Crude Oil - It's Never Pretty Near The Lows

Commodities are some of the most volatile assets in the world. While raw material prices move higher and lower based on supply and demand fundamentals, the futures markets tend to attract lots of speculative trading activity. Even though raw material prices often display a high degree of price variance, the futures markets exacerbate volatility.

While futures are a hedging mechanism for producers and consumers of commodities, they have attracted a lot of speculative market participants. A speculator can control a long or short position in a commodity for a down payment, or good-faith deposit of 5-10% of the total contract value. The leverage afforded by the futures market often adds to volatility in raw material prices. Therefore, dramatic price movement is often the norm rather than the exception in commodities as speculative trading activity can push the price higher or lower than supply and demand fundamentals dictate.

When it comes to crude oil, the energy commodity that powers the world, from the middle of 2014 through the end of 2016 the market experienced a considerable amount of price volatility. Crude oil was trading north of $107 per barrel in June 2014, and it fell like a stone to lows of $26.05 in February 2016. By the end of 2016, the price had recovered back to the $50 per barrel level, and since then it has been trading around that half-century mark.

Markets tend to look great when they are on the highs and awful when they are on the lows. In the world of commodities that trade on the futures markets, the leverage often magnifies price movement, and a rising or falling price can cause lots of fear given historical price volatility. Meanwhile, after the long period of price volatility in crude oil the market had been trading in a range from $47-$54 per barrel since December and last week it fell through the bottom end of that range.

Crude oil makes a new low for 2017

After trading to highs of $54.14 on the June NYMEX crude oil futures contract on April 12, the price of the energy commodity has slipped to lows of $45.28 on May 5. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, technical support for nearby crude oil futures was at $47.01, the lows seen in late March, and last week oil fell below this level. Now, the critical level of support stands at $42.20 the mid-November low. Crude oil had been trading in a tight range from $47 to $54 throughout 2017, but the most recent move to the downside comes at a time when many other commodities have been moving lower.

Commodities had been moving lower

Industrial commodities hit lows in late 2015 and early 2016, but they found bottoms and rallied throughout last year until November. After the surprise election of President Donald Trump, industrial commodities prices rose to new highs as the President pledged to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States on the campaign trail. Source: Barchart

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel production, rose from lows of $38.03 per ton in late 2015 to highs of $90.25 per ton in March 2017. Source: CQG

The price of copper rose from $1.9355 per pound in early 2016 to highs of $2.8230 in February 2017, and many other base metals posted even more impressive gains on a percentage basis over the period. At the same time, the price of crude oil more than doubled from the February 2016 lows at $26.05 per barrel.

Since the recent highs, all of the industrial commodities prices have moved lower. Iron ore is trading at $62.49 per ton, copper is down below $2.55, and oil is below $47 per barrel. The market is likely waiting for the President and Congress to follow through on his promises to rebuild infrastructure and increase the demand for industrial raw materials which are basic building blocks for construction. The rhetoric of the election is no longer sufficient to foster gains, and now action speaks louder than words.

All signs pointed lower for oil

Crude oil had run into problems at over $50 per barrel as the flow of shale oil from the U.S. has been increasing. The number of rigs in operation in the United States rose from 328 one year ago to 703 as of the close of business on May 5, 2017. With more than double the number of rigs operating, inventories of oil and oil products have been growing over recent months.

Technically, now the price of oil has slipped below the $50 once again the short, medium, and even the longer-term trends are now lower. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the momentum indicator, the slow stochastic, for NYMEX crude oil futures has shifted to a downtrend in March. The energy commodity had been in an uptrend since bouncing off the February 2016 lows. At the same time, open interest at over 2.24 million contracts is at an all-time high. The record levels of open long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures is likely a function of an increase in hedging activity from shale producers locking in prices above the $50 per barrel level for the future. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates a lower trend. However, it has dropped below neutral territory and appears to be on the way to an oversold condition on the medium-term chart where support is at $42.20 per barrel. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that oil has been down for 13 out of the past 17 trading sessions and the momentum indicator had declined deep into oversold territory. On Friday, May 5 crude oil traded to the lowest price since mid-November when the June NYMEX futures contract hit a low of $43.76 per barrel. However, oil bounced from that low and settled on the week at $46.22. Oil reversed and the slow stochastic, the momentum indicator, crossed to the upside as the price bounced from the lowest level of 2017.

Decreases in product prices over recent weeks have weighed on the price of crude oil. Gasoline and heating oil futures had underperformed the raw crude oil which is the input in their production. Lower product prices were an indication of either oversupply or slack demand, either of which is bearish for the oil complex. However, the June processing or crack spreads for gasoline and heating oil both hit lows before oil found its most recent bottom and have bounced higher. Momentum on weekly and monthly oil charts continues to be lower, but the politics of the energy commodity is what is likely to stem a further fall into the abyss of lower prices.

The politics of crude favor a stable price

The world has a vested interest in a stable oil price around the $50 per barrel level. When it comes to OPEC, the cartel is likely to extend their production cut and quotas at the upcoming meeting. The most influential member of the cartel, Saudi Arabia, is planning the initial public offering of Aramco stock in 2018 and a stable oil price at $50 or higher will enhance the company's valuation when it comes to market.

The Russians want the price of oil higher but have been happy to settle with a $50 price to ensure the flow of petrodollars into the nation which is one of the world's top three producers. In 2016, the Russians established themselves as a significant influence on the oil cartel and as a buffer between the Iranians and Saudis. The Russians will be pushing OPEC to continue their quotas to maintain the price at a level that suits the world's producers.

The United States is the third-leading oil producer in the world and with the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President energy independence has become a priority for the administration. Fewer regulations and increased support for the energy industry will keep the oil flowing above the cost of production. $50 per barrel is a significant level for U.S. producers. Above $50, the shale flows like water because of technological advances in fracking and drilling. Below $50, some production becomes uneconomic. Therefore, as the world's swing producer less output below $50 will support the price while increased production above $50 will likely cause supplies and inventories to rise and prices to fall.

The politics of crude oil currently favor a $50 pivot point for crude oil, and that is not going to change until after the Aramco IPO in 2018. While oil might look ugly at the moment, any sharp move to the downside is likely to be a head-fake and find support.

Watch out for head-fake moves

Commodities are volatile assets, and as such, they often move above or below levels that fundamentals dictate. When it comes to crude oil, it is possible that we will see a move down to the support level at $42.20 on the nearby NYMEX contract if the current trend continues. However, I believe that the price will quickly snap back, like it did last Friday, as the OPEC meeting approaches or another world event brings buying back to the market. Meanwhile, the last time oil declined to an oversold condition on the daily chart was in late March when it fell to 2017 low. The technical picture for oil is telling us that although it is making a lower low, the odds favor a move back towards the $50 level.

No commodity looks good when the price is challenging critical areas of technical support. In February 2016 when oil hit the lowest price since 2003 many analysts were calling for prices below the $20 per barrel level. However, the uglier the market looks and the more bears are pontificating on new lower, the closer we will be to a bottom that propels the price back to the sweet pivot point of $50 per barrel.

