SAExploration Holdings' (SAEX) CEO Jeff Hastings on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 10:00 AM E

Executives

Ryan Abney - VP Finance

Jeff Hastings - Chairman & CEO

Brent Whiteley - CFO & General Counsel

Analysts

Ariel Rothman - Tegean Capital

Gregg Hillman - First Wilshire Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SAExploration Q1, 2017 Earnings Call.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Ryan Abney, Vice President of Finance. Sir, please begin.

Ryan Abney

Thank you, Denise. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today will be Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAExploration; and Brent Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of SAE. Also with us today is Brian Beatty, Chief Operating Officer of SAE.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during the course of today's call maybe forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as beliefs, estimates, expects, intends, anticipates, projects, plans to, will, should and variations of these words or similar words. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding SAE's financial condition, results of operations and business, and SAE's expectations or beliefs concerning future periods and are subject to risk and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially.

These risk and uncertainties include fluctuations and the levels of exploration and development activity in the oil and gas industry, intense industry competition, a limited number of customers, the need to manage rapid growth, delays, reductions or cancellations of service contracts, operational disruptions due to seasonality weather and other external factors, crude productivity, and the availability of capital resources, high levels of indebtedness, substantial international business exposing SAE to currency fluctuations and global factors including economic, political and military uncertainties, the need to comply with diverse and complex laws and regulations, and other risk incorporated by reference to SAE's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain risks and uncertainties related to SAE's business are or will be described in greater detail in SAE's filings with the SEC. In particular risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from SAE's expectations or described under risk factors, and cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and SAE's Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2017 for the period ended December 31, 2016 and has to be updated in our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017. The information discussed today should be taken in light of such risk. Except as required by applicable law, SAE is not under any obligation to and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes and assumptions or otherwise.

With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAE. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, everyone. Thanks to each of you for participating in today's call. I'll start with some initial comments on this past quarter and the overall direction of the company. And then Brent Whiteley, our CFO will review the financial results for the first quarter of 2017. After that we'll turn the call over for questions.

Very pleased with the performance and results we produced during the first quarter, specifically our ability to maintain and repeat the excellent level of execution and efficiency demonstrated in the first quarters of 2016 and 2015. Activity in the first quarter held firm, supported by a seasonal project in Canada and Alaska, the successful execution of a major deep water ocean-bottom nodal project in West Africa and operations in New Zealand. This was done in the face of continued pressure throughout the industry and all of our geographic markets, as producers remain patient and diligent in their evaluation of capital spending plans.

We continue to engage in discussions with customers about longer term agreements, as evidenced by the signing of our three-year agreement with Hocol to provide all of their geophysical services in Colombia. We expect the Hocol agreement to add incremental revenue potential of about $40 million a year on a normalized annual basis through maturity. Because of our constrained visibility, however, our formal bids outstanding are relatively low. This is not necessarily reflective of the overall level of activity, but instead, is due mostly to the timing and the lack of producers' willingness to plan projects as far in advance as we've become accustomed to in the past. Conversely, early stage, pre-bid opportunities, RFIs, that we see coming into our markets, but that haven't officially been tendered yet, suggest that future prospects may be brighter.

We remain well positioned internationally in key markets around the world. We continue to believe in our overall strategy and the fundamental elements that underpin our strength. Our core markets have proven resilient and our diversification has assisted us in maintaining stability. We expect to remain focused on preserving liquidity, including continuing our efforts to monetize our Alaskan tax credits and to renew or replace our revolving credit facility and senior loan facility, while we await a recovery in exploration spending. In the meantime, our capital expenditures will be kept at a minimum, with a target of less than $5 million for 2017.

I'll now turn the things over to our CFO, Brent Whiteley to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2017. Brent?

Brent Whiteley

Thanks Jeff, and good morning to everyone. I'll take a few minutes to review our financial result for the first quarter of 2017. And then we'll turn the call over for questions.

Total revenues in Q1, 2017 decreased 4.4% to $86.2 million from $90.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to a decrease in activity in Alaska, offset by an increase in ocean-bottom marine activity in West Africa when compared to the same period last year. However, total revenues in Q1, 2016 included approximately $38.6 million related to tax credit projects in Alaska, when there were no such projects in Q1 2017.

By geography, approximately $46.4 million, or about 54% of our revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were generated in North America, followed by West Africa $35.2 million or about 41% of our revenues, Southeast Asia at $2.9 million or about 3% of our revenues and South America at $1.8 million or about 2% of revenues.

Our gross profit for Q1, 2017 was $25.1 million, or 29.2% of revenues, compared to $26.4 million, or 29.3% of revenues in the first quarter of 2016. Gross profit for Q1, 2017 and Q1, 2016 included depreciation expense of approximately $3.3 million and $4.2 million, respectively. Gross profit excluding depreciation expense, or adjusted gross profit, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $28.4 million in Q1, 2017, or 33% of revenues, compared to $30.6 million, or 34% of revenues, in Q1, 2016. Despite a marginal decrease in revenue, gross profit, as a percentage of revenue, remained comparable to Q1, 2016 due to sustained levels of performance and efficiencies at the field level.

SG&A expenses during Q1, 2017 decreased 3.4% to $6.5 million, or 7.6% of revenues, compared to $6.7 million, or 7.5% of revenues in first quarter of 2016. SG&A expenses in Q1, 2017 include approximately $0.9 million of nonrecurring and non-cash expenses compared to $0.2 million in Q1, 2016.

