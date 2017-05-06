Husky's (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Good morning and thanks for calling in. We're here today with CEO, Rob Peabody; CFO, Jon McKenzie; COO, Rob Symonds; and the other -- and other members of our executive team. Rob, Jon and Rob will give you an overview on our first quarter results, provide context for the 2017 business program and then we'll take your questions.

Following the call we will be holding our Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Calgary starting at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. I will direct you to our website at huskyenergy.com for information and the webcast of the meeting.

This call will include forward-looking information. The various risk factors and assumptions are listed in this morning's news release, as well as in our annual filings on SEDAR, EDGAR and on our website. Unless otherwise stated, all figures are in Canadian dollars and before royalties. A reminder that any detailed modeling questions can be directed to our Investor Relations team following the call.

I will now -- I will turn the call over to Rob.

Rob Peabody

Thanks, Dan, and good morning. Over the past few years we have repositioned Husky to increase its resilience and growth potential in a radically lower price environment. We have lowered our cost. Sustaining capital is down from CAD$3 billion in 2014 to about CAD$2.2 billion this year. We expect this number to keep coming down.

Over the same timeframe, our operating costs have reduced by about 25% and as margins continue to improve so does our ability to generate free cash flow. In terms of establishing a dividend we have said we have three conditions; achieving on our net debt charge-off of below CAD$4 billion; demonstrating free cash flow; and line of sake to stability in the oil markets. We have checked the box on the first two.

Stability in the market, however, remains an open question. There is uncertainty around whether an extension of the OPEC cuts if in fact they are extended will be enough to offset the impact of growing U.S. shale production. In short, the market is not yet stable or in balance. It is important to us that a dividend is sustainable through the commodity price cycle. The next scheduled meeting of the Board to evaluate the dividend will take place ahead of our schedule our second quarter results at the end of July.

Now moving to our quarterly results, steady Upstream and Downstream performance delivered funds from operations of CAD$709 million and free cash flow of CAD$325 million, increasing thermal and Liwan volumes contributed to quarter-over-quarter production growth. Edam East, Vawn and Edam West ran at a combined average of 30,000 barrels per day and that's about 20% above their design capacity. Their current SOR is 2.3. Growing output from these type of projects continues to bring down our cost structure.

Operating costs of these most recent projects averaged CAD$8.23 a barrel. The Sunrise Energy Project gross production is now reached 40,000 barrels a day. With the tie-in of two existing pads starting in the third quarter, we expect production to ramp up to full plant capacity of 60,000 barrels per day in 2018.

Total net thermal production in the quarter including our Lloyd projects, Tucker and Sunrise averaged 121,000 barrels per day and that's up 47% over a year ago and now in total represents 36% of our total production.

We saw increased volumes at Liwan, which boosted production in the Asia-Pacific region, with netbacks of over CAD$64 a barrel of oil equivalent, this business alone generated CAD$184 million of EBITDA in the quarter. And remember, we are nearing production at our BD field offshore Indonesia, the first in a series of projects there.

In the Downstream, overall refining capacity utilization was 95% in the quarter. The strategic investments in this business have been improving efficiencies and reliability, and increasing processing capacity for our heavy crude feedstock.

Canadian Downstream generated CAD$86 million of EBIT. The Upgrader produced about 78,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude, diesel and condensate. Most of this production was sweet synthetic crude which fetches a higher price than the heavier stream.

I will also point out that -- that are all-in cost to extract land, transport and upgrade a thermal barrel into a finished product is about CAD$18.50. In terms of reshaping the portfolio, we have signed agreements for the sale of some Western Canada assets, which are expected to generate CAD$88 million in gross proceeds. This includes about 3,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production. The repositioning of Western Canada is now almost complete, transforming that portfolio into a more capital efficient business.

Overall, the structural transformation of our business is reached critical mass, a consistent and improving performance is delivering increased cash flow, and we're moving closer to our objective of returning cash to shareholders, while continuing to invest in a deep portfolio projects.

Now Jon will walk us through the first quarter results.

Jon McKenzie

Great. Thanks, Rob, and welcome everybody. Starting with the Upstream, average production in the first quarter was 334,000 boe per day compared to 341,000 boe per day a year ago and that's up from 327,000 barrels per day in the prior quarter.

