Curis, Inc. 52 Weeks Later: The Risk Grows, But The Investment Thesis Remains Promising

The company has cash on hand for most of 2017, but I believe it will be able to secure extra funding through other avenues.

The early success of its flagship molecule could be dwarfed by an upstart immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Last year, I prepared an article on the developments by Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), hinging some optimism on the following:

Its lead product, CUDC-907, has shown favorable early results in a field that was at the time beset with bad news for innovators.

Exciting preclinical results regarding a dual-immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Revenue from a licensing agreement...with potential room to grow.

In all, this presented an optimistic picture of CRIS moving forward. How are things shaping up now?

Overview of stock performance

Since most of you care primarily about the movement of the stock as a first rule, let's see what's happened since my last article on CRIS:

CRIS data by YCharts

So, if you had bought CRIS as a "low-priced radar dodger" at the time my first article on the matter was published, you'd have stood the chance to double your money if you timed your purchases correctly. But still, today you'd be sitting on modest gains. Let's move forward now and reconsider some of the science.

The flagship remains at the head: CUDC-907

The dual-pronged inhibitor of histone deacetylase and PI3K, CUDC-907, remains CRIS's most advanced product to date.

The main goal with this agent right now is to help patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive lymphoma that can be very difficult to treat once treatments start to fail. At ASH 2015, CRIS presented results of a dose-escalating trial for CUDC-907 in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL. This presentation included the following results:

63 patients enrolled; they had either lymphoma or multiple myeloma.

Diarrhea, nausea, and thrombocytopenia were the most common grade 3 or higher adverse events, and most side effects were reversible and manageable.

Out of 18 DLBCL patients, 11 were evaluable, and six of these obtained some objective response.

Three of the evaluable patients had a so-called "double-expressor" DLBCL, whereby they overexpressed both MYC and BCL-2, two signs of poor prognosis. Two of these patients responded to CUDC-907.

More robust results were published in Lancet Oncology in March of 2016, including patients who had other forms of lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

The paper largely echoed the results of the ASH presentation with the responders being found in the population of patients with DLBCL. Those with Hodgkin lymphoma and other hematologic malignancies had favorable rates of stable disease, but not clinical regression.

From Lancet Oncology, Younes et al 2016

This study provided some crucial signals of efficacy for patients with DLBCL. Importantly, the authors of the Lancet Oncology study noted that GILD's idelalisib targets PI3K, as well, but that it was approved only in indolent lymphoma. Idelalisib has not been shown to be active in aggressive forms of the disease like DLBCL. So this early sign of efficacy for CUDC-907 is promising.

Now, a phase 2 trial, Study 201, is assessing the combination of CUDC-907 with rituximab for relapsed/refractory DLBCL, including in patients with MYC alterations. Should they find favorable results early on, it is possible that CUDC-907 would receive breakthrough designation from the FDA.

Moreover, CRIS is now reaching a crucial point in the development of CUDC-907 where larger companies are going to be interested in pursuing collaboration. This would help ease the financial burdens the company is facing (more on that later), but of course that is simple speculation. The findings to date, however, paint an optimistic picture of the way forward for CRIS.

Earlier products in the pipeline might be even more exciting

CRIS is also working on several other agents for use in cancer medicine. Perhaps the most intriguing of these is CA-170, an oral inhibitor of PD-1, which had some preclinical findings presented at last year's Society for Immunotherapy in Cancer (SITC) meeting.

Mouse model antitumor data from the SITC poster presentation

These findings suggest some antitumor activity for CA-170 that is on par with that seen using an anti-PD-1 antibody in these models, both in B16/F1 (a model of melanoma) and MC38 (colon cancer).

Now, the small molecule approach to disrupting immune checkpoints is incredibly interesting for a number of reasons. For starters, these agents may be cheaper to produce, as they can be manufactured. More importantly, however, is the likelihood of differences in pharmacokinetics. The SITC presentation highlighted a small taste of data in early-stage human study. The half-life of CA-170 in the blood was 12.9 hours at the highest dose.

According to the prescribing information for Tecentriq, an anti-PD-L1 antibody has a plasma half-life more on the order of weeks to months, 27 days in the case of Tecentriq specifically.

