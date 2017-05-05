The Media Company Apocalypse May Be Here

We've been pretty vocal supporters of some media companies in the past but recent data as well as comments from various media company CEOs made us reconsider our previous investments. There are two trends that appear to be accelerating. First, cord cutting appears to be accelerating at a faster pace than previously thought. Second, live sports programming looks to be more of a millstone for media companies then the savior it is often held out to be.

There's been a lot of back in forth discussion about cord cutting. On one side, you have a group claiming that sooner rather than later. The cable bundle will disappear and we will live in a completely unbundled digital world. On the other side, you have a group claiming that the cable bundle will not disappear completely and that we will see a slow bleeding of subscribers until the number bottoms out somewhere. Both sides have compelling arguments but when looking at the numbers we believe the recent few quarters show a pronounced acceleration in cord cutting.

The graph below shows the quarterly video subscriber gains or losses from 2012Q1 to 2017Q1. Note we compiled the data from publicly available articles and whitepapers which sourced their data from a variety of sources (SNL Kagan, MoffettNathanson, etc) so there may be some discrepancy in the methodology used to calculate the total subscriber losses. However, even allowing for variations between data sources we believe the trend is still clear.

It seems pretty clear from the graph that cord cutting is accelerating. It's even more pronounced when you compare video subscriber losses to household formations. The accelerating sub losses are coming against the backdrop of accelerating (or at least stable) household formation.

The graph below shows total new household formations from 2008 to 2016.

From 2012 to about 2014 we saw decelerating household growth. This means that video subscription losses that were roughly stable against a back drop of slowing household growth meant that cord cutting was not accelerating and was a small phenomenon. However over the past two years we've seen household formation growth bounce back off its 2014 low point but we've seen video subscriptions actually start to accelerate their drop. This means that cord cutting is now accelerating even faster than the raw subscription numbers suggest.

Live sports programming is often held out as the one thing that can keep cord cutters at bay and make certain channels indispensable in bundles. It also gives media companies leverage to get other less popular channels carried by grouping them with the most popular channels and offering a take it or leave it approach. We believe the conventional wisdom is pretty much correct when it comes to the value of sports to the networks. The problem is that the rights to the games are expensive. Costs are rising while subscribers and ad revenue is declining.

The biggest issue we see is that the competition for broadcast rights is increasing and this will likely continue to drive costs. Before the shift in digital you had about five major media companies (shown in the left hand column of the table below) that would be competing for broadcast rights. You now have around 10 to 12 companies (right hand column below) bidding on the rights.

Old Bidders New Bidders Disney (NYSE:DIS) Disney Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Comcast Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Twenty-First Century Fox Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) AT&T (NYSE:T) CBS (NYSE:CBS) CBS Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Total: 5 Total: 10 to 12

You have the same five major networks plus you now have other new entrants competing for rights. Verizon just announced on May 3 that they will be paying the NFL $21M for the rights to stream the Week 3 Jaguars/Ravens game in London. Amazon also is paying $50M for the rights to stream 10 NFL games this season to Prime subscribers. Last year Twitter paid $10M to stream 10 Thursday night NFL games. Google and Facebook also were bidders so although they haven't streamed any games yet they are bidding and driving up costs. Applealso has made noise about entering the streaming TV marketplace and perhaps could be a bidder in the future (and really with the size of their cash pile what aren't they rumored to be interested in buying?). Netflix bidding for games in the future is a possibility but likely a very remote one given their focus on original scripted content.

The effect of the increase of bidders means costs have been driven up. Just look at the NFL's 10 game streaming package for Thursday nights. The price jumped five-fold between this year and last. It's not just the NFL. Time Warner's latest earnings press release contained this nugget. (highlights ours) "Operating Income decreased 6% ($69 million) to $1.2 billion. The growth in revenues was more than offset by higher expenses mainly due to increased programming costs. Programming expenses increased 17% primarily due to higher sports costs related to the first year of Turner's new agreement with the NBA and higher original programming costs." The rights for NBA games jumped 17%! How is Time Warner going to drive operating income for their Turner segment 17% higher to keep margins the same?

Old media companies look to be in a very tough spot. Cord cutting appears to be accelerating and live sports do not look like they will be the financial savior for the traditional video bundle. With a challenged business model we think the most prudent course is to watch the evolution of the sector from the sidelines. We've kept our investments in Time Warner due to the pending AT&T buyout and Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI) due to its unique content niche and favorable asset mix. We have sold out of our investments in Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) and Twenty-First Century Fox.