Retirement Strategy: Do You Have What It Takes For The Next Major Correction?

If you are 100% invested, how will you take advantage of bargains when they finally show up?

I am not going to predict when the next "big one" will happen, or by how much or for how long, since that is a fools game, but I am 100% absolutely positive that the next "big one" will hit, and so will a bear market. The big question, especially for retired folks, is whether or not you are prepared for the inevitable?

Can this continue to go straight up?

^DJI data by YCharts

^SPX data by YCharts

At some point, the market will correct and even enter bear market territory. Of course, this issue brings up the big question? of whether or not you can sustain your lifestyle during the correction. Will you "freak out" if your stocks drop 20%, 30%, 40%, or even 50% and dump everything? How will you handle it?

A correction occurs when the Dow or S&P 500 drops by 10%

A bear market is called when the Dow or S&P 500 drops by 20%+

From Investopedia:

1) A correction is a reverse movement, usually negative, of at least 10% in a stock, bond, commodity or index to adjust for an overvaluation. Corrections are generally temporary price declines interrupting an uptrend in the market or an asset. A correction has a shorter duration than a bear market or a recession, but it can be a precursor to either. 2) A bear market is a condition in which securities prices fall and widespread pessimism causes the stock market's downward spiral to be self-sustaining. Investors anticipate losses as pessimism and selling increases. Although figures vary, a downturn of 20% or more from a peak in multiple broad market indexes, such as the Dow Jones Industrials or Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500), over a two-month period is considered an entry into a bear market.

How long each lasts is anyone's guess, but the average bear market lasts for 15 months, with stocks declining 32%. The most recent bear market lasted 17 months, from October 2007 to March 2009, and shaved 54% off of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The purpose of this article is two-fold:

Can you avoid panic selling of your investments for the duration?

Do you have enough cash to take advantage of deeply discounted share prices of quality companies?

The difference between good investors and weaker ones is discipline. Having the discipline to stick to your strategy and the discipline not to panic and sell into a correction. Once you are confident that you are well within your tolerance for risk, that discipline will become easier.

The reason you have chosen dividend growth investing (in mainly dividend aristocrats) is for the income produced while at the same time reducing risk.

Try to look at your portfolio this way:

If this is not possible and causes you anguish, then you need a reality check on your risk level towards investing in just about any equity. It becomes even more stressful if you must have the income produced to sustain your lifestyle.

I am not joking about this. Too many regular people overestimate their risk tolerance, and as Warren Buffet once said, if you can't afford a 50% decline in your investments, maybe you shouldn't be investing in the first place. Imagine panic selling and also not having your dividend income. Now, you'll probably need to tap into your principal, not to mention the tax implications if you've sold stocks at a profit.

It's not a pretty picture, is it?

Of course, if you can keep an eye on your core stocks without panicking about the deep drops in the share prices and look at the situation as an opportunity, then you are way ahead of the game.

What Core Positions Should Be Monitored During A Bear Market?

Within the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio, there are eight dividend aristocrats that I would monitor mainly for their continued ability to pay its dividend:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) AT&T (NYSE:T) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Realty Income (NYSE:O) Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Altria (NYSE:MO)

The other non-core positions could be sold and reinvested into the eight dividend aristocrats if I felt queasy about their ability to continue paying me or if they actually stop paying (or even dramatically cut) its dividend.

For me, it would be better to take a cut in "pay" rather than give up my entire income.

Taking Advantage Of Opportunities

This might even be the fun part. If my core positions drop in price, an opportunity will present itself to increase each position, increase my income, and eventually, when the bear turns into a bull, the total value of my portfolio will return and, more than likely, surpass where it was when the bear market began!

The catch is if I have the cash to take advantage of some deeply discounted elite stocks. This model portfolio only has about $31k set aside, but if you recall from the early days of putting this portfolio together, what I advocated as far as cash.

Having five years of cash reserves for essential expenses before you dive into a fully allocated portfolio will give you plenty of room to not only withstand a serious downturn but also to take advantage of the red tag sale share pricing that WILL occur. That might not be realistic for everyone, just as each investor has their own core portfolio positions. Find your own safety zone when it comes to having cash on the sidelines.

For me, it's five years' worth of expenses. For others, it might be just two years, and if you are still young and working, it could be just six months to one year of reserves (having that paycheck would help buying more shares incrementally without having an enormous cash reserve).

To illuminate what has happened in the past with the core eight within the model portfolio, let's look back at the share prices the last time the "bottom" fell out:

XOM: Roughly $62/share in early 2009 JNJ: Roughly $48/share in early 2009 T: Roughly $23/share in early 2009 PG: Roughly $45/share in early 2009 KO: Roughly $19/share in early 2009 O: Roughly $16/share in early 2009 ED: Roughly $34/share in early 2009 MO: roughly $15/share in early 2009

From these levels, the share prices have increased steadily over the last 7-8 years to where they are right now. I am not suggesting that these prices will ever be seen again, but anything is possible I suppose, but not likely.

What I would be looking for is a decline in each of these stocks by at least 20% from their current levels to begin breaking into the cash reserves to add more shares (more than I would add normally). I believe that even with 50% drops, most of these stocks will still be significantly higher after the correction and/or bear market finally ends (they always end!).

My Suggestion To You

Take a long hard look at how you feel about this real risk, and take a look at your cash reserves. I believe there is still time to truly evaluate yourselves as well as to build more cash if you need it. That being said, why not start right now, today, and give yourself a little breathing room.

The Bottom Line

There are no cookie cutter approaches to this, and each investor must take responsibility for their actions. By taking a long hard look at the topics I have covered in just this article, as well as the slew of other articles from authors smarter than me, you will have a better handle on what YOUR approach will be when the nest "big one" hits.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, APO, ED, JNJ, KO, MAIN, MO, MSFT, O, OVBC, PG, T, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio.