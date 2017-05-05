Canyon Services Group's (CYSVF) CEO Brad Fedora on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Canyon Services Group, Inc. (OTC:CYSVF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Barry O'Brien

Thank you very much, and good morning everyone and welcome to Canyon's first quarter 2017 conference call. With me today is Brad Fedora, President and CEO; Todd Thue, Chief Operating Officer; and other members of Canyon's executive management team. I will address the key financial highlights in the current quarter while Brad will comment on market trends and outlook. Then we will open the floor for questions.

Before I start I wish to refer you to the forward-looking statements in our investor presentation on our website at www.canyontech.ca. For the most part I will take as read the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Canyon and the MD&A for the quarter-end March 31, 2016 which are now on SEDAR.

At our last conference call, we reported the Q4 2016 saw the first meaningful year-over-year activity increase the start of the downturn two years ago and I'm really pleased to report now that this positive activity trend coupled with better pricing continue throughout Q1 2017 and even beyond. As a result, Q1 2017 financial results improved significantly compared to both the previous quarter Q4 and compared to Q1 2016. Canyon's much better results were driven primarily by improved market conditions, increased well intensity, improved cost efficiency, as well as increased customer pricing.

Pressure pumping equipment prices for fracturing services increased by approximately 20% sequentially over the prior quarter Q4. In terms of equipment utilization, active and staffed equipment in Q1 2017 averaged a 140,000 horse power, up 30% from 108,000 horse power in Q4, the previous quarter and up 60% from 88,000 horse power a year ago on Q1 2016. In terms of activity and increased well intensity, total proppant pumped by Canyon in Q1 2017 was 195,000 tons, up 58% from 123,000 tons in the prior quarter and up 94% from 100,000 tons pumped in Q1 2016. The tons pumped per average staffed horse power in the current quarter are of 21% over both Q4 2016 and Q1 2016. As a result of the much improved operating environment, Canyon's consolidation revenues increased by 103% to $145 million in Q1 2017 from $71 million in Q1 2016 and on a sequential basis increased by just over 80% over revenues of $80 million in Q4.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017 increased significantly to $23 million or $23.4 million compared to negative $0.9 million in Q4 and negative $3.7 million a year ago in Q1 2016. Net income for Q1 2017 was positive $1.6 million compared to a net loss of $20.6 million in Q1 2016. In terms of Canyon's capital program, expenditures incurred during the first quarter of 2017 totaled $9.7 million and were primarily focused on the completion of the company's previously announced investment into the QEM pumps. In terms of Canyon's balance sheet, Canyon continues to maintain a strong financial position with a working capital balance of $51 million as of March 31, 2017 and net bank debt of just under $33 million, that's net of cash as of March 31, 2017. In addition, Canyon has a $65 million available under its bank facility.

I will now turn the presentation over to Brad.

Brad Fedora

Okay, thanks Barry. I'll just make some general comments about the market as per usual and I mean generally the market has improved significantly, even from Q4 and certainly there has been a big improvement from Q1 2016.

You know, nothing's changed, our comments are generally the same, our pumping intensity on a per well basis continues to increase and the well count recovers; we sorted how the double-whammy effect for the pressure pumpers and it's putting a lot of pressure on the available horsepower which is made for a quick increase in activity levels and a corresponding increase in pricing. So things are getting more back to normal, they are certainly not at levels where we need them to be from a profitability perspective, but certainly we're back into positive cash flow territory and we have growing concern of businesses again.

So Q1 levels of activity were very busy right from the start; we came out of Christmas -- and between Christmas and New Year is busy, and we went into January, very busy and we remained busy throughout the quarter, right till the end and in fact, we just recently started to slow down and saw April was as busy as well. In Q1, as Barry was saying, we pumped 195,000 tons of sand compared to 123,000 in Q4 and about 100,000 in Q1 last year; and so you can really see that as stages are added to the wells and the wells continue to lengthen from a horizontal perspective, there is a lot more demand on pressure pumping equipment and the amount of sand and chemicals that were pumping. It's all -- obviously all good news for the pressure pumpers.

