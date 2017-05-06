Approach Resources (AREX) CEO Ross Craft on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Suzanne Ogle - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Ross Craft - President and CEO

Qingming Yang - President and COO

Sergei Krylov - CFO and EVP

Analysts

Welles Fitzpatrick - Johnson Rice

Irene Haas - Wunderlich

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital

Suzanne Ogle

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking time to join our call. With me this morning are Ross Craft, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Qingming Yang, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sergei Krylov, Chief Financial Officer.

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The company's earnings release and conference call presentation slides that management will refer to during the prepared remarks can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our company's website at www.approachresources.com .

Please note that the management remarks and answers to the questions include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning those risks is on slide two and in the company's earnings release.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures management refers to and the applicable GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release on the non-GAAP financial information page of our website, at the end of the company's earnings presentation as well.

Now, I'll turn the call over to the Chairman and CEO of Approach Resources, Ross Craft.

Ross Craft

Good morning everyone and thank you for being on the call this morning and for your interest in Approach. I'll roll out with a review of the progress we are making in executing our strategy as well as highlights from the quarter, and we'll then review completion design and well performance. After that, I'll turn the call over to Qingming to discuss our operational performance, and Sergei to review our financial results.

We accomplished a great deal this quarter and our transformation is on track. We completed a large scale strategic recapitalization program with the elimination of $145 million in debt; $44 million in future interest expense.

With our leverage reduced and an additional $10.1 million in free cash flow per year generated from reduced interest payments, redirected to our development and developing assets, we're positioned to return to production growth in the second quarter of 2017.

Approach continues to benefit from the strength of our core assets, the cash flows that it generates and our continued focus on capital efficiencies and operating cost improvements.

As a result of our focus on our day-to-day execution and the refinement of our well simulation design, our wells continue to show production results meaningfully above our current type curve.

We have a high degree of operational flexibility with a 100% operating reserve base and approximately 100% of working interest. Our core Wolfcamp acreage is substantially helped by production, allowing us the flexibility to deploy capital in parallel with commodity price fluctuations.

We continued to attack cost structure and export the benefit of our infrastructure to mitigate the service cost inflation that would erode profitability. Equally important, Approach has a long-standing focus on building strong, collaborative relationships with our key suppliers.

To that end, we recently entered into two long-term stimulation and compression agreements and certain timely completions and attractive fixed pricing, large scale compression availability, and services that match our development needs. Both multi-year contracts limit our exposure to service cost inflations resulting from activity escalations within the basin.

Our cost reduction and improvement in commodity prices are translating to expanded capital margins for Approach. Using free cash flow generated from our operations, we drilled three horizontal wells and completed two horizontal wells. As we accelerate our development, we expect each quarter to -- of the remainder of the year, to have higher oil production, which will further drive our cash flow.

Before I turn the call over to Qingming, I wanted to review our well performance, which is on slides seven and eight of the presentation, and then talk briefly about the next-generation completion components.

We're particularly pleased with the significant improvement in well results we have observed since employing the new completion design beginning in early 2015. The new design incorporates tighter stage phasing of less than 213 feet, improved perforation hydraulics, increased far-field [ph] loading and stimulation fluids per foot of lateral and usage of engineered fluids, including recycled fluids.

The cumulative results of these enhancements has an average EUR per well of 700 MBoe, 60% oil and NGL, representing a 37% improvement over our current 510 type curve and a 100% improvement from our 2010 published type curve.

The next-generation completion design you see on slide six includes further reductions in stage phasing, 153 or less, to improve cluster and perforation efficiency. The use of a new class of complex nanoparticles in fluids designed to substantially reduce surface tension and improve oil production within the far-field pressure complex network.

The incorporation of chemical diverters to increase fracture complexity and stimulated reservoir by SRVs and the increase in total sand concentrations to ensure SRVs have enough retained connectivity for efficient multiphase hydrocarbon transportation from microfractures as well as force bases in contact with the microfracture network.

