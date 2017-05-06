A Safe 7.8% Yielding Stock With Fantastic Growth Potential That's Also 46% Undervalued

However, with shares trading at a 46% discount to fair value and one of the best risk-adjusted total return profiles on Wall Street, Omega Healthcare remains a screaming buy.

That being said, 2017 is likely to be a far slower growth year, as numerous headwinds challenge the company.

When it comes to quality high-yield dividend growth stocks, they don't get much better than Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI).

Over the past decade, Omega's world-class management team has managed to grow through aggressive consolidation of the industry, rewarding dividend lovers with fantastic income growth that has resulted in market-beating total returns.

Best of all? Omega Healthcare is well positioned to take advantage of one of the strongest mega-trends of the coming century; the aging of the America's baby boomer generation.

That being said, Omega does face some mounting headwinds in the next few years. Let's take a look at the company's latest results to see why shares of this best-in-breed SNF REIT might underperform in the short term.

But more importantly, learn why that's just another way of saying that Omega Healthcare is one of the best long-term, and most undervalued, dividend growth stocks you can buy today.

Earnings Growth Continues, But 2017 Is Set To Be A Relatively Slow Year...

Metric Q1 2016 Q2 2016 YoY Change Revenue $212.9 million $231.7 million 8.9% Funds From Operations $153.6 million $181.0 million 17.8% Funds Available For Distribution $148.5 million $159.4 million 7.3% Shares Outstanding 198.35 million 206.17 million 3.9% FAD/Share $0.750 $0.772 3.2% Dividend $0.57 $0.62 8.8% FAD Payout Ratio 76.1% 80.2% 5.4%

Omega's first quarter showed strong top-line growth. However, the ongoing effort by management to de-leverage the balance sheet in the face of rising interest rates means that share dilution meant that funds available for distribution or FAD (its equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend) rose a more modest 3.2%.

And, given the aggressive dividend growth Omega has become famous for, 19 consecutive quarters of dividend raises, Omega's FAD payout ratio increased to a still safe 80.2% in the latest quarter.

Most important for investors to know is that after a record year of acquisition-fueled growth last year, 2017 is going to be a far slower growth period for Omega. In fact, management's guidance for 2017 is for FAD/share of $3.12, which would represent just 1.6% growth. That's compared to 9.3% growth in 2016.

That's due to the fact that management is constantly recycling capital, meaning selling properties when it thinks it can get a good deal.

In the first quarter, its $45.8 million in asset sales more than offset the $37.6 million in new investments it undertook. This was in the form of $7.6 million to acquire a new-60 bed facility in Virginia for a cash yield (cap rate) of 7.5%, with 2.5% annual rental escalators. The remaining $30 million was for improvements to its existing facilities.

Cost Of Equity 9.51% Cost Of Debt 4.30% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 7.06%

The good news is that, despite relatively high costs of capital, (due to the low share price), Omega is still able to make accretive purchases, which means FAD/share should continue growing and enable further steady dividend increases.

...However, Management Is Making All The Right Moves To Take Maximum Advantage of Long-Term Growth Potential

REIT Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Omega Healthcare Investors 4.7 4.71 47% 0.94 BBB- Industry Average 6.04 NA 51% 1.04 NA

Given the capital-intensive nature of the SNF industry, as well as the fact that Omega, as a REIT, is unable to retain most of its cash flow, a safe debt level is critical to the investment thesis.

Luckily, Omega's management has wisely chosen to take a conservative stance on leverage, resulting in an above-average balance sheet, resulting in one of the few investment grade credit ratings in the industry.

Better yet, with no debt coming due until 2019, Omega has plenty of lead time to make sure that its debt obligations don't threaten the security or growth of its dividend.

For example, the company continues to refinance higher cost debt at lower interest rates, as well as pre-pay loans. This helps to maintain stronger and cheaper access to low-cost borrowing that is essential for leveraging equity capital raises with enough debt to allow accretive property acquisitions.

And, most important, for dividend lovers, is the fact that Omega's debt levels don't put it anywhere near a breach of its debt covenants. A breach of a covenant can result in a lender calling in their loan early and force a REIT to cut or suspend their payout entirely.

