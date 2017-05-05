Energen's (EGN) CEO James McManus on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 05, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Julie Ryland - VP, IR

James McManus - Chairman, President and CEO

John Richardson - President and COO

Charles Porter - CFO, Treasurer and VP

Analysts

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Carlos Newall - Raymond James

Julie Ryland

Thank you, Tim, and good morning. Today's conference call is being held in conjunction with Energen Corporation's announcement yesterday of its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The slide deck to be used in today's call can be found at Energen's homepage at www.energen.com.

Today's conference call will include comments expressing expectations of future plans, objectives, and performance. Such comments constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements based on future expectations are forward-looking statements that are dependent on certain events, risks, and uncertainties that may be outside the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect Energen's future results.

At this time, I’d like turn the call over to Energen Chairman and CEO, James McManus. James?

James McManus

Thank you, Julie. I'll be using that slide presentation throughout the call today, so I am going to start on slid 4, which is the Energen first quarter. 2017 highlights and we'll start with the first item on there, Gen3 frac outperforming, had some very good results this quarter.

In central Midland Basin we had five new Wolfcamp ABs averaging 15% above the high end of a $1.3 million barrel EUR type curve, 77% oil that's 75 days. We also had just two stellar. No other way to describe them. The Wolfcamp A and B wells and the Delaware Basin with 80 days of production history outperforming the high end. 2 million barrel EUR type curve by 80%, there are 61% oil.

You know kind of as we've communicated on Gen3 fracs, we would not be revising our production estimates in the first quarter based on the limited number of wells that we would have. And we do anticipate that we'll have a basket of enough wells over enough of our plays and formations that we're drilling to take a look at forecasting production in the second quarter. So we would plan to do that.

Also, I'll make a comment about the early days on the next batch of wells we've got coming on and we like what we see. So we'll be looking at that in the second quarter but we're very, very pleased with the Gen3 performance thus far.

If you look at the first quarter production, up 5% over the guidance, again driven by Gen3 frac on these wells that we had also oil production up 6% and then a very nice increase in the Delaware Basin at 13%.

SG&A also beat the midpoint by 16% primarily cost reductions,. non-cash compensation and legal services. I do want to highlight and explain a little bit bolt on acquisitions. You know we've got our team out there looking to increase our position in our core area. All of this is leasehold we're buying, it doesn't have any proof about producing production associated with it.

And if you look at the price of the acreage we've acquired thus far you take the sixty nine hundred twenty three acres divided into 147 million that's 21,233 per acre. And we consider that the majority of that is in the Delaware Basin and the center part of the core where we are that's at half the value that some of the transactions have been trading at in the Delaware Basin. And in fact one thousand acres of that approximately is near our Jones Hultin area for some of our best stuff in the middle basin.

If you also consider what we did last year where we acquired nine thousand acres for $120 you average those two together that's almost 16000 acres we've acquired for $267 million at sixteen thousand seven hundred acre which I would tell you is way below the market value of that particular acreage.

And so this program continues to add value for us. It's significant for us and what we typically do is we don't revise locations until the end of the year and made year. But when we do we'll be including this acreage in those revisions.

Also at the bottom of the sheet, you'll see that we did increase drilling into that development capital by 60 65 million of that is mostly end of year weighted. In fact a lot of it doesn't occur until December so it really doesn't have much impact at all on 17 but it does he is up in 18 to start out the year and 18.

Let's move to slide 5 and look at the Gen3 wells, we've previously disclosed in the northern Midland Basin the two Cochrane wells which Wolfcamp these continue to perform well 20% above. Again, not the midpoint of the type curve but the high end of the type curve and tracking at 82%, very pleased with those two wells.

We then move to slide 6. This is the new basket of Wolfcamp AB wells and as most of you know B wells tend to sometimes be a little bit weaker than A Wells and we're very pleased that these wells. Again the whole basket and it's mostly these are outperforming the high end of the type curve at 1.3 million BOA again averaging 77% oil right now which is very good for this particular area.

