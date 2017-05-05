GE: Why I Continue To Own And Reinvest Dividends

I currently own GE and will continue to reinvest dividends into the stock as I feel its long term potential remains strong.

General Electric is one of the largest and most well known blue chip stocks in the world.

Overview

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is the one stock in my portfolio that I have owned the longest. Considering all the negative articles I read on this site it sometimes surprises me that I continue to keep the stock and continue to reinvest dividends. Part of my fondness for the stock might have to do with the timing of when I purchased it, April 2009.

Looking at the past ten years, the price appreciation of GE is far from impressive, with a loss of over 20% during that time.

GE data by YCharts

However, looking at the price appreciation I have seen, it becomes easier to understand why I have stuck with the stock during some difficult times.

GE data by YCharts

While GE does face several challenges, and while I may not agree with all the moves that Jeff Immelt makes, I do believe that General Electric remains a strong company with a solid future. These are some of the reasons why I believe GE remains a strong long term investment and why I continue to keep it in my portfolio.

#1: Its Dividend

I wouldn't call GE a dividend growth stock, but it has seen significant growth in its dividend over the past five years, an increase of 41.18%. With a low payout ratio, I expect the dividend to continue increasing slowly over the long term. The company's CEO has said that the plan is to raise the payout ratio to the 45%-50% level and grow the dividend at that rate alongside earnings.

#2: Stock Buybacks

In Q1, General Electric bought back $2.3B worth of stock. Looking at the chart below, you can see the company has significantly reduced its number of outstanding shares over the past five years.

GE Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

#3: Increasing Backlog

GE has a huge backlog worth $324B. In its last quarter, the backlog increased by 3% compared to the same quarter in 2016. An increased backlog isn't all that impressive though if orders do not increase. In Q1, orders increased by 10%. If this trend can continue, the company's backlog will start to have significant positive impacts on future revenue and earnings growth.

#4: Improving Margins

GE's profit margin are still a work in progress, but the good news is they have seen improvements and are poised to continue improving in the near future. This information was from the company's latest earnings call:

Industrial operating profit margins grew by 130 basis points with gross margins expanding by 90 basis points. Segment margins grew by 110 basis points. Efficiency was driven by a value gap, productivity and Digital Thread. This more than offset headwinds in mix. Corporate cost are ahead of plan, and we saw margin growth in both equipment and services. We're on track to reduce structural cost by $1 billion for the year. In the quarter, costs were down $76 million and $200 million lower than our original $500 million cost-out plan. We expect this to accelerate during the year. We invested $1 billion restructuring in the quarter. And for the year, we expect gains in restructuring to offset. We remain committed for $1 billion of cost out in '17 and $1 billion of cost out into '18.

#5: Recent Acquisitions And Growth Drivers

General Electric has made a large number of acquisitions over the past few years across a variety of its business sectors that I believe will help deliver long term results for the company. These include:

Alstom

Baker Hughes

LM Wind Power

Wise.io, Inc.

Bit Stew Systems

Concept Laser

Arcam

Metem

Other growth drivers for GE include:

GE will likely take an equity stake in joint venture to provide turbines for wind farms to be developed in Chile.

It has been reported GE is closing to signing $3B services deal in Algeria.

Conclusion

I don't know if I would consider GE a buy at the moment, but I am definitely not selling any time soon. I think the next year or perhaps two will continue to be challenging for GE, but I do believe that the company is slowly turning things around. I like the company's expansion of its 3-D printing business and feel that its recent trend of improving margins is likely to continue. With a safe dividend with an attractive yield, I am more than happy to continue collecting and reinvesting those dividends into more GE stock. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.