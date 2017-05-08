Grains Power Higher On Weather, Corn And Ethanol Go In Opposite Directions

Prices come back down to earth, but the weather will determine corn’s price path and OPEC could provide a bottom for oil.

Bad news for ethanol processors in the U.S., and ADM takes it on the chin.

At the end of April, the prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat were languishing near recent lows as the market chose to ignore the uncertainty of the 2017 crop year and instead paid attention to inventories and the odds for another bumper crop.

Then, last weekend a sudden surprise storm reminded the grain markets of the fickle nature of supply each year. A friend sent me the following pictures of the before and after case for wheat crops in the Texas Panhandle:

Before - Source: Talk.newagtalk.com

After - Source: Talk.newagtalk.com

While the May storm of 2017 will likely not be the ultimate factor in deciding the final path of least resistance for grain prices this crop year, it is a reminder of the perils of getting too comfortable in a market where demand continues to rise on a daily basis because of demographics. My friend, Sal Gilbertie the founder of the Teucrium grain ETF products (WEAT, CORN, SOYB), wrote to me after the rally that took July CBOT wheat from $4.16 on April 25 to highs of $4.615 on May 2. Sal said, "When you plant 4 million less acres of something with relentless, growing demand and then get bad weather…"

The bottom line and advice to all is that when it comes to the 2017 crops cultivated in the Northern Hemisphere at this time of the year take nothing for granted. Corn and soybeans followed wheat higher last week and when it comes to corn; there are so many moving parts in that market given demand for biofuel and food. Corn is an integral part of both the food and energy chain in the United States. Therefore, the price direction is far from a given each year. Corn is more like a puzzle with many moving parts, each of which could cause a sharp and vicious move in the commodity. While corn powered higher, ethanol went in the other direction.

A healthy rebound in corn, for a few days

Wheat was the big gainer after the snowstorm, but the price moved lower as the snow melted and the market remembered that there are still huge carryover stocks. Wheat dropped close last week at around the $4.42 per bushel level. When it comes to corn, the price rallied to highs on May 2 and fell sharply two days later. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, corn surged to $3.79 per bushel on the July futures contract but moved down to $3.66 and then closed last week back over $3.70. Corn did not move out of the trading range that has been in place since early March.

The snowstorm aside, there are lots of factors moving the price of corn these days as in the U.S. corn is the primary ingredient in the biofuel ethanol.

Ethanol remains weak on the back of gasoline

Last week started with a bullish bang for the grain markets, but a bearish boom for the energy market followed. The price of crude oil and gasoline tanked. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, NYMEX crude oil futures had not traded below $47 per barrel in 2017 until last Friday when they fell to lows of $43.76 level before settling on the week at $46.22 on the nearby June futures contract. Source: CQG

Weaker oil led to a decline in gasoline prices which fell to $1.45 per gallon wholesale last Friday, the lowest for the June futures contract price since August 2016. Source: CQG

The deterioration of the gasoline price led to weak ethanol which fell to lows of $1.451 on the July futures contract last Friday before recovering to close at $1.497.

The lower price for ethanol became a weight around the neck of corn futures which dropped by 8.25 cents on Thursday, May 04 to close at $3.665 per bushel but the Friday reversal in ethanol was a factor in corn's ascent back to above $3.70.

Bad news for ethanol producers in the U.S. as ADM takes it on the chin

At the end of Q1, corn closed at $3.6425 per bushel and ethanol was at the $1.60 level on their respective nearby futures contracts. So far in Q2 as of the close of business last Friday, corn is up by 6.5 cents or 1.8%. However, the price of ethanol has dropped by 10.3 cents per gallon or 6.4%. The cost of the input, corn has increased and the price of the output, ethanol has moved lower. The processing margin for refining corn into ethanol has become a business that yields a lot less profit over recent weeks. For companies like Archer Daniel Midland, the decline in the processing spread has been bad news and ADM stock has taken it on the chin alongside energy prices. Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, ADM stock dropped from $45.91 on May 1 to lows of $41.31 on May 3. The stock recovered to over $42.40 at the end of last week, but the move lower could be a reflection of the weaker processing spread for ethanol that will impact the company's bottom line.

Prices come back down to earth, but the weather will determine corn's price path and OPEC could provide a bottom for oil

July corn futures came back down from last week's highs closing on Friday, May 5 at the $3.7075 per bushel level, up a little on the week. Meanwhile, the selling in energy commodities caused July ethanol futures to move to $1.497 last Friday, down 6.8 cents on the week. The deterioration of the spread will weigh on ADM's profits, but there are so many variables that will move the processing spread over the weeks and months ahead. When it comes to corn, it will be all about the weather across the growing regions in the United States over the coming weeks and months that will determine the path of least resistance for corn. If we get the fifth straight year of cooperative conditions, the chances are that the price corn will move lower. However, given growing global demand for food, any weather issues could cause explosive rallies. At the same time, crude oil and energy products had a very rough time last week, but the upcoming OPEC meeting should provide some support to the market as the cartel will likely extend production cuts through the rest of 2017. Crude oil did bounce from lows on Friday which could be a positive sign for the energy commodity after its technical breakdown during the week.

An opportunity to buy ADM on a dip

I believe that the current weakness in ADM is a chance to purchase the stock or add to positions at a time where the shares are on sale. I am a scale down buyer of this company that has a price to earnings ratio of 19.64 times earnings, pays a dividend of 3.07%, and is one of the major agricultural processing enterprises in the world.

Buying the stock from the current level on a scale down basis or selling put options should fertilize your portfolio for the years to come. ADM is one of the best in breed in the Ag space and last week's selloff could be a golden opportunity to load up on these shares.

The corn-ethanol processing spread had everything going against it last week. Corn rallied on a freak, late season snowstorm and ethanol tanked in sympathy with oil and gasoline. Over time, the economics of processing corn into ethanol will once again improve adding more value to ADM and others in the business of corn-based ethanol refining.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.