NVE Corporation's Latest 'Material' Long-Term Potential

Its share price still fell nearly 9% on May 4th.

NVE announced new products, reviewed its presentations at an invite-only global conference, and disclosed a new partnership.

The company experienced revenue growth, margin expansion, and earnings growth in the quarter and for the full year.

NVE Corporation reported fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year results on May 3rd. Though it hits its own estimates, it missed the estimate provided by one analyst.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) released its 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ending March 31st. The company expected a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year product sales growth and a modest increase in contract R&D revenue. The company's expectations were on point.

Product sales tallied $6.4 million compared to $5.2 million in the fiscal 2016 fourth quarter. Contract R&D revenue in the fiscal 2017 third quarter was $346,000. The amount improved to $453,000 in the fourth quarter.

The accomplishments did not matter. Only one analyst provides estimates on NVE. The analyst expected $7.5 million in total revenue and EPS of $0.71. In that regard, NVE's delivery of $6.85 million in revenue was a “miss”. As well, NVE's diluted earnings of $0.62 per share was also a “miss”.

NVE's share price nosedived over 8% in response to the “misses”. The 12% year-over-year quarterly revenue increase was not the culprit. Neither was the 2% annual revenue increase. Improving gross margin in the quarter to 79% from 76% in fiscal 2016 or operating margin to 62% from 59% or profit margin to 46% from 44% was not enough to offset concerns. The 14.8% year-over-year quarterly EPS increase did not generate confidence. Neither did the 6% annual EPS increase.

NVE's coverage of its new products or progress on its projects did not spur buying on May 4th. For the first quarter in fiscal 2018, NVE is expecting product sales to increase year over year and, possibly, increase sequentially. The first quarter of fiscal 2017 generated $5.85 million in product sales. As already covered, fourth quarter product sales were $6.4 million. So, next quarter's product revenue could top $6.4 million.

Even promising news did not warrant investor excitement.

NVE's CEO, Mr. Daniel Baker, announced a partnership with Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO). Broadcom Limited is a global developer and distributor of technology and connectivity products. The company is the culmination of Avago Technologies' acquisition of Broadcom Corporation in 2016. Broadcom Limited is even considered a competitor to NVE in its coupler category – optical couplers, inductive couplers, capacitive couplers, and radio-frequency modulation couplers.

Broadcom Limited will distribute private brand products for NVE. The keyword is not “distribute”.

In an interview in June 2016, Mr. Baker outlined the company's differentiating factors:

the ingenuity of its employees, the flexibility and speed it is able to employ during development and testing, and its decision to partner on processes it isn't scaled to accomplish such as distribution.

NVE has used distributors for some time to reach its customer base spanning 75 countries. The company has long had distributor agreements with Digi-Key Corporation and Premier Farnell plc (OTC:PIFLY). In the fall of 2015, NVE added America II Electronics, one of the larger global distributors of semiconductor and electronic components.

Rather, the keywords in the disclosure regarding Broadcom Limited are “private brand”. NVE actually has an established relationship with Avago Technologies. Avago distributed private-branded couplers from NVE under an agreement that ran through June 2016.

The revived partnership will allow NVE to focus on its core business of developing technology and product. Broadcom already has stringent production processes and procedures in place as well as capacity. It also has established sales channels and customer support. In the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, NVE “qualified” its products with Broadcom for production and distribution.

Though the private brand is ready, NVE did admit the near-term revenue potential is “modest”. But the long-term potential is “material”.

It can be questioned why NVE would trust any of its long-term potential with Broadcom Limited. The answer is simple. NVE is purposely smaller, deft. NVE has admitted customers and potential clients do question its ability to deliver.

“Our customers, as you imply, are often concerned about capacity.”

On the other hand, Broadcom is large, established. More than once in the call, NVE mentioned Broadcom's engrained relationships in key markets, specifically, the automotive industry. NVE is actively developing solutions for this industry as the requirements, such as power consumption, efficiency, and durability, are unique. One of its presentations, “Spintronic Sensors in Transportation”, at Intermag Europe 2017 in Ireland in late April focused on the subject. The session highlighted the potential for TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) and GMR (giant magnetoresistance) sensors in the transportation industry regarding both vehicles and community planning.

Rather than attempt to develop and mimic Broadcom's reach, NVE opted to partner. Broadcom will have the benefit of offering NVE products under a private brand to its sizeable customer base. NVE will focus on what it does best. Both will win.

NVE has “material” long-term potential in the food safety industry, in factory automation and industrial control on the IoT landscape, and in the defense sector. Even more so now, its partnership with Broadcom Limited paves the way for long-term potential with the transportation industry.