So to slide 7 and this is where we just got to steller Delaware wells. I guess we've hit the sweet spot of the sweet spot with these two wells because we're at 80% above a 2 million barrel type curve which is a pretty aggressive high end type curve and the Checker's Well, we continue to be pleased with because it's been on for a long time and it's been outperforming the high in that Teicher.

So again we are delighted with the performance from Gen3 thus far and I look forward to the second quarter as it relates to that forecast. So if we then look at first quarter 17 production at a very good first quarter you can see there we averaged fifty two point eight Mboe per day versus guidance at fifty point outperformed on a commodity basis on both oil and natural gas and we're pretty close to the liquids.

Simply put to Slide 9. Talk a little bit about LOE in SG. The administrative expenses, you can see there that in both cases there we were ahead of guidance as well. So we split Slide 10 and talk about 2017 capital, we're now projecting a range of 850 to 900, we've got the additional capital at the end of the year the 60 65 million that we talked about which is 2.8 net not operating completions. And we also had an increased working interest so our non-op went up. We're doing a little bit more operated work and we've got some facilities to go with that.

The high end of that range at 900 million really includes the potential for increased service cost that we've seen here recently we don't know if those are going to hold. We don't know how that's going to manifest itself. That's obviously going to depend on oil prices and supply and demand for services.

But we didn't want to indicate that there's a possibility that those could move higher. Also we're you know as you know we're completing our 2000 year and 16 that continues to be on schedule. And this year we're running a 6 to 7 rig program.

Our primary horizontal targets continue to be, the three Sprayberry intervals which we consider the lower Sprayberry of the Jo Mill, the middle Sprayberry, the Wolfcamp A and B and what we in our northern area are Martin and Midland Counties and then the Wolfcamp A and B and our center area which is Glasscock County and then targeting the A in the B in Rieves and loving County. And as I said we think we'll have a pretty good sample of wells based on Gen3 performance at the end of the second quarter.

So we revised that the production for what we had run over in the first quarter to a 21 percent growth rate. Estimated production of sixty six point three Mboe per day. And again this just includes the first quarter actuals and no uplift from Gen3 projected out into the second third fourth quarter that's an exercise we will do in the second quarter.

Year in 2017. Exit rate is estimated to be 47 percent from year in 2016. We continue to believe we're on schedule to hit that target. If you look at acquisition capital I've touched on that already we think that continues to be a very value added process for the company and even if you look at what we pay per acre that's half what people have talked about me in a good price for metals.

So a slide number 11 and we just kind of look at the capital split by base there you can see it's been weighted roughly 60 40 to Midland versus Delaware Basin. Got a smidge in there for the Central Basin platform.

And then if you look over at how the capital goes non-op is a little higher than normal. We've had one operator get active in an area where we had a large working interest percentage we normally don't have much non-op because most of our working interests are really high in the areas where we are.

But we did have one particular block where we've got a fairly high non-op interest. So for them to Slide 12 we're giving you a sense of kind of a breakdown of the average lateral length for the ducks that we're completing in the first part of first six seven months of the year. And then also showing you the average working interest mix I will read those numbers kind of glance at that.

And then if we move on to Slide 16 or 13 probably the most important slide which gives you the EU our ranges talks about the drilling costs that we incurred in the first quarter. It costs them well in the first quarter of 2017 and then reflects what we consider to be best in class returns and we show you that on flat pricing of 45 55 and $65 per barrel. Now obviously if service costs go up that would drive these well costs of this page higher. But we've not factored in again any outperformance for Gen3.

Our hope would be that Gen3 would offset any of that uptick and maybe still push these returns higher but we'll have to see as we move through the year what happens to service costs and how we see the outperformance of Gen3 factoring in.