Income before income taxes during Q1, 2017 was $10.6 million, compared to $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in income before income taxes was largely due to significantly higher other expense compared to Q1, 2016. During Q1, 2017, other expense included, among other things, $8.4 million of interest expense, of which, approximately $5.3 million was non-cash amortization of loan issuance costs and $2.2 million was interest that was paid in-kind. While a non-cash charge, the amortization of loan issuance costs is expected to continue to impact income before income taxes to a similar degree until the senior loan facility is repaid in full or matures in January 2018.

Provision for income taxes was $1.7 million during Q1, 2017, compared to $0.7 million in Q1, 2016. The increase in provision for income taxes was primarily due to fluctuations in earnings among the various jurisdictions in which we operates, decreases in valuation allowance reversals and increases in foreign tax rate differentials, offset by decreases in permanent differences.

Net income attributable to the Corporation during Q1 was $6.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million, or $110.08 per diluted share, on a reverse split-adjusted basis in the first quarter of 2016. Net income during Q1, 2017 was impacted by a number of factors including lower revenue and corresponding decrease in gross profit; higher interest expense due to the amortization of loan issuance costs for the senior loan facility; and higher effective tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $22.7 million in Q1, 2017, or 26.4% of revenues, compared to $24.1 million, or 26.7% of revenues in firs quarter of 2016.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2017 were $2.2 million, compared to $0.2 million in Q1, 2016. The capital expenditures in Q1, 2017 primarily related to the remaining cash payments for the purchase of additional vibrator trucks made in Q4, 2016, and were partially offset by the receipt of $1.9 million in proceeds from the sale of fixed assets during Q4, 2016. Given the state of the industry and the limited growth opportunities requiring capital expenditures, we expect our total capital expenditures for 2017 to be under $5 million.

On March 31, 2017, our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $15.7 million, which included approximately $4.2 million of restricted cash primarily related to currency exchange control regulations in a West African country where we completed a deep water ocean-bottom marine project during Q1, 2017. Also on March 31, 2017, our working capital was $44.8 million, total debt at face value, excluding net unamortized premiums or discounts, was $118.8 million, and total stockholders' equity was $47.5 million.

Lastly, our contracted backlog on March 31, 2017 was $53.1 million which includes recently announced $20 million of project awards in North and South America. On the same date our bids outstanding totaled $155 million. Our entire backlog on March 31, 2017 was comprised of land-based projects; approximately 89% is attributed South America, 8% in North America and the remainder in Southeast Asia. We currently expect all of the projects in our backlog to be completed during 2017.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to the operator and open floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is from Ariel Rothman of Tegean Capital. Your line is open.

Ariel Rothman

Thanks for taking my questions. I guess first in terms of the backlog. Is there any revenue associated with the kind of the Hocol in backlog right now?

Brent Whiteley

Yes. There is some revenue in South America in that backlog, yes. And which will be associated with the agreement.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. And then in terms of kind of a tax credit kind of could you give us an update and kind of where we stand on that process and how that's going so far?

Jeff Hastings

This is Jeff Hastings. Currently, we are still waiting several of the applications that are with the Department of Revenues, State of Alaska, tax division and several pieces of legislation that are the both house and the senator in session in Alaska and expected to be in session through middle of May. There are several pieces of legislation there that look like they will expedite those application processes. But it's like any other legislative -- piece of legislation needs to be voted on and we expect that vote to come sometime near the middle or end of May of this month.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. And can you just remind us the total balance that's still yet kind of the --transferred over I guess this point.

Brent Whiteley

It's right $58 million.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. And I guess lastly in terms of kind of competitor all talk about kind of some strength and tendering activity on ocean bottom. Are you kind of seeing that? Do you see that that's out there at this point?

Jeff Hastings

Yes. We are still seeing a fairly high level of request for information and our piece in the ocean bottom middle market. Most of those are focused on late 2017 and in 2018 at this point.

Ariel Rothman

Is there any specific region that you think is stressed there or is it kind of broad based?

Jeff Hastings

That's fairly broad based actually.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Gregg Hillman of First Wilshire Securities. Your line is open.

Gregg Hillman

Yes. I had a question about kind of like future strategy. Is there any way some of your services can be used for non oil things such as subsea mining or subsea surveying for some other purpose? You know what I mean.

Jeff Hastings

Yes. We do offer services in terms of seabed mapping for different applications whether be pipeline or ice gouge type work for industry so that is other than oil and gas industries and of course a lot of our equivalent in South America is can be used not just in terms of supportive seismic operations but it is also rented out for construction support, airline support, pipeline support that type of thing in the camps and communication systems.

Gregg Hillman

Okay. Would you ever I mean just in terms of M&A activity, what was the last acquisition that the company made and assuming things come back, what opportunities would you have to reinvest cash flow let's put that way? If you start to have cash flow really strong over the next two or three years.

Brent Whiteley

Yes. So all the company's growth for the most part is not been through acquisition. We had one small acquisition in Canada when the company first kind of moved into North America and that was it. So I think there are a lot of different opportunities available in the industry for both acquisition and combination in different forms and different ways of bringing companies together. We always keep an eye on those. We keep it pretty open dialogue and many different avenues and as right now we are really focused on our business making sure our business has adequate liquidity and is functioning well in this market. So we keep our eye on opportunities and if there is an opportunity that makes senses to us then we'll go after it.

Operator

At this time, I see no further questions in queue. I'll turn it to Mr. Hastings for closing remarks.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Vince. If there are no further questions, I'd like to thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your support and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

