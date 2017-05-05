Merus: A Buy On Lucrative Incyte Partnership And 2017 Catalysts

Shares have doubled over the past year while the recent dip could be offering investors a solid entry point.

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have doubled over the past year while the 30% dip since the beginning of March has left them hovering around the $20 level, an area of prior support.

The small biotech firm first jumped on my radar after announcing a collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) back in December, one with generous terms in which INCY paid $120 million upfront and a common share purchase of $80 million. Incyte in return received exclusive rights for up to 11 bispecific antibody research programs utilizing Merus's Biclonics technology, which included two preclinical immuno-oncology candidates.

The generous terms of the deal continue; Merus got to retain all the rights to develop and commercialize products in the United States while Incyte received rights to the rest of the world. Both companies will have to pay the other royalties in the 6% to 10% range on net sales in their territories.

Also, Merus retained the option to co-fund development from two other programs in which it would be responsible for 35% of development costs and receive 50% share of US profits and losses along with tiered royalties on ex-US sales.

Importantly, Incyte will be funding all development and commercialization activities while Merus could receive up to $350 million in milestone payments per program, totaling $2.8 billion across all eight other programs in all territories plus tiered royalties.

Lastly, Merus has retained rights to both drug candidates in the clinic and MCLA-158, as well as potential programs stemming from its technology platform outside of the Incyte agreement.

Digging Deeper

Biclonics are bispecific, full-length human IgG antibodies which have the potential for improved tumor cell killing activity than conventional monoclonal antibodies. Additionally, they tend to have lower toxicity compared to combinations of monoclonal antibodies.

Figure 2: Potential for less toxicity (Source: Corporate presentation)

Distinguished management greatly adds to the bull case in my opinion, with CEO Dr. Ton Logtenberg and CSO Dr. Mark Throsby hailing from Crucell (acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)) while CBO Dr. Hui Liu and CMO Dr. L. Andres Sirulnik served in related capacities at Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

The company's lead candidate MCLA-128 targets HER2 and HER3 while the next most advanced program is directed toward CD3 and CLEC12A.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Corporate presentation)

MCLA-128 is being positioned for use as a single agent or in combination with HER-targeting biologics, small molecule drugs or chemotherapy. Preclinical data has hinted that the drug candidate more effectively inhibits heregulin-driven cancer cell growth and the growth of cell lines resistant to HER2 target therapies than other conventional options.

A two-part phase 1 trial has enrolled 28 patients with solid tumors and, thus far, no dose-limiting toxicities have been observed and drug-related adverse events were mild to moderate (grade 1 and 2). Evidence of activity in heavily pre-treated patients has been observed, including those who have progressed prior on chemotherapy and HER2 directed therapies.

In the expansion cohort, the following are being enrolled:

Metastatic breast cancer patients (n=20) who have progressed on two HER2 directed therapies and chemo.

Ovarian cancer patients (n=20) who have progressed to platinum-based therapies.

Endometrial cancer patients (n=20) who have progressed to platinum-based therapies.

Metastatic gastric cancer patients (n=20) who have progressed to trastuzumab/chemotherapy.

As for MCLA-117 in AML, in May last year, the company initiated a trial targeting patients with relapsed or refractory disease as well as newly diagnosed, untreated patients older than 65 who are not candidates for standard therapy. Target CLEC12A is expressed by tumor cells of 90% to 95% of patients with AML, 85% of patients with MDS, and also expressed by AML tumor stem cells.

Important Near- to Medium-Term Catalysts

Interim results from part 2 of phase 1/2 trial of MCLA-128 in the first quarter (OTC:ASCO).

Interim results expected from part 1 of MCLA-117 trial in AML in the second half of the year.

Top-line results expected from part 2 of MCLA-128 trial in multiple indications in the second half of the year.

Other Information

For year-end 2016, the company reported cash and equivalents of €56.9 million, which don't include the $120 million upfront payment from Incyte or the $80 million purchase of common shares. Well over half of the company's valuation is backed by its cash position while dilution in the medium term is no longer a concern due to its considerable operational runway.

I'm not the only one who sees potential here - Baker Bros., Franklin Resources, Tekla Capital Management and others own significant stakes.

I believe shares of this Netherlands-based biotech are a speculative buy as there are several important catalysts this year in addition to several candidates entering the clinic. As the pipeline progresses and if early data proves promising, we should see valuation increase as Wall Street gives this story more attention.

Importantly, instead of chasing the run-up in shares as many did after the Incyte partnership, we chose to wait before initiating coverage for a reversion in share price. If there had been more near-term catalysts at the time, perhaps it would have merited an initial pilot position at that point; it's a good example of investors needing to have sense of when to jump in and when wait patiently for entry.

The main risks at this point are disappointing results and clinical setbacks. Also, keep in mind the share float is quite small (less than 1 million I believe), so trading could be quite volatile as well as the difference between the bid and ask (use limit orders only). This could also work in investors' favor in the event of an ASCO run-up or positive early data.

