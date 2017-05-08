U.S. Steel Falters, But It Could Be A Steal At Its Current Price

During the 2016 Presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump promised to use his business acumen to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States via the biggest construction project since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. President Trump pledged to rebuild roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other parts of infrastructure as well as the construction of a security wall along the southern border of the United States. All of that construction will require tremendous amounts of the commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure.

Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel, and the price, which had found a bottom below $40 per ton in late 2015 lurched higher to trade at above $90 in early 2017. At the same time shares in U.S. Steel moved from lows of $6.15 in January 2016 to highs of $41.83 per share on February 20, 2017. The 580% increase was extraordinary over a thirteen month period.

What goes up sharply tends to fall in the world of commodities. In the aftermath of a legislative failure when it comes to the President's promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, the prices of many industrial commodities that had moved higher on the promise of government action turned south. Although both houses of Congress are from the same party as the President, he was not able to muster any legislative wins other than the ratification of a Supreme Court justice over his first one hundred days in office and until last week when a health care bill narrowly passed the House of Representatives. The market has been worried that without Congress behind him the dream of infrastructure rebuilding could go up in smoke and many industrial commodities prices have come back down to earth from lofty levels in the aftermath of the failure to repeal and replace the current healthcare program. The bull market in industrial commodities has stalled, and shares of U.S. Steel have moved significantly lower.

The great bull market in industrial commodities stalls

The last surge in industrial commodities prices occurred following the November election and continued until February 2017. However, since then the promise of infrastructure building and increased demand for the building block raw materials has turned to worries about political wrangling on Capitol Hill. Source: CQG

The price of COMEX copper futures has declined from over $2.80 per pound to under $2.54 on May 5, and other base metals prices have moved to the downside. Crude oil recently moved below the $44 per barrel level briefly and lumber which had risen to the highest level in over a dozen years at $414.60 in April has back off below the $390 per 1,000 board feet level.

Steel is a key cog when it comes to building projects, and iron ore is the main ingredient in steel. Source: Barchart

Iron ore, like many other industrial commodities, reached a bottom of $38.03 in December 2015. By the end of October 2016, the price had recovered to highs of $63.79 per ton. The price kept moving higher after the election reaching a peak at $90.25 on March 20, but like many other industrials, it corrected lower to $60.21 on April 18. Iron ore remains far below its March 20 peak price and was at the $62.49 per ton level last Friday.

While each industrial commodity has individual supply and demand characteristics, the overall selloff in these building block raw materials has been a reflection of a construction megaproject that could become a political and partisan nightmare.

Weak earnings crush U.S. Steel

In many ways, and for many decades, U.S. Steel has been a symbol of America's industrial prowess. Source: Barchart

In 2008, U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) reached a high of $196 per share, and by early 2016 the stock languished at lows of $6.15. When industrial commodities began to rally, X began an ascent that took the shares to almost $42 in February 2017 but the first quarter earnings for the company delivered a crushing blow to the stock price. Source: Barchart

When adjusted EBITDA of $74 million in the first quarter missed analyst estimates by a wide margin, the stock dropped from $32 on April 25 to close at under $23 on April 26, a decline of almost 30% overnight on heavy volume as longs bailed out of their positions.

One of the reasons for the rally in X over recent months was President Trump's pledge to create jobs, buy U.S. goods, and rebuild infrastructure. While X had a bad first quarter, President Trump is still the commander-in-chief of the nation, has three years and nine months to go in his first term, has a Republican legislature behind him, and intends to deliver on his promises and pledges on the campaign trail.

X dropped too far too fast

I believe that X fell too far too quickly after its most recent earnings report. While the steel business in the United States has been problematic for years, the current leader of the nation has every intention of changing the business environment to support U.S. businesses. Fewer regulations, a more favorable tax structure, and a leveling of the playing field when it comes to foreign trade will improve the earnings environment for many manufacturing companies in the United States, and U.S. Steel is no exception. U.S. Steel was trading at the $18 per share level before the election in November, and it rose to over $41 per share. At around $21.50 per share, an increase in American steel demand over coming years and a trade requirement or at the very least, preference, to buy American puts X in a perfect position to be at the forefront of the industry. The America First mantra of the Administration is bullish for U.S. Steel for the coming months and years.

An opportunity for a short-term trade

I am looking for a short-term rebound in X to the $25-$28 level over coming weeks. A 50% retracement of the move from $32 to lows of $21.28 would take the stock to $26.64 which is my target to take profits on purchases at the current level. I believe if the President begins to deliver on his infrastructure pledges, X will benefit and the shares will move back towards the $40 level. However, that could take some time as political agreements and negotiations are likely to be a long and arduous road. I am a buyer of X below $20 as a long-term investment, but at its current level, I favor short-term call options to take advantage of the potential of a short-term price recovery after the carnage at the end of April.

Action speaks louder than rhetoric

Industrial commodities are now in wait and see mode. The failure to achieve a legislative success in healthcare put the element of doubt into many market analysts when it comes to future Administration initiatives. Infrastructure building was a cornerstone of the Trump campaign and one of the reasons he won the election. I believe that he will eventually deliver on his pledge and the U.S. will embark on a long-term project that will be the biggest construction project undertaken by the nation since the 1950s. The fiscal stimulus from the building will be a shot-in-the-arm for the economy, and it will support traditional manufacturing business within the country, like U.S. Steel.

I believe that the earnings miss was a blessing in disguise for investors who now get to buy shares in this iconic American company. After the recent price action, U.S. Steel is a steal for the future, and that may be both short and long term.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.