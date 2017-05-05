Why Canadian (And American) Dividend Investors Need To Consider Canadian Western Bank

After a very difficult two years in the Canadian oil patch, shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) may now be ripe for the taking.

For investors not familiar with the situation, the company operates a retail bank in the province of Alberta. Although there are branches in neighboring provinces, the majority of the retail business and lending is done in the province of Alberta.

While the past two years have been relatively good for Canada as a whole, the truth is the province of Alberta (due to its dependence on oil) has actually been going through some very difficult economic times.

After close to two years of declining oil prices, the operations of a number of oil companies in the province have finally started to normalize and the worst may now be in the past.

Similar to the great recession of 2008/2009, which saw the share prices of a number of Canadian banks decline significantly, shares of Canadian Western Bank declined from a 2014 high of over $43 per share to under $20 per share in 2016. Currently, shares are trading slightly above the $25 mark.

(All dollar figures are in CAD in this article).

Looking at the past four years of information, investors can see a pattern of price to earnings ratios (P/E) with a clear dip in 2015. Let's take a look at the high and low share prices each year, the earnings per share, and the number of shares outstanding each year (in millions). All information was taken from the company's annual report and the tables were made by the author.

High share price Low share price EPS High P/E Low P/E Shares out. Year 2016 $29.30 $19.26 $2.13 13.76 9.04 83.41 Year 2015 $38.16 $21.04 $3.97 9.61 5.3 80.44 Year 2014 $43.30 $32.61 $2.70 16.04 12.08 80.03 Year 2013 $33.75 $27.04 $2.35 14.36 11.51 79.15

When the company makes earnings, there are two options. They can either be paid out to investors in the form of dividends, or kept on the balance sheet in the form of retained earnings. Looking first at the dividends per share, investors are receiving an increasing dividend. Let's take a look:

High share price Low share price EPS Dividend Payout ratio Yield at high price Yield at low price Year 2016 $29.30 $19.26 $2.13 $0.92 43.2% 3.14% 4.78% Year 2015 $38.16 $21.04 $3.97 $0.86 21.7% 2.25% 4.09% Year 2014 $43.30 $32.61 $2.70 $0.78 28.9% 1.80% 2.39% Year 2013 $33.75 $27.04 $2.35 $0.70 29.8% 2.07% 2.59%

With the exception of the most recent fiscal year (2016), investors have been able to share in the profits in the approximate range of 20% to 30% of the total.

To calculate the growth of the dividend, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) is 9.53% from 2013 to 2016.

Given the slowdown felt from the oil sector, the payout ratio and return on equity (ROE) declined in 2016. Before we look at ROE, let's take a look at the share price multiple as a function of book value. The book value numbers were again taken from the company's annual report.

High share price Low share price BV per share High P/BV Low P/BV Year 2016 $29.30 $19.26 $23.58 1.24 0.82 Year 2015 $38.16 $21.04 $22.18 1.72 0.95 Year 2014 $43.30 $32.61 $19.52 2.22 1.67 Year 2013 $33.75 $27.04 $17.45 1.93 1.55

As we can see, the profits that are made and not paid out in dividends are retained by the company in order to be utilized to generate future profit.

Over the past four years, the ROE has been 9.3% in 2016, 19.1% in 2015, 14.8% in 2014, and 14.2% in 2013. The average ROE is 14.35% over the past four years.

Assuming the company will return to a normalized ROE of 14% over the next few years, we can use an ROE of 10% for the current fiscal year to project EPS for fiscal 2017.

(10% X $2,342) / 90 million shares outstanding = $2.60 expected EPS for fiscal 2017.

It is important to note the company has already reported Q1 EPS in the amount of $0.60 per share. With three quarters remaining, the company needs to report another $2 in profit, which translates to almost $0.67 per quarter for the remaining three quarters - numbers that are very possible.

Taking the expected future earnings into consideration, the 2017 dividend payout ratio would be close to 38% while the tangible book value could be as high as $25 per share by fiscal year end.

With shares trading at a price just over $25 per share, the current dividend yield is slightly above 3.5% and the trailing P/E is approximately 12 times.

Assuming things continue to improve in the oil patch, shares of Canadian Western Bank may offer investors a fantastic way to hold Canadian financials without exposing themselves to the overheated Toronto real estate market.