EMC Insurance's (EMCI) CEO Bruce Kelley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 12:00 ET

Executives

Steve Walsh - Director, Investor Relations

Bruce Kelley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Reese - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Scott Jean - Executive Vice President for Finance and Analytics

Kevin Hovick - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Arash Soleimani - KBW

Operator

Steve Walsh

Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to EMC Insurance Group’s 2017 first quarter earnings call. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, which can be found at www.emcins.com/ir. The archived audio webcast will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the earnings call. The transcript of the webcast will be available for one year.

This presentation includes some forward-looking statements about our expectations for future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments today due to a variety of factors. Additional information about factors that could affect future results is addressed in our SEC filings, including Forms S-1, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Any information provided today should be read in conjunction with the 2017 first quarter earnings release, the accompanying financial tables issued earlier today. Certain non-GAAP terms maybe used during today’s discussion. Please refer to the company’s press release and SEC filings for description and reconciliation of these terms.

Speaking today will be Bruce Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Reese, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Jean, Executive Vice President for Finance and Analytics. They will be available to answer questions following their prepared remarks.

At this time, it’s my pleasure to introduce the company’s President and CEO, Bruce Kelley.

Bruce Kelley

Thank you, Steve and welcome to those joining us today. Earlier today, we reported net income of $0.32 per share and non-GAAP operating income of $0.34 per share compared to last year’s first quarter net income of $0.70 per share and non-GAAP operating income of $0.74 per share. The majority of these declines are attributed to an increase in catastrophe and storm losses as we incurred a record amount this year in the first quarter compared to the below average amount incurred in the first quarter of 2016.

Temperatures were warmer than average across the country during the first quarter causing favorable conditions for severe weather, including a much higher than average number of tornadoes across the country. Two storms in early March, one with high wind and hail that impacted the Great Lakes and Central Plains region and another storm with hail and tornadoes that impacted the Midwest accounted for over half of the property and casualty insurance segment’s catastrophe and storm losses. Many in the industry have reported large amounts of catastrophe and storm losses for the first quarter, which has impacted the earnings expectations for the year. Fortunately, the semiannual excess of loss reinsurance treaty for direct insurance covering the first half of the year should provide us some protection during the second quarter. So, while first quarter results were slightly – or significantly impacted by the record level of catastrophe and storm losses, it does not impact our outlook for the remainder of 2017, which allowed us to reaffirm our earnings guidance earlier this morning.

The goal of this intercompany reinsurance program is to reduce volatility in our quarterly results caused by excessive catastrophe and storm losses and we believe it will fill its intended purpose. A decline of $1.2 million in net investment income also contributed to a decrease in net income and non-GAAP operating income per share. Net investment income for the first quarter of 2016 included approximately $480,000 of special dividends. Excluding this amount, the decline was due primarily to increased amortization of fixed maturity securities. This decline was slightly larger than initially anticipated so we’re now projecting a low- to mid-single-digit decline in investment income for the year.

The effective duration of the fixed maturity portfolio, excluding interest only securities, was a relatively flat 5.1 at March 31, 2017 compared to 5.2 at the end of 2015. Total return on our equity portfolio for the quarter was 6.3%, slightly above the 6.1% return of the S&P 500. Equity markets appear fully valued and we remain committed to our strategy of protecting the company from a sudden and significant decline in the value of our equity portfolio so our equity tail-risk hedging strategy that continues to perform as expected given market conditions.

Book value per share increased 1.9% from year end due to an increase in unrealized gains on the investment portfolio. While book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was flat. Premiums earned increased 1.2% for the first quarter and the property and casualty insurance segment premiums earned and written increased approximately 3%, attributed to an increase in retaining policies and the commercial lines of business, small rate level increases in renewal business and growth in insured exposures. Little has changed in the market since the end of 2016 as the market remains very competitive for quality counts. Moderate level increases and decreases, which vary by line of business, resulted in an overall increase in the low single-digits. This is in line with industry and slightly below our long-term loss cost trend and follows 6 years of achieving above industry rate level increases on real business, while maintaining strong retention levels in the high 80s.

In our reinsurance segment, premiums earned decreased 4.5% and premiums written decreased 2.4% for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in premiums earned resulted primarily from a decline in the pro line of business stemming from the reinsurance Bureau underwriting Association’s withdrawal from nonstandard automotive business, partially offset by an increase in the excess of loss line of business.