Since the entire reason for owning REITs is a generous, secure, and growing dividend, such a disastrous occurrence usually sends the share price tanking and can lead to permanent capital losses.

Dividend Profile Is One Of The Best Of Any Dividend Stock In America

REIT Yield TTM FAD Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Total Return 10 Year Potential Risk-Adjusted Total Return Omega Healthcare Investors 7.8% 80.9% 5.1% to 7.2% 12.9% to 15.0% 24.3% to 28.3% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1% 9.1%

What makes Omega Healthcare such an attractive long-term dividend growth stock is that, in addition to a yield nearly four times that of the market, the payout is highly secure.

That's courtesy of Omega's highly diversified portfolio of nearly 1,000 SNF and retirement homes. In addition, Omega has done a good job of diversifying its rental base among a large group of sound SNF operators.

In fact, only about 10% of its operators are distressed, meaning their EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent) is below 1.0

Combined with long-term and well-staggered leases, that means plenty of long-term cash flow stability with which to secure and grow its payouts.

How much dividend growth can investors expect? Well, if Omega manages to continue its $0.01/quarter increase pace, (which I believe it can easily achieve) then in 10 years, Omega's quarterly payout will have grown by 5.1% CAGR to $1.03/share per quarter, or $4.12 per year. That would mean a yield on today's cost of 12.9%.

Even adjusting for inflation, that would be 10.5%, far in excess of the market's historical (since 1871) inflation-adjusted total return of 6.9% CAGR.

However, there is one major reason to believe that Omega's dividend growth in the coming decade could be even stronger. Specifically, the aging of the baby boomers means that, in the coming decades, the demand for SNF and retirement homes is set to soar.

And, despite the risks associated with Medicare and Medicaid funding of such facilities (more on this later), Omega's long-term future appears bright indeed, courtesy of this demographic mega-trend.

That's why I believe that Omega may be able to double its annual dividend over the next 10 years to as much as $5.04 per share. That would mean a yield on today's cost of 15.8% and an inflation-adjusted YOC of 12.9%. In other words, if you buy Omega today, then in 10 years, you could be earning almost double the market's historical inflation-adjusted total return from current dividends alone.

Combined with Omega's long-term beta of 0.53 (meaning the stock is 47% less volatile than the market), that means some of the highest risk-adjusted potential returns of any stock you can buy today.

But wait, it gets even better. Because, in addition to an excellent long-term dividend profile, Omega has yet another way to potentially make you rich: its absurdly cheap share price.

Omega's Ludicrous Valuation Makes It A Screaming Buy

Like most REITs, Omega has vastly underperformed the market over the past year. However, where some see this as a bad thing, I view it as a great buying opportunity in an otherwise frothy market.

P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield 10.2 11.8 7.8% 6.4%

As you can see, Omega is currently trading at a significant discount to both its historical price/AFFO, as well as its historic median yield. However, that doesn't give you the whole story of just how undervalued it really is.

TTM FAD/Share 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $3.04 5.0% (conservative case) $56.47 -9.3% 43% 6.0% (likely case) $59.43 46% 7.0% (best case) $62.40 49%

Using a long-term, 20-year discounted cash flow or DCF model, we can see that, whether you believe Omega's growth prospects are good or great, shares today are trading at fire sale prices.

That's because the current share price of just under $32 is pricing in absurdly pessimistic FAD/share growth of -9.3% CAGR. For that to happen, the entire SNF industry would have to experience another doomsday scenario as it did in the early 2000s.

And, given the strong growth catalysts that are coming down the pike, this means that Omega Healthcare is trading at such an incredible margin of safety that long-term market-beating returns are very likely.

In fact, I believe that Omega has the potential, should the market finally price it at fair value, to generate 27.8% CAGR total returns (15% total return/.54 fair value) due to the insanely low current price. On a risk-adjusted basis, that climbs to (27.8%/beta of 0.53) or 52.5% CAGR, making Omega Healthcare a true "must own" stock for any dividend growth portfolio.

