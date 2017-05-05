Overstock CEO Clarifies Wayfair Short Thesis For Investors

Time will tell if Byrne is correct, but the valuation discrepancy between Overstock ($400 million) and Wayfair ($4 billion) is glaring.

Seth Klarman wrote in his recent Baupost investor letter: "Competition can be very intense when your competitors play like they can't be hurt."

Byrne claims Wayfair is obfuscating the market for digital advertising, spending too much to acquire low-value customers to support revenue growth and its valuation rather than sustainability.

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Patrick Byrne didn't mince words or logic on the Q1 2017 conference call, claiming that Wayfair's (NYSE:W) business model is inherently unsustainable given the distortions it is creating in the digital advertising market to drive its unprofitable revenue growth. Byrne included many illuminating slides comparing and contrasting Overstock's and Wayfair's financial metrics and strategies, which can be found here. For what it's worth, I consider Overstock conference calls are must listen educational events each quarter whether you own the stock or not.

To make matters more interesting, Wayfair now sports a valuation 10x that of Overstock ($4 billion vs. $400 million, respectively) even though Overstock generates a modest net profit in its retail business and 4x the contribution margin % (dollars left over after all variable expenses, including sales & marketing) that Wayfair produces via its buy-growth-at-any-price strategy. According to analysis provided by Overstock via a third-party retail analyst, Wayfair spends about 17% of revenue on marketing while Overstock checks in at 7% and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is best-in-class at 5%.

In fact, this 10% delta in Wayfair vs. Overstock digital advertising spend relative to sales is directly correlated to revenue growth and contribution margin, two key variables to the value thesis of any e-commerce retailer. Yes, Wayfair is growing faster, but the company only generates around 2-4% in contribution dollars for every dollar of revenue to support its corporate overhead, making it more likely to experience liquidity concerns as it rapidly expands its overhead and tries to sustain unprofitable revenue growth by tactics such as lengthening vendor payment terms, partners who are essential to Wayfair's revenue growth in the first place.

On the other hand, Overstock has made the decision to not participate in digital marketing/search keywords that are unlikely to generate acceptable levels of return and, as such, the company's retail business is suffering from lower revenue growth (5% YoY in Q1) than historical standards. Yet, on the other hand, Overstock's retail business was able to generate a modest $1.4 million pre-tax profit in Q1, pay suppliers in 20 days (twice as fast as Wayfair which clocks in around 40 days), and generate a healthy 12% contribution margin to support its corporate overhead and moonshot investments in the Medici program. On its face, Overstock is a much more viable and sustainable business even though the market is being distorted by risky behavior by Wayfair, and Wall Street continues to prefer revenue growth and a "land grab" opportunity narrative over a long-term, sustainable business model with enduring value.

Yet playing like you can't get hurt only works when things are going well. Inevitably though, when you are skating too wildly down a ski slope or too fast down a dark, windy road on a stormy night, and an obstruction appears too fast for you to readjust to get out of the way, disasters happen.

We may just be witnessing another classic growth-at-any-price catastrophe at Wayfair.

When will the Wayfair narrative break? Maybe never. But ultimately time and the reality of the numbers will tell. To that end, Wayfair needs to produce consistent growth and profitability; yet, it doesn't appear the company can grow itself out of its profitability problem by overspending for low-value customers to keep Wall Street happy about top-line growth.

As a cautionary tale, one might look to Girlboss, the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) series that chronicles Sophia Amoruso on her real life Nasty Gal entrepreneurship adventures. Nasty Gal is an e-commerce apparel business that exploded from a profitable, owner-operated and bootstrapped $10 million revenue run rate outfit to a money-losing venture-backed company that prized revenue growth above all else, ultimately deciding that spending $1 for every $1 of incremental revenue coupled with a rapid expansion of corporate overhead was a sound business strategy. When capital starting running out, growth stalled and ... you get the picture.

Wayfair will likely continue to be an interesting battle ground stock to keep tabs on. At a $4 billion valuation and operating with negative working capital (as of last quarter), there is a shortening runway for the Wayfair business to lift off the ground without the aid of uneconomical advertising spend coupled with a lot of room for the stock to hit rock bottom.

