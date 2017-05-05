Clean Energy Does It Again

One of my biggest complaints about quarterly earnings reports are the ones from Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). The company regularly reports non-GAAP numbers that aren't accurately reflecting the business and constantly doesn't adjust for important one-time benefits or charges.

The stock initially surged to a high of $2.72 on the positive headline print. Were the numbers really that good to justify a stock rally?

The company reported two conflicting numbers that should've immediately alerted investors to an issue with the Q1 earnings release. Clean Energy reported an EPS beat of over $0.50, but the revenue number missed by nearly $5 million. Naturally, these numbers don't match up.

The Associated Press released this small snippet on the results.

Digging into the details, the revenue figure didn't include the excise tax credits that expired. The VETC was $6.4 million last Q1, making the revenue numbers difficult to compare. This VETC is a constant headache as the credits expire, then the government comes back and approves them again, causing Clean Energy to report a big boost in revenues. Ideally, the company would provide some data to smooth out the inclusion or exclusion of VETC.

The bigger issue, though, is the inclusion of one-time gains that hides an actual operating loss. The market tried to pass off $61.1 million of income on revenues of only $89.5 million.

The Q1 results included a $3.2 million gain from debt extinguishment and a $70.6 million gain on the sale of the RNG subsidiary.

The reality is that Clean Energy reported an operating loss of $10.5 million, up from only $4.0 million last year. Throw in interest expense of $4.9 million and the loss before taxes would fall to a rather large $15.4 million.

These numbers make no sense along with the lack of comp sales for a business that basically operates a gas station. Investors can't accurately evaluate the results, hence the irrational surges around quarterly results and other material announcements.

The key investor takeaway is that Clean Energy reported another sizable operating loss despite the bullish headlines. Keep avoiding the stock.