But again very, very strong returns. If we then move to 14 we show you sort of how we've grown production by basin over the years excluding any of our acquisitions. And you see a pretty robust job obviously in 2017. We believe that with our property set we can have a fairly robust growth going forward for a long time to come within look at 15. One of the things we're in a good position on is our hedge position for 2017 You see we've got. Five million barrels hedged to $50 on a swap at 13 cents on a swap basis and then three ways 3.6 million kind of see what the prices are there.

And then we've also got 46 percent of our NGL edge and 59 percent of our natural gas. If you put Slide 16 We've also established a position in 18. And in order to maintain some upside potential in 18 we've mainly been using three white collars.

And you can see they're going to call price sixty three eighty five. Price that the short put price at $40 per barrel and we have started to layer on some Ingels and natural gas that you can see at the bottom of the page there and then go to Slide 17 which are is our expense guidance we're giving you ranges for 17 and second quarter second 17 estimate. I think the important thing again that we do here is we break down for you the on the bottom left hand side of the screen we're going to show you the Delaware Mitla and we do have a central basin platform asset that some others don't have that has a higher cost and so it's important to segregate that out when you're looking at your elbow or be away again on the right side something we've done a good job of driving down ours and Jean Spence. You can see there that we're projecting our cash to be between 260 and to 80. And so that's been a good thing for the company to move down. If you look at Slide 18 the balance sheet remains strong. Look we're projecting now with the acquisitions we've done and a little bit of extra capital spending that we would end the year at net debt even tax of 1.2 to 1.3 undrawn lot of credit between 879 and 929 million dollars. The balance sheet remains a strong aspect for the company. I think 5:19 just kind of concluded again we believe we've got some of the best rock in these two basins. We've got a bolt on strategy and adding to that best rock we've got a really nice deep inventory. We think our returns are top tier financial capability of the company remains strong. We've got really good production growth in 2017 without factoring in any uplift from Generation 3. And we've got pretty strong growth in our exit rate.

So this time I'll include those prepared remarks and Tim I'll turn it over to you for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Neal Dingmann

Morning, James. James I just want to go right to that slide you mentioned that the Delaware not sure here in a sweet spot but looking at Slide 7 I guess my question is besides focus on those fantastic Wolfcamp and these your thoughts about a. Third don't spring or target a C in that fantastic area.

John Richardson

Neal its John. Well 3rd Bone Springs we Neal if you'll recall we have done a wave of 3rd Bone Spring drilling here and even into the upper x and y portion of the for acreage back four or five years ago we actually developed as a very nice place for us. So these are sort of legacy assets that that plays into the fact we've already got a lot of infrastructure here.

But those targets we have already developed. Now there are other spring. There's other strength potential on our acreage second maybe some other third down Springs sand. Since we developed these very low that we'll be looking at and testing and developing the say we're very excited about the Wolfcamp C and they will Cambyses. So we've we think we've still got two very strong Wolfcamp formations below the eight and that be here and do. We do have in place is some remaining Palm Springs but it won't be the widespread development because we've already had one generation of development here.

Neal Dingmann

And then just one last follow up just I know there's not much focus on the platform. You could just talk about how you see it matured decline or if you see that field trending.

John Richardson

Yeah I'm it's a pretty slow decline they'll make it somewhere in the 8 percent range roughly. And we've been spending a very minor amount of capital if we've got good returns from asset jobs or real completions with some of those but it's not been a big focal point because we've done a lot of stuff out there so it is kind of a slow decline as I've mentioned in the past.

It is an asset actually that we could monetize but right now we really don't need the cash flow that we're going to hang on to right now.

James McManus

You know I mean we see what others are doing. We've got another. You know Anderson you can't close to our property. We recognize that potential. We've studied that potential but at this point I really don't compete economically for our capital. But there are things that we inventory and do watch and evaluate.

John Richardson

Yeah I think there's some good work being done in some of the conventional stuff on the platform Dynasty's that arrived when we started up against these Delaware in wells. They just don't compete for capital but somebody would develop them because they do that. So they do have some decent returns or just not competing with us.