Year-over-year production reflects the disposition in 2016 of about 32,000 boe per day of production from Western Canada. This was largely offset by growing thermal production, the new infill well in Atlantic region and increase sales volumes from Liwan.

The average realized price from our total Upstream production was CAD$41.58 per boe up from CAD$25.02 a year ago. Upstream operating costs averaged CAD$13.75 per barrel. Upstream operating netbacks were CAD$24.17 per boe, an increase from CAD$9.68 per barrel in the same quarter a year ago.

Now on the Downstream, upgrading and refining ran at 96%, and throughputs averaged 367,000 barrels per day compared to 314,000 barrels per day in the same period in 2016. In the Canadian business, we realize strong asphalt margins of CAD$21.50 and while the heavy oil differentials resulted in upgrading margins of CAD$19.83 per barrel compared to CAD$18.85 in the fourth quarter, a year ago it was CAD$20.21 per barrel.

The Chicago 3:2:1 crack spread averaged US$11.22 per barrel compared to US$9.23 per barrel a year ago. Average realized U.S. refining margins were US$8.33 per barrel up from US$3.76 per barrel in Q1 2016. The FIFO loss for the quarter was CAD$9 million.

At the corporate level, funds from operations were CAD$709 million. In the quarter CapEx was CAD$384 million, leaving CAD$325 million in free cash flow. Net earnings for the quarter were CAD$71 million.

In March we completed the notes offering for CAD$750 million and we exited the quarter with net debt position of about CAD$3.8 billion and this does not include the proceeds from our most recent dispositions from Western Canada.

In terms of upcoming maintenance and turnarounds, schedule maintenance work is underway at the asphalt refinery in Lloydminster and expected to be completed early next week. Following this there is a seven-week turnaround plan for Upgrader in Q2 of this year. Both the SeaRose and the Terra Nova will undergo a three-week turnaround in the third quarter this year.

Now I will turn it over to Rob Symonds to talk about our operations.

Rob Symonds

Thanks, Jon. Let us start with our thermal production. Our three newest Lloyd thermal projects at Edam East, Vawn and Edam West came on production in 2016 and continued to perform well. These projects have average operating costs of CAD$8.23 a barrel. We will able to deliver these latest three projects with capital efficiencies of about CAD$25,000 per flowing barrel.

We expect to achieve similar metrics for the next full 10,000 barrel a day development. Construction continues at the 10,000 barrels a day Rush Lake two project, where we expect to see first oil in first half of 2019 and we are advancing plans to three new 10,000 barrels a day projects at Dee Valley, Spruce Lake North and Spruce Lake Central. Open houses were held for three during the quarter as we progress towards regulatory approval. We expect them startup in the 2020 timeframe.

At Tucker, first production from a new eight-well pad began during the quarter and drilling continues on an additional 15-well pad. Volumes averaged about 22,300 barrels a day over the quarter and we expect to see production continuing to ramp up this year and next towards the plant capacity of 30,000 barrels a day.

At Sunrise, gross production in the quarter average 35,800 barrels a day, a 6% increase over the fourth quarter. And as Rob mentioned, current production is around 40,000 barrels a day, with production per well pair averaging 730 barrels a day. This is approaching our estimated range of 800 barrels a day per well pair to 900 barrels a day per well pair. Additional 14 well pairs will begin steaming in third quarter and we expect to see them on production before the end of the year.

Turning next to Western Canada, we have signed agreements to sell about 3,300 boe a day of production. We are now more than 70% gas-weighted in the Western Canada business unit, providing a natural hedge for the energy requirements to our thermal plants and refinery. The focus we have is on gas resource plays which generate competitive returns at CAD$2.50.

A 16-well program targeting the Wilrich formation in the Ansell and Kakwa areas is underway and in the Wembley and Karr areas we have commenced an exploratory drilling program in the oil and liquids-rich Montney formation. We encouraged by the land position we put together in the Wembley and Karr areas.

In the Downstream business, in Canadian Downstream, average utilization was more than 96%. At the Upgrader we produced about 55,000 barrels a day of synthetic crude as well as 23,000 barrels a day of diesel and other product. An operating cost of the Upgrader was CAD$6.99 a barrel. Engineering work is progressing on the proposed asphalt refinery expansion. We held an open house in Lloydminster on this project a couple of months ago.

