Oil's Wild Intraday Swing Explained By Hedge Fund Liquidation

We believe there were more commodity funds impacted by the sell-off, and hedge fund liquidation explains the weakness in oil prices this week.

Pierre Andurand sold all of his long exposure last week before the fall in oil prices but remains bullish on oil.

On Tuesday, we wrote that the primary reason oil prices were selling off was due to traders forcing stop losses. The selling didn't stop on Tuesday and continued into the early morning on Friday, when traders noticed small size blocks getting rapidly sold, forcing WTI below $44/bbl.

From the bottom to closing, WTI fluctuated close to 7% intraday. Reuters broke the news earlier today that Pierre Andurand had sold most of his long oil positions last week, which was one of several reasons that pushed prices down. However, his liquidation of long positions does not explain the weakness this week.

According to several sources we contacted overnight, the crackdown in debt vehicles and margin trading impacted commodity markets in Asia, and the residual effects sipped into the oil markets. Iron ore was down materially in China, and our sources believe that there were "several funds" that liquidated their energy book this week as a result of stop losses and risk management requirements being triggered.

Since Reuters announced the news of Andurand liquidating his long positions, we have fielded direct messages asking us whether or not he's giving up on the bull thesis. We were fortunate to have obtained a copy of his Q1 letter and, according to Reuters and the sources we know, Andurand remains bullish on oil prices. His liquidation of long positions illustrates risk management protocol that kicks in after the fund had sustained x percentage of losses. As of the end of April, the fund is down 15.4%.

We think Andurand's fund is not the only one that's being impacted by the liquidation by hedge funds and traders. As we noted repeatedly this week, there were no changes to fundamentals, and EIA's crude storage report was relatively bullish. The short term can be impossible to explain, as it's mostly driven by sentiment, but we think longs being forced to liquidate is the primary reason why we are seeing considerable weakness in oil prices.

As a result, the sell-off comes at a peculiar time. Seasonally, U.S. crude storage will start to draw. We recently published our estimate for US crude storage for the next four months in our premium service.

OPEC has its producer meeting in just 20 days, and the consensus is that OPEC will extend the production cut agreement. If OPEC maintains the same discipline throughout the next six months, the production cuts will go directly against higher seasonal domestic demand. This will result in whatever domestic demand increase to eat directly into export figures, and the magnitude of the increase will soon be felt around the globe in onshore storage.

We find the market's timing on this to be very bullish for prices over the next six months, and we have been adding to our energy long names. If it was indeed forced liquidations this week that drove prices lower, then we think as the market realizes that the fundamentals are only getting better, sentiment will once again prop up prices. We remain very bullish on oil prices.