Our average horsepower deployed in Q1 was about 140,000; I think we maxed out at 180,000 horsepower but this isn't an comparison to 108,000 in Q4; and that is limited only by people. You know, we would have had demand for full 260,000 horsepower on a daily basis, in fact we could have easily have provided more than that if it was available, and we're really only servicing our core customers. We tried to keep all of our customers happy and provide them with services but wish came to the shove [ph], given that there was such a scarcity on [indiscernible], you know, we really had to concentrate on the core customers and the customers that supported us through the downturn and we're hoping to get as much work as possible but we did our best to provide with services.

We're still constricted by people, we still don't have our 250,000 horsepower demand, we're continuing to try to add people to our staff counts but it's proving to be as difficult as we would have expected. In the industry out of the 2 million horsepower, we still guesstimate that about 70% of that is crude, and so out of the 2 million we're assuming that there is about 1.4 million, maybe 1.5 million horsepower is available today; and certainly that horsepower runs out at levels much below the well counts that are being forecast for this year and next year. And so we expect that the remainder of the year will be busy and I will touch on that in a bit.

From a pricing perspective, our prices did go up late in Q4 by about 10% and another 10% in Q1 and as we were discussing throughout the last half of last year, you know, most of that pricing increase generally went to the bottom line as in Q3 and Q4 we were basically operating at zero cash flow and any net price increases, net of cost inflations generally went straight to EBITDA; so that's -- you know, it's not very complicated as to how we got to the cash flow levels we were at. We've been telling customers that even though pricing has gone up by 20% over the last three to six months, you need to expect further price increases. We're not anywhere close to where we were before this downturn took effect and I don't think we need to get back to those pricing levels to achieve the types of profitability that we need on a long-term basis to provide our shareholders with growing concern of business.

But the pricing level that we're at today are not high enough, we've been telling customers to expect further price increases in the second half; and clearly, that's all subject to commodity prices and activity levels. And I would say in general, the customers have received the message well, I mean they understand; they could -- they've seen our financial statements from the last few years and they understand where prices need to go and of course we're -- as we experience price increases from our value chain like sand and chemicals, and labor etcetera; they understand that those prices increases will need the be passed on. So the second half for the year we're expecting a continued positive momentum up until the right and we expect our profitability to increase as the second half of the year unfolds. We did not offer any. Seasonal discounts in Q2 as per usual and not just because the pricing levels were just already so beat up, that the discounts on Q2 were just not appropriate.

We still think that all of our competitors are trying to reactivate all of the equipment that they can certainly at these pricing levels these would justify bringing back all parked equipment. The only restrictions on bringing parked equipment back would be staffing. The parts and the repairs and maintenance can be done over the course of a couple of months but we expect that the staffing issues will likely take longer than that. And as per usual in this industry, if we can attract people the difficulty is retaining them. There are just so many options for them in the oil field right now and different sectors of the economy throughout Western Canada that we're still expecting difficulty in retaining our labor and we're still expecting high turnover rates. But we're all experienced at this, we all have training centers and so we're all set up to add staff and get equipment back in the field as soon as possible.

The rest of the year looks very favorable. We’re effectively sold out for the entire 2017 on our 260,000 horsepower and so we do need to add people. Q2 has proven to be very very busy. In fact we did more revenue in April than we did in all of Q2 last year and we were operating at a level where we actually have positive operating cash flow which is unheard of. You’ll never in the history of the company have we had positive operating cash flow in April and certainly those levels were a surprise even to us. And really what it is our customers are working on pads they are bonding roads they're looking at the constraints in the fracturing industry and they are trying to level older programs which was all incredibly positive for canyon and the fracturing industry.