The reinsurance segment continues to see pricing pressures due to the abundance of nontraditional capital and the lack of major catastrophic events, although pricing declines did moderate somewhat during the January 1, 2017 renewal season when approximately 70% of our treaties renewed. Rate levels on excess of loss reinsurance business were largely unchanged on January 1, 2017 renewals, which was an improvement from the declines experienced on January 1, 2016 renewals and management expects rate levels to be relatively flat on contracts tracks renewing during the remainder of 2017.

So with that, I will turn the call over to Mark Reese, our Chief Financial Officer for some additional comments on the quarter. Mark?

Mark Reese

Thank you, Bruce and good afternoon everyone. The GAAP combined ratio for the quarter was 100.5% compared to 92.7% for the first quarter of 2016. The primary driver behind this difference is the increase in our loss and settlements expense ratio at the property and casualty insurance segment, which increased to 66.5% for the first quarter from 56.2% for the first quarter of 2016 due primarily to an increase in catastrophe and storm losses. Also contributing to the increase is the continued underperformance as commercial auto and personal lines of business, which posted a loss in settlement expense ratios of approximately 96% and 73%, respectively.

We continue to devote a significant amount of time and effort to the initiatives that have been implement and discussed in the previous earnings calls to improve the performance of these lines of business and we will continue to provide updates on our progress on future calls. The underlying loss in settlement expense ratio, which excludes the impact of catastrophe and storm losses and development in prior year’s reserves, increased 8.8 percentage points to 55.3% from 56.5% in the first quarter of 2016. This increase is attributed to a change in how book reserves are allocated to the various accident years under the new book reserving methodology.

I want to stress that this increase does not reflect a decline in the performance of the underlying book of business. This is supported by the fact that the underlying loss and settlement expense ratios have been relatively consistent at 63.4%, 64.9% and 65.3% since the implementation of a new book reserving methodology in the third quarter of 2016. Because different methodologies were utilized in the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, it is difficult to compare the underlying loss and settlement expense ratios for those periods. However, it is important to understand that quarterly underwriting loss and settlement expense ratios are expected to be more consistent throughout the year than they were under the prior methodology.

The increase in loss and settlement expense ratio was partially offset by an increase in the amount of favorable development experienced on prior years’ reserves. The majority of the favorable development occurred in the other liability line of business due to minor reductions and the ultimate loss ratios were all accident years dating back to 2001 and the workers’ compensation line of business due to a reduction in the ultimate loss ratio for the 2016 accident year as reported losses to-date were materially less than anticipated in the original claim frequency and severity assumptions. The favorable development in the under liability line of business includes adverse development experienced in asbestos settlement expense reserves. The favorable development was also partially offset by the commercial auto line of business, which reported adverse development, resulting from ultimate loss ratio increases for accident years 2012 through 2014 and 2016.

The reinsurance segment continues to produce very good results as its GAAP combined ratio improved to 90.5% from 94.2% in the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to an increase in the amount of favorable development experienced on prior years’ reserves. The first quarter acquisition expense ratio increased slightly in both segments. The increase in the property and casualty insurance segment is largely attributed to higher agents contingent commission and salary expenses, partially offset by a decline in policyholders dividend expense from one of the pool participants largest safety dividend groups. The increase in their reinsurance segment is primarily attributed to the decline in premiums earned reported for the first quarter 2017.

I will now turn the call over to Scott Jean, Executive Vice President for finance and Analytics to provide more information about our recent award we received and the new insured tech partnership.

Scott Jean

Thank you, Mark and good afternoon everyone. Taking care of team members is a priority for us at EMC, which is why we are excited about receiving the Plan Sponsor of the Year award from Plan Sponsor magazine, the nation’s leading authority on retirement and benefit programs. The award was presented in the total retirement offering category recognizing EMC for its commitment to team members financial health and retirement success as well as being a leader in the category for others to emulate. We are proud of this recognition and offered comprehensive benefits as a significant part of the competitive total rewards package. This leads to strong employee retention and an engaged and committed workforce. We want to provide the same stability to our team members as we do our policyholders and our agents.

Recently, we discussed our parent company’s investment in the Global Insurance Accelerator or GIA, which is a business accelerator focused on developing and growing Insurtech startups that are building solutions supporting the insurance value chain. We are excited to announce that our parent company has recent joined the second Insurtech accelerator called Plug-and-Play. Plug-and-play is a large and well established accelerator located in Silicon Valley. It connects corporations with startups in various growth stages, helping to accelerate the internal innovation of corporations through partnerships with startups. We believe this will complement our GIA investment and provide us with additional access to Insurtech startups that are typically further along in the development than some of the earlier stage startups participating in the GIA. This membership also provides additional deal flow that allow EMC to develop new and innovative solutions. We believe partnering with accelerators and startups will allow us to evolve with the industry and provide us with the competitive advantage in the stable yet competitive marketplace as we become the leader in providing value-added services and innovative solutions to help differentiate our agents and provide value to policyholders.

