Cracked Crack Spreads, But Some Positive Signs At The End Of An Ugly Week

Crack spreads in the oil product market represent the cost of refining a barrel of crude oil into the products consumers use to power their lives. The two crack spreads that trade on the New York Mercantile Division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is the gasoline and heating oil cracks.

These processing spreads can offer valuable clues about the demand and supply for the energy products that people consume every day. Many of us are direct consumers of gasoline as we fill our cars with the fuel that takes us to our final destination each day. When it comes to the heating oil market, the chemical composition is close to that of diesel and jet fuel, so consumers of these products often use the heating oil crack spread to hedge their financial risk. While many of us do not consume jet fuel or diesel directly, we fly on planes and buy goods at stores that are delivered by these fuels making us indirect consumers.

Over recent weeks, increasing supplies of oil products have caused the crack spreads to head lower, and that has weighed on the price of the raw crude oil.

Weakness in products told us oil had peaked

On Friday, May 05 crude oil fell to the lowest price on the June NYMEX contract since mid-November at $43.76 per barrel. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX June oil futures shows, the almost six-month lows have caused momentum to drop into a deeply oversold condition on the daily chart.

The sell-off that led to the May 5 lows began on April 12 when the June contract traded at $54.14. Since then it has registered a loss on thirteen out of seventeen trading days. One sign of a potential low, aside from the oversold condition, was the report from the American Petroleum Institute on May 2 that inventories declined by 4.2 million barrels, a number that was more than the market had expected. However, the EIA reported a draw that was below market expectations. The other sign could be a turn in those cracked crack spreads which improved as June oil futures fell to the lowest price of 2017.

Gasoline led the sell-off but a turn on May 2

While crude oil began its descent on April 12, gasoline crack spreads hit a high of $20.71 per barrel on April 4 and began a steady decline to lows of $14.98 on May 1. Source: CQG

On May 5 as oil hit its lows, the June gasoline crack had already begun a recovery trading up to highs of $17.20 per barrel on the session. The gasoline crack spread fell before crude oil turned lower in April and it turned higher before lows in the NYMEX oil futures.

Heating oil provided the confirmation, and they turned higher on the same day

Heating oil cracks hit their highs on April 12, the same day as crude oil but their descent served as a confirmation of weak demand or oversupply in the oil sector which led to the fall in the price of the crude oil contract. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the June heating oil crack spread shows that it validated the move in gasoline processing spreads in April that led to the lower oil price. On May 1, the heating oil crack traded to a low of $13.44 per barrel and proceeded to recover trading up to highs of $14.40 on the day crude oil made its low. Heating oil refining spreads, which tend to be a proxy for both diesel and jet fuels, hit lows the same day as the gasoline spread and turned around while crude oil futures lagged.

Lows to watch for signals

The low for June crude oil on May 1 was a contract low for 2017, but it continued lower. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the line in the sand for crude oil when it comes to technical support now stands at the continuous contract low at $42.20 dating back to mid-November 2016. Below there things could get ugly. However, the bounce from the lows last Friday was constructive and if the energy commodity can hold $42.20 the low at $43.76 on May 5 could mark a higher low on the weekly chart.

Refining spreads indicated a bearish fundamental equation

The gasoline and heating oil crack spreads were good indicators that crude oil had reached a high in April and would fall under the weight of increasing production and growing inventories. However, with the recent sell-off and turn in the refining spreads at the start of May, there is a good chance that oil found a bottom and will return to the $47-$55 trading range of 2017.

Over the coming weeks, the best indicator for the future path of least resistance of prices within the oil patch is likely to be the gasoline processing spread. We are now coming into the driving season in the United States which is the peak season of demand each year. As drivers put more mileage on their cars because of improving weather conditions and vacation periods from school and work, demand for the fuel is likely to rise. Over past weeks, refineries have built gasoline inventories, and that has weighed on prices. On May 2, the API reported the first decline in gasoline inventories in a while telling markets they dropped by 1.9 million barrels. At the same time distillate stocks fell by 436,000 barrels. The next day the EIA reported a slight increase of 191,000 barrels of gasoline stocks and a decline of 562,000 barrels of distillates. The EIA numbers likely lit the bearish fuse that took oil to the lows towards the end of last week.

The falling crack spreads weighed on the price of crude oil throughout the month of April but the decline in inventories at the end of the month, the upside reversal in crack spreads on May 1, a daily crude oil contract that displays an oversold condition could, and the reversal to close higher on the session last Friday could all add up to a bottom for the energy commodity. I continue to believe the sweet spot for crude oil is $50 per barrel in 2017 and right now those cracked crack spreads may have reversed to the upside which will lead the price of the energy commodity higher and back to its pivot point.