So we expect to be fully booked until the end of the year. Q2 will really only be defined by weather, the rest of Q2 is fully booked out. It's just a matter of does -- are things going to hold from a whether perspective and obviously we get a bunch of rain in June that will cause us some problems but if the weather holds we're going to have an extremely good Q2 unlike we've ever seen before in the history of the company. Our areas of focus have not really changed in a couple of years. We’re still very much focused on the Montney. We're doing work in the Duvernay and then the rest of the work is very much polarized in Saskatchewan. So we've got deep basin Montney, Duvernay and then Saskatchewan light oil and there is not a whole lot happening in between and I don't expect that's going to change a little bit. We’re very concentrated in Alberta. Our revenue split in Q1 was about 75% Alberta, 50% BC and about 10%-15% Saskatchewan, we don't expect that that'll change materially as the year goes on but those numbers do bounce around a little bit.

The vast majority of our work is still 24 hour operations and that hasn't changed in the last few years and we don't expect that to change any time soon. We did pump more Ottawa White sand in Q4 than we had in previous quarters in 2016. I think through 2016 we're about 50% Canadian sand and about 50% US sand. In Q1 of this year, those numbers changed to be about 70% Ottawa White which is the US and about 30% percent domestic. And I think as commodity prices have continued to improve especially on the gas side, some of our customers will start migrating back to what they perceive to be higher quality sand with the higher crush grade and higher probabilities. But certainly that bounces around and we feel that we have the relationships and contracts in place to be able to provide our customers with either US or Canadian sand sort of regardless of how they change their programs throughout the year.

What has changed which is a positive -- continued positive trend is that prior years we were over 90% of our revenue came from the fracturing business from the pure fracturing business and now we’re down to about 80% and that has certainly been our goal. We’ve been trying to grow our cementing business in Saskatchewan we've been trying to grow our oil business et cetera, so we are making progress on that and now we're down to about 80% fracturing. We're still running with about 10, 11 crews we’re trying to add people but certainly the merger news, our impending merger with Trican has meant that more people are migrating towards other pumping companies than they are to Canyon. We're still relatively on schedule, but certainly anybody that was thinking about working at Canyon is probably is probably looking at the news saying well maybe I'm safer at over a Trican, and you certainly can't blame them for that as long as they add those people our customers will benefit from that as well.

So, on the people side we are making progress whether directly or indirectly. I do want to stress that given these well counts and given how much of the staff is available to crew frac spreads, we expect the market in general to remain very tight. I've said this before and 6,000 wells are the new 11,000 wells. When you look at two million horsepower in Canada anytime or above 6,000 we’re basically sold out and that’s assuming that all horsepower can be staffed.

Today we have about 1.4 million to 1.5 million horsepower staffed. We would expect all of that frac equipment throughout the industry in Canada to be sold out at about 5,000 wells. So we expect the remainder of 2017 to remain very very tight from a supply and demand perspective and that’s why we've been sort of telling our customers to expect further price increases, further inflation throughout the system and we don’t expect to be able to elevate that tightness in supply and demand anytime soon because it’s going to take hundreds of people that are difficult to attract and retain in today’s market.

Certainly if we ever returned to 10,000 well environment like we had or 10 to 12,000 well environment like we had in 2013 and 2014, the basin would need another million staffed horsepower. We would need to go from 2 million to 3 million to be able to supply that type of demand.

And so we expect that we’re on the forefront of what could be a few really good years for the pressure pumping industry.

On the fluid side, fluid management which is fluid transfer, fluid contentment, heating, etc.; we did experience improved utilization in pricing but certainly not to the degree that we did on the pressure pumping side. We expect that there’ll be continued improvement on pricing and utilization as the year unfolds.

It’s just been a sort of slow but steady increase on that side of the business and it’s a very high variable cost business and so any improvements in utilization and pricing basically go straight to the bottom line in that division. So look for that division to improve as the year goes on.

On the labor side, they have the same issues that the pressure pump was doing. It’s difficult to attract labor, it’s difficult to retain labor but certainly now that things have become more stable from an activity perspective. We are noticing that people can start to plan and settle into the job for what they perceived to be either the medium term and the long term. So it’s made our labor issues a little easier.