At our U.S. refinery operations, utilization was 95%. Work is advancing on the crude oil flexibility project at the Lima Refinery, which will allow the processing of up to 40,000 barrels a day of heavy oil by the end of 2018. The first stage of the project was completed last year and we now have the ability to take up to 10,000 barrels a day of heavy.

Looking now at Asia-Pacific, the finalizing look at the liquids-rich BD Project offshore Indonesia in preparation for first gas. This includes commissioning the FPSO that is already on site. Project is expected to ramp up to its full sales gas rate in the second half of the year, with gross production of 100 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 6,000 barrels day of liquid. We hold a 40% working interest in this project.

At the MDA-MBH fields, platform construction is now more than 40% complete. Floating production unit contract is awaiting final government approval. I will remind you that these projects all benefit with long-term fixed price gas contracts.

At Liwan we saw demand increase over the quarter, current gas sales were about 275 standard cubic million -- standard cubic feet per day gross. Operating cost around CAD$5.70 per boe. This gives us a netback of CAD$65.94 per boe. Negotiations are progressing on a fixed-price sales gas agreement at Liuhua 29-1 field. Subject to a final agreement we expect the project to be sanctioned later this year.

Still in China, we have signed a production sharing contract for Block 16/25 at Pearl River Mouth Basin and we expect to drill two exploration wells in the 2018 timeframe. This will be done in conjunction with two additional exploration wells planned at the nearby Block 15/33. These blocks are in shallow water and close to existing infrastructure, which would allow any development to be tied-in more easily.

And in the Atlantic region with a new infill well on production at South White Rose, overall Atlantic net production averaged about 40,000 barrels a day in the quarter. The second infill well is planned for later this year with production expected in the fourth quarter. First well is currently producing about 8,600 barrels a day net to Husky and West White Rose is going to be close to a final investment decision. In Flemish Pass, we on track to participate in two exploration wells in mid-2017. Overall, we continue to deliver against our operational targets for 2017.

Now I will turn the call back to the operator to fill question.

Greg Pardy

Thanks. Thanks. Good morning. Rob just wanted to touch on the asset dispositions. I know the number was relatively small in the quarter. But are you continuing to just high grade the portfolio. In other words, is that going to be served as the continued strategies and move ahead?

Rob Peabody

Yeah. Thanks Greg. We will always continue to high-grade the portfolio. But I’d also want to characterize this job is sort of 90/10 done. It was Western Canada assets intra -- we sold a lot of this last year at a reasonable price. We've actually had a number of offers coming on some of the things we didn't sell that again worked really core strategic to our long-term future and so we have being moving these out. So, there will be a few more and as we go through this quarter, but we are close to being wrapped up on that.

Greg Pardy

Okay. Another Rob had just mentioned, just your Western Canada production lead good hedge for thermal gas requirements, as well as the Downstream. Just can you -- just -- do you have a number as to how much gas you consume in those operations roughly?

Rob Symonds

I can probably just answer that, I mean, roughly at the moment it's about 70% of our own gas is consumed. I am excluding our Asia-Pacific production, of course. But 70% of our gas is consumed in those operations and of course, we have four more thermal plants under construction at the moment and lots more plants on that. So we see that coming into balance as we move forward in aggregate.

Greg Pardy

Okay. Great. And last, I mean, this with respect to expanding the asphalt plant. Is there any more color you could provide around that? I know you're going through the engineering, but just interested in with any updated thoughts there?

Rob Peabody

I will hand that over to Bob, just Bob Baird.

Bob Baird

Thank you, Greg. Well, as you know, there is no sanctioned decision has been taken at this point. We are progressing engineering and we did held a successful open house. As the project will double our asphalt capacity of our production. And more importantly, it will provide a home for our growing thermal production without the need of additional pipeline takeaway capacity and at this moment, asphalt margins have been consistently strong. So this looks like a very good project.

Rob Symonds

Yeah. I will just add when we say margins of a consistent strongly. They have been consistently strong for many, many years and you're in the, I think, the margins we realized they are in order of CAD$22 a barrel which means we actually -- it's actually a little more value accretive putting a barrel into the asphalt business that built into the upgrading and refining business.

Greg Pardy

Great. Thanks a lot guys.

Phil Gresh

Yes. Hi. Good morning. First question around the capital spending for the year, obviously, it was very low in the first quarter. Maybe you could just talk about some of the factors that you’d expected to drive little higher to meet your full year expectation at this point or any flexibility that you see on the other side of that, the oil prices will remain lower, how you think about that?

