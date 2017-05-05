Oil Prices: The Hammer Comes Down

source: Stock Photo

After months of asserting it's only a matter of time before the oil market rebalances, investors are starting to realize OPEC's media commentary and narrative is getting harder to believe as time goes on.

The impetus behind the oil longs fleeing their positions was last week's report, when it was revealed oil stockpiles going to take a lot longer to draw down than expected, but crude surplus may be simply becoming a surplus of petroleum products. This was apparent when gasoline and other products had their stockpiles grow. With gasoline demand in particular not as robust as the market was looking for, this could become a growing issue throughout the next couple of quarters if refiners continue to operate at high levels.

Even with crude itself, after a few weeks of draw downs, it's still above where inventories were last year. The 527.8 million barrels is approximately 3 percent above where they stood a year ago. That suggests oil prices aren't going to enjoy the optimistic projections some analysts made. Longs know this, which is why they're quickly reducing their positions in oil.

Oil has quickly dropped to below where it was when OPEC and non-OPEC producers announced the output cut deal in November 2016.

What's happening to the oil market?

This isn't something investors in quality companies should be overly concerned about. This was an obvious result of the predictable ineffectiveness that the production deal had always represented; which I've been publicly stating for about six months.

There are a lot of moving parts as to why this was an obvious outcome in the near term. The first was concerning the actions of OPEC members in the Middle East and Russia, which were either above or close to record production levels when the deal was put into effect. That means when cuts were made, they would be able to still supply a lot of the market without it having a significant impact on revenues.

For OPEC members in the Middle East, the deal was at an opportune time in regard to domestic demand, which plummets in the cooler months. The combination of lower demand and high levels of output resulted in very week impact on global stockpiles. Those participating in the deal would legitimately assert they were in high compliance, while at the same time continuing to flood the market with oil.

The other factors were that Libya and Nigeria were exempt from the deal, which allows them to produce at whatever capability they are able to.

Add to that Iran's large stockpile of oil it could export as a result of sanctions, where it could continue to produce while selling oil on the global market, and you can see how distorted this deal was from the beginning.

That and the rising supply from U.S. shale producers, Canada and Brazil has drastically reduced the expected outcome the removal of oil from the market. Libya is also a major factor. If it is able to manage its internal strife, it has a goal of boosting production levels to 1.1 million barrels per day by the end of 2017.

It would be shocking if OPEC and others didn't extend the deal through the remainder of 2017. If they really wanted to make an impact, making further cuts would be the action to take. I don't think that is how it'll play out.

The key going forward will be the amount of global exports, and how much demand for gasoline will be over the next couple of quarters. If exports remain high and gasoline demand subdued, oil is going to struggle to find further support until global demand for crude is over to overtake the pace of supply growth.

Refined products

The crude market was becoming increasingly jittery over the lack of support for the price of oil, which many thought would be higher than it was. All it needed was a catalyst to trigger the longs to abandon their positions. My view is high stockpiles and the weak demand for refined products is what tipped the scales and caused the stampede by longs.

What was understood was even if crude stockpiles were slowly decreasing, a lot of that was nothing more than it being turned into petroleum products and growing those stockpiles. Even under that scenario U.S. crude inventory levels remain stubbornly high.

Essentially, longs have rightly stopped believing the spin OPEC was communicating via media outlets. It's starting to be understood that what OPEC did in the past to support oil prices no longer works in the same way. That's because of the emergence of the U.S. shale industry, which continues to increase supply at a rapid pace. The offsetting addition of U.S. crude supply didn't exist during past output cuts.

What should oil investors do?

Any investor with a position in upstream oil companies shouldn't panic if they're strong companies and not a speculative play. If producers have strong balance sheets, low production costs, and significant reserves, this could be a time to add to a position, or at least hold it.

For retail investors, dollar cost averaging over the months ahead would be a good way to reduce price risk. I always do this with my holdings until I reach the desired number of shares I want, but we are in uncharted territory here, and the price of oil has a strong chance of falling further. Rig counts will be part of that, when combined with the other negative catalysts now inherent in this oil market.

When I say reduce price risk, I don't only mean on the high side, but also on the low side, where failure to invest consistently if a quality company falls further, would result in missing out on lowering the cost basis you have in that company.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on oil in the long term but bearish in the short term. I would prefer for OPEC and others cutting output to end the deal and allow the market to determine what the actual price of oil is based upon fundamentals. That's not likely to happen this year, now that oil prices are correcting.

Could you imagine where oil would fall if all the oil taken of the market were rapidly returned? That will eventually be a problem at the end of 2017, which depending on where oil price are then, could put further pressure on those participating in the deal to extend it even further. That may sound farfetched now, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if WTI oil is still in a range of $48 to $55 per barrel in December. Bear in mind that gasoline demand during that season is down.

Exports will continue to be the key metric to watch, and secondarily, whether or not crude stockpiles are simply turning into petroleum product stockpiles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.