As you can see, we continued to implement cutting-edge technology and chemistry with impressive repeatable results. Once we get additional four to six wells completed utilizing our next-generation completion design, we'll incorporate additional -- which will incorporate additional nano-chemistry and incorporate the -- we will incorporate the production data into our model and be in a position to revise our type curve upward.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Qingming.

Qingming Yang

Thanks Ross and good morning, everyone. I will start with slide nine and provide a summary of our operating activities and results. In the first quarter 2017, our production totaled 11.4 thousand BOE per day, which exceeded quarterly guidance and reflected strong operating performance in spite of extreme weather conditions in January and resulting RVP issues experienced by the basin pipelines.

We built three horizontal wells in the first quarter. Of those wells, two were built through Wolfcamp A bench and one was built through Wolfcamp C bench. We completed two horizontal wells and are in the process of completing additional two wells and drilling one.

We're currently running one horizontal rig in Project Pangea and plan to continue drilling through the first half of the year, maximizing the cost obedience and efficiency of continuous drilling.

At March 31st, 2017, we have five horizontal wells waiting on completion. As Ross mentioned, our increased pace of development, we expected to resume production growth beginning in the second quarter of 2017 and are guiding average daily production of approximately 11,700 BOE per day for the second quarter of 2017.

Given the ramp-up in basin activity and availability constraints, the service cost escalation are inevitable. To mitigate that risk, we successfully negotiated two agreements with key service providers that will be a competitive advantage for Approach.

We have secured a dedicated frac service crew for up to 30 wells over the next two years at a significant discount to current market rate. Additionally, we have negotiated a long-term compression agreement with a compression provider to secure pricing and availability and retain capital efficiency and our cost structure.

Finally on slide 10 where you will see our strategic midstream system. When we first developed our horizontal play, we had a foresight to realize that the infrastructure are key to large scale development and enabling no drilling and completion and lease operating expense. We continue to benefit from our infrastructure investment in both well results and cost of savings.

[Indiscernible] the system partially insulates us from the rising cost of disposing produced water, a concern for many producers. This is evidenced in our median low quarterly lease operating expense of $4.06 per BOE, which is primarily attributable to increase the efficiency in our water handling operations, with water handling cost down 48% over the prior year quarter.

Now, I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Sergei Krylov, who will review the financial results.

Sergei Krylov

Thanks Qingming. On slide 12, we summarized our financial results for first quarter 2017. The highlights for this quarter are higher revenue and EBITDAX and their reaffirmation of our credit facility commitments.

Revenue of $26.4 million was up 50% year-over-year. Increased realized prices in all three commodity streams delivered EBITDAX of $14.1 million, a 62% increase over prior year quarter. Lease operating expense of $4.06 per BOE was down 26% from prior year quarter.

Production and ad valorem taxes averaged $2.29 per BOE and represented 8.9% of oil, NGL and gas sales. Exploration costs were at $1.02 per BOE. Total general and administrative costs decreased by 2% year-over-year, although it was a slight increase on a BOE basis due to lower production volumes than first quarter of 2016. Total G&A cost averaged $5.77 per BOE, including cash G&A costs of $4.64 per BOE. D&A averaged $17.49 per BOE and interest expense totaled $5.5 million.

Net loss for the quarter was $140.8 million or $2 per diluted share. Net loss for the quarter included a write-off of $139.1 million of deferred tax assets in connection with the completed debt for equity exchanges, a gain on debt extinguishment of $5.1 million and then unrealized gain on commodity derivatives of $4.4 million. On adjusted basis, our net loss totaled $7.8 million or $0.11 per diluted share.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $13.4 million, of which $12.1 million was for drilling and completions. We expect higher capital spending budget in second quarter as we aim to complete five new wells and drill six to eight new wells.

Approach is realizing the benefit of cost reductions and improvements in commodity prices, which is translated into expanding profit margins. As slide 13 demonstrates, we have seen a 235% improvement in unhedged profit margin over first quarter 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, realized prices, excluding the impact of hedges, totaled $25.67 per BOE.

On slide 15, you will see that we've strengthened our hedge book for 2017, which now covers approximately 85% of forecasted natural gas production and 50% of our natural gas liquids production based on the midpoint of our annual production guidance.