Rob Peabody

Super. Jon may answer that.

Jon McKenzie

Sure, Phil. So, capital spending was lower in the first quarter and there is number of seasonal factors that cause that and it’s not unusual for capital spending to be under your forecasted budget in the first quarter with some catch-up expected or some phasing expected through the year. So right now we are still forecasting to be on track for our capital budget. What we are seeing is, is continued improvement in our capital efficiencies. So as we continue to execute on the scope, we expect to see some capital efficiencies of course in the year.

One thing I would say about our capital budget, again this is -- the capital budget actually lowers the cost structure of the company. So even in light of lower commodity prices we still have balance sheet capability to execute our program, if we were going to see a commodity price retrenchment. So we are quite comfortable with a capital budget where we are and we are quite capital with the -- are quite comfortable with the trajectory of the spent right now.

Phil Gresh

If you were to think about the amount of flexibility in the budget versus what’s already locked in this year is, is there number you think about?

Rob Peabody

Yeah. Let me just add one thing to that, so I just want to make one point, reinforce point on that it was -- you one of the virtues of this capital budget, because we don't -- we are not investing in anything that isn't -- that doesn't achieve a 10% return on 45% and sort of zero IRR 35%. As we spend this capital we are actually bringing down the breakeven earnings point in the company.

So, as I often said, I spent my whole year thinking of capital is almost a bit of an enemy of profit, but in this plan capital is actually helping us ultimately increase our funds flow at any given price. So that's why, as Jon said, we are -- we would be reluctant to cut the capital and we certainly have the balance sheet strength to maintain the program.

There is more than enough flexibility in the margin if we really needed to do anything new. We’ve got a lot of short cycle type of investments. However, I just emphasized, it's not going to be a high priority for us to do that in the absence of an extreme oil price scenario.

Phil Gresh

Yeah. Okay. Understood. With respect to dividend, you made a comment that the Board will review it, but the timing of that would be after the Analyst Day. So, I mean, are you still thinking at the Analyst Day that you maybe be able to provide some kind of framework for us to think about at that point or just think in that way?

Rob Peabody

So let me -- I mean, let me just tell you, how we are thinking about it, again and maybe for a little more color on it than in the comments I made earlier. I mean, first, as we said, we've always had three conditions. The balance sheets in great shape now, we actually are generating free cash flow now.

So and the other thing that’s happened here is we are -- the major transformation of our business is nearing completion, so all the work we did in Western Canada is pretty much finished and that certainly is significantly reduced the sustaining capital requirements of that business, our heavy oil thermal program, we brought on four projects, we are building four and it's in good shape and moving forward.

And Liwan in Indonesia are also, yeah, contributing strong free cash flow to the business. And which I don't know is fully appreciated yet by the market, but I think it will be as we move through these quarters just how free cash generative our Asia-Pacific business is going to be over the next five plus years.

So and you're seeing, if you look at our 1Q results, you're really starting to see those benefits flowing through into 1Q. But as I said earlier the markets look fairly uncertain still and what we like to do is get another quarter or so under our belt, so that we are confident when we look at the full year's results that those results would support a sustainable dividend for the long-haul paid out of earnings.

So that's kind of what if you're feel like I am calling on a Federal Reserve sort of conversation, but basically that’s -- it just as -- it -- as we look at that everything looks like it's on track, but there just isn't, if we can get another quarter behind us then you're halfway through the year and you have a lot more confidence about what the full year is going to look like.

Phil Gresh

Sure. Okay. Thanks for that. And the final question would be general thoughts on M&A, at this point couple reasons obviously, we have seen a bit of the wave of acquisition interest in Canada and then there has also been some things out there about maybe one of your partners potentially looking to the best with some assets. Just a general thoughts on M&A and to the extent you have any interest at all, whether it would be more skewed Upstream or Downstream, are your or there is not really a particular thing you’d emphasize?

Jon McKenzie

One thing about M&A, I would say, first, is anything we’d have to do has to really look and feel like a compelling value accretive deal to shareholders and in doing that we do have a fairly large part to cross, because as we’ve laid out in our materials before, we have over CAD$20 billion worth of investment that we think does in the bar at CAD$45 or 10% return and it's not that easy to -- it's not that easy to guarantee a 10% return or CAD$45 a month acquisitions at the moment?