Neal Dingmann

I don't blame you guys. Good is good and you're seeing the other two areas. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from the line of Tim Rezvan of Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Rezvan

Good morning I want to pass on some of the outperformance versus your Tykerb. There's a debate in the marketplace I'm sure you got the question marks about the degree of outperforming her and how that's changing over time. Looking at the tiger Where was it recorded they were 30 percent or weren't million barrel type curve getting there. And now after about five and a half months in fact you think about that change in order. Is there anything from a combined perspective on the Season 3 completions that are driving that change.

John Richardson

So I think you have to think about it two ways. And that's one of the things you just don't really know. We know this. We're getting an early bump in production and that's good for internal rate of return even if you are in the long run. So why does being higher than the high end but there is still the possibility that the car might move up as well as having acceleration. So we don't really know at this time. We know we've got good acceleration on the front end. As for the capital gain in this. But in terms of the EU are eventually going to be a lot higher than the high end of the curve.

We won't know that for some time and many, many point out we like what this project is from all indications in the reservoir. So there are several facets to this. And if you go into a standalone Well you know if you are well we'll see is Jason's blanket What are we really like this application is in our world. We think that because we like the fact that we're staying close to the wellbore and then sort of back up what we're seeing early time in the characteristics of flow we think breaking a lot of rock and a lot of surface area exposure. We think that's where the fracture really happened. And when we take them to our pads of course it's early days and there's a lot of getting here. But we really like what we see.

You know and the other thing I'd add is we've got some pretty sporty high end or five curves. I mean if we were to get and I'm saying this way and be that if we got acceleration and we got the high end of the type curve that would be a home run for us if we get acceleration and a higher of the Tykerb all the other good requirements.

Tim Rezvan

That's helpful. My second question was on the current increase conceptually the recurring [indiscernible] in your allocation pressure Campinas has hired a series as you kind of work there in your darkness. Can you put some numbers around the kind of beating feet that is allocated to pressure pumping and maybe quantify where our percentage increase has been in and around the market so.

John Richardson

Yeah I can. So basically let me give you the on a per foot basis for the first quarter in the basin. Let's just talk about a Wolfcamp completion the DNC or it might have been around $700. Guy what about 200 at the end the drill bit and 500 that are fully and complete costs. And if these latest increases were to hold up the project that would be about a 9 percent increase with virtually all of that coming on the completion cost per cliffside. So the completion cost might go from 500 573 per foot.

Tim Rezvan

That’s all I have.

Our next question comes from the line of Carlos Newall of Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Carlos Newall

Morning guys. Thanks for taking my question and apologies if I missed this during the prepared remarks but how does the incremental 60 to 65 million impact production.

John Richardson

I know it's you know that's at the end of the year does that impact 18 production or are we going to see a slight lift in at the end 17 if we're seeing any kind of big less than 7 things would have built in and it's mainly going to be an 18 day a lot of those completions that occur until December of 2007.

Carlos Newall

Got it. One other question for me and this is more high level in terms of gas processing constraints. Do you see any in the Delaware and if you can just speak to kind of the long term your long term outlook in that in that sense.

John Richardson

Well the Delaware is a sensitive area for gas movement for a lot of people we understand that. Of course one of the nice things about being there a long time as I mentioned earlier we've already done a Bone Spring development out there that we finished up three or four years ago so we had legacy pipe there and legacy carriers and we've also added to that. And so we were a very good position and that combination of two things good effort on our part but also where we are because we have access to both energy transfer care. So we have really with our plans we don't see constraints on our gas or in deals in the future.

Carlos Newall

Great thank you Greg or you guys. I appreciate the insight.

James McManus

Well thank you Tim. I just want to leave everybody with this impression. We are very excited about the initial performance we've gotten from Gen3. We're very as Johnny pointed out we're very excited about how we think that practice may play into our development plans. We really like the properties we've got. I think again are both on acquisitions are going to be very creative from a value perspective that we're not paying some of the prices that others have paid and I think the quality of the acreage is the same. So that concludes our call. Have a great day and look forward to meeting with all of them in the near future.