On the supply chain, we haven’t seen nearly as much inflation as we might have expected. And we are expecting that it will eventually come. We’ve seen increases in trucking rates. We’ve seen increasing in sand rates but it’s been very orderly so far. And we’ve spent the last couple of years looking at how we conduct our business and our processes and procedures and certainly we’ve become - we used 2015 and 2016 to become a lot more efficient and that has paid off in Q1.

As things ramped up from an activity level, we didn’t have the same corresponding ramp up in staff and as a result a lot of that increased revenue, went straight through the bottom line and that of course was the plan.

And so we’re really happy with our efficiency exercises for the last couple of years and we think we can handle higher activity levels at lower cost than we would have previously have been able to do.

And our supplier cost or just supply chain cost increased or the whole system experiences inflation. We think we’re in a really good position to be able to absorb that and somewhat deflect it with just operating efficiencies.

Our capital program, we announced capital in the fall and again this year and so our 2017 consolidated capital program is 37.3 million, about 11.7 of which has been carried over from 2016 and vast majority of that is the pump upgrades.

So growth capital’s approximately 12 million and approximately 25.5 million is maintenance capital and that includes all the amounts required to reactivate the 25,000 horsepower that was cold stack.

Much of that capital will come in Q2. We only spent about 10 million in Q1 and we have a very active maintenance program in Q2 this year just because we anticipate to be so busy in the second half of 2017.

The new pump upgrades are delayed like those continued delays. We have all but about two of them now. So we’re couple months late on those pump upgrades but the good news is they’ve performed really-really well. We had a half a dozen sold on our Duvernay location for Chevron in March. And their pumping at very high pressures, very high rates, long pump times and they performed very-very well.

And so certainly when you look at the industry from a money due perspective an increased pump times, increased stages; this move to multi-well pads where you’re effectively moving between wells with very little downtime, our decision to move to those upgraded pumps looks like it was the right one cause it’s just afforded the flexibility of continuous pumping.

All the older pump designs needed to be shut downed, cooled off, have maintenance performed among this sector. These new pumps, they’re much more accommodating to a 24 hours sort of continuous pumping type of operation which is good for both the customer because we get on and off their location faster and it’s good for the frack provider because it reduces our maintenance and people cost and fuel cost.

So it’s turned out to be a win-win for both us and the customer. So we can expect that Canyon standalone or Canyon pro-forma try can would continue to look at upgrading pumps and just look to improve efficiencies and get all the cost savings you can and that are available.

So I’ll finish off with just a little, a few comments on the Trican transaction; the deal was announced March 22nd. It’s an all share transaction whereby Trican will be offering Canyon 1.7 Trican shares per Canyon shares. Everything is progressing smoothly. We’re not expecting any hiccups. We will hear from the competition bureau by May 25th at the latest.

If we do get approval from the competition bureau this month, we do expect an early June close, could be as early as June 1st. If they require further information then we would, the closing would be extended into June, possibly July. But there’s no reason to expect any delays at this time and everything is running smoothly.

I think the Canyonian people are looking forward to joining the Trican team. Certainly, we think it’s a good transaction for both Trican and the Canyon shareholders and a pro-forma company will be a premier pressure pumping in oil field services company that is a standout in the Canadian oil field.

So we’re really looking forward to the close of this and integrating the two companies together.

I think I’ll close there and we’ll take questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And your first question today comes from Greg Coleman from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Greg Coleman

Hey guys. Just - Brad, can I just have a clarification there? Did I hear right that you said you did more revenue in April 2017 than you did in calendar 2016?

Brad Fedora

More revenue in April than all of Q2 in 2016.

Greg Coleman

Got it. Okay. Just wanted to get clarity on that.

Brad Fedora

Sure.