So with that, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Arash Soleimani with KBW. Please go ahead.

Arash Soleimani

Hi. Thanks. I have heard some other insurers talking about loss inflation trends increasing and they have said that plaintiffs attorneys are more aggressive and that jury awards seems to be taking up, I was just curious if you are seeing any of that in your book?

Kevin Hovick

Good morning, Arash. This is Kevin Hovick. We are seeing a little bit of that, it tends to be more territorial in different parts of the country. We have got – in some of the states, we have identified some states where we are seeing some of that and yet, we have had some awards that surprised us a little bit. But what we try to do is when we go to court, we try to make sure that we have a pretty good case and we don’t – we try to settle it before it goes to court. So again, what we have identified some of the hotspots, so to speak, where we have to be real careful and make sure that we have identified attorneys that we can work with that will represent EMC well in those. But as an overall trend, we haven’t seen anything significant.

Scott Jean

Arash, this is Scott. I will add to that we are overall not seeing a significant increase in severity. There are few lines of business where we are seeing higher increases in severity, but overall it’s pretty much in line with what would expect, so we haven’t had a significant number of those really large jury awards.

Arash Soleimani

Okay. Thanks. And the other question I had, can you provide an update on the initiative I know you were talking about in the past for commercial auto, can you provide an update on how that’s progressing and if you are starting to see any benefits from that yet or if you are still a ways out from that?

Kevin Hovick

Yes. I will take that Arash. Thanks for the question. Things in the commercial auto really are progressing. We can break things into two different categories. One, things that we can do and that we are doing now that have a more a medium impact. We have been canceling policies. We have been canceling agents. We have been making sure we get more accurate information on the policies that we have such as the number of drivers, thinking about even the number of vehicles that we have on a composite graded policy, which is sometimes more challenging to get. So we are taking immediate steps to our branch operations to improve results as quickly as we can, using those levers. We also have a much longer term approach that we are looking at a lot of different types of things, one of which is the telematics, a solution that we are getting ready to pilot again with some more agents and some more insurers, which will be going on during the second quarter. And we are really excited about the impact that that could have long-term on the overall quality of the book and the loss ratio. But we are also investing in business intelligence, data insights, getting better, more information available to the – at the fingertips for underwriters, for people who are taking decisions on the front line. That way, they can be more informed and we are making those better decisions. And we are also making significant changes to our rating to get more data and more information available and make our pricing more accurate. So those are the long-term solutions. As far as what we are seeing, in terms of results, we have seen a slight decrease in the commercial auto loss ratio, that’s up from reported losses this year, so that has been an improvement. We however are still are seeing increased development from prior years and that’s represented in that commercial auto loss ratio that we have discussed earlier for the year. So a lot of that is coming from prior year reserve development. It’s not coming from reported claims, it’s coming from setting more accurate IBNR and I shouldn’t say more accurate, but more adequate IBNR to recognize some of the things that we have seen happening in the past.

Arash Soleimani

Okay, great. Thanks for that through answer. And I guess while we are on updates, can you provide an update on the personal lines initiative as well?

Kevin Hovick

Yes. This is Kevin again. It seems to be going well versus we are getting some traction, we have come out with the new programs the My Auto and the My Home in a number of states we have got it filed in. Production is up and we are trying – we feel that we are getting the correct price for the exposure out there and that’s because some other things that we would struggle within the past, maybe we had not been charging enough for some of the ones that we needed to and then some of the better risks, we were overcharging, but now with our newer rating methodology that we have, we are able to identify that and better target those. Again, we are getting the growth where we want it. We are doing personal lines in about 22 states. And we want to kind of see how it goes in those states. We still – we are off to an okay start so far this year. Storm season is still upon us. Commercial auto right now – excuse me, personal auto is probably performing a little bit better than the homeowners line right now. And again, production is still down overall because we are clearing out some of the old business, but new business is up within expectations.

Arash Soleimani

Okay, great. Thank you very much for the answer. I appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I am showing no further questions. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Steve Walsh for any closing remarks.

Steve Walsh

I would like to thank all of you for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in the EMC Insurance Group and look forward to speaking with you again on our second quarter earnings conference call. Have a great day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

