Natural Gas Inventories And Open Interest Are Heading For Record Levels

The price of natural gas has stalled and has been trading from $3.20 to $3.30 per MMBtu level on the nearby June NYMEX futures contract over the past week. Meanwhile, one metric, open interest, has been rising on a steady basis since early 2017.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric is a sign of liquidity and the higher it goes; the more market participants are active in the market. Open interest goes hand-in-hand with volume but the former it is often an excellent guide for the hedging and speculative positioning that creates a successful and attractive futures contract. Natural gas has a lot going for it in the futures market; it offers both liquidity and volatility the two key elements for a successful futures contract. The open interest in natural gas has been growing over recent months and now approaching a record level.

The price of natural gas is currently around double the lows seen in March 2016. The energy commodity fell to lows of $1.611 last year, and at over $3 per MMBtu, natural gas has recovered dramatically. Meanwhile, natural has held over recent sessions even as the price of crude oil has crumbled lower through its technical support at the $47 per barrel level.

The energy complex is weak

Natural gas had a fantastic week during the first days of May considering the carnage in the oil market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX crude oil shows, the energy commodity closed April at $49.19 per barrel, and by last Friday it traded to a low of $43.76 a decline of 11.65% in just five trading sessions before it bounced and settled at $46.22 on the June NYMEX futures contract last Friday. Source: CQG

Nearby gasoline futures closed on April 28 at $1.5399 per gallon and fell to lows of $1.4500 last Friday, a drop of 5.8% before bouncing to close around $1.5100. Source: CQG

Heating oil futures fell from $1.5059 to $1.3748 over the same period. Heating oil moved 8.7% to the downside before they rejected the low and closed around $1.4465 per gallon. Source: CQG

During the same period, June natural gas futures traded from $3.2690 at the end of April to $3.272, posting a small gain over the period. Natural gas was clearly a better performer than oil and oil products during the challenging week where energy prices came under intense pressure.

Inventories climb during injection season

Last Thursday the Energy Information Administration reported a slightly larger injection into stocks than the market had expected when they announced that 67 bcf flowed into storage. Total stocks stood at 2.256 tcf for the week ending on April 28 which was 13.7% below last year's level but 15.5% above the five-year average for that time of the year.

Last year at this time there was more natural gas in storage facilities despite a lower price. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, last year during the first week of May, the price of nearby natural gas futures was trading at just over $2 per MMBtu. This year, the price did not fall below $3.165 during the same week. The higher price this year is likely to encourage increased production over coming weeks and storage is likely to build at a faster rate during the 2017 injection season.

On course for an another record high

In 2015, the total amount of natural gas in storage rose to an all-time high and moved above the 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) level for the first time since the EIA has reported stock data for the energy commodity. In 2016, the total inventory number rose just slightly above the previous year's to establish a new record. Last year, stocks rose to a total of 4.047 tcf. With approximately 26 weeks to go, weekly injections would need to average around 69 bcf to establish a new record high for natural gas in storage. So far, it seems like the energy commodity is in a position to move above the 4 trillion mark and even to a new record high during the 2017 season. Record inventories in any commodity tend to weigh on the price. However, natural gas is in a position where a new demand vertical is likely to increase demand for the energy commodity in the months and years ahead.

LNG adds new demand and interest

Natural gas processing into liquid form for export has increased demand and created what is going to be a booming export business for U.S. gas in the years to come. While inventories may rise to another record high this year, the demand created by liquefication technology will balance the supply side of the fundamentals equation with the demand side.

Any time a commodity finds a new supply source or demand outlet, it changes the fundamentals and since the U.S. gas market has been expanding over recent years, so has open interest or the number of positions in the futures market.

Open interest spells volatility

Natural gas set a pair of new records in 2015 and 2016 when it came to inventories, and it looks like it will set another new record shortly when it comes to open interest in the futures market. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, total open interest in NYMEX natural gas futures currently stands at 1,516,682 contracts as of the close of business on May 4, 2017. The all-time high for the metric was back in April 2013 when it reached 1,559,802. The market needs another 43,120 contracts of long and short positions to take it to a record high.

When open interest moves to record levels, price volatility tends to follow. Source: CQG

Crude oil open interest had moved to an all-time high, and the price dropped from $54.14 to $43.76 or 19.2% over as three week period. Source: CQG

The metric moved to a record level in silver, and the precious metal dropped from $18.725 to $16.215 or 13.4% over fourteen straight trading sessions. Silver managed its first gain last Friday breaking the streak.

These are the two most recent examples of futures market that reached a record level of open interest and moved dramatically lower in a short time frame. Natural gas has been hanging around the $3.20-$3.30 level over the past couple of weeks, and open interest is ready to challenge the all-time highs established four years ago. The higher the total number of open long and short positions in this market rises, watch out. Natural gas has a reputation for being one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. If the lessons of crude oil or silver are any guide when it comes to open interest, we would be in for some huge price variance in the natural gas market in the weeks and months ahead. Open interest is heading for a record level, and inventories could follow before the beginning of the next withdrawal season. Natural gas is not likely to sit around the current price level for long and when it starts to move this commodity tends to take no prisoners.