Greg Coleman

Good. Okay. Moving on to other stuff; the new pumps, you mentioned that you’re getting a lot of the cost savings and they’re doing well on the field and like the continuous runs. Just because of the tightness of the market, are they priced a little bit harder than the additional stuff or your customers are just asking for spread stuff from whatever pump you want? And then you get the cost savings.

Brad Fedora

No. That’s right. Like right now they’re just blended into a frack spread with some of the new pumps, some of the old pumps and yes we’re generally charging for the spread on a per hour basis and whether or not we construct this spread with 12 pumps or 15 pumps, as long as we can get to the pressures and the rates of the customer requires, they’re somewhat in different as to how we get there.

But certainly our customers are aware the new equipment and even as always, everybody wants the latest greatest, most reliable equipment and so we get lots of requests for the new pumps to be on location from blocking out for different customers.

There is no pricing differential at this point.

Greg Coleman

Yes. But just want to be clear on that. On the pricing side, just carrying on with that; Q2 is obviously kind of in the bag and happening right now. But from a leading edge pricing perspective for the things that are going to underfield in Q3, how is that price compared to what you realized on average for Q1.

Brad Fedora

It would be higher. But we’re still working through our entire customer base. So I wouldn’t build or provide you with a number. But I would say in general what we’ve been messaging to our customers is that you should expect Q3 prices to be approximately 10% higher than Q1 prices.

Greg Coleman

Brad Fedora

And that’s in general.

Greg Coleman

And on that same sort of theme, what’s the lag if your equipment’s going to field to frack on like day zero. When is the pricing set for that? Is it day like minus 10, minus 20? To put it different way, the discussions that your guys are having today on pricing, when does that pricing take effect? What’s your lag?

Brad Fedora

Yes, like our customers want price certainty for a quarter, say three months in advance and so we don’t nickel and dime them every Friday. That’s certainly not the intention. The intention is to telegraph price increases well in advance and to really try to minimize price changes to once a quarter if possible.

And so, we’ve been messaging that to our customers throughout Q2 and probably had started and were not - we had definitely had started in Q1 that effective July 1 you should expect a new pricing regime. Not materially different but higher and that way they have lots of chance to prepare and they can plan accordingly and what we tell them is this is our anticipated changes for the quarter and those changes will stand intact for the remainder of the quarter - for the entire quarter and that we will talk to them again in that quarter for the following quarter. So that they’re always sort of three months ahead of what we’re expecting to happen.

Greg Coleman

And then just my last one; you said that you’re going to hear back from competitions and I think it was, was it May 25th when you’re hearing back from them?

Brad Fedora

Sort of. We expect that it’ll be the latest that we’ll hear. And what we’ll hear is ‘hey look, we’re not done with our review. We need some more information’. And that would delay the clos into June or July or even possibly later. But the alternative is that we’re expecting to hear that everything’s fine and we’re signing off.

In our shareholder meeting as on May 31st and so if we receive approval from our shareholders from the Trican and the Canyon side then we would expect to close very soon thereafter as in June 1st or 2nd. But this is really in the hands of the competition bureau at this point from a timing perspective. So we’ll just continue to work with them and get them whatever information they need and we’ll go from there.

Greg Coleman

And can you give us an insight charge to the discussions you’ve had with competition ahead of the 25th. Is it the radio silence from them and then you just hear from them later on when they come back at you? Or is there been ongoing dialog and has there been any indications as to the tone they’re taking?

Brad Fedora

No. It’s a very defined process. It’s very clinical. You provide them with as much information as you possibly can upfront. And it’s a prescribed set of information and certainly we work throughout the transaction to make sure that they were provided with as much as information and more than they would need to make a positive decision.

So you submit that information and they take time to review it. They talk to industry participants particularly customers. And then they go through the review process and make the appropriate decision. So once the information package is submitted - there’s not a ton of communication back and forth and I think we did a very good job at preparing our information package. Trican and Canyon work together for quite some time to make sure that we were providing them with any and all and more information as they would have could expected to need to make a decision.

So we don’t expect any delays.

Greg Coleman

Alright, that’s it from me. Thanks.