That being said, we always keep our eyes open, standard comments everybody makes. In relation to the specific comments, I guess, I read the papers too, I am always surprise by what I read in it sometimes. However, the one thing I would say is, we have a great partnership with BP both in the Upstream and in the Downstream in our oil-sands business and I can genuinely say that's been a great experience for us and I believe for them as well and beyond that I can't really comment on any specific speculation that’s going on.

Phil Gresh

Right. Okay. Thank you.

Paul Cheng

Hi. Is it me?

Rob Peabody

Yeah. That’s you Paul.

Paul Cheng

Yeah. Because I couldn't hear my name. Good morning, guys. I think a couple of question for me. Jon any high coupon debt you would be able to prepay without penalty over the next 12 months to 18 months?

Jon McKenzie

Yeah. Thanks Paul for that question. There is no high coupon debt that we can prepay without having an April provision come into effect. So what we have talked about and we did this as part of the debt raise earlier in the year. We are positioning ourselves not only for repayment of the 2017 maturity, but also positioning ourselves for a broader maturity schedule that we have in ‘19 and ‘20 as well.

Paul Cheng

Okay. For the West White Rose, Rob, if you’re going to FID assume that you may, what need to be achieve in order to -- for you to feel comfortable to sense that project. If the cost structure right now that you think is, okay, and you will be able or that you need to work on that more?

Rob Peabody

Thanks. Thanks Paul. We are feeling pretty good with how this project is progressing and as we have said the project will be considered for FID in 2017. We -- at the moment we are just continuing to advance all the reviews with our partner governments regulators and we are using as you said, we use the time to really work on capital efficiency and certainly at Investor Day we will talk about that a little more. But, I think, we've made a kind of step changing capital efficiency overall in the project that looks really good. And then, so I think, we will come back with a much better project plan. And so, I think, I just leave you, I am quite hopeful to have something to say on that pretty soon.

Paul Cheng

Okay. For the Liuhua 29-1, can you, say share any information in terms of what is the range of the selling price, natural gas selling price that you guys may be able to reach and ones that you and what I am wanting and also that ones that you come to that agreement, how long it take for the contract to come on stream?

Rob Peabody

I will let Jon to answer that.

Jon McKenzie

Yeah. Sure, Paul. So, as we have said and as you know, we are actively working or negotiating that sales price with our counterparties in Southeast Asia. We don't expect that price to be as robust as the price we are getting for 31, but it's not materially up from what you've seen before in terms of its fixed-price contracts in Southeast Asia. Such piece of work that continues, but the way you should think about 29-1 is a really back fills the decline of 3-1. So as that production comes on, there's a small bump in the first couple years and then we kind of get back to traditional rates of about CAD$330 million gross. If we were to come to a sanction position this year, you'd see that 29-1 would come on in the 2020 timeframe.

Paul Cheng

Thank you.

Fernado Valle

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Rob Peabody

Good morning.

Fernado Valle

My question was -- first on the infrastructure, you had fairly high results when looking now since the sale to Hutchison and your partners. So like to understand a little bit, how much third-party business is going through infrastructure right now and how we should think about results growth in the segment as that partnership gets developed?

Rob Peabody

Yeah. Job will answer that.

Jon McKenzie

Yeah. We -- Fernado we have been really happy with the way that transaction has manifested itself for Husky and Husky shareholders. You can see it, I think, you're looking at our results, the equity pickup from that business was pretty robust for Q1. So today when we started, the Husky volumes related to -- the Husky throughput related to that set of assets is about 60% and we have a couple of significant major projects going on in the pipeline group to increase our capacity and ultimately our throughput there.

So we have got an expansion of this -- of the Saskatchewan gathering system, as well as when we call that will be direct that will be completed later next year which will materially increase the operating capacity of that pipeline network and a lot of that will be filled by third-party volumes coming through the whole system. So we expect overall the volume to grow through the system with Husky being about 60% of the throughput on an ongoing basis.

Fernado Valle

Yeah. It would be useful to get more operational metrics out of that segment in the future is that growth becomes more relevant? My other question was just on the Downstream piece, we saw Syncrude coming offline at the end of last quarter. Just if that had any impact on your decisions for run -- how hard you are going to run the Upgrader and if you saw any impact on margins at the end of last quarter and throughout April?