Risks To Consider

There are three main risks to be aware of before investing in Omega Healthcare Investors.

First, because the vast majority of skilled nursing facilities or SNF are funded by Medicare and Medicaid (patients covered are up 300% to 18 million over the last decade), there is a substantial amount of regulatory risk under the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS reform that has been going on for several years now.

Specifically, the CMS is attempting to move government healthcare payments away from a fee-for-service model and towards a more outcome-based approach. This means that CMS has instituted numerous quality control reporting requirements starting in 2015 that has put major stress on many SNF operators due to: higher compliance costs, shorter stays, and lower reimbursement.

Specifically, according to S&P (NYSE:SPGI) under managed Medicare programs, SNF operators face shorter stays and about 20% less reimbursement, $400/day per patient compared to $500 for private funding.

According to S&P credit rating director David Kaplan,

The number of new seniors is growing currently, but I think the big population boom is still a few years away...We'd don't see a source of new volume in the near term- at least not enough to offset these pressures. I think that's why you're seeing some leave the industry.

And, leave is exactly what many companies continue to do. For example, last year, HCP (NYSE:HCP) spun off its SNF properties into Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP). Meanwhile, Ventas (NYSE:VTR), which also spun off most of its SNFs into Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP), as well as announced it was selling another 36 SNFs to troubled SNF operator Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND). Of course, whether that deal goes through is now in doubt, after Kindred recently announced its completely exiting the SNF industry.

Then, there's the GOP's proposed legislation to repeal and partially replace Obamacare, which just passed the House of Representatives.

While the bill isn't likely to pass the Senate, according to Kiplinger, if it were to pass, it could further reduce Medicare Part B spending, which could further hurt the SNF industry through a potential decrease in payments by about 10%.



Fortunately, Omega has two strategies to minimize this risk. First, management is gradually increasing the number of private payer tenants to decrease cash flow reliance on the government.

The second strategy is to focus on the strongest operators in the industry, who are best able to weather the turbulent and challenging market conditions. You can see this in the EBITDARM and EBITDAR coverage ratios of its operators, which appear to be stabilizing at sustainable levels.



Finally, we can't forget that like most long-term lease duration REITs, Omega Healthcare is particularly sensitive to rising interest rates. Specifically, for each 1% increase in 10 Year Treasury yields, Omega's yield can be expected to rise by 1.17%.

And, with America's economy still doing well enough for the Fed to continue raising rates (potentially by 2.25% by 2020), this could create some major headwinds for Omega shares in the coming years.



That's especially true after the release of April's jobs report, which showed 211,000 jobs created and year-over-year wage growth of 2.5%. Combined with the recent productivity report showing employee benefit costs rising 3% YoY, this should give the Fed sufficient inflation concerns to keep raising interest rates.

Now, for long-term investors, the potential to buy Omega shares at even higher yields, such as 9% or even 10%, may not sound so bad.

Of course, if you're a retiree using the 4% rule to fund your monthly expenses, then potentially having to sell shares in such an environment is far less exciting.

And, even long-term investors could be harmed if Omega shares end up declining much below current levels. That's because the cost of capital would rise potentially high enough to make further growth through acquisition all but impossible.

In fact, with its share price at its current undervalued level, Omega is facing far tougher times raising equity growth capital. That potentially explains why 2017 is looking to be set a record for the weakest year ever for property acquisitions.

This, in turn, could result in far smaller future payout growth, which would vastly reduce the REIT's long-term total return potential.

Bottom Line: Omega Healthcare Remains An Excellent Core Holding For Any Dividend Growth Portfolio, Especially At Today's Fire Sale Price

I'm not going to lie to you and say that Omega Healthcare is going to rise to anywhere close to fair value anytime soon. After all, in a rising rate environment and with the SNF under immense pressure right now from changing government healthcare funding, shares might very well remain massively undervalued for the foreseeable future.

That being said, as long as you understand the risks and have a long-term (5+ year) time frame, then this high-yield, dividend growth machine is truly one of the best income investments you can make in today's overheated market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, CCP, SPGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.