John Morrison

Morning, all. Brad, going back to comments on the preamble load Q2; is there any reason to believe that May or June shouldn’t be as busy as April as in the weather consideration that’s unforecastable?

Brad Fedora

There’s more demand for work particularly in June but as you know we are slaves to the weather. In particularly in Q2 because when roads are closed and there’s 3 feet of mud you simply cannot work through it. But certainly if you were to plot the demand on the board or the graph it’s higher in May and June then it was in April.

John Morrison

Okay. In regards to your comments about the shift back to oil being used. Was that a function of any customer mix change or more clients are actually shifting back to be in best price sensitive on things that are bringing the well?

Brad Fedora

It’s sort of a mix. And I don’t have the exact information in front of me but it’s both. It could very easily swing back in Q3.

John Morrison

On the HR side, Barry are you able to share field to headcount changes? Like was it different coming out of Q2 versus going in and has your headcount held relatively flat so far in the second quarter?

Barry O’Brien

Yes. It has held relatively flat in the second quarter. We made inroads for sure throughout Q1. And the staff incentives that we introduced particularly for Q2 in terms of guaranteed number of days and it turned out to be the right decision in light of the activity we have in this quarter.

John Morrison

Okay. And in regards to those guaranteed work days for employees based on all the pre comments in the college, fair to assume that those aren’t expected to be a drag on your Q2 performance whatsoever based on what’s going on.

Barry O’Brien

I don’t foresee them to be a drag John because like in contrast to Q2 over a year ago when we had no activity, no maintenance and no training. This year we have a lot of maintenance, we have training when the guys are not working and we have much improved activity.

So I think the crew should be working at least the number of guarantee day. So therefore it shouldn’t be a dry.

John Morrison

In regards to your comments on fraction, have your private competitors started to less pricing at all relatively to Q4? Or it’s all just been utilization based at this point?

Brad Fedora

No. There’s been small changes in pricing. But it’s not dropped as it was on the pressure pumping side. Certainly not nearly as abrupt.

John Morrison

Barry, does delivery schedules for pumps, fluid and hinges and call it other key consumables for the industry concern you about the ability to actually reactivate idle capacity? Even if you remove the whole labor conversation, do you believe that by the end of 2017 the Canadian industry can get all idle capacity back working again?

Barry O’Brien

You know I’ll let Todd Thue our COO answer that.

Todd Thue

I think all of the suppliers on the supplier’s side John are making adjustments to their labor force bringing on extra shifts and capacity where the lag is - there is lag there right now of 60 to 90 days but they are taking steps to reduce that and I do believe that if the company’s desired to put everything back they would have access to the material they need to do that.

John Morrison

Okay. So it’s fair to assume that your conversations aren’t indicating delivery for any of those things that you need. Just keep getting pushed further and further out.

Todd Thue

No.

John Morrison

Got it. Last one just for me; on the third party trucking rates, can you give us any idea of how much pricing for something like that has changed Q1 versus Q4?

Brad Fedora

$25 an hour roughly.

John Morrison

Okay.

Brad Fedora

This maybe a longer answer but we - our financial results if you were to go through them in detail you would not - they do not sort of reflect that percentage change in trucking because we’re more efficient now at using our own fleet.

And it’s a combination of many-many things but we compare our ability to move sand today versus a year or two ago. And we’re certainly better and more efficient at it and so we’re able to absorb changes to third party trucking rates better today than we were before.

But it’s roughly $25 an hour has been the change.

John Morrison

Appreciate it. Great quarter, I’ll turn it back.

Brad Fedora

Okay. Thanks everyone. On behalf of the staff and management at Canyon we’d like to thank all of the analyst and shareholders that supported us throughout the years. We’re looking forward to a variable - a very favorable transaction with Trican and we thank the pro-forma company will be even stronger and better positioned to compete in western Canada but thanks again for all of your support and if there’s any further questions, the Management Team will be available throughout the day to take any calls. So thanks again.

