well. But you know some - they are higher prices than they were 10 years ago, but they're still attractive at least from our perspective at this point.

Ryan Lynch

Okay and then I think in response of Bryce’s question you mentioned as far as capital deployment goes, you mentioned that a few deals actually fell apart later in the investment process cycle. So, I just wondering if can give any sort of high level color on why those deals fell apart? Was it more something changed in the terms of the documentation or the strategy that you made the choice to pull back and not go follow through with those deals or listen more that the borrowers chose to go to somebody else in the market, maybe a different competitor that maybe was coming in with better pricing?

Edward Ross

Sure, no. Great questions. In both cases we pulled back. One was due to a background check of an individual and the other one was new information that kind of came across the transom regarding potential concerns on the projections that we were given or at least it impacted and created concerns regarding the outlook of the business. And so in both cases we were the ones that pulled away there.

Ryan Lynch

Okay, thank you. Those are all the questions from me.

Edward Ross

Okay, great good talking to you.

Edward Ross

Thank you, Candice. And thank you everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to speaking with you on our second quarter call in early August. Have a great day and a great weekend.