Finally on slide 16, we summarized our financial position. At March 31, 2017, we had $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility with a $325 million borrowing basin commitment amount.

At March 31, 2017, our liquidity totaled approximately $49.8 million, our interest coverage ratio was 2.3 times, well above our covenant requirement of 1.25 times, and our current ratio of 2.5 times is also well above our covenant requirement of one times. Earlier this week, our lenders unanimously reaffirmed the borrowing base and lender commitment amount at $325 million.

I will now turn the call over back to Ross.

Ross Craft

Thanks Sergei. Since pioneering the horizontal Wolfcamp play, we have drilled over 170 horizontal Wolfcamp wells, derisked our acreage and validated our productivity of the acreage with actual results.

We have made significant operational strides, lowering cost and driving up recoveries. Given our significant running room of more than 1,600 locations with upside potential for multiple landing zones within each bench, we expect to drive growth and returns and return -- and shareholder value with these operations.

With this, we'll open it up for Q&A.

And our first question comes from the line of Welles Fitzpatrick with Johnson Rice. Your line is now open.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey guys. Good morning.

Ross Craft

Hey Welles, how are you doing?

Welles Fitzpatrick

Doing all right. Better today than yesterday. Did I hear you guys right, it's about 60% oil and NGLs on that 700 MBoe curve?

Ross Craft

That's correct, 60%.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, perfect. And then, can you update on the search for potential partner on the water recycling infrastructure? I know you guys have talked a little bit about that last quarter.

Ross Craft

Yes, what we're doing on that is, obviously, we were locating the basin. The strategic partner on that would be probably somebody to the North, where we are -- BP would be ideal partner to bring in on that.

Until we get back to a regular type of drilling, we're going to continue to maintain our existing infrastructure like it is. It's tremendous savings in value, allows us to be efficient in a lot of things we're doing right now and also helps curve the inflationary cost that we're seeing within the basin due to increased activities.

So, we'll stay focused on that and once we get the water volumes up a little bit higher, then we can always go back and look at it, but it's a such -- it really isn't integral into what we're doing. Now, with that being said, obviously, it does have a lot of value to it as well, so we'll always be open to explore opportunities.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. That's perfect. And then just one final one. On that second debt exchange, obviously, is a little bit lighter than the amount -- than the total amount. Are you guys happy with the balance sheet as it is? Or is there any attempt to kind of recut that or you happy where you are?

Sergei Krylov

Well, we think the balance sheet right now is right-sized for the current commodity price environment. And the way I kind of define the right-sizing is, we've effectively can maintain and grow our production entirely out of free cash flow.

If there are other interesting opportunities for us to continue deleveraging the balance sheet, we'll certainly evaluate them. But the key conclusion here is that we are -- we have a sustainable balance sheet that's right-sized for were commodity prices are today.

Welles Fitzpatrick

That's great. Thanks so much and congrats on that curve, that's looks great.

Ross Craft

Thanks.

Irene Haas

Yes, hi. Good morning. I want to go back to page seven. You have, basically, the production history from about 24 wells. I'm just kind of curious as to -- are there any differences between the better wells and lesser wells? Are they different vintages, completion design, maybe geographic area or is it just sort of statistical?

Ross Craft

Thank you, Irene. I appreciate you being on the call. Good question. Yes, actually, when I did this graph, I didn't equate anything other than when we started reducing stage-phasing and changing chemicals and increase profit loading.

So, what you see here is a vintage from stage spacings at 212, all the way down to 150 foot stage spacing. Also what you see is a vintage of wells from -- starting out at 1,150 pounds of propane per foot up to 1,880 pounds propane per foot.

And the stimulation volume is big too because these wells have -- starting in the beginning of 2015, our stimulation volume is around 26 barrels per foot. When we ended this on this graph, you see the last as well; those are up to 45 barrels per foot.

So, what you're seeing here is a collection. And yes, you're correct in assuming that the bottom performers are earlier of vintage wells. It's interesting also to note that we drilled a couple of long lateral wells and they're in this. So, when I normalized the long laterals back down, those are actually some of the bottom curves.