Rob Peabody

So, yeah, so I will just say that, yes, it did have an impact on our margins in a positive way. Unfortunately, it came at of course expense, but it was helpful and we were able to run the Upgrader extremely reliably and we actually, we took advantage of that situation in running the Upgrader a little harder than normal and that help the results a little bit. Anything you would add to that Bob?

Rob Symonds

No. We are going into our turnaround in very good position. That is running very well.

Rob Peabody

Yeah. As we outlined in our other materials the Upgrader does go into its turnaround in a couple of weeks now and it will be down for 45 days. So doesn't always happen this way, but it seems like the heavy light differentials of narrowness we are going into that, so it’s kind of good time to the turnaround.

Fernado Valle

Great. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Ashok Dutta

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions.

Rob Peabody

Good morning.

Ashok Dutta

Rob, yesterday on the earnings call, CNRL said that, they see a growing potential of pipeline takeaway capacity being restricted as BA reached the end of 2017. Would you share that concern, is that something that you are worried about?

Rob Peabody

I am not -- I don't share it as a concern, but I absolutely agree that that's what the picture looks like at the moment, it looks like it will tighten up towards the end of this year and it will -- and that will probably continue until a significant new line comes on stream. However, what we have, oh, and that clearly one of the drivers of that is going to be Fort Hill starting to come on stream. So we certainly recognize that issue.

As we said before between things like our asphalt business that doesn't use pipeline capacity and the fact that we have reservations for all the rest of the pipeline capacity we need, we are in pretty good shape on that. And our Upgrader actually also helps us capture the light heavy differentials if that happens to blow out. So but I -- but in at a high level I agree with the assessment of CNRL feature length. There is a good chance that that could happen starting end of the year.

Ashok Dutta

Okay. Thank you. And just very quick follow-up question if I may, what kind of operating costs did you handle in the first quarter with your offshore operations in Newfoundland?

Rob Peabody

I think the offshore operations in Newfoundland we are running around CAD$14 a barrel. One point I will make on that though and it's one of the drivers moving forward with West White Rose is that, again one of the unique features of West White Rose is that we are going to use euros for processing capacity. So if you actually look at the -- the incremental operating costs that are actually attributable to West White Rose over the first 10 years of its life, they are actually in the kind of CAD$2 a barrel, CAD$3 a barrel region in terms of incremental operating costs.

Ashok Dutta

Okay. Thank you very much.

Chris Varcoe

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. Rob, you talked at the beginning of the call of the lack of stability in the oil markets. I am just wondering your thinking on that and what part do you have to recalibrate your capital spending if these oil prices continue to sink lower?

Rob Peabody

Thanks, Chris. Yeah. I mean, first on our capital spending, in fact, how we position the company with a strong balance sheet where we are and the fact that the capital that we have targeted is in such a high return projects. Again, as I said earlier, we will be reluctant to cut the capital except in an extreme sort of oil price scenario, because that capital is actually driving down our breakevens going forward. So, I think, it's reasonably, our capital program is pretty robust I think as we go through this year.

Chris Varcoe

Okay. And just a follow-up, are you expecting to see more instability here in the next few months just given the some of the geopolitical factors that play, you mentioned OPEC’s meeting obviously coming up?

Rob Peabody

Yeah. I mean, what I would say is that, as my predecessor said, and I think I’ve told them to say at one point, predicting oil price is just about impossible. However, there's a lot of big moving pieces here, clearly OPEC's actions, clearly the ramp up of oil production in the United States. Even things like people talk about potential order taxes, hopefully that’s gone into the background a little bit now. But there is a lot of big moving pieces here and no one is very clear about how they are going to play out. So on that basis we are kind of saying, we want to get a little more information about how all these things look like they are going to play out in the next quarter.

Chris Varcoe

Thank you.

Nia Williams

Hi, Rob. Thanks for taking my question. And a lot of companies have been talking about how technology and innovation are going to be key for Canada to remain competitive. So I was hoping that you also and also I want to ask is Husky are in de-spending going up or going down at the moment, can you give little bit color around that?

Rob Peabody

Thanks, Nia. Yeah. I mean, I absolutely describe to that and if it’s interesting even if you reflect five years or 10 years with Husky, how much of our business plan today is really built on new technology. So, I mean, our whole thermal program in heavy oil, the things we are able to do now in the Atlantic region and in the -- and in Asia are predicated on technology that’s only recently been developed.

