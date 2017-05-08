Market Challenge: How High Can Wall Street Go?

Update: Varied responses to today's poll.
- We’re headed even higher! - 19.7%
- Earnings are driving this market, and that’s OK - 14.7%
- Avoid certain sectors (energy), invest in others (tech) - 4.6%
- What really matters is what’s in your portfolio - 12.8%
- Cash is king - 8.7%
- The markets are a presidential tweet or two away from toppling - 4.1%
- The higher markets rise, the faster and harder they fall - 19.7%
- It’s simple: Time to sell - 15.6%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back mid-week with more Market Challenge!
*****
How high can markets go?
Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed at new highs last week. Our poll on Friday asked about the strong April jobs report, and most responded that the biggest worry remains the high levels achieved by the market.
The toppy market still must be a concern, right?
Your thoughts on what happens with markets for the rest of 2017?
Offer your ideas below!