So, didn't see a benefit from the longer laterals. We're still looking at that to see what was the reason for that. They're all drilled in the same geographical area, so -- but that was interesting note and you're right in asking that question.

Also, ironically, it's -- some of the very best wells at the top of this curve, which are close to 1 million BOE type wells, we use a significant amount of recycled fluid in those wells, above 60% of recycled fluid of the job. We feel like recycled fluid is very important to increase performance of these wells.

Obviously, as you can -- as you remember, we've shed our recycle program down as we shift the drilling program down in 2016. So, the 15 wells had to recycle, and after that the 16 wells did not.

But we would like to get back into a recycle mode. We're working on restarting out recycle system. We feel like the -- with the new advancements we have made in recycling, that we can get our cost of recycling fluids way low, somewhere around $0.50 to $0.60 per barrel, which is exceptional.

So, hopefully, we'll have it back up and running and that kind of mix is in with starting to employ the nanotechnologies in the fluids as well, and that would be the perfect segue into redeployment of our recycled fluid.

Irene Haas

So, theoretically, we're going to fast forward 12 months and next year at the same time, we're going to look at the population of wells that you've drilled this year. Would it be correct to think about that you probably have a good chance of scoring about your 700,000 barrel type curve more towards the upper part of the picture?

Ross Craft

I would love to think that we will be able to expand our productivity of these wells with some of the stuff we're getting ready to deploy. Our 2017 program so far has been a science program for the most part. We're making some significant changes to how we complete wells and so we're fixing to go into our next-generation design, which is going to be very interesting to see how those wells perform. And that is running a lot more of engineered fluids, using a lot of nanotechnology in the fluids, reducing stage spacing even further.

And we think that by doing this, you should see an improvement, we hope, in the oil percentage of these wells. The engineered fluids that we're talking about are designed to go in and release more oil out of the micro fractures in the far-field fracture network and reduce the possibility of capillary pressure blockage that we see in multiphase flow regimes.

So, that's kind of what we're focusing on right now. It's a chemistry change. It's a proppant change a little bit. And so it's going to be exciting. I'm really pleased with the progress we're making, and I'm looking forward to seeing the results of the next four to six wells.

Irene Haas

Great. Thank you.

Paul Grigel

Hi guys. One on the service agreement that you entered into. You noted up to 30 wells over the next couple of years. Is there any requirements on Approach's side to have a minimum number of wells? Or -- just trying to understand kind of the mutually beneficial sites that's coming in below the market rates from the service provider standpoint there as well. Thanks.

Ross Craft

Good question. No, there's no minimum on this. There is no penalty if we drill less than 30. What we did on this deal -- so it's clear, we prepaid $5 million basically. And we have -- what that generates is, we have the schedule availability. Whenever we need to frac, we'll have a frac crew.

The savings is significant when you look at it over just the first year, it's roughly -- compared to the average stage cost in the industry today, the savings is around $7 million to $8 million we project for the first year alone by doing this.

But as I've said earlier, there is no commitment on well counts. Obviously, we want to do as much as we can because this is an exceptional contract and with a very solid provider and so we're pleased with it.

Paul Grigel

That's great. A creative approach. Thanks so much. That's the only one I had.

Ross Craft

Guys, we really appreciate everybody to be on the call. Obviously, over the last 16, 18 months have been a very challenging time for our industry. We're optimistic, obviously. The price of crude is still struggling to retain and stay at a level that we like.

I'm still optimistic about crude long-term. I'm optimistic about the industry. I think with the investments we've made in early 2012, 2013, and 2014, we mitigated a lot of this service cost increase that we're seeing inflationary cost increase based on activity level increase in the Permian. With these other contracts that we recently signed, we help mitigate cost inflation as well.

Obviously, from the standpoint, we're going to do a lot of science on our wells in 2017. It's more of a science project in hopes of substantially increasing our oil volumes on a per well basis.

If you look at our wells, our gas volumes are excellent, our NGL volumes are excellent. And so now we can unlock the oil portion of it, which we think we have a good idea on how to do that. Then that will make our wells even better, which will relate directly into cash flow.

With that, we appreciate your time and look forward to talking to you in the next quarter.