This is a feature that is not highlighted very often among those paying attention to immune checkpoint inhibitors that they last a LONG time in the body. This is a good thing for efficacy; you don't necessarily need to dose quite so often.

But what happens if the drug is making patients sick? Life-threatening toxicity can occur, and this is a major concern for doctors. And simply stopping the antibody won't do the trick, because it persists for long enough to do more harm or potentially kill patients when the rare severe toxicity crops up.

Thus, it is possible that a small molecule inhibitor of PD-1 signaling could present a more reversible way to engage the immune system. This could be an important feature for CA-170 moving forward if its clinical trials pan out.

So if, and it's a big if given how early the trials are, CA-170 can show patient benefit on par with the antibody immune checkpoint inhibitors, it stands to claim a big share in the future, especially since oral drugs like epacadostat appear to be poised to join the immunotherapy fray in the near future. I'd expect that a potential competitor would be interested in licensing this agent to bring it into the fold and potentially create an "all-oral" immunotherapy regimen, which does not currently exist.

Banking on Erivedge for the near term?

In my article from 2016, I made a bit of a hoopla over the potential for CRIS to fund a good bit of its operation on the back of its collaborative deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the hedgehog antagonist Erivedge, for which it was entitled to between 5% and 7.5% of the revenue.

In the latest quarterly filing, published May 4, 2017, CRIS showed that it had made $2.1 million off the royalties for Erivedge compared with $1.7 million recognized during Q1 of 2016. So revenues are growing steadily.

Moreover, CRIS was able to refinance its loans that were originated through Roche at a 12.5% interest rate, down to 9.95%. This helps to ease the extant obligations of loan interest from its now $45.1 million outstanding loan balance.

How much runway does CRIS have left?

At the end of Q1, CRIS sat with just north of $42 million in cash and cash equivalents, which means it spent around $31 million since my last publication, in line with some growth of its burn rate.

But as I predicted, as CRIS has advanced its development of key pipeline products, the research expenditures have grown. It spent $6.8 million in Q1 2016 on R&D compared with $13.5 million in Q1 2017.

Very encouragingly, however, it was able to keep its administrative and general labor expenses relatively low. This is a hopeful sign to me that the company is putting its money into the right investments.

Offset with rising revenues, the total loss from Q1 2017 operations for CRIS was $15 million.

At this pace, the company has approximately 2.8 quarters of cash left in the bank to fund operations. This may not sound like much time, but remember that the company still has milestones from its Genentech agreement that it can potentially capitalize on.

It has only received $59 million of the potential $115 million in milestones. So this could be a potential source of cash in the coming year, though the terms of these milestone payments have not been divulged.

Moreover, the company has exercised a nimble ability to get financing at favorable terms. I feel pretty confident in saying that it's going to be able to move forward with some source of operational funds in 2017.

Have the risks evolved?

Just like in 2016, many of the risks for CRIS remain in place and intact:

No approved drug of its own, and Erivedge revenues are not growing enough to cover loss from operations.

The burn rate has accelerated, and this will likely not let up soon. R&D in drug development is a massively expensive venture, especially as the company attempts to move in several directions at once.

We still have no indication that CUDC-907 is a sure thing. It could bomb pretty hard, and given the challenges of idelalisib, one should definitely be cautious.

Competition in the DLBCL space continues to grow. With the recent addition of CAR-T cells to the mix? This could get even hotter in 2017. CRIS needs to really stand out if it hopes to gain a foothold in this market.

Conclusion

CRIS remains a small-cap biotech in 2017, and I don't think that's going to change in the next 52 weeks. However, it has a number of important catalysts and promising products in the pipeline. The management has been savvy enough to get non-dilutive financing on agreeable terms, and the possibility of another partnership for one of its lead products looms on the horizon.

Though 2017 will most definitely NOT be the year that CRIS comes into its own as a product-stage biotech, it will be one that makes or breaks the company. It currently sits at its prime position scientifically with many of the "known unknowns" yet to be revealed. I expect we'll get some key updates on data in 2017 that will represent the tipping point for this company, and as such, it continues to represent a medium-risk/high-reward proposition in my eyes.