We are continuing to push that in particularly in the oil sands where we feel we are at the very early stages of the technology curve both in terms of subsurface technology and in terms of the type of technology to drive capital efficiency. So we've seen dramatic reductions in our sustaining capital requirements, the new pads we are building right now, we've been able to bring down the capital in those pads by more than 30%, 40% when you look at the drilling and the well pads

We are also doing a lot in our heavy oil business. Looking forward we are doing a lot of carbon capture research there. We are running three different pilots on different new carbon capture technologies and which could be quite radical breakthroughs. We're looking at carbon capture technology that has the potential to reduce the cost of capturing carbon by half versus today's best technology.

So and then for our business we are looking to take the captured carbon. In fact, we are already doing this today take the captured carbon and injected into chops well that have previously produced and but still have 93% of the oil left in place after the traditional chops production. We use that CO2 to run those well through more cycles and increase recovery. And in pilots there today we are more than doubling the initial recovery and ultimately that CO2 will remain in the reservoir at the end of these processes, so not only do we get enhance recovery we sequestered CO2.

So we are doing a lot in technology, so I absolutely agree with the comment that. I ascribed to the same aspiration. I know many of my industry colleagues is do and that is that we will turn oil sands and heavy oil into a low carbon source of energy versus a high CO2 source of energy, which the perception it is today.

Nia Williams

Okay. Thanks. And then on the Husky’s spending that can you give any idea whether it’s going up or it’s increasing R&A spending it is…

Rob Peabody

Yeah. As always, the always like I say often, I actually think the oil industry is quite poor capturing its R&D spending, because a lot of it is kind of pilot testing in new technologies. Almost every, when we drill new wells in the Montney today, we are using new technology, but we don't call it R&D, we just call it new technology that we are applying. So but my sense is that technology play is playing a bigger and bigger role in our industry and the pace of change is faster and faster, which we actually imply that the actual amount of total R&D spend is actually continuing to increase.

Nia Williams

Okay. Thank you.

Dan Healing

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Rob, at your first AGM this afternoon, a theme came in kind of with a long-term multiyear plan to re-transform the company. Are you going to be bringing forward any sort of larger scale plan like that to talk to investors about today?

Rob Peabody

Well, first of all, I will draw your attention is, the AGM this afternoon, I wouldn't expect big new announcements beyond what you've already seen. That is not only the form we do that anyways. But we have the Investor Day at on May 30th where we will go through the game plan for the next year five years and what we think that will do in terms of the results and get quite granular about sort of what projects we are going to do, when we are going to do them to so that people have a good understanding about how we expect to deliver what we plan to deliver over the next five years.

In terms of your high-level comment is there a new brand strategy? Asim and I worked extremely closely together and I think he would say that too and you're not going to see us. We've been working on a transformation over the last five year, six years. We are very close to finishing the main part of that transformation. What that has positioned us for is to be able to do two things at once to generate enough free cash flow to start returning it to shareholders at an oil price half of what it was when we started the transformation, but also to be able to deliver sustainable growth in the production base going forward. So that’s where we’ll take everybody through an Investor Day and hopefully give them a real granular and real feeling about how it’s all going to be delivered.

Dan Healing

Okay. Thanks.

Rob Peabody

I would like -- all right. If that the case I will just wrap up here. Thanks very much. I’ll just say, our structural transmission -- transformation here continues to drive down our sustaining capital requirements and the oil price required to breakeven on earnings. The company is benefiting from are -- its integrated business that runs from our thermal production in Western Canada to our Downstream assets in Canada and through the USA. Again, at Investor Day we will give you a little more color on how that whole integrated business works as you wrap that up into and even think of it as a business.

And in our offshore business, Asia-Pacific is coming in -- contributing a large amounts of free cash flow, well delivering and production growth over the next five years plus. In the Atlantic region we are holding production steady with infill as we move closer to the next phase of growth with West White Rose and we look forward to discussing this path, as I said before with you, in detail at Investor Day at the end of the month.

And just as a reminder, as it was referred to earlier, later this morning we are holding our AGM in Calgary and that presentation I will also be webcast live on our website. So on behalf of our team thanks for joining us this